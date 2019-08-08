Someone has taken their tools to the Old Town Road in Wellesley, Massachusetts, this spring and ridden off with a street sign — three times, officials said.
The road shares its name with the hit single by Lil Nas X. "Old Town Road" by the Georgia rapper has been at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart for 18 weeks, a new record, propelled in part by being deemed not country enough for Billboard's country charts back in March.
Since the spring, a Wellesley Old Town Road street sign has been stolen three times, town officials said. The estimated cost of replacing each sign is roughly $250, including parts and manpower.
For now, town officials are not putting up a new sign, because they're afraid someone will just steal it again. They're hoping the hype dies down soon.
"The behavior is likely the work of individuals playing pranks, but it costs the Town a lot of time and money to locate, repair — and where the signs and posts are damaged — replace, and reinstall the signs," Wellesley communications and project manager Stephanie Hawkinson told The Swellesley Report, which first reported on the thefts.
(FOX) Turkmenistan's president, who has not been seen in over a month sparking speculation of his health, re-emerged in a broadcast Sunday purportedly showing him behind the wheel of a rally car performing vehicular stunts around the country's famed crater inferno, the "Gateway to Hell."
The footage, shown on state television, allegedly shows President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov streaking through the desert at high speeds and drove doughnuts around the 220-foot-wide fiery pit, spinning in the dust.
This latest broadcast follows online rumors of the 62-year-old's death after his month-long disappearance. His absence from the public resulted in speculation online that further theorized the leader's deteriorating health, believing him to have died of liver failure, The Telegraph reported.
Amid the swirling rumors, Russian media falsely reported the news after businessmen in Turkmenistan confirmed Berdymukhamedov's death to a Moscow radio station. They allegedly had "acquaintances in the security services," French news agency Agence France-Presse reported.
Turkmenistan's embassy in Russia denied the reports of Berdymukhamedov's death, telling state news agency TASS the rumors were an "absolute hoax."
In the 28-minute broadcast on Sunday, the footage also showed Berdymukhamedov riding a horse and bicycle, demonstrating weight-lifting in front of government ministers, and apparently shooting firing an assault rifle at a shooting range.
His action-packed antics portray him as a gamesome leader, however, critics have said the stunts only serve as distractions from issues such as hyperinflation and food shortages that plague his country, as seen in a June report by the London-based Foreign Policy Center.
Turkmenistan is considered one of the most confined countries in the world, "brutally" punishing religious and political expression, excluding foreign media outlets from the country, and authoritatively controlling all aspects of society.
The Human Rights Watch accuses Berdymukhamedov, also referred to as "Arkadag", or protector, of barring independent monitoring groups from entering his country since taking power in 2006.
Since part of the Soviet Union until 1991, the fossil-fuel-rich country maintains close relations with Russia.
(FOX) A man was trapped between rocks for nearly four days in the Cambodian jungle — and, miraculously, he survived.
Sum Bora, 28, was collecting bat droppings earlier this week when he got stuck in the rock's hollow at Battambang province, northwest of Phnom Penh.
Bat droppings, or guano, are used as fertilizer and sold for supplementary income by poor farmers.
Police said he slipped on Sunday while trying to get his flashlight, which had fallen through the space. When he didn't return home after three days, his family became worried and reported his possible location to authorities.
The man was freed around 7 p.m. Wednesday, after roughly 10 hours of work. It took around 200 rescue workers to carefully remove him from the hollow by destroying bits of rock that had pinned him, police said.
Rapid Rescue Company 711, which is connected to Prime Minister Hun Sen's elite military bodyguard brigade, spearheaded the rescue.
Cambodia is one of the poorest countries in the world, with 35 percent of its 15.2 million people living in poverty, according to a U.N. Development Program report last year.
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $160,565 lottery jackpot said he chose his numbers by closing his eyes and letting luck decide.
Stanley Manley of Littleton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had a lucky feeling that led him to buy a Cash 5 ticket at the Bert Ammond Country Cafe on U.S. 301 in Pleasant Hill.
"I told my wife the night before that I was feeling lucky," Manley said. "I told her, 'I'm going to buy the winning Cash 5 ticket.'"
Manley said he usually uses his lucky numbers to play drawing games, but this time he decided to try a different tactic.
"I closed my eyes and let luck be my guide," Manley said. "I put the pencil down and wherever it landed, that's the number I used."
Manley said he put the ticket in his pocket and forgot about it until two days after the July 29 drawing, when he discovered he had won the $160,595 jackpot.
"I always keep stuff in my pocket and transfer it from shirt to shirt," Manley said. "I can't believe I was carrying around something worth that much money."
(SKY NEWS) A club dubbed Britain's "worst professional football team" has ended its 73-game winless streak stretching back 840 days.
Fort William, who reportedly had a minus 221 goal difference last season, stormed to victory with a 5-2 win against Nairn County on Wednesday.
The club called it a "great night" in the race for the North of Scotland cup and thanked fans for showing their support at its Claggan Park ground.
"We would like to thank everyone online, around the world who have celebrated with us," it added in a statement.
Ahead of the game, which followed a BBC documentary about the club, Fort William midfielder Scott Hunter tweeted: "The eyes of the world are on our result tonight."
Despite having their early lead dashed by a score leveller at half time, the team managed three more goals to end its unlucky streak.
Its decisive win drew praise from some of the big Scottish premier league sides.
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials at the Bronx Zoo say a 3 1/2-foot-long mangrove snake has gone missing, but say there's no threat to visitors.
