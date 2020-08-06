MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man sold the 1957 Chevy pickup he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago.
Bob Sportal of Prinsburg handed over the key last month to the grandson of the man he bought the truck from, KARE-TV reported.
Sportal was in his early 20s when he bought the rusty pickup from a retiring farmer. He drove the truck to work every day at a local grain elevator until he retired five years ago.
Sportal kept driving the truck but decided to sell it to Tom Leenstra, grandson of the late John VanDerVeen, who originally sold the truck to Sportal.
“It’s like riding with my Grandpa again,” Leenstra said.
The truck has taken on antique value, but Sportal decided to sell it for what he paid for it.
“It’s going in the family, so that’s the most important thing,” Sportal said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scientists in Paraguay have been investigating how one side of the divided Cerro Lagoon turned purple and began emitting a foul odor months ago, while the other side has remained blue.
The lagoon, which flows in the city of Limpio, about 10 miles northeast of the capital Asunción, was split so an embankment and roadway carrying trucks between local factories could be built.
Residents noticed that when one side changed color several months ago, the lagoon's fish and birds began dying. They alerted local environmental authorities to investigate.
"Three months ago, all the fish died in the lagoon, thousands and thousands of them," resident Herminia Meza told the Associated Press. "The smell was unbearable, and we were overwhelmed by flies. About a month ago the herons died, and it turned a reddish color."
Experts suspect pollution from the Waltrading SA tannery on the banks of the lagoon to be the cause.
Francisco Ferreira, a technician at the National University Multidisciplinary Lab who took samples, said Wednesday the color of the water is due to the presence of heavy metals like chromium, commonly used in the tanning of animal skins to produce leather.
Rosa Morel, an inspector with the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development, told local news outlet ABC that "it is definitely the tannery that pollutes."
During a previous visit, experts found a pipe presumably connected to the tannery dumping untreated waste into the lagoon, Morel said. She said authorities are demanding the company build a treatment plant for the waste.
Technicians expect the analysis from Wednesday's samples to take about a week, lab director Gustavo Brozon, told the outlet. Testing was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.
The company declined to speak to the media about the issue when approached Monday, ABC reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina girl's message in a bottle traveled more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean and was plucked out of the water by a fisherman in Morocco.
Vivian Byerly, then a third grader in Susan Ferguson's Greensboro Day School class, wrote the message in April 2019 as part of a class assignment.
Byerly and her classmates each wrote their own messages in bottles and they included their teacher's email address and the school's address.
The bottles were thrown into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Morehead City in May 2019 by Tyler Richardson, whose son, Brant, is in Byerly's class.
One of the bottles was found by a fishing boat not long after entering the water, but there was no word from any of the others until Sunday, when Ferguson received an email.
The email, from a Moroccan fisherman, said Byerly's bottle had been found on White Beach near Guelmim, Morocco.
The message included photos of the bottle and the fisherman who found it, along with his nephew, who translated the message for his uncle.
Ferguson said Byerly was able to reply to the fisherman's email and has received further responses with information about the discovery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer responded to a vacation home where a timber rattlesnake was found trapped under a tote.
The department said Environmental Conservation Officer George LaPoint responded to a residence in the town of Hague where vacationers staying at the home reported finding a rattlesnake.
LaPoint arrived at the house and found the snake trapped underneath a tote outside the home.
"Using snake tongs issued by DEC, along with a cloth bag and bucket lid, he safely secured the rattlesnake in the bucket and removed it from the premises," the department said.
LaPoint took the snake to the department's Green Island maintenance facility after the Sunday rescue and officials said it will eventually be released back into the wild.
Timber rattlesnakes, the largest venomous snakes found in New York, are considered a threatened species in the state.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old swimmer has become the youngest person to make the "Godfather" swim across California's Lake Tahoe.
James Savage made the 12-mile swim from Cave Rock to the Godfather Mansion in Homewood in under seven hours and became the youngest swimmer to complete the feat.
Savage, who started swimming competitively at the age of 5, said the "Godfather" swim was the second part of his plan to complete what's known as the "Tahoe Triple Crown."
He made the first swim in the series, the 10.5-mile Vikingsholm Swim from Cave Rock to Emerald Bay in 2019, and his sights are now set on the 21.3 mile length swim. Savage would be the youngest person to complete the Tahoe Triple Crown, a title currently held by a 15-year-old swimmer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business) Kraft wants you to wake up and smell the mac and cheese.
