COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. Six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show.
Up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees when the department store in Aalborg closed on Wednesday evening.
“We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid. People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.”
Elmose said they spent the evening watching television and eating, adding it went “super well. It’s been a good night. All fun.”
Denmark’s public broadcaster DR said people working in a toy shop that is next door to IKEA also spent the night in the department store.
“It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in,” Michelle Barrett, one of the toy shop staff, told DR.
“We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again,” Barrett added.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the "snake burglar" who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars.
Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday after apparently getting into the business through a rooftop fire escape.
"It just gave me chills up my spine," owner Lori Hajj told KNBC-TV.
Hajj says the thief she calls the "snake burglar" stole hundreds of dollars worth of products, cash from the register and a safe with more than $8,000 inside.
A security guard who was installing a new alarm system at the salon told KNBC-TV that the crook had been trying successfully to avoid a motion sensor.
The same man may have tried to burglarize other businesses previously, including a local pizza parlor where security video showed a man crawling on his belly, the station said.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man involved in a legal tussle with the town of Portsmouth earlier this year over signs on his property critical of town officials is back at it.
Michael DiPaola recently bought a plot of land on a busy road on which he placed more signs, including one that includes a picture of actors Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as Lloyd and Harry from the movie "Dumb and Dumber," and complaining of "corruption, selective enforcement, conflict of interest and harassment," The Newport Daily News reported Thursday.
DiPaola, a real estate developer, says the town selectively enforces zoning codes.
"They will crucify me, but they will let other people get away with anything," DiPaola said. "It's selective enforcement, it's favoritism."
Town Administrator Richard Rainer Jr. denies that the town selectively enforces its rules, and while he considers the signs "reprehensible," he says there's not much the town can do about them.
DiPaola, with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, sued the town in January, saying his free speech rights were violated when the town ordered him to remove his signs. The suit was settled in his favor in April.
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a green anole lizard stowed away in a traveler's luggage for a 4,500-mile journey from Florida to England.
Rachel Bond, 54, said she had just unpacked her suitcase at her family's home in Whitley Bay after her recent trip to Orlando when her mother, Margaret Crossland, 84, alerted her to an intruder in the home.
"I had started to unpack my things then I came downstairs and my mum shouted to me 'There is a lizard on my bedroom door,'" Bond told the RSPCA. "I wasn't sure if it was her age that had caught up with her but when I went upstairs she was adamant that she had seen the reptile go into her room."
Bond said she conducted a search of the bedroom.
"We had a good look around and then we found it under the pillow on her bed. I think she was very relieved she didn't wake up in the night with it on her face -- that would have been quite a shocker," she said. "It is quite remarkable that the lizard managed to travel all that way unharmed -- but I do feel sorry for him after enjoying such nice warm weather he ended up in Whitley Bay in winter."
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was reunited with his high school class ring 15 years after he lost it while out on a run.
Ian Pierson, a 2006 graduate of Peach County High School in Fort Valley, said he was out on a run while a freshman at Georgia Southwestern State University when he lost his class ring on a walking trail.
"When I lost my class ring freshman year of 2006, I never really thought I'd see it again," Pierson told WALB-TV.
Pierson's ring turned out to have been found by Marilyn Jackson shortly after he lost it. Jackson said she found the ring while walking on the trail, but she was unable to read the engraved letters because of the small size of the print.
Jackson said she took out ads in local papers trying to find the ring's owner in 2006, but was unsuccessful.
She said a recent news report about another lost and found ring reminded her of the item still in her possession, and she decided to renew her search for the owner.
"I had my magnifying glass, I had my eyeglasses on, I had a couple of lamps for light. It took me about an hour to figure out what those small, tiny letters were, but it worked," Jackson said.
Jackson searched online for the engraved name, and was soon able to connect with Pierson.
"I asked him, 'Did you lose a ring, a class ring in 2006?' He texted back, 'Yes.' Then the conversation started," she said.
Pierson thanked Jackson for her efforts to return his ring.
"I'm grateful Mrs. Jackson found it, kept it, and sought me out after all these years," he said.
He celebrated the ring's return in a Facebook post.
"Well looky here; 15(ish) years later I get my high school class ring back," he wrote.
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A British company raised awareness of electronics recycling and broke a Guinness World Record by assembling 1,496 recycled washing machines into a gigantic pyramid.
Guinness World Records said Currys PC World earned the record for largest washing machine pyramid when it arranged the appliances into a pyramid measuring 44 feet and 7 inches tall.
The pyramid's square base, composed of 256 washing machines, measures 31 feet, 7.5 inches on each side.
Currys said the record attempt was aimed at raising awareness of recycling services for electronics.
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts put their cowboy skills to the test when a trio of escaped horses went trotting along a road.
The Topsfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the three horses escaped from their "usual overnight accommodations" and went running along Route 1 in Topsfield early Thursday morning.
Firefighters wrangled the loose equines and kept them safe at the property of "a helpful resident."
The horses' owner was located and the animals were returned to their home.
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A deer broke into an orthopedics company's facility in Minnesota and ran loose through the building before being safely ejected.
Twin Cities Orthopedics said the deer made its way into the company's facility in Stillwater and was caught on security cameras running loose through the building.
The video, which the company shared on Facebook, shows the deer vaulting over desks and running through hallways and a large room with exercise machines in its search for an exit.
"Luckily he's in great shape and was returned safe and sound and ready for the holidays," the post said.
(Oregon Live) Three Beaverton police officers corralled a hamster and took the animal into "protective custody" after the animal's owner -- and driver -- was accused of impaired driving.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Beaverton officers stopped a vehicle, in the 14000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, on suspicion that the driver was impaired, said Officer Mike Rowe, a Beaverton police spokesman. Officers reportedly talked with the driver, whom they identified as Nicole Huey, 27, of Beaverton, and found that she had a hamster on her lap.
The hamster, whose name is unknown, was loose inside the vehicle and was the only other occupant, Rowe said. Huey reportedly told police she was headed to a local store.
Rowe said Huey got out of her vehicle and left the hamster on the dashboard. Police arrested Huey on an accusation of driving under the influence of intoxicants and she was lodged in the Washington County Jail.
Neither Huey nor her hamster was injured during the incident.
Huey, Rowe said, told police that she didn't have anyone who could get the hamster, so they "should just kill it." Police told her that the pet would not be harmed, and they would take it to a safe location.
"It took three officers to capture the furry little passenger," Rowe wrote on the department's Facebook page. "It appeared that the hamster wanted to stay in the vehicle, and it put up a good fight trying to avoid capture."
An officer created a container for the animal from an evidence tube and safely transported the hamster to the Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Tualatin.
Police, Rowe said, gave Huey contact information for the clinic, and she claimed her pet later that morning.
"A lesson to learn from this incident, other than do not drink and drive, is it is not safe to operate a motor vehicle with any type of animal on your lap," Rowe said.
For people needing to transport a hamster, Rowe recommends placing the animal in a container for its safety.
PARIS, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation's Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.
The doe was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County, KFVS reports.
Perotti had captured pictures of the deer, but he was surprised to learn she was a doe while harvesting the animal.
Wildlife experts say this can happen in an average of one in 10,000 does, making it an extremely rare harvest for the Missouri man.