The zoo says the mildly venomous snake wasn't in its exhibition at the end of the day Tuesday, and hasn't been seen since.
A notice warning visitors was put up on Wednesday, although the zoo says it's confident there's no threat and mangrove snakes are not known to be dangerous to people.
The zoo says the snakes are shy and timid, and active at night.
(FOX) A U.K. woman who severely broke her leg during her bachelorette party is thanking her bridesmaid – who has no formal first-aid training – for her quick thinking that likely saved the limb in its entirety.
During her pre-marriage celebrations in Center Parcs, a series of vacation villages in Europe, 24-year-old Lula O'Neins says she tripped and broke both her tibia and fibula in one of her legs. The bones were broken in two places, causing her leg to be "bent out of shape," SWNS reports.
Her badly broken leg was saved by her 26-year-old sister and bridesmaid, Gabrielle George, who "pulled Lula's leg to straighten it out," according to the news outlet. The accident occurred just eight weeks before her wedding day.
O'Neins was eventually taken to Royal United Hospitals in Bath, Somerset, England, after reportedly waiting for an ambulance for six hours.
Emergency medical officials reportedly told the 24-year-old she would've likely had to have the leg amputated had it not been for her sister's quick thinking, as "she would have lost the blood supply to the limb due to how badly broken it was," SWNS reports.
"My sister and bridesmaid, Gabrielle, had booked two log cabins with hot tubs for the weekend for us to let our hair down. The girls planned such a fun trip. It was supposed to be a relaxing break as planning the wedding had been pretty stressful," O'Neins told the news outlet. "We had a great time and I wasn't even drunk when I tripped over and my leg just went 'snap.'"
"I couldn't get up. I was in so much pain. My leg was bent back the wrong way. It was all in the wrong place," she added.
"As we were waiting for it to show up, Gabrielle decided to push my leg back into place — thinking it might help, although she has no first-aid training. It's very lucky that she did," she continued, adding she "screamed as she felt it pop."
O'Neins required extensive surgery to repair her leg. A rod was placed in the newlywed's leg, and she also had pins inserted into her ankle and knee to help her limb heal properly. She told SWNS she spent 12 days in the hospital following the procedure.
On her wedding day two months later, the bride wasn't able to wear the high heels she picked out, sporting a boot on her injured leg instead. She also spent her vacation in Italy on crutches.
"I might have spent my wedding day and honeymoon limping around in a protective boot and on crutches, but it's a small price to pay to still have my leg intact," she said.
"I was sad I wasn't able to wear the beautiful heels I'd chosen, but I knew I'd be comfier in flats anyway. Luckily, my long dress covered my boot so guests couldn't see it as I hobbled down the aisle," she said, adding she "ditched her crutches" to limp toward her now-husband, Alex, while walking down the aisle.
O'Neins said she spent the rest of her wedding day "on cloud nine" and had no cares about her "dodgy leg."
"Even now she likes to remind me just how much I owe her," O'Neins added of her sister. "But it is true, without her quick-thinking actions it could have been a very different story."
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Dozens of ducklings have made a bid to create the world's cutest traffic jam in a Maine city.
Even "Make Way for Ducklings" author Robert McCloskey couldn't have envisioned a scene like the one in Biddeford on Wednesday morning.
Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road.
The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23. WCSH-TV reports the impromptu duckling parade brought traffic to a standstill in both directions.
All made it across safely.
The adult duck was not likely the parent to all the young. One possible explanation for the abnormally large brood is that some bird species will group fledglings together to make it easier to care for them.
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Budget carrier Frontier Airlines is promoting its Green Week initiative by offering free flights to people with the last name "Green" or "Greene."
Frontier, which is marking Green Week from Tuesday to Aug. 20 to highlight its efforts to become the most eco-friendly airline in the United States, said people with the surnames Green and Greene are being offered free flights of up to $400.
The airline said eligible travelers must book at Frontier's website and will receive a full refund of up to $400 when their names are confirmed.
The traveler's departing flight must leave Tuesday to be eligible for the promotion, and must return by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 20, when Green Week ends.
London (AFP) - A team of British scientists has helped produce a radioactivity-free vodka called "ATOMIK" from crops near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the University of Portsmouth said on Thursday.
The team did find some radioactivity in the grain but said the normal distillation process meant the only radioactivity in the alcohol was natural Carbon-14 "at the same level you would expect in any spirit drink".
"I think this is the most important bottle of spirits in the world because it could help the economic recovery of communities living in and around the abandoned areas," university professor Jim Smith said in a statement.
Smith, who has been researching the contamination from Chernobyl for nearly 30 years, worked alongside colleagues in Ukraine to produce the spirit.
After the accident, a 30-kilometre (19-mile) exclusion zone was established around the plant. Commercial farming is still banned both there and in a wider surrounding area.
"Many thousands of people are still living in the Zone of Obligatory Resettlement where new investment and use of agricultural land is still forbidden," Smith said.
The scientists said they were setting up a company called The Chernobyl Spirit Company to sell the vodka and hope to begin small-scale production later this year.
Seventy-five percent of profits from the production are planned to go to the local community.
Thirty people were killed in the Chernobyl explosion on April 26, 1986 and hundreds more died of related illnesses, though the exact figure remains disputed.
Soviet authorities initially tried to cover up and then play down the disaster.
Eventually 350,000 people were evacuated from the exclusion zone. Scientists say it will only cease to be radioactive in 24,000 years.