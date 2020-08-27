LIBERTY, Miss. (AP) — A curious dog got hold of a fiber optic cable that ran between county buildings in Mississippi, chewing it to pieces and costing county officials thousands of dollars in an attempt to get it fixed.
The cable connected a courthouse and a nearby Justice Court building in Amite County, Tim Wroten, the county’s sheriff, told the Enterprise-Journal Wednesday. The wire was mostly elevated but dipped to the ground by the front door of the Justice Court building, where the dog chewed it.
The culprit was not caught in the act, but officials saw “his running mate” through the security camera, Wroten said.
The sheriff has a suspect in mind but lacks evidence to hold up his charge. If officials knew who the troublemaker was, the county could seek damages, which amounts to more than $7,000, from the owner, according to Wroten.
His office first spent $4,000 to establish two antennae that send signals to the cables, but it failed. County supervisors then voted Tuesday to spend an additional $3,600 to get a new cable.
Amite County Justice Court Judge Roger Arnold said it’s his first time hearing a case like this.
“I did hear the suspect was still at large,” he quipped.
BOSTON (AP) — Vermin Supreme, the perennial presidential candidate who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony, is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.
In a video posted Monday on YouTube, the performance artist proclaims himself a Libertarian alternative to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats battling it out in next Tuesday's primary. Two Republicans, Kevin O'Connor and Shiva Ayyadurai, are also running.
Democrats are seen as having a distinct edge in Massachusetts, whose entire congressional delegation is Democratic.
Supreme, who has listed a Rockport, Massachusetts, address on campaign documents in the past, told NBC10 Boston his candidacy is "a lark."
He said he decided to jump into the race after learning that some disaffected voters were writing his name on mail-in and absentee ballots.
"I'm the only candidate who has released their dental records," he says in the video, holding up an X-ray of his teeth. "None of my opponents have released their dental records. Are they soft on plaque? They may be."
Supreme has been a satirical candidate since at least 2004, usually confining his campaigns to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primaries. His political stunts are legendary: He once threw glitter at a rival during a debate.
In his latest video, he says his signature boot hat "has allowed me to interact with media from across the flat Earth."
"Together we will ride our ponies into a zombie-powered future," he says.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Conservation officials in Australia announced they are seeking someone to take a full-time job living on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef.
Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority announced it is seeking a caretaker for the "isolated tropical island" Low Isles, which is about 9 miles off the coast of Port Douglas, Queensland.
"The caretakers live in paradise on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef -- but maintaining an island is hard work," said Mark Reed, the authority's assistant director of Reef Conservation Actions.
The position requires the winning candidate to live full-time on the island and complete duties including "maintaining buildings and infrastructure including the solar power system and sewerage treatment system, liaising with tourist operators, cleaning toilets, managing weeds, grounds works and counting bird populations."
The authority is accepting applications through Sept. 25.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers cleaning out a vault toilet in the Flathead National Forest in Montana said they found a "poop-soaked phone" at the bottom of the toilet tank and were shocked to discover it still works.
Tracy Kau of A-1 Sanitation said he and his team were cleaning out the tank of the vault toilet near Holland Lake when he spotted the iPhone 11 Pro at the bottom.
"I was kind of in shock. I was like 'Whoa, there's a phone,'" Kau told KRTV. "We tried to not just suck it up or whatever, and then we went to get the grabbers. We have some grabbers that can grab like bottles and stuff, Cody grabbed it out."
Kau and his teammates, Cody Evert and Tanner Stevenson, sanitized the phone, plugged it in and were shocked to discover it still worked.
The men said they were unable to get any information from the phone because the screen was locked, and employees at Verizon and Apple said they were unable to access the information on the device without the owner's permission.
Kau said the team was finally able to get some identifying information by popping the device's SIM card into another phone.
They left a voicemail for the phone's owner, a Helena resident.
"When she finally called me back, I told her who I was, told her we found this phone in the Forest Service vault, and her initial reaction was, 'Well, you guys must have to pump out toilets because that's the last place I saw that phone,'" Stevenson said. "She was pretty shocked that we actually ended up retrieving the phone and that it worked enough to get her information off of it."