More Americans are eating at home as the pandemic spreads across the United States, and household routines are changing. So Kraft Heinz (KHC) announced Tuesday that it will rebrand its Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Dinner along with its iconic blue box.
It's not getting a full redesign: The company is just adding the word "breakfast" — instead of dinner — to encourage Americans to start their day with neon orange cheesy noodles.
The company hopes the new "breakfast" label could take away some of the shame that's associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning.
Americans are eating at home more during the pandemic, and that's been good news for Kraft Heinz. The company's stock is up 9% this year. Breakfast in particular has been a boon for the prepared foods business — and a struggle for restaurants like Starbucks and McDonald's, which have invested huge amounts of money and resources into luring commuters with coffee and quick-serve food. Fewer people are commuting, and breakfast has become a home meal once again.
"These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters," the company said in a press release, adding that "56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during Covid-19 related state lockdowns than previous months."
The company launched a giveaway to promote the new look for the noodles. To promote its new campaign, Kraft will give away a limited-edition "Breakfast Box" this week. The boxes will include a mug, "a placemat for kids to color while the mac & cheese is being prepared," and "a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs," according to the press release.
So Kraft wants parents to add foods they would normally serve their kids as breakfast foods as toppings to their mac and cheese.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in a Japanese city said a wild boar wandered into the area and led officers on an hours-long chase Wednesday morning.
The Fukuoka Prefectural Police said an officer on duty at the U.S. Consulate in the Chuo Ward of Fukuoka spotted the boar running loose around the nearby Ohori Park.
Officers began to pursue the boar about 6:05 a.m., and the animal led them on a chase through the center of the city that lasted until the wild pig's capture just before noon.
City officials said wild boar had never been spotted in the area before. Experts suggested the animal captured Wednesday might have become lost.
"Wild boars seeking other animals sometimes travel along river courses. Perhaps it was a young boar with little experience, which ended up lost in the city while looking for food," Kiyofumi Yasukouchi, a consultant at the city zoo, told The Mainichi newspaper.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WQAD/CNN/Meredith) — Quick thinking from a mom in Iowa helped save her son's life after a terrible ATV accident last month.
On July 7, Christina Brenner used her bikini top as a tourniquet to keep her 13-year-old son alive long enough to make it to the hospital.
The Brenner family and friends were enjoying the summer weather at the family property in Blue Grass, Iowa. Christina's son Peyton was driving an ATV while she lounged in the pool.
Peyton said in an accident, he suddenly ended up in a tree.
Christina said she heard Peyton screaming and sprang into action, running to him as fast as she could. As Peyton stepped off the ATV, his leg was shooting out blood at a rapid rate.
"He was just drenched in blood and it was shooting, literally shooting out," Christina said.
Christina said Peyton asked her if he was going to die. Christina, a mother of four and a nurse, knew that at the rate he was losing blood, Peyton was in serious trouble.
"Am I dying? I think I am dying," Christina recalls Peyton saying.
"It is very serious. But this isn't your day to die. This isn't your time. It's not going to happen, I promise," Christina told Peyton at the time.
With her medical background, Christina took control. She took off her bikini top and used it as a tourniquet on Peyton's leg.
Once the paramedics arrived, they relayed the hard truth to Christina – that without her quick thinking to use her bikini top, within two more minutes of losing blood, Peyton would have died.
At the hospital, Peyton was rushed into a nearly four-hour surgery. He is now back home and recovering.
Peyton said his mom is his hero.
"I have no interest in being a hero, I just want to be his mom. I just wanted another day to get to be his mom, and I got that," Christina said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officers in Idaho responded to a resident's property to remove a trespasser that was highly unusual for the area -- an alligator.
The Nampa Police Department said officers responded to a late night call from a man who reported an alligator had crawled under the camping trailer on his property.
The responding officers confirmed the call was not a hoax or a case of mistaken identity with an inflatable toy and contacted the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for assistance.
Fish and Game dispatched wildlife officers that helped the police officers wrangle the gator.
"A 6' alligator? In Nampa? This was a first," Nampa police tweeted.
The reptile turned out to be an escaped pet. The alligator was returned to its owner, who officials said has the proper permits to keep the exotic species in Idaho.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he has a leaky car tire to thank for his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The Ionia County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Mobil gas station in Webberville because he was having trouble keeping one of his tires inflated.
"I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that's when I got the ticket," the man said. "I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought."
The winner said he plans to use his money to pay bills, help his family and bolster his savings.
