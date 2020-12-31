SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Even as vaccines are being rolled out to battle the coronavirus, wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say they want to kick any trace of it from the English language.
"COVID-19" and "social distancing" are thrown in with "we're all in this together," "in an abundance of caution" and "in these uncertain times" on the school's light-hearted list of banned words and phrases for 2021.
Out of more than 1,450 nominations sent to the school, about 250 words and terms suggested for banishment due to overuse, misuse or uselessness had something to do with the virus.
Seven of the 10 selected are connected to the virus, with "COVID-19" leading the way. "Unprecedented," which was banished back in 2002, has been restored to the list.
"To be sure, COVID-19 is unprecedented in wreaking havoc and destroying lives," Banished Words List committee members said Thursday in a release. "But so is the overreliance on 'unprecedented' to frame things, so it has to go, too."
The school in Sault Ste. Marie has compiled the list each year since 1976 it says to "uphold, protect, and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are overworked, redundant, oxymoronic, clichéd, illogical, nonsensical — and otherwise ineffective, baffling, or irritating."
So far, more than 1,000 words or phrases have made the list. Nominations come from across the U.S. and a number of other countries.
Joining past inductees such as "absolutely," "BFF," "covfefe," and "yuh know" are:
— COVID-19 (COVID, coronavirus, Rona). "A large number of nominators are clearly resentful of the virus and how it has overtaken our vocabulary," the committee wrote. "No matter how necessary or socially and medically useful these words are, the committee cannot help but wish we could banish them along with the virus itself."
— Social distancing. "This phrase is useful, as wearing a mask and keeping your distance have a massive effect on preventing the spread of infection," members said. "But we'd be lying if we said we weren't ready for this phrase to become 'useless.'"
— We're all in this together.
— In an abundance of caution (various phrasings).
— In these uncertain times (various phrasings).
— Pivot. "Reporters, commentators, talking heads, and others from the media reference how everyone must adapt to the coronavirus through contactless delivery, virtual learning, curbside pickup, video conferencing, remote working, and other urgent readjustments," the committee wrote. "That's all true and vital. But basketball players pivot; let's keep it that way."
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New Mexico couple who thought a pair of old dining chairs had been stolen from outside their home returned from a weekend trip to find the "thief" had returned the chairs with a fresh coat of paint and new upholstery.
University of New Mexico student Conrad Duran said he spotted the two chairs left at the side of the curb on Christmas Eve and decided to take them home to try to fix them up for use inside the Albuquerque home he shares with his girlfriend, Andrea.
"I just grabbed them and left them outside of my garage door which is really not that close to the curb, then I had to go to work," Duran told KRQE-TV.
Duran said he was dismayed to return home from his double shift to find the chairs had been stolen.
"I've gotten a few items stolen from me over the years living here, ever since I moved here," Duran said. "It's one of those things where you come to terms with it."
Duran said he and Andrea were shocked when they returned from visiting family during the weekend to find the chairs had returned to their porch with a new coat of paint and new upholstery.
"I thought they had been stolen and lo and behold, they had just taken them, redid them, and returned them as a Christmas gift or something like that," Duran said. "Now they just look absolutely beautiful."
Duran said there was an anonymous note on one of the chairs about doing good for others.
Another case of suspected theft had an unexpectedly happy ending earlier this month, when Tommy Cook of Virginia was reunited with his long-lost 1969 Camaro.
Cook said the Camaro was stolen from his auto repair lot in Woodbridge in 2003, and there were no developments in the investigation until Cook himself spotted the car in a Maryland auto shop while looking over another Camaro a friend was considering for purchase.
Cook said the car is in better shape now than it was when it was stolen -- it now has an engine.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held virtually, are calling on residents to make butter sculptures for the "Butter Up!" contest.
The farm show said submissions will be accepted Jan. 9-16 of sculptures crafted from up to 5 pounds of butter -- much smaller than the 1,000-pound sculptures typically displayed at the in-person version of the event.
The winners will be selected by followers of the Farm Show Facebook page and they will receive gift cards.
The rules state participants are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire and a base to support the sculpture, but may not use food dye or any other type of coloring.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Bermuda woman walking on a beach with her kids said finding a message in a bottle washed up on shore was a longtime dream come true.
Trina Davis Williams of Hamilton Parish said she and her kids, daughter K'ah, 7, and son Kazai, 4, were walking on a small beach in their neighborhood when they spotted a bottle among the trash that had recently washed up on shore.
"While I was taking pictures of the trash-filled seaweed, I noticed the bottle sitting there. I jokingly said, 'I wonder if it's a letter in there.' As a geocaching enthusiast, I am always looking for that 'special find.' Today was our lucky day," she told The Royal Gazette.
Williams said she had to break the bottle to get it open, and was pleased to discover it contained a letter, a photograph, a postcard and a set of ear plugs.
Williams said she has long been on the hunt for a message in a bottle.
"Every time I go to the beach I keep an eye out for one," she said. "I am always on the lookout for treasures."
The postcard displayed a ship called the Albatross VI, and the note was signed by Orlando A. Thompson, who revealed the vessel was a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration boat and the message in a bottle was dropped into the water during the ship's final voyage on Nov. 3, 2008.
"This is our last time with the Albatross VI. Scientists and crew on the ship had become like family," Thompson wrote. "We have had lots of good times. I will always talk about my engineering family. I will miss you all coming aboard the Albatross VI."
The coordinates on the letter revealed it was dropped into the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island.
