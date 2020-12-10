BERLIN (AP) — A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter million euros (dollars) that was forgotten by a businessman at Duesseldorf’s airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.
The businessman, whose identity was not given, accidentally left behind the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy at a check-in counter as he boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27.
By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000-Euro (340,000-dollar) oeuvre, which had been wrapped in cardboard, had disappeared.
Despite multiple emails with details about the 40x60-centimeter (16X24-inch) painting, authorities could not locate the artwork, police spokesman Andre Hartwig said.
It was only after the businessman’s nephew traveled to the airport from neighboring Belgium and talked with police directly with more information that an inspector was able to trace the painting to paper recycling dumpster used by the airport’s cleaning company.
“This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year,” Hartwig said. “It was real detective work.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) As 2020, a year that left many people feeling like things are going down the toilet, finally nears its end, an Indiana sanitation company is flush with praise as it looks to celebrate the holidays and new year.
Service Sanitation of Gary, Ind., uses its portable toilets for an annual light show set to music with animated faces on the port-a-potties that lip-sync to the songs. They call it "The Jingle Johns, a lighted loo experience."
The company said that its latest performance went number one this week, claiming it set a record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display for its 32-toilet rendition of "Hallelujah." It shared a video of the performance online.
"Awesome," one commenter on the video wrote. "Great job everyone!"
Service Sanitation is also touring four of the port-a-potties around parts of Indiana and Illinois for a 20-minute live light show with several songs. The schedule is up on the company's website, with stops scheduled at church events, a drive-in movie and a New Year's Eve fireworks celebration.
Event organizers from Indianapolis to Milwaukee may still be able to book a Jingle Johns appearance. Service Sanitation also has a form to request them on its website.
Stevie "Dee" Dykstra conceived the idea in 2013, when Service Sanitation made a video of 40 port-a-potties synchronized to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song to send to customers, Madison.com reported.
Since then, several of the Jingle Johns videos have gone viral, and the company has also used them to cheer on the Chicago Cubs and even share 20-second singalongs to help people thoroughly wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's all about continuous innovation and achieving a new 'wow factor' each year," Dykstra told Madison.com.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Amazon delivery person reportedly got too close for comfort for one man in the U.K.
Jonathan Doblips was perturbed by security camera footage he saw showing a delivery person breathing on his window and doodling an unintelligible message, reports Deadline News – a Scotland-based newspaper. The unidentified delivery person then leaves the package at Doblips' doorstep before marching back to his nearby van.
The incident, which appears to have happened recently at Doblips' Ilkeston, Derbyshire home, was posted to Amazon.co.uk's official Facebook page on Sunday.
"Excuse me but what is this delivery driver doing on my window?" Doblips wrote alongside the accompanying security footage.
Under the same Facebook post, Doblips shared he felt unsettled that the delivery person took a moment to peer into his window. He went on to call the behavior "highly inappropriate."
The e-commerce giant's Amazon Help page quickly replied to Doblips' inquiry with a statement that suggests the matter is being investigated.
Although the delivery person is wearing a neon vest and face mask, it is not clear whether this is an Amazon employee or a third-party courier. The white van he entered does not appear to have clear logos for identification.
"We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers," an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News via email. "We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to make this right."
Regarding what was scribbled or drawn on the window, Doblips told Deadline News he couldn't make it out but he finds the whole ordeal to be "creepy."
Doblips did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
It's not the first time a delivery person for Amazon has made headlines this year. In late March, a delivery driver was caught spitting on a package in the wake of the initial coronavirus shutdown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Scottish couple said they were shocked when a plastic bottle their dog found at the beach turned out to be a message in a bottle that traveled 2,000 miles from Canada.
Sharon and Michael Cox said they were walking on Traigh Eais beach, on the Isle of Barra, when their dog, Louie, grabbed a plastic bottle out of the surf.
The couple opened the bottle and discovered a handwritten note that was dropped into the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
The message reads: "Hi, my name is Kaya and my uncle Curt is writing this letter hoping that someone will pick it up and see how far it will travel. This is the latitude and longitude where he will drop this bottle from a fishing boat. I live in a small community named Reefs Harbour on the norther peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada."
The couple said Kayla's family got in touch after seeing their post about the discovery on social media.
"The young lady's grandma, who is a community nurse in the area of Reefs Harbour, contacted me," Sharon Cox told the Press and Journal. "She thanked me for sharing the post and told me how Kaya is very excited to know I found the letter."
"We shall be writing to the address given on the back of the letter and putting together a wee gift box from Barra, enclosing some notes from Barra schoolchildren to send to Kaya," Cox said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona shared photos from the successful capture of an unusual visitor to the area -- a wandering macaw parrot.
The Pima Animal Care Center said the county received a call for assistance from the Paradise Parrot Rescue after the colorful bird was spotted flying around a neighborhood the Old Pueblo area of Tucson.
Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to capture the parrot, but the bird evaded them by staying in the branches of tall trees.
The rescuers were finally able to capture the parrot when it settled onto a shorter tree, PACC said.
