HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.
Hamilton police say the woman told them she’d fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the woman didn’t remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.
Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.
No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.
News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive Tuesday and released into the ocean.
The group's leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.
The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the creature's small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn't really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren't working together.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(New York Post) It's a neighborhood battle that's bad to the bone.
Some residents in a wealthy Washington, DC, suburb want to ban barking at a local dog park — and politically connected pooch lovers sure aren't yappy.
The neighbors in Chevy Chase Village in Maryland — which include a Trump-appointed official and a former state attorney general — are duking it out over a patch of land that was turned into an off-leash hotspot, with some neighbors calling it a noisy headache, according to The Washington Post.
At the center of the dogfight is Chevy Chase Village Board chair Elissa Leonard — the wife of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, whom President Trump blamed for tanking the stock market last week.
"You've created a nuisance," real estate developer Tom Bourke howled to Leonard at a recent village meeting. "How many times is it acceptable for you to be bothered in your house every day?"
The fur began flying last fall after the town spent $134,000 to turn a muddy triangle of land into a fenced-in space where pooches could play.
Residents surrounding the park — where homes range from from $1.1 million to $22.5 million — soon began calling cops to complain that they'd been bombarded by the nonstop sound of loud pups.
Some blamed "a certain standard poodle whose name should be withheld," one neighbor said, according to the paper.
And they demanded a rule banning yappy dogs, and forbidding folks from outside the neighborhood from using the park — which was partially funded by the state — to no avail.
But well-heeled pooch owners fired back, saying residents griping about barking should have their tails between their legs.
"They should be put in jail," said Doug Gansler, a former Maryland attorney general and one-time gubernatorial candidate — as his spaniel, Jack, searched for a dog to play with at the park.
As the board's chair, Leonard, who has a Norwich terrier named Pippa, said she has tried to please both sides.
The board wiped info about the dog park from the village website to stop outsiders from using it and changed the opening time from 7 to 8 a.m. It also paid $1,300 for a woman with a graduate degree in epidemiology to study the behavior of the dogs and their owners, according to the paper.
"One of these people did allow his dog to relieve himself on the green space next to the street," she reported at a recent village meeting.
Neighbor Joanie Edwards and others now plan to flood a public hearing on Sept. 9 and push for the green space be converted to a regular non-dog park.
"I'd like to be able to sit on my deck and maybe read a book and chat with a friend or have a glass of wine, and the dogs are barking," Edwards said.
But they won't likely succeed in scoring a no-barking rule, said Pat Murphy, who moderates the group Save the Chevy Chase Dog Park. "What are they going to do next, try to ban dancing?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — There's more evidence of Michigan's woeful roads: A champion runner says he fractured a leg bone when he stepped into a pothole during a 10-mile (16-kilometer) race in Flint.
Chris Derrick, a three-time U.S. Cross Country champion, posted a photo of his right leg on Instagram. He says he was running in a pack Saturday and couldn't see the ground ahead of him.
Derrick says he "landed perfectly on the edge of a big ol' pothole" and fractured his fibula during the Crim Festival of Races. Race officials apologized and said it was an honor to have him. He still hopes to compete in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a higher gas tax to fix Michigan's roads but hasn't reached a deal with the Republican-led Legislature.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cops are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a Manhattan club and stole several jars of mayonnaise and hot sauce before running off last month.
Police said Thursday that the break-in happened around 5:30 a.m. July 3 at The Grange in Hamilton Heights. The man sneaked in through a basement door, grabbed the mayo and hot sauce and fled.
Surveillance video shows the suspect looking furtively around the bar, peering down one hallway and then another before walking out of the frame.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Georgia woman was arrested after police say she was caught on camera attacking an Uber driver — by biting him and trying to damage his car.
Tasheena Campbell, 26, was taken into custody Aug. 20 -- days after the incident in which she allegedly attacked driver Yasser Hadi in midtown Atlanta on Aug. 18.
