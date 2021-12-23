Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man who searches swap meets for collectables to resell on eBay ended up reuniting a pair of Hawaii brothers with photo albums and other precious mementos.
Manu Pagaraga, who made headlines in May 2021 when he reunited a woman with her 1950 yearbook and high school diploma, said he was at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet in Honolulu when he spotted several boxes for sale that contained valuable items, including military uniforms.
"I bought it all. Took it home. Seen all of this. Oh, this is money! But then I came across the letters and I changed my mind," Pagaragan told KGMB-TV.
Pagaragan discovered the boxes contained letters and photo albums belonging to the Takano family, from Nuuanu.
The treasure hunter said he was able to get into contact with a family member.
"With the power of social media, I got in touch with Gerald Takano. He gave me his address and his contact information. So I'm returning everything to him," Pagaragan said.
Gerald Takano said the items likely ended up at the swap meet after his brother, Bert, was moved into an adult care home.
Takano said his brother will be happy to be reunited with his military uniforms. He said that the letters and photos have become more precious over time.
"These letters addressed to dad, it reminds of my dad who passed away decades ago," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A crew working to cut down a dying oak tree on the University of Nebraska's East Campus made an unexpected discovery in a hollow limb -- a family of flying squirrels.
Brian Dieterman, assistant manager for the university's landscape services, said his crew was baffled when a creature poked its head out from a hole in a hollow limb of the tree.
"We're used to seeing squirrels in trees, but this didn't look like a squirrel," Dieterman told the Lincoln Journal Star.
Dieterman said the workers figured out what animals they were dealing with when they started gliding to a nearby tree.
The university shared a video to Facebook showing the flying squirrels in flight.
Larkin Powell, a professor of conservation biology at the school, said Nebraska's last-known population of flying squirrels is about 90 miles away in the area around Indian Cave State Park.
Powell said it's hard to say how long the gliding mammals have been on campus, as they are nocturnal and notoriously elusive.
"It's among the species that's harder to document because they're not out when people are around," he said. "And they're little dudes."
Powell said there haven't been any reported sightings between the animals' natural habitat and Lincoln, and it would have been difficult for them to make the journey on their own. He said they may have hitched a ride on a truck or with someone's camping supplies.
"As a biologist, I've seen crazy things that animals can do. But it's very unlikely they made it here on their own," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.
Homei Miyashita, an associate professor in the School of Science and Technology at Meiji University, said his "Taste the TV" in invention uses a combination of 10 flavors to create the taste of the food pictured on the screen.
The flavor is dispensed onto a film that slides onto the screen, allowing viewers to experience the taste of the food they are seeing.
The professor said he believes the technology could be used to give people unable or unwilling to travel the ability to sample flavors from around the world.
"I am thinking of making a platform where tastes from all over the world can be distributed as 'taste content'. It's the same as watching a movie or listening to a song that you like," Miyashita told reporters at a demonstration.
"I hope people can, in the future, download and enjoy the flavors of the food from the restaurants they fancy, regardless of where they are based in the future."
Miyashita said on the college's website that his work is aimed at "reviewing the relationship between humans and content."
"I designate humans as beings who cannot help but create, express and consume content, and have a new name for humans: 'content respirators.' I believe that we cannot build a new human-content relationship unless we designate content as being as important as food and air," he wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Workers renovating a market hall in Scotland found a message in a bottle from a mason who worked on the building in 1967.
Jo Murray, manager of the Victorian Market in Inverness, said workers doing renovations at the Victorian Market Hall found a message from a man who worked on the last set of major renovations, which were completed in 1967.
"We expected to find some interesting things at demolition stage of the build, and we were not disappointed. Following the last major piece of work done in 1967 we found a message in a bottle from a proud workman," Murray said in a news release from the Highland Council.
"In an empty quarter bottle of vodka, neatly buried underneath the floor, was a note written by J. T. T. Thomson, a mason from Shetland. The note reads 'J. T. T. Thomson. Mason. Murness, Uyeasound, Unst, Shetland. Inverness address 40 Deny St. Age 41. Finished building and tiling 20.6.67,'" Murray said.
The renovation project began in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter.
Fallon Molnar of Molnar Cattle LLC, near Cayucos, said a bull was noticed missing from her herd on Sunday, and on Monday evening the bovine was found at the bottom of a 90-foot cliff in an area known as China Cove.
"I'm like, 'How did you get down there?'" Molnar told the San Louis Obispo Tribune. "I was driving back and forth trying to figure out the way he got down there, and I couldn't walk him back up."
Molnar determined the bull had apparently fallen off the cliff during heavy rains on Saturday night.
"There's a clear trail where you can see his body slid down," she said.
Molnar's brother and father rappelled down the cliff Tuesday to bring the bull food and water, but they were unable to find a way to bring the animal out of the cove.
Molnar contacted the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's large animal rescue team, which enlisted the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter to air-lift the 1,500-pound bull to safety.
