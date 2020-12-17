Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said she recognized the winning numbers of a $195,000 jackpot -- but she couldn't find her ticket for three weeks.
Perle Erwin of Waynesville told Missouri Lottery officials she has played four sets of numbers representing family birthdays in the Show Me Cash game for about 30 years, but she decided to try something different for the June 25 drawing.
Erwin bought a ticket with numbers representing the upcoming ages of her grandchildren, and the winning numbers matched her picks.
"The winning numbers looked familiar to me, so I went home to look for my ticket," Erwin said.
Erwin soon discovered the ticket was missing, and it took some time to find it.
"It took me three weeks to find my ticket," she said.
The winner brought the recovered ticket to Missouri Lottery headquarters to collect her $180,000 jackpot.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of a dog that attempted to jump through a barred window and became stuck between the bars.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said an animal control officer was summoned to All Car #1 Auto Repair in Jurupa Valley when the owner's dog became wedged in the window.
Animal services spokesman John Welsh said the dog appeared to have attempted to jump out of the bathroom window, but became stuck in the bars.
A second animal control officer arrived at the scene after a few minutes and the two officers unscrewed the iron frame and removed it from the wall with the dog still stuck in the bars.
"They could not remove the frame from the pooch,'' Welsh told KNBC-TV. "The dog had simply wedged himself in too tight.''
The dog was taken to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, where the officers discovered the dog had managed to wriggle free of the iron frame while in transit.
The canine was examined by a veterinarian and was given X-rays and other tests, which determined that the dog had suffered only minor injuries.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Researchers in Boston are unraveling an unusual mystery after a resident found a glass bottle inside a wall with a cryptic note tucked inside.
The Boston Archaeology Program said a resident living in the Black Bay area found the bottle tucked into the space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall inside their home.
The N. Simons rye whiskey bottle contained a cryptic note dated Sept. 23, 1894. The note bears the name "Tom Ford" and the phrase "6 on Shea."
"We have a mystery for the hive mind this week! A Boston resident found this amazing message in a bottle tucked into the space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall, presumably placed there by past builders," the archaeology program said in a Facebook post. "Anybody have any ideas about N. Simons, Tom Ford, or '6 on Shea?' Let us know in the comments!"
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said an honest stranger who found $3,000 on a sidewalk saved Christmas for a family by helping return the cash.
The Wausau Police Department said a resident walking in the city found a bundle containing $3,000 cash, multiple Christmas gift envelopes and a bank receipt.
The resident turned the money over to police, who contacted the institution listed on the receipt, Peoples State Bank.
"We were then able to work with the awesome folks at Peoples State Bank to get the money returned to the proper owner and ensure Christmas wasn't ruined after all," police said. "And for his awesome integrity, we provided the finder with a gift card to a local business to help brighten his day as well."
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning festive drivers about excessively decorating their cars after a trooper pulled over vehicle decked out in Christmas lights.
The state patrol posted a photo on Facebook that showed the car in the Oshkosh area covered with colorful lights.
"A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road," the post said.
The driver, Tyler Kamholz, 18, said he was inspired by similarly decorated cars he saw online.
"At first, I saw it on a YouTube video from like five years ago, some people doing it," Kamholz told WLUK-TV.
Kamholz said the trooper let him go with a warning.
"She pretty much said she really liked the lights, but she's pulling me over for the lights," he said.
The teenager said he now is receiving requests for his festive vehicle to pay visits to neighborhoods and nursing homes. He said the lights will remain wrapped around the vehicle until after the holidays, but won't be illuminated on public roads.
(Huffington Post) A Michigan man who sued his parents for throwing out his prized pornography collection is now in line to collect a hefty reimbursement from them.
In a ruling handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney, Beth and Paul Werking will have to pay their son David, 42, as much as $75,000 for destroying the porn.
David Werking won a summary judgment in the case and he and his parents have until mid-February to file written submissions on the damages, according to MLive.com.
In his lawsuit the younger Werking valued the property at an estimated $25,000, but his attorney, Miles Greengard, told the outlet that "we have asked the court for treble damages, which we believe are warranted given the wanton destruction of the property."
He added, "This was a collection of often irreplaceable items and property."
Werking moved into his parent's home in Glen Haven, on the state's eastern shore of Lake Michigan, in 2016 after he got divorced.
After he moved to Muncie, Indiana, a few months later, Werking discovered he was missing 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines.