A-1 Sanitation said in a Facebook post that the "poop-soaked phone is on its way home."
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida neighbors who spotted a great blue heron with its beak stuck in fast food milkshake lid called in a wildlife rescuer to snare the bird and remove the object.
Carolyn Burgin of Palm Harbor said she called neighbor Pat Mead to take a second look when she spotted a bird with an object wrapped around its beak.
"I saw it from a distance and I thought, 'is that a big fish he's caught?'" Burgin told WFTS-TV. "Then we realized it was a plastic fast food lid."
The neighbors said it was a lid from a McDonald's milkshake.
"The bird somehow put its beak right through it," Mead said.
The duo, who feared the bird was starving as a result of its trapped beak, contacted wildlife rescuer Kim Begay after repeated failed attempts at capturing the bird themselves.
"Ninety-eight percent of the time a bird in that situation it would die," said Begay, a rescuer who serves as vice president of the Clearwater Audubon Society.
Begay used fresh fish to bait the heron into a snare trap.
The heron was taken to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, where carers determined it was malnourished and dehydrated. The bird is being treated at the sanctuary and is expected to make a full recovery.
(CNN) – If you're into stars and Star Wars, get ready to be super happy.
The image seen above literally comes to us from a galaxy far far away. Actually the image is a galaxy, one that bears a striking resemblance to Darth Vader's TIE fighter space ship.
Unlike Star Wars though, the galaxy has a really long, boring name. It's called TXS 0128+554.
Astronomers mapped it using a globe-spanning network of radio antennas called the "very long baseline array."
The colors correspond to the intensity of the radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.
(Mirror) When it comes to online dating, your profile is the only thing standing between you and the love of your life, so it's important to make a good impression.
But one man made the mistake of using a photoshopped picture and was called out by his match for being a "catfish".
Carter Hambley uploaded a picture of him with a Star Wars character, Baby Yoda, to his profile in the hopes of attracting fellow fans reported Daily Star.
But the seemingly obviously photoshopped image didn't go down well with all of his matches.
The 21-year-old was asked: "Where did you get that Yoda doll?"
Chuffed that the woman truly believed it was a doll he admitted: "Haha it's just photoshopped".
Still confused, the woman hit back: "No not the photo. I mean the Yoda doll".
Carter tried, once again, to explain that it was a doll and in a bid to move the conversation along he asked what kind of films she liked.
He said: "Yeah it's not a doll, unfortunately! anyways! what kinda movies do you like, besides Star Wars, presumably :) "
But the woman took offence to his use of Photoshop and called him out for "catfishing".
She wrote: "So you just... put a fake image on your profile? That's literally the definition of catfishing.
"You're a liar and a sneak and i'm reporting you. Not letting you fool anyone else with your little tricks."
Posting screenshots of the conversation on Twitter, he wrote: "God, I hate this app".
Since being posted, the snap received a staggering one million likes, 144,400 retweets and 5,300 replies.
Whilst many users found the scenario laughable, others were quick to share their own dating fails.
One said: "Omg, it's okay. I got banned about only wanting a relationship and I messaged Tinder about it and all they said 'You violated the terms' LIKE WHAT!? All because I said I don't do hook ups or friends with benefits".
Another added: "It's just impossible to date nowadays.
"After 5 terrible years attempting to use Tinder and other apps... I'm now preparing to hire a surrogate to carry my child."
A third said: "Wow, they did NOT realise that the image was a real image Photoshopped to have a fake image on it... Sometimes I wish bad things, but I honestly hope that person runs out of their favourite food items and the means to make their favourite foods."
And: "My question is, why did he get banned if he didn't break any rules? There's no way in f**king hell that is catfishing" said a fourth.
WASHINGTON –The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today that Kajla, a five-year-old Vizsla and explosive detection canine who works at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii, was voted the winner of the 2020 TSA's Cutest Canine Contest.
