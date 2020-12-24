PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, are looking for a couple who slithered away with a snake worth $300 from a city pet store.
The couple entered the Petco store around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police told The Salem News on Wednesday.
The man asked an employee if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python. When the employee said that is against store policy, the man offered to buy it, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said.
The employee put the snake in a box and brought it to the register area. When the employee put it on the counter, the man grabbed the box, and he and the woman ran from the store and sped away in a car, Bonaiuto said.
The car was last seen heading toward Danvers, Massachusetts.
“We are aware of and shaken by the theft of a pet snake from our Petco store in Peabody,” a spokeswoman for the retailer said in an email, adding that management is cooperating with authorities.
SANTIAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The task of sniffing out passengers infected with COVID-19 at Chile's Santiago international airport is going to the dogs.
A team of Golden Retrievers and Labradors sit when they smell the virus and get a treat. The canines sport green "biodetector" jackets with a red cross.
Passengers at an airport health checkpoint wipe their necks and wrists with gauze pads that are then put in glass containers and sent to the dogs to see if they detect COVID-19.
Sniffer dogs are best-known for finding drugs and explosives but have also previously been trained to detect malaria, cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus have already begun sniffing passenger samples at airports in the United Arab Emirates and Finland.
A study recently found dogs can identify infected individuals with 85% to 100% accuracy and rule out infection with 92% to 99% accuracy.
Chile's Carabinero police trained the dogs and Inspector General Esteban Diaz said dogs have more than 3 million olfactory receptors, more than 50 times those of humans, so were uniquely placed to help fight the coronavirus.
Infections in Chile are far down from a peak in June but have begun rising again with about 2,000 new cases on average reported each day, according to a Reuters tally. Chile has a total of 589,189 confirmed cases and 16,217 deaths from the disease.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Staff members at the National Library of Australia said they were stunned when they found a 120-year-old box of chocolate hidden in papers of the late poet and journalist A.B. "Banjo" Paterson.
They were was going through the recently acquired papers of the Australian poet when they stumbled on the souvenir tin filled with chocolate. The chocolate still was in its straw packaging and silver foil wrapping.
Staffers were unpacking the contents of a box with Paterson's papers so they could be digitized. The tins were commissioned by Britain's Queen Victoria and sent to soldiers in South Africa during the Boer War around 1900 as a gift to the troops.
It is believed Paterson most likely bought the chocolate from one of the soldiers while working as a war correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
"There was quite an interesting smell when they were unwrapped," National Library of Australia conservator Jennifer Todd said Tuesday. "It was an old tin of chocolates, belonging to Banjo, with the chocolates still wrapped in the box."
Paterson never referenced the chocolate bar in his writing, but the commemorative chocolate tins became a trading item at the front.
Paterson served as a war correspondent in South Africa for nearly a year starting in October 1899 before returning to Australia. His papers were passed down by his family after his death in 1941 before the library donation in 2019.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Thousands of Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are snorting and squealing their way across Puerto Rico in what many fear has become an unstoppable quest to eat and reproduce on an island struggling to stop them.
They forage through gardens and farms, knock over trash cans and leave pungent trails of urine and excrement, stopping occasionally to bathe if they find potholes full of rainwater. The former pets — or descendants of former pets — have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them.
It's the latest non-native species to invade communities in Puerto Rico like iguanas and caimans did before them, although these are proving particularly hard to control and can't be killed for food because they carry so many diseases.
Crews from Georgia, Alabama and Florida helped remove 500 pigs in four days last August, but the swine are so numerous and scattered that officials had to reconvene and come up with a new plan they launched several weeks ago, said Gustavo Olivieri, Caribbean district assistant supervisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
"It was out of control," he said of the hundreds of pigs concentrated in just one impoverished area in Puerto Rico's capital. "We realized there were way more animals than we anticipated."
The problem started about five years ago after people began buying the pigs as pets without knowing they would grow to weigh 250 pounds or more. Olivieri said the pigs multiplied after Hurricane Maria struck in September 2017 as a powerful Category 4 storm because some escaped their confinement while others were set free by their families.