"I've never seen anything like that in my life. Like, I've seen people post stuff, you know, maybe someone airlifting someone out of the mountains or something like that, but I've never seen a bull hanging this high in the air. It was crazy," she said.
Molnar shared photos and videos to Facebook showing the bull being hoisted high into the air by the helicopter.
Molnar said the bull appeared to be uninjured and revived quickly when a veterinarian reversed the tranquilizer that kept the animal still and calm during transport.
She said the bull "stood up instantly and he was ready to go right back out with all the cows."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Vice) A group of unvaccinated people who attended a huge conspiracy conference in Dallas earlier this month all became sick in the days after the event with symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, and fever. Instead of blaming the global COVID pandemic, however, the conspiracy theorists think they were attacked with anthrax.
This far-right conspiracy claim began after a dozen people spent time together in a confined space at the ReAwaken America tour event in Dallas over the weekend of Dec. 10. And the fact that this was likely a COVID outbreak and superspreader event has been almost entirely ignored.
The anthrax claim was first made by Joe Oltmann on his Conservative Daily podcast earlier this week. In a video recording of the podcast, Oltmann can be seen coughing and sneezing on camera, symptoms often associated with COVID-19 or other illnesses.
Instead, Oltmann, who has spent much of 2021 spreading bogus election conspiracies, claimed that he and his fellow conspiracy theorists who recently attended the conference had been attacked by anthrax. The conference, run by Tulsa businessman Clay Clark, was headlined by figures like disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, also spoke at the event.
"There's a 99.9% chance it's anthrax," Oltmann said on his podcast, even though no one had tested positive for anthrax poisoning and none of the other 3,500 attendees have so far reported suffering the effects of anthrax.
Oltmann claimed that he and up to a dozen other people who were in the green room at an event fell ill over the following days..
While Oltmann said he was "sick, sick," he claimed his symptoms were tempered because he was already taking the antibiotic doxycycline as a result of impaling his leg on an arrow in an accident in his brother's garage weeks previously.
Jovan Pulitzer, an election conspiracist who was also at the conference, apparently experienced more severe symptoms.
Pulitzer, a failed inventor who once created a barcode scanner listed as one of the 50 worst inventions ever, was heavily involved in the bogus Arizona recount, consulting for the Cyber Ninjas and promoting the idea that box of ballots had been flown into Arizona on election night from Asia to swing the vote in Biden's favor.
According to Oltmann, Pulitzer has not been heard from in several days and he reported more severe complications including "body lesions and weeping skin."
The claims that these illnesses were due to an anthrax attack were shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Telegram and other alt-tech platforms like Gab and Parler. The claims have also been boosted on mainstream social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
After Oltmann made the claim about anthrax—without providing a shred of evidence—the conspiracy was boosted by other election fraud conspiracists like former New Mexico State University professor David Clements, and Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne.
The bogus claim was also boosted by QAnon influencer-turned-Congressional candidate Ron Watkins, who called for prayers for those affected.
After Oltmann made his initial claim, other conspiracy-minded folk highlighted a video from the event that showed a fog machine operating during the conference, suggesting that this is how the anthrax was spread—ignoring the fact that no anthrax outbreak has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or any other agency.
Clark, the organizer of the ReAwaken event, has dismissed the claims as "rumors." He told the far-right online talk show host Stew Peters that he is not part of the Illuminati and that the fog machine in question was simply a fog machine.
Still, no one involved in the event has publicly entertained the idea that these illnesses could have been caused by COVID-19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Gaurdian) A senior barrister who sued the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after a colleague asked him to stop breaking wind in the room they worked in together has lost his case.
Tarique Mohammed sued for harassment and told an employment tribunal that his repetitive flatulence was caused by medication he was on for a heart condition.
He said the comment from his colleague Paul McGorry was "embarrassing" and violated his dignity – but the panel found it was a reasonable request to have asked him to stop.
The prosecutor, who suffered a heart attack in 2014, also alleged he was discriminated against because of his disabilities and made a number of further allegations against his co-workers and bosses.
He claimed they threw away his water bottles, asked him to work one day a week 60 miles away and failed to pay for his barrister's practising certificate while he was on sick leave.
The claims of disability-related discrimination were also thrown out by the panel, chaired by the employment judge Emma Hawksworth, in Reading, Berkshire.
The CPS did accept that it treated Mohammed unfairly by not allowing him to work from home two days a week and leave work at 4pm to help him manage his condition, and by removing him from court duties, meaning he will receive compensation.
His heart condition meant he had to take daily medication, the side-effects of which meant he had to remain at home for several hours after taking it. In 2016, he began sharing an office with McGorry, where the issue of his persistent flatulence was raised.
"Mr McGorry was aware the claimant had had a heart attack but he was not aware of what medication the claimant was taking or that flatulence was a side-effect of the medication," the tribunal was told.
"There were repeated incidents of flatulence in the quiet room. On one occasion Mr McGorry asked Mr Mohammed: 'Do you have to do that Tarique?'"
Mohammed said it was due to his medication and when asked if he could step outside to do it, he said he could not.