The address Thompson listed in his letter was no longer valid, but The Royal Gazette was able to help Williams get into contact with him. Thompson said each member of the crew launched their own message in a bottle during the final voyage in 2008.
Williams said she is getting married in the summer and she previously decided on a nautical theme for the ceremony.
"I told him about the wedding and that his bottle will be apart of the decor," she said. "He said he will try and come down in July for my wedding."
A North Carolina couple recently revealed they are trying to solve their own message in a bottle mystery. Ann and Roy Huntley said they found the bottle on a beach in Ocracoke, and discovered the letter inside was badly damaged by water.
The Huntleys said they are hoping the author of the message, which traveled 1,200 miles from Prince Edward Island, will come forward to help them figure out what the note said before it was damaged.
NEW YORK (AP) — Residents of a Queens neighborhood are dealing with a squirrely threat.
Denizens of the New York City borough's Rego Park neighborhood say an aggressive squirrel has jumped on them and bitten them in the past several weeks, WCBS-TV reported Wednesday.
Micheline Frederick pointed to a bruise on her wrist where she said the squirrel landed on her and then sank its teeth into her fingers and hand.
"We're wrestling in the snow and there's blood everywhere and my fingers getting chewed and it won't let go," Frederick said. "Eventually, it just stopped and there I was a big bloody mess."
A photo Frederick says she took after the attack shows a snowy pathway covered in blood.
"This was an MMA cage match! And I lost!" she added.
Two other neighbors told WCBS the squirrel had jumped on them, seemingly unprovoked.
"These squirrels are aggressively going after people," Vinati Singh said.
The city's Department of Health advised the neighbors to hire a licensed trapper, but the large metal traps have not yet captured any squirrels, the broadcaster reported.
The reason for the squirrel — or squirrels' — aggressive behavior is not clear. Small rodents like squirrels rarely test positive for rabies and are not known to have transmitted it to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A New York state man filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, alleging the company misled him into believing the California-manufactured sweet rolls are made in Hawaii.
Robert Galinsky of Yonkers said in his lawsuit against King's Hawaiian that the packaging prominently features "Hilo, Hawaii" on the front, but the back reveals they are actually made in Torrance, Calif.
Galinsky said the packaging misled him into purchasing the product, believing the rolls to be made in Hawaii.
The lawsuit states the company "is the leading seller of Hawaiian Rolls and essentially invented this category of food," and cites incidents of the company taking legal action against other manufacturers for using the phrase "Hawaiian rolls" in marketing.
The King's Hawaiian website states the rolls were created by Robert Taira in the 1950s, when he opened Robert's Bakery in Hilo. The company was renamed to King's Bakery when it later expanded to Honolulu, and the business eventually closed to Torrance.
King's Hawaiian has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A group of customers at a Florida restaurant made sure one server will have a happy new year by leaving a $2,020 tip just before the holiday.
The Masala Mantra Indian Bistro in Cape Coral shared a photo to Facebook showing the receipt from a group of customers who left a $2,020 tip for a server named Dawn after racking up a $269.51 tab.
"We can't stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn" the post said. "God bless this group of kind folks."
The big tip came about a week after South Shore Pizza in Ruskin, Fla., shared the story of a customer who left a $2,020 tip. The customer asked for the tip to be split among the eatery's employees, meaning each worker received about $80.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A llama that jumped a fence on a New York state farm was safely recaptured after more than two weeks on the loose.
The 5-foot-tall, 300-pound animal, named Gizmo, was one of two llamas that escaped from Diana Heimann's farm shortly after they came to live on the property earlier this month.
Heimann said the llamas had only been at the farm for two days when they jumped the fence. One of the llamas was safely lassoed and returned to the farm shortly after the escape, but Gizmo eluded capture.
The Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery, which became involved in the efforts to locate Gizmo this week, said workers on a farm less than a mile from Heimann's home spotted Gizmo Wednesday and recognized the animal from local posters.
Heimann and a worker from her farm rushed to the scene and were able to lasso Gizmo and bring him home, 17 days after his escape.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A home for sale in Vermont is garnering attention online for an unusual feature -- seven jail cells in what was formerly a county jail.
The home in Guildhall, listed for sale on Realtor.com, served as the jailer's residence before it ceased operations as the Essex County Jail in 1969.
The jail, attached to the north wall of the home, includes seven cells with barred windows.
"The jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office," the listing states.
The home, listed for $149,000, also includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
MOSCOW (AP) — A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia's extreme north.
Russian media reported Wednesday that the carcass was revealed by melting permafrost in Yakutia in August. Scientists are waiting for ice roads in the Arctic region to become passable to deliver it to a lab for studies next month.
It's among the best-preserved specimens of the Ice Age animal found to date. The carcass has most of its soft tissues still intact, including part of the intestines, thick hair and a lump of fat. Its horn was found next to it.
Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, Ice Age foal, and cave lion cubs as the permafrost increasingly melts across vast areas of Siberia because of global warming.
Yakutia 24 TV quoted Valery Plotnikov, a paleontologist with the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as saying the woolly rhino was likely 3 or 4 years old when it died.
Plotnikov said the young rhino likely drowned.
Scientists dated the carcass as anywhere between 20,000 to 50,000 years old. More precise dating will be possible once it is delivered to a lab for radiocarbon studies.
The carcass was found on the bank of the Tirekhtyakh river in the Abyisk district, close to the area where another young woolly rhino was recovered in 2014. Researchers dated that specimen, which they called Sasha, at 34,000 years old.
