Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina thrift store employee cleaning an antique print found a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate hidden inside the frame -- and the store is now hoping to return it to family members.
Pam Phelps, an employee at the Hope Chest Thrift Store in Bolivia, said she was cleaning an antique 1889 print of a painting depicting a small girl and a dog when she found something hidden in the back of the frame.
The concealed item was a marriage certificate issued in 1875 to groom William and bride Katey in Bordentown, N.J.
Karen Smith, executive director of Hope Harbor Home, the charity that runs the thrift shop, said the last name on the faded certificate is difficult to make out, but the group is hoping to find living relatives of the certificate so the family heirloom can be returned.
"We're going to try. In fact, we're trying now," Phelps told WWAY-TV. "We've got it on Facebook, so, we've got the word out. If anybody has any idea or can help us at all, that would be great."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian hot rod enthusiast showed off his latest custom vehicle: a car that shoots jets of fire from its headlights.
Vahan Mikaelyan, a mechanic whose previous creations include a car that walks on eight legs instead o wheels, said he used a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, commonly called a Lada 1600, to create his latest custom car, which he dubbed the "Dragon."
Mikaelyan shared a video on Reddit showing the headlight flamethrowers launching jets of fire a distance of about 20 feet.
Mikaelyan said he is planning an event for later this month that will feature another car being set on fire by his Dragon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police and animal services officers in Virginia chased down an escaped mini horse that found its way to a busy road.
The Chesterfield County Police said in a Facebook post that officers teamed up with Chesterfield Animal Services and Virginia State Police when the small equine was spotted running loose around Route 288 on Wednesday.
The post said it took some "serious teamwork" to wrangle the mini horse, but they were able to get the "adorable horse home, safe and sound."
Police said local business Southern States provided a pair of halters for the chase and donated them to animal services for future needs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A California man's quest to break the record for having lunch at Chick-fil-A every available day ended at 153 days -- and $15,300 raised for charity.
Ben Boyles, of Bakersfield, said he was having lunch with some friends at Chick-fil-A when a news story sparked his interest in setting an unusual record.
"I was sitting down eating a salad with some buddies, I saw a news article, of a gentleman, in Pennsylvania," Boyles told KGET-TV.
"He ate at Chick-fil-A 132 days in row, beating out a San Diego man of 115 days, so I was sitting there with my buddies and I said 'I could do this, I think I can attempt this.'"
Boyles started eating lunch at the fast food restaurant every day -- except Sundays, when all of the chain's locations are closed -- and soon recruited Troy Hess, owner of the Bakersfield location, to turn his record attempt into a charitable endeavor.
Hess agreed to match Boyles' $50-a-day donations, and by the end of the attempt on day 153 they had raised $15,300 for Victory Family Services.
Petra Gil-Vigie, the foster family agency administrator at Victory Family Services, said the money will help the group take care of children.
"That money will go toward the youth that have been placed in protective custody, such as treating them to an amusement park or something special for back-to-school season," Gil-Vigie told KERO-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) TOKYO, Japan — At age 46, the second-oldest skateboarder at the Tokyo Games is hoping to not have a heart attack and have mounds of fun. Should be no problem. Fun has been a life's work for Dallas Oberholzer.
"I have never had a real job. I have never applied for a job," he says. "My whole life has just been skateboarding. I am just hooked."
Skateboarding's young guns, with their endorsements and boards bearing their names, have bigger tricks and bigger Instagram followings than the grizzled South African with a salt-and-pepper beard. Oberholzer isn't expecting to beat them when they go wheel-to-wheel this week in Tokyo's huge purpose-built Olympic skate bowl.
But Oberholzer has big tales, woven from a nomadic existence on four squeaky polyurethane wheels. If skateboarding is the punk rock sport of the Games, disruptive and not taking itself too seriously, then Oberholzer is its Iggy Pop — raw, wild and worn, someone who can talk and talk and talk.
About, say, when he worked as a concert chauffeur, ferrying around Janet Jackson's dancers. Or his 16-month road trip, from Canada all the way to Argentina, after he graduated from university with a degree in marketing that he quickly realized he had no use for.
"Just a collection of experiences" is how he describes himself. Another description could be: A mascot for middle-aged people everywhere, flying the flag for Generation X against Gens Y and Z.
"I'm not going to win. I am not going to get a medal," he says. "But, like, I am legitimately the best guy in Africa. By default, the best guy in Africa goes to the Olympics."