Paul Werking apparently confessed to destroying the collection in an email: "Frankly, David, I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff," MLive.com reported in September, 2019.
In other emails, he told his son he was shocked by many of the scenes in the collection, which he claimed depicted incestuous sexual relationships, sex with minors and animals, sexual assault and slavery, according to The Holland Sentinel in Michigan.
"That you would buy and watch films depicting such violence is beyond the pale," Werking's father wrote. "I have no words to express the depth of my shock and disappointment. Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine."
The son denied any of his pornography was illegal. A review of the materials by the sheriff's department in Ottawa County, Michigan, found no evidence of child pornography and no charges were filed in the matter, according to MLive.com.
A detailed list of Werking's porn collection that was entered into the court record showed it included 1,605 individual titles of pornographic DVDs and VHS tapes and at least 50 sex toys and paraphernalia.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A shiny object a man spotted in the snow near his car in the parking lot of a Saskatchewan mall turned out to be a woman's engagement ring that had been lost for six months.
Steven Zoerb said he went back to his car outside the South Hill Mall in Prince Albert on Sunday morning because he forgot his mask.
"When I went to open the door of my car, out of the corner of my eye I caught this sort of sparkle," Zoerb told paNOW.
The object turned out to be a diamond ring, and Zoerb posted photos of the item on Facebook in the hopes of attracting the owner's attention.
The post was shared by a friend of Alison Cameron, who immediately recognized it as her ring.
Cameron said she had lost track of the ring, which she received upon her engagement on Christmas Day 2013, about six months earlier, and two months after that she scoured her house for the missing object and determined it had been lost.
Cameron and her husband drove from Muskoday and confirmed it was indeed her missing ring. She said she does not know how it ended up in the parking lot, but she attends First Nations University in Prince Albert and often travels around the city.
"I think in light of this pandemic, it really shows the true nature of humanity. I'm so grateful for Steven," she said. "It really gives people something to believe in."
Zoerb said in a Facebook post that being able to reunite Cameron with her ring was a "Christmas miracle."
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A goat, a sheep and three lambs paid a surprise visit to a Turkish city hall and trapped municipal workers inside the building.
Nevsehir Municipality tweeted a video showing the group of animals wandering around just outside the municipal building and chasing after security guards who attempted to leave.
"We have been captured by 1 sheep, 1 goat, 3 lambs," the tweet said.
Animal experts were summoned to the scene and rounded up the aggressive gang.
The sheep, goat and lambs were taken to rescue facility Animal Town before being reunited with their owner.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A 6-month-old sea lion pup wandered out of the ocean and was found on the doorstep of a California home.
The Manhattan Beach Police Department said the sea lion pup went for a stroll across the sand and ended up on the doorstep of a home in The Strand area of the city.
"We are a beach city and sometimes we get visitors from the ocean," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police contacted the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which sent personnel to bring the pup back to their facility.
The care center said the pup was malnourished and was put on an intravenous line and given food. They said the pup will be nursed back to health and personnel will ensure the animal knows how to catch its own fish before being released back into the wild.
(CBS) Marshall Islands police have found the Pacific nation's largest-ever haul of cocaine in an abandoned boat that washed up on a remote atoll after drifting on the high seas, potentially for years. Attorney General Richard Hickson said the 18-foot fiberglass vessel was found at Ailuk atoll last week with 1,430 pounds of cocaine hidden in a compartment beneath the deck.
Hickson said the vessel most likely drifted across the Pacific from Central or South America. "It could have been drifting for a year or two," he said.
Police said the drugs, which were in one-kilogram packages, or about 2.2 pounds, marked with the letters "KW," were incinerated on Tuesday, aside from two packs that will be given to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency for analysis.
Debris from the Americas often washes up in the Marshalls after months or years at sea, driven by Pacific Ocean currents.
There have been numerous other stashes of drugs found along the Marshall Islands' shoreline over the past two decades, including another one in Ailuk, but the latest haul was by far the largest.
Law enforcement officials have various theories about the origins of such drugs, including that they were abandoned when smugglers were in danger of being caught, or lost in storms.
In January 2014, Salvadoran fisherman Jose Alvarenga washed up in the Marshalls, more than 13 months after he set off from Mexico's west coast with a companion, who died during the voyage.
After his discovery, University of Hawaii researchers conducted 16 computer simulations of drift patterns from the Mexico coast and found nearly all eventually arrived in the Marshall Islands.