A video uploaded to Twitter of the attacks begins with a woman — identified by WAGA as Campbell — sitting on the hood of a car, breaking off a windshield wiper. Bystanders and Hadi encourage her to stop, before the woman throws a punch at Hadi.
The woman hops off the car and enters the vehicle through the driver-side door while Hadi tries to stop her. "Get out my car!" he shouts, as he pulls the woman out to the ground. The woman tries punching the Uber driver — before biting him, prompting him to scream.
It's unclear what sparked the altercation. Hadi said Campbell appeared out of nowhere and randomly attacked him.
"She's acting weird, she's acting wild, and she's on the car hitting it, telling me I need to die, to kill me," Hadi told WAGA of the encounter. "The pain, I said, "God, just let her take my flesh, I don't care. I want her to go away from me."
The Uber driver said the situation is "horrible."
"She's hit me in my job, my health and my financial pocket money, it's hard," said Hadi, noting he doesn't have insurance. "I'm in a bad situation. I wish people see this and help."
Campbell was arrested and charged with battery and criminal trespass, according to online records from the Fulton County Jail. She was still in custody as of Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia kayaker says he could only think of paddling faster after realizing he wasn't alone in a pond.
Bo Storey told WRDW-TV , "I just paddled and paddled. ..." on Monday to get away from a 10-foot, 360 pound (163.29 kilogram) alligator that got as close as 5 feet (1.52 meters) from the back of his kayak.
News outlets report Richmond County deputies received a call from Storey saying he was being chased by the behemoth. Storey was practicing for a bass fishing tournament. Deputies arrived on the scene and wrestled the massive gator with help from hunter Trey Durant and his friend Robby Amerson.
The alligator was clearly not afraid of humans and was deemed a nuisance so it was legally killed by Durant.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in a German city said they evacuated about 30 residents from an apartment block after a venomous cobra escaped from a home and was spotted slithering in a hallway.
Officials in Herne said the 4.6-foot cobra is believed to have escaped from a resident's apartment Sunday and has since been spotted slithering in a hallway in the apartment block, which is composed of four buildings connected by a cellar.
About 30 residents were evacuated from the apartment block and firefighters were searching the building for the missing snake Thursday morning.
Officials said the cobra is believed to be somewhere in the cellar of the building, but people walking nearby are being warned to avoid the high grass as a precaution.
A local hospital is keeping the antivenom for the cobra's bite on hand in case of an attack, officials said.
The cobra escaped from the home of a man who was found to be keeping about 20 other snakes in his apartment. The reptiles were seized from his residence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Chicago hospital set a Guinness world record by constructing an orthopedic cast measuring 12 feet long and 5 feet wide.
The Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute said the cast, created to raise awareness of bone and joint health, would fit the leg of a person who stands 78 feet tall.
Guinness World Records presented the hospital with a certificate certifying the cast as the largest in the world.
The hospital said members of the public are being invited to sign the cast Saturday and Sunday at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Florida man apparently didn't appreciate being told to flush the toilet in another person's home after using it ― he allegedly threatened the fellow who complained by threatening to "chop" him with a machete.
The suspect, 46-year-old Keith Mounts, later offered this all-too-appropriate explanation to police: "Shit happened."
As a result of the crappy situation, Pasco County sheriff's deputies arrested Mounts Saturday on a felony aggravated assault charge.
The alleged incident occurred at the unnamed victim's home in Hudson, located about 30 miles north of Tampa, and Newsweek got the straight poop from the sheriff's office spokesperson.
"The suspect didn't flush and when the victim called him on it, the suspect threatened him with a machete," the spokesperson said.
The victim called 911, and when police arrived on the scene, they found a machete in the yard that reportedly belonged to Mounts, according to local station WTVT.
Although Mounts told police he was using the weapon to defend himself, officers said he could give a no reason why he needed to do that in the first place, according to The Smoking Gun.
Mounts later gave a written statement to investigators that summed up things simply and succinctly: "Shit happened."
Mounts remains behind bars in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.