"It's just unbelievably epic," he adds. "It's all expenses paid and it's going to be the best course I would have ever skated in my life."
Only Rune Glifberg, a.k.a "the Danish Destroyer" and also 46, is older (by eight months) than Oberholzer among the 80 men and women competing in skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo.
In the men's park competition on Thursday, Oberholzer and Glifberg — with their spiky shocks of grey-flecked hair — will face skaters less than half their age.
The women's event on Wednesday has even younger skaters: Kokona Hiraki of Japan is just 12. In the women's street event in Week 1, three young teens — 13, 13 and 16 — won gold, silver and bronze.
"I have got nothing to lose, nothing to prove. I know I am 46 and all I need to do is keep my cardio up so I can stay on my skateboard for 45 seconds," Oberholzer says. "I'm going to be the one smiling, bro. I hope. Or I will be having a mild heart attack."
Skating's age range is remarkably broad for an Olympic event and testifies to the sport's inclusivity. In July, skating pioneer Tony Hawk competed at the X Games at age 53, and was beaten by a 12-year-old, Gui Khury. The sport's coffee mug could read: "Skaters don't grow old, they just get new wheels."
"Skateboarding definitely makes you feel younger," says Glifberg. "It's not just a physical thing. It's a lot to do with style and grace and just the way that you present yourself on the board."
Whereas Gens Y and Z have had "how-to" videos on YouTube and Instagram to teach them tricks, Oberholzer and Glifberg had to find their own way.
Glifberg started right around the time that "Back to the Future" turned kids onto skating in 1985. For Oberholzer, it was a rented VHS copy of the 1986 movie "Thrashin,'" about skateboarding gangs, that "made all our eyeballs pop out."
Until then, his sport had been tennis.
"I remember just thinking to myself, 'I could play tennis and let the ball have all the fun or I could be the ball,'" he recalled. "And I'm like, 'I want to be the ball. I want to be the one flying around.'"
Anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was still in jail when Oberholzer started riding buses into central Johannesburg in search of places to skate. Schooled, like other white South Africans, separately from Black kids, it was on his board that Oberholzer first started to meet and mingle with Black peers who also skated.
"It really helped me get over my apartheid upbringing," he says.
In turn, Oberholzer is giving back. He uses skateboarding to reach out to kids in tough neighborhoods, to keep them from drugs and gangs and help them develop skills. The Indigo Youth Movement he founded has built multiple skate parks and ramps.
But none of that has impressed his mum, Linda, quite like qualifying for the Olympics.
"My mom is finally happy with my life choices, bro. You know what a good feeling that is? It's taken that long for my mom to acknowledge what I do with my life," he says. "That's probably the best thing I'm taking out of this, is that my mom finally goes, 'Wow.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KIRO) BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police responded to a call on July 29 from a man claiming he was robbed by an unknown person.
The man said he pulled over in his car to look at damage to his vehicle after hitting something on the road, when an unknown person ordered him to the ground and told the man to throw his wallet toward him.
The man said he waited for five minutes before he called 911.
He told police he had no idea where the person fled and he had no description of the person or any vehicle information.
When confronted by the police that his story was unlikely, the man said it wasn't true and he admitted to losing his money at the casino.
The man said the fake robbery was an excuse he was going to tell his wife.
He was charged with false reporting in the third degree.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents may complain about home prices and the stratospheric cost of a gallon of gas in the Beehive State, but there is one category where it pays to be a Utahn: Pepperoni pizza.
That's right, a pizza pie topped with slices of meat made from cured pork and seasoned beef is cheaper in Utah than anywhere else in the country.
The 2021 US Pizza Index from expensivity.com aims to turn up the cost of delicious pizza in all 50 states.
The study found that at $6.49, Utah is the only state where the average cost of a pepperoni pizza is under seven bucks. That's $9 cheaper than Oklahoma, home of the most expensive pie in the country.
(Unfortunately, the creators behind the study did not list where they found this cheap Utah pizza, but just knowing it's out there is reason enough to pack the family in the car and head out on a pizza journey.)
While a pepperoni pizza brings relief to Utah wallets, a less expensive plain cheese pie can be found in North Dakota where the average cost is just $6.64, as opposed to $7 in Utah.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public's help in locating a bear cub that escaped from an animal rescue center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire.