While there are no official numbers, Olivieri said he estimates there are now thousands of pigs roaming across Puerto Rico, with 67 of the island's 78 municipalities reporting sightings.
He said that while feral hogs are a problem in the U.S. mainland, it is nowhere near the level of what's happening with the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs in Puerto Rico. There are no species of pigs native to the island, whose signature dish is arguably lechón asado, or roast pig, thanks to the Spaniards introducing the species in the early 1500s.
On a recent afternoon, pigs of all sizes rummaged through piles of garbage and mingled with roosters and dogs in Cantera, a neighborhood in the capital of San Juan that has long been neglected by the government. Broken glass clinked beneath the tiny hooves of baby pigs as they scurried about while sows stood their ground as nearby drivers slowed down, some smiling.
Community leaders said they understood the attraction that some people feel toward the pigs: "When they're small, they look real cute," said 31-year-old Valerie Figueroa, adding that some Puerto Ricans who live near the pigs use social media to give the littles ones away as pets.
So it's a struggle to make people understand how much trouble they cause, she said as she opened a brochure that she created and printed herself titled, "Problems with garbage? Problems with pigs? If you answered Yes, this document is for you."
Inside the brochure are pictures of a makeshift corral that fed-up neighbors have built to fence in the pigs and prevent them from entering their community. To residents who insist on feeding the pigs despite being told they're extremely smart and will return to the same place for food, Figueroa encourages them to drop the leftovers off at the corral.
The problem goes beyond the smell and knocked-over garbage cans. Figueroa said her aunt tripped when one pig chased her and then bit her on the knee, which required surgery. Another neighbor, 52-year-old Jesús Laracuente, said they've invaded his garden, where he once grew pigeon peas, taro roots, tomatoes, pumpkins and coriander.
"All I have left is three little plantain trees," he said.
A couple of blocks away, 36-year-old government worker Luis Meléndez fixed a flat tire in front of his home as a sounder of swine rooting across an abandoned park, flicking their short little tails.
He shook his head.
"They squeal all the time," he said, adding that they don't let him sleep. "They're a disaster."
The pigs start reproducing before they're a year old, and they can give birth to up to 10 piglets at a time, Olivieri said. That's a challenge, especially given their high survival rate, lack of natural predators on the island and willingness to eat nearly anything, he said, adding that they can't be killed for food because they carry about 30 different diseases, including various types of herpes.
Given the animals' intelligence, scientists tried a new approach after last year's captures. They studied the pigs' habits and behaviors and what kind of traps worked best. They did stakeouts in the field, noting that some groups of pigs were attracted only to corn while others were enticed by fruit.
The project to eradicate them could take a couple of years. Once the pigs are trapped, Olivieri said, they are taken to a facility owned by Puerto Rico's Department of Agriculture and euthanized in a humane way.
That process has drawn sharp criticism from animal rights groups such as Women United for Animal Welfare, who decry the killing of pigs and demand they be relocated to a safe area until someone can find a home for them or a sanctuary can be built. More than 65,000 people have signed a petition backing such proposals.
Meanwhile, the president of Cantera's neighborhood council says residents can only wait.
"We realized this situation had gotten out of control," said Gertrudis Calderón. "It's become a health problem."
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire couple whose cat went missing in 2013 were reunited with their pet seven years later when he was brought to an animal shelter.
Nancy and Dave Bryant, of Rochester, said the feline, Benny, came into their home in 2011 when a friend's daughter had to find a new home for her cat because she was serving in the military.
The couple said Benny was an affectionate cat, but he wandered outside one day in 2013 and never returned.
The Bryants said they searched the neighborhood and nearby woods and even put up posters, but there was no sign of Benny.
"We just figured something got him, so we lost hope," Nancy Bryant told SeacoastOnline.
Benny was found by a member of the public earlier in December and brought to a veterinarian in Portsmouth as a stray. The veterinarian determined the cat to be in good health and sent him to the New Hampshire SPCA's shelter in Stratham.
The shelter scanned Benny for a microchip, but the information on the chip was that of his original owner, who is still in the military. Shelter staff made a few phone calls and eventually ended up in touch with the Bryants, who visited the SPCA for a reunion.