In February 2016 he was moved to another team that meant he did not have to attend court and was asked to work one day a week in Brighton, East Sussex, more than one hour's drive from Guildford.
He launched a grievance, which concluded that the CPS should have made allowances for him, and went on sick leave. His employment was terminated in April 2020.
The tribunal threw out Mohammed's claims of disability-related harassment and victimisation. "Many of the incidents about which he complains were unrelated to his disability … or were caused or aggravated by him overreacting," the panel said.
Of the flatulence, the tribunal commented: "Mr McGorry's questions to Mr Mohammed were not asked with the purpose of violating his dignity or creating such an environment. It was not an unreasonable question to ask, when there had been repeated incidents of flatulence in a small office."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TVLine) Audi is taking the season of giving very seriously, gifting a car to Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene after her recent, much-debated loss.
On Tuesday's episode of the game show, Charlene advanced to the final round, where the puzzle's category was "What Are You Doing." After initially guessing the phrase "choosing the right card," Charlene eventually guessed, "Choosing the right… word!" — the correct answer — with a several-second pause before she said "word."
And though Charlene, quite literally, had chosen all of the right words for the puzzle before the buzzer sounded, she didn't receive the grand prize of an Audi Q3, with host Pat Sajak citing a rule that answers have "got to be more or less continuous." Because Charlene paused for several seconds before uttering the final word, "we can't give you the prize, and it was the Audi," Sajak explained.
On Wednesday evening, though, Audi came to Charlene's rescue with a tweet that read, "You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3." In a second tweet posted several hours later, the company shared, "There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene! More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3."
Charlene's Wheel of Fortune loss drew much criticism on social media after Tuesday's episode aired. Alex Jacob, Jeopardy!'s 2015 Tournament of Champions winner, was among the critics, tweeting, "Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car."
If you haven't yet seen Charlene's buzzed-about Wheel moment, watch it via Jacob's tweet below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Audi's response.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Stuff.co) A pizza delivery driver called police after he was chased down a street by a man, dressed only in his underwear, when he tried to collect a payment for the delivery.
The call was made to police about 11pm on Wednesday, Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.
When police arrived at the Carlye Rd, Mosgiel, property, the undressed man asked police to get him a top from his car on the street.
Police found ammunition in the car, which led to a search.
Four firearms and about 200 pieces of ammunition were found, and the man was arrested. He was later released pending further investigation, Bond said.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to the corner of Stenhope Cres and Middleton Rd, in Corstorphine, after a grey sedan driver "took exception" to a female resident telling him to stop doing burnouts and threw a can of Barrel 51 at the house, smashing a window.
Inquiries were ongoing to locate the driver, Bond said.
Earlier in the night, a woman had to be cut out of her car after a crash with a car being driven by a 45-year-old man. Both vehicles received "extensive damage".
The crash happened about 10pm at the intersection of Falcon St and Kaikorai Valley Rd, Glenross.
Alcohol was believed to be involved, and a blood sample was taken from the 45-year-old man, Bond said.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and rapid response vehicle responded. Two patients were treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate and serious condition respectively, she said.
An investigation was ongoing.
Meanwhile, police were continuing to focus on making sure motorists were not drink-driving, with several checkpoints set up around the city, Bond said.
Extra police were working to check on licensed premises around the city, particularly as many Christmas functions were taking place, but no issues were identified, he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Don't Waste Your Money) If you're a superfan of "Grey's Anatomy," you now have a chance to get paid just for binge-watching the popular medical drama.
Company NiceRX is looking for someone who is willing to watch every episode and keep track of how many patients' lives were saved — and which doctor saved them. In return, they'll pay you $1,000. Plus, you'll get the full box set of the show, a year's subscription to Netflix and even a personal Cameo video from Dr. Richard Webber (played by actor James Pickens Jr.).
With season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" about to start, watching the entire series is no easy feat. There are a total of 380 episodes, each coming in at around 43 minutes without commercials. That means it will take 16,340 minutes, or 272 hours and 33 minutes, to get through the entire thing. That breaks down to about 11 and one-third total days if you watched them straight through with no breaks.
Aside from just enjoying the show, you will need to keep track of who saves the most lives over the 17 seasons — Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) or Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). To do so, simply keep a notepad nearby when watching and make a note every time a patient is saved.
If you'd like to apply for the chance at $1,000, simply head to NiceRX's website and fill out a form by Aug. 23. You must be at least 18 years old and you'll need to explain in 200 words why you're the biggest "Grey's Anatomy" fan. NiceRX, which helps provide access to brand-name medications through patient assistance programs, will pick a winner through its own selection process.
Season 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" begins on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. In March, showrunner Krista Vernoff said she was planning a season that could end in a regular season finale or conclude the entire show.
There have still been no decisions made on whether the show will continue past season 18, but the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, said a few years ago that it will continue as long as its star, Ellen Pompeo, wants it to.
"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes told E! News in 2017. "So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping."
Are you a fan of "Grey's Anatomy"? Get that application in!