The 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed "Tamarack" after the fire that burned his paws — escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.
"He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible," the center said.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and local law enforcement are assisting in the search. The center is urging people around South Tahoe to be on the lookout, especially in the areas of the Heavenly Valley ski resort, Black Bart and Sierra Tract neighborhoods.
The 25-pound (11-kilogram) cub might have bandages on his front paws. He likely climbed a tree or is hiding in a small space.
The center said it's important for people that see him to contact authorities and keep away from the animal because he is scared of humans. It has set up a hotline for tips at 530-577–2273.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND, OH. (CNN) - Isn't it just a terrible feeling when you accidentally throw away something really important or valuable?
Well, imagine this.
A family in Ohio was cleaning up their grandmother's house last week when they accidentally threw away an envelope containing $25,000 in cash.
So, how did the workers at the waste collection agency jumped into action to help find the money?
Six days a week Republic Services trucks dump 4,500 tons of trash into a landfill in Oberlin.
"Trucks coming in from every direction, downtown Cleveland, all the way to Vermillion Dumping Garbage," Republic Services Operations Supervisor Gary Capan said.
Last Wednesday started out no differently.
Until Republic Services Operation Supervisor Gary Capan says they got a frantic call from one of their customers saying she lost something important in the garbage.
"It turned out to be $25,000," Capan said.
And you'll never believe how she and her family lost it.
"They were cleaning out their house for their grandmother, and they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw out all the garbage, grabbed all the freezer stuff put in a bag, and then the grandma was like 'hey, there's an envelope with $25,000 in there, don't lose that.' And she's like 'grandma, I already lost that like it's in the garbage,'" Capan added.
Capan says they immediately got to work to find the missing money.
"One team was trying to track down the driver and find out exactly what his location was and if he made it to the landfill yet," Capan added.
Because once trash hits the landfill it's game over.
"What happens when they get to the landfill is, they will come in, they'll drop off their load of garbage, the bulldozers will immediately start smoothing it out," Capan said. "If it got dropped there, there's no finding it anymore."
Capan and his team made arrangements to have the truck driver drop off his load at this recycling center in Oberlin.
That load was about half the size of this 12-ton pile.
As soon as it was dumped out it was all hands on deck to find that cash.
"I told the girls, if it's in there, we'll find it for you because they were pretty upset," Recycling Center Operations Manager Dan Schoewe said.
Schoewe was one of the 10 workers who jumped in to search for the money and was the lucky one who spotted the bag.
"Couldn't believe it took 10 minutes and actually, I said, man, it looks just like that, pulled it off, opened it up and there was the package inside with the money in it," Schoewe said. "They were so happy, they were tearing up."
Fast action and incredible teamwork resulting in a happy ending for this family.
"Makes us feel good here," Capan added. "Made myself feel good I was like, yeah, that's awesome. What a great story, and we're just glad to help."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A quarter-pound of beef, fresh leaves and 15 live giant land snails — it's not a recipe, but the confiscated contents of an airline passenger's luggage in July. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the discovery Tuesday, saying that the snails are capable of causing rare forms of meningitis in humans.
CBP said in a statement that the snails were recovered at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. The passenger who brought the giant land snails, also known as banana rasp snails, was traveling from Nigeria. She initially only declared that she had brought dried beef with her, but later added the snails to her declaration, CBP said.
Agriculture specialists who were inspecting the passenger's luggage in Houston then found three zip-locked plastic bags that had the live snails inside, along with fresh leaves and about 0.25 pounds of beef, CBP said.
"Our agriculture specialists remain vigilant in protecting the U.S. from foreign animal and plant disease that could threaten U.S. crop production and livestock industry or be transmitted to humans," Houston CBP port director Shawn Polley said in a statement.
The USDA has taken control of the snails, and said on its website that it is "one of the most damaging snails in the world." It can grow to be almost 8 inches in length and 5 inches in diameter, about the size of an adult's fist, the USDA said.
Giant land snails pose a "potentially serious threat" to humans and the environment, CBP said. Along with negatively affecting agriculture and ecosystems, the West Africa natives are known to carry a parasite called the rat lungworm that can cause rare forms of meningitis in humans.
More than 2,800 cases of the disease have been reported from 30 countries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parasite doesn't survive for long within the human body, the CDC said, and serious complications, such as neurologic dysfunction or death, rarely occur.