PACC said the parrot was showing signs of exhaustion and dehydration, but is now recovering.
The origins of the macaw were unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- China's aviation authority released new COVID-19 safety guidelines that include the suggestion that flight attendants wear diapers to avoid using plane lavatories.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China's document, titled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, offers suggestions for hygiene practices to prevent flight crew members from contracting the coronavirus.
The document, which includes recommendations for use of medical masks and other personal protective equipment, drew attention online for one unusual suggestion: "It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks."
The recommendation comes after a woman flying from Italy to South Korea in August contracted COVID-19 during her trip, and investigators cited her visit to the lavatory -- the only place on the plane where she removed her mask -- as a possible cause of her infection.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Philadelphia said a loose pig was rescued after being spotted with a rope embedded in its body.
Animal Care and Control Team Philadelphia said a member of the public found the pig running loose in the northeast part of the city with the rope embedded in its body.
The person was able to remove the rope and contact animal protection officers, who took the loose pig into custody.
"Pigs can be great pets if you do a lot of research and are prepared to care for them, but are not legal in the city of Philadelphia," ACCT Philly said.
The pig, dubbed Ramen by officers, is now headed to a licensed rescue, ACCT said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia couple said their pet lizard's appetite turned out to be lucky when the search for a snack led to a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Charlene Goad of Bassett told Virginia Lottery officials she and her husband went out on an errand to find some worms for their pet lizard, George, and her husband went into the first store they tried to find the reptile's preferred snack food.
Goad said her husband discovered the store, Fas Mart in Bassett, was out of worms, but he decided to buy four Jewel 7s scratch-off lottery tickets.
"He said the green seven just kept popping out at him," Goad recalled.
The man brought the tickets back to the car, where Goad scratched them while her husband drove.
Goad said she was shocked to scratch off a $200,000 top prize.
"I said, 'It's not real! I don't believe it,'" she said.
The couple said they plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Woody from "Toy Story" went off on another adventure, and this time he found a new job.
It started when a Home Depot employee in Plaistow, New Hampshire, found a Woody doll in the store parking lot last week.
A team member decided to post a photo of the toy doll on Facebook to help find its owner.
"My coworker thought it'd be funny to put an employee of the month apron on him, and upload it to Facebook. And we've been having fun with him ever since," Sarah Hurberdeau, an associate at The Home Depot, told CNN.
The photos were a huge hit online.
"One customer even brought in a brand new Buzz Lightyear to keep Woody company," Hurberdeau said.
The team's plan worked, and Woody was reunited with his 2-year-old owner.
In addition to getting Woody back, the child took home a brand-new Buzz Lightyear as an added surprise.
"My job is done!" Herberdeau said. "Finding his home was the main goal and my heart is so full."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
China and Nepal jointly announced a new official height for Mount Everest on Tuesday, ending a discrepancy between the two nations.
The new height of the world's highest peak is 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet), which is slightly more than Nepal's previous measurement and about four meters (13 feet) higher than China's.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepalese counterpart, Pradeep Gyawali, simultaneously pressed buttons during a virtual conference and the new height flashed on the screen.
The height of Everest, which is on the border between China and Nepal, was agreed on after surveyors from Nepal scaled the peak in 2019 and a Chinese team did the same in 2020.
There had been debate over the actual height of the peak and concern that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015. The quake killed 9,000 people, damaged about 1 million structures in Nepal and triggered an avalanche on Everest that killed 19 people at the base camp.
There was no doubt that Everest would remain the highest peak because the second highest, Mount K2, is only 8,611 meters (28,244 feet) tall.
Everest's height was first determined by a British team around 1856 as 8,842 meters (29,002) feet.
But the most accepted height has been 8,848 meters (29,028 feet), which was determined by the Survey of India in 1954.
In 1999, a National Geographic Society team using GPS technology came up with a height of 8,850 (29,035 feet). A Chinese team in 2005 said it was 8,844.43 meters (29,009 feet) because it did not include the snow cap.
A Nepal government team of climbers and surveyors scaled Everest in May 2019 and installed GPS and satellite equipment to measure the peak and snow depth on the summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Nepal later that year and the leaders of the two countries decided that they should agree on a height.
A survey team from China then conducted measurements in the spring of 2020 while all other expeditions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nepal's climbing community welcomed the end of confusion over the mountain's height.
"This is a milestone in mountaineering history which will finally end the debate over the height and now the world will have one number," said Santa Bir Lama, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.
China's official Xinhua New Agency quoted Xi as saying the two sides are committed to jointly protecting the environment around Everest and cooperating in scientific research.
For China, the announcement appeared to be as much about politics as geography. China has drawn Nepal ever closer into its orbit with investments in its economy and the building of highways, dams, airports and other infrastructure in the impoverished nation.
That appears to serve China's interests in reducing the influence of rival India, with which it shares a disputed border, and Nepal's role as a destination for refugee Tibetans.
The Xinhua report said nothing about the technical aspects but heavily emphasized the joint announcement's geopolitical weight.
China and Nepal will establish an "even closer community of a shared future to enrich the countries and their peoples," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.