Last week, TSA held a three-day nationwide social media contest on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and encouraged members of the public to vote for the agency's "cutest canine." Once all the votes were tallied, it was Kajla who received the most votes. The contest was held in anticipation and recognition of National Dog Day, which is today.
This year's winner was one of four TSA canine candidates that also included Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Ron from Oakland International Airport; and Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The canines were nominated by TSA handlers from airports around the country and voted on by dog lovers nationwide.
Kajla is a passenger screening canine (PSC) who works with her handler Penny at HNL. Together, they screen travelers and their belongings for explosives at the security checkpoint as an added layer of security. The team has worked together for almost four years at HNL. Kajla is a social canine who enjoys greeting travelers with hearty tail wags, shiny eyes and broad smiles. Not only is she cute, but Kajla ranked first in the nation amongst TSA PSCs for highest daily average time worked, time spent training and screening at the security checkpoint.
Beyond working with federal, state and local partners, Kajla has also worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; as well as State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety and the Honolulu Police Department.
Passengers departing airports across the country can expect to see PSC teams working around travelers. The teams capably navigate among large groups of people to pinpoint the source of an explosive odor, even if the source is mobile and often without the source being aware it is being tracked. A PSC handler is trained to read its dog's change of behavior when it indicates an explosive scent has been detected.
If a dog alerts its handler to the presence of explosive odor, TSA follows an established procedure to resolve the alarm. The use of these highly-trained canines is an effective tool in deterring and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation's transportation systems.
Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to the aviation system, TSA's working canines are regularly tested to ensure they maintain a high standard of operational effectiveness. This continual training allows for all teams to be a reliable resource in detecting an explosive threat, maintaining proper acclimation within the airport, and mitigating potential distractions in a busy transportation environment.
Currently, TSA has trained more than 1,000 PSC teams that work primarily at airports across the country. These teams are also trained to work in non-aviation transportation venues. While PSCs are sociable, they are working dogs and they should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers.
(Metro.co.uk) A GP surgery has confused patients after a bizarre mix-up with their phone number made calls from them display as being from an adult entertainment venue. Aspen Medical Centre in Gloucester told Twitter followers on Tuesday that if they've received any unexpected calls from Liaisons Sauna Club in Rochdale, it is likely to be from them, blaming a 'persistent error with the UK telephone system'. As the strange mishap occurred during this week's heatwave, the clinic treated the mishap with good humour. They wrote: 'It's HOT! In fact, it's hotter than a sauna club in Rochdale. Incidentally, if you get a telephone phone call from "Liaison Sauna Club", PLEASE ANSWER because it's Aspen Medical Practice trying to call you. It's a long story. Just trust us in this one. We are NOT a Sauna Club.'
As of yet, the sauna club, which describes itself on Facebook as a 'hot and sexy' adult entertainment venue, has not addressed the mix-up. Its last social media post was in 2017 when it advertised a Valentine's Day event with 'lashings of lust' – and boasted of 'sensual playrooms fitted with huge beds for group fun'. Many have responded to the medical practice's tweet by poking fun at the prospect of receiving calls from the massage parlour. One said: 'I'm waiting on a call from the sauna. Will it show up as Aspen Medical Practice?'. Another joked: 'This could get some husbands/wives in trouble when they look at the caller ID.'
According to the doctors' office, the mishaps started happening two years ago when they switched to a new system. The surgery also tweeted: 'Other than causing periodic embarrassment and few laughs at our expense, it might explain why it feels that a lot of our calls go unanswered by patients who've asked us to call them. 'This does cost us time, which is not welcome at a time of considerable demand pressure!'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man broke a Guinness World Record when his hair was styled into a Mohawk that measures 42.5 inches high.
Joseph Grisamore said he initially attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's tallest Mohawk in 2007, but his hair fell short of the needed height.
Grisamore's attempt for the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records took place at Family Hair Affair in Park Rapids, where stylist Kay Jettman spent hours working on his hair with help from wife Laura and mother Kay.
The stylists said it took a half can of Got2B Glued Blasting Hair Spray to make Grisamore's hair remain vertical.