"It was amazing. They came out with him in a little carrier. I took him right out and wrapped him up in a little blanket," Nancy Bryant said.
The couple said they don't know if Benny was on the loose for seven years or if he spent time at another home. They said he is now setting in at home -- with a new name.
"He's not Benny anymore. We just looked at him and said he's St. Nick, he's our little Christmas miracle, especially after 2020," Dave Bryant said.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Danish swimmer broke a Guinness World Record by swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches underwater with a single breath.
Stig Severenson went for a swim in La Paz, Mexico, and took only one breath before swimming the record-breaking distance with his head underwater.
Severenson said he wants his record attempt to inspire children and raise awareness of protecting oceans and undersea life.
The swimmer previously broke the Guinness record for longest time holding his breath.
DENVER (AP) — A couple convicted of criminal charges in the so-called balloon boy hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado.
Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in an homemade UFO-shaped silver helium balloon in 2009.
Dozens of emergency responders and two Colorado National Guard helicopters scrambled to save the boy as video footage of the enormous balloon floating far above the ground made national news.
But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the ordeal to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.
Eleven years later, couple has now "paid the price in the eyes of the public" and shouldn't have to be dragged down by a criminal record for the rest of their lives, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday.
"We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago," said Polis, a first-term Democrat.
Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.
The couple told ABC News last year that it wasn't a hoax because they truly feared their son could have been aboard the balloon when they called for help.
Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Just about every home in Havertown is decked out with decorations, but one home on Brookline Boulevard it's so 2020. You can stop by to air your grievances.
"It's a holiday for everyone else. It's a time to air your grievances and get everything off your chest," organizer Katie McByrne said.
The famous Seinfield episode is being re-created on the front lawn of the home. It's complete with a Festivus pole and a box where people have been stopping by to air their grievances.
"People love it. They stop. Come look at the house, park their car. They put a grievance in the box and go on with their day it's great," organizer Brian Friend said.
Every grievance will be matched with a donation to the Kevin Cain Foundation, which is a local charity helping support families of cancer patients.
"For the last 15 years, we've been helping people. We can pay mortgages, bills, send them on trips, just make them happy. Just get them away from cancer," Rosemary Kane said.
For the last three weeks, the box has been filled and emptied three times. As you would imagine many of this year's grievances were about the pandemic.
"Obviously 2020 has been a real challenging year for people. And Festivus is a time to air your grievances. So with everything on people's chest, it was a great idea to get it out in the open," Katie McByrne said.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man said his ritual of letting a store clerk choose his scratch-off lottery tickets for him paid off with a jackpot worth nearly $19,000.
The Hastings, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he visits Lucky Lotto & News Hastings once a week to buy a TattsLotto ticket for his wife and scratch-off tickets for himself.
"Each week, I buy my wife a TattsLotto ticket and then ask the girl behind the counter to round up the total to $10 (US $7.58) using scratchies," the man said.
One of the tickets selected by the clerk, a Christmas Wishes scratch-off, turned out to be a $18,954 top prize winner.
"I knew I had won something, but I had no idea that it was a top prize winning ticket," the man said. "It wasn't until I went to the shop to check it that I realized I had won that much."
"Even then, I don't think I believed it until I claimed it. I don't think it will really sink in until I see it in my bank account," he said.
The man said the money will allow him to spend extra on his grandchildren's Christmas presents and upgrade the couple's planned trip to New Zealand next year.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who spotted a deer stranded out on the ice of a frozen reservoir braved the dangerous conditions to slide the animal back to safety.
Gil Lencour said he was on his way home for lunch Tuesday in Cranmoor when he spotted a deer stranded in the middle of the frozen reservoir.
Lencour said he retrieved a dog leash from his home and summoned friend John Moss to the scene to help.
Lencour said he started touching the deer to calm it down, and it ended up with an idea.
"I just kind of put my hands on her and started pushing her," he told WMTV. "I could slide her across the ice and just kept going, and got to the shore and she took off."
Moss recorded video of Lencour sliding the deer across the ice to safety.
"Obviously, right away, I was out there to help him, but after he had it under control, then I was there for the show," Moss said.
