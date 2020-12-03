(AP) The first commercially printed Christmas card is up for sale — a merry Victorian-era scene that scandalized some who denounced it as humbug when it first appeared in 1843.
The card, being sold online starting Friday through a consortium run by Marvin Getman, a Boston-based dealer in rare books and manuscripts, depicts an English family toasting the recipient with glasses of red wine.
“A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to You,” it reads. But for teetotalers — and there were plenty of those in the 19th century — the imagery included a bit too much holiday cheer: In the foreground, a young girl is pictured taking a sip from an adult’s glass.
That didn’t sit well at the time with the puritanical Temperance Society, which kicked up such a fuss it took three years before another Christmas card was produced.
“They were quite distressed that in this ‘scandalous’ picture they had children toasting with a glass of wine along with the adults. They had a campaign to censor and suppress it,” said Justin Schiller, founder and president of Kingston, New York-based Battledore Ltd., a dealer in antiquarian books who is selling the card.
Getman, whose brokerage had shifted online before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted traditional touring book fairs, said the hand-colored lithograph is believed to have been a salesperson’s sample. Only 1,000 copies were printed and sold for a shilling apiece, and experts believe fewer than 30 have survived, he said.
The card, intended to double as a greeting for Christmas and New Year’s Day, was designed by painter and illustrator John Callcott Horsley at the suggestion of Sir Henry Cole, a British civil servant and inventor who founded the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Cole is widely credited with starting the tradition of sending holiday cards, a multimillion-dollar industry today.
It’s believed to have gone on sale in the same week in December 1843 that Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” first was published.
Christie’s auction house in London also is selling one of the rare cards and says it expects the item to fetch between 5,000 and 8,000 pounds ($6,725 to $10,800.)
Also being sold by the Boston consortium is “Santa Claus,” a handwritten poem by Emily Dickinson about the jolly old elf. Parental warning: Dickinson’s take is a little bleak for youngsters.
“She’s basically saying Santa Claus has died, but the children shouldn’t feel badly because he’s with the angels in Heaven,” Schiller said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A thief in Ohio may have a summery smelling Christmas this year.
Someone stole a citrus-scented fir tree from Wade Gardens, a garden center and landscaping business in Mansfield, Ohio, the Mansfield New Journal reported.
The concolor fir is not a typical Christmas tree, but Wade Gardens owner Tom Wade told the newspaper he could "guarantee" it was cut for use as a Christmas tree as it was the right height and located near the road. Wade had planted 60 of the trees for landscaping along the road by his business last year.
"I hope whoever stole this has a very Merry Christmas," Wade wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of the remaining stump. "The tree you cut down was worth $275.00."
Whoever took the tree did leave something behind in its place – an empty beer bottle. Wade joked in the Facebook post that there were "nice prints on it" for the sheriff to handle.
However, he told the News Journal that he hadn't actually called authorities about the tree, saying "they have better things to do."
Wade also added in the Facebook post that if someone really needed a tree, he "would have gladly given you one."
This wasn't the only recent tree theft. Last month, someone cut down and removed a rare 25-foot Algonquin pillar Swiss mountain pine tree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The tree had been planted in 1988 and it was worth an estimated $13,000, according to police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A silver-colored metal monolith has been discovered in California, shortly after similar monoliths in Utah and Romania were discovered and subsequently removed.
The first metal monolith was discovered by a Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau helicopter crew in a rural area in the southwestern part of the state in late November.
The mysterious landmark became a tourist attraction before being removed days later by a group of men who said they were seeking to stop the influx of visitors from ruining the natural landscape and leaving behind trash.
A very similar structure was spotted on a hill near the Petrodava Dacian Fortress in Romania a few days after the Utah monolith first appeared, and it was removed by an unknown party shortly after the initial sightings.
The California monolith was photographed Wednesday at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero. Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish confirmed the object was removed by unknown means Thursday morning. She said the city did not remove the monolith and does not intend to investigate the matter.
Witnesses to the California monolith's removal said the culprits were vandals from out of town who replaced the structure with a wooden cross.
The origins of all three objects remain unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Just days after a large phallus sculpture mysteriously disappeared from a Bavarian mountainside, a similar wooden carving has appeared in its place, German news agency dpa reported Thursday.
The saga began several years ago, when a 2-meter-tall (almost 7-foot) tall sculpture appeared on the 1,738-meter (5,702-foot) high Gruenten mountain in southern Germany.
It quickly became a selfie magnet for hikers and even featured on Google Maps, where it was described as a "cultural monument."
The sculpture toppled over several weeks ago, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely, with only a pile of sawdust left behind.
Even as local police probe the disappearance, the tale took a further twist Thursday with the discovery that a new, slightly larger carving of male genitalia had appeared at the site, propped up with wooden beams.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is a 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed Wednesday.
Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The object was classified as an asteroid after its discovery in September. But NASA's top asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, quickly suspected it was the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission. Size estimates had put it in the range of the old Centaur, which was about 32 feet (10 meters) long and 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter.
Chodas was proven right after a team led by the University of Arizona's Vishnu Reddy used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to observe not only the mystery object, but — just on Tuesday — a Centaur from 1971 still orbiting Earth. The data from the images matched.
"Today's news was super gratifying!," Chodas said via email. "It was teamwork that wrapped up this puzzle."
The object formally known as 2020 SO entered a wide, lopsided orbit around Earth last month and, on Tuesday, made its closest approach at just over 31,000 miles (50,476 kilometers). It will depart the neighborhood in March, shooting back into its own orbit around the sun. Its next return: 2036.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A noontime boom that was heard and felt from southern Ontario to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor, according to an organization in western New York that keeps track of such phenomena.
Witnesses across the area reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon on Wednesday, said Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society in Geneseo. By 5 p.m., the organization had recorded 90 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows, but clouds prevented sightings in much of the area. Since most reports of the boom were around Syracuse, that's likely where the meteor blew to bits, Lunsford said.
On the society's website, an observer in western New York reported the fireball was bright white with shades of yellow. An observer in Hagerstown, Maryland reported a fireball with red and orange sparks, smoke and a persistent train. A report from Welland, Ontario, described a long, bright green train.
"Sunny day so it looked like a gold metallic flash against the blue sky," said a report from Winchester, Virginia.
"Astonishing, amazing, still get goosebumps talking about it," wrote an observer in Port Dover, Ontario. "The train was flaming white, wide and long, no smoke."
"We tend to notice fireballs more at night because they stand out better, but it's not terribly unusual for very bright ones to be noticed during the day. It happens several times a year over populated areas," said Margaret Campbell-Brown, a member of the Meteor Physics Group at Western University in London, Ontario.
All fireballs, which are bright meteors, produce sound waves, sometimes detectable only by sensitive microphones, Campbell-Brown said by email. A large one may produce a thunderlike sonic boom with possible extra bangs from fragmentation, she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A man named Adolf Hitler has won an election in the southwest African country Namibia, and he's been kind enough to let everyone know that he has no plans to take over the world.
Adolf Hitler Uunona of Namibia's South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) party was sworn in as councilor of the Ompundja constituency on Wednesday.
Ompundja is located in Namibia's northern Oshana Region, and during the country's election on Nov. 27, Uunona won 1,196 votes over opponent Abner Mumbala of the Independent Patriots for Change party.
Speaking with German newspaper Bild, the 54-year-old Uunona said that his father had picked the unorthodox name for him and was likely unaware of Adolf Hitler's infamous role in history. Namibia was also a former German colony from 1884 to 1915, meaning that a name like "Adolf" would not be uncommon.
"As a child I saw it as a totally normal name," Uunona said, in a translation by the BBC. "It wasn't until I was growing up that I realized this man wanted to subjugate the whole world. I have nothing to do with any of these things."
Uunona added that his wife simply called him Adolf, and he usually went by Adolf Uunona in public. Unfortunately, Hitler remains his middle name on all official documents, making it too cumbersome to change.
News of Uunona's victory quickly went international and viral across social media, as the novelty of a man named "Adolf Hitler" taking public office in a year as chaotic as 2020 was simply too bizarre to resist.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A hotel in Wales shared video of a sheep that wandered into the building and was found standing in a hallway where it appeared to be waiting for the elevator.
The Premier Inn in Holyhead posted a video to Facebook showing the sheep, nicknamed Sydney by hotel staff, standing just outside the elevator doors in a hallway.
Employees said the sheep had escaped from a nearby field and entered the hotel through the automatic doors.
The "sheepish looking guest" was safely returned to its owner, the hotel said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Vermont sticker company broke a Guinness World Record by turning its defective and misprinted stickers into the world's largest sticker ball.
Sticky Brand Creative Group, a Vermont company that makes stickers and custom decals for companies including Osprey and Cabot Cheese, said officials came up with the idea for the world record attempt as a means of putting unusable stickers to an eco-friendly purpose.
"Though we try to be as green as possible in our production process, there's inevitably a small amount of misprints and defective stickers that cannot be sold," CEO Michael Rist said.
Employees worked for a total 91.22 hours to assemble the stickers into a ball that weighed 308.25 pounds, breaking the record of 231.6 pounds, which was set by a sticker ball in Colorado in 2016. The record-breaking ball measures 7 feet and 1.1875 inches in circumference.
Rist said the company is now asking customers to add their unneeded stickers to the ball to keep it growing.
"The sky's the limit in terms of how many stickers we'll add to it," Rist said. "Once we get to the point we wouldn't be able to get it out the door we hope to move it outside, where it can continue to grow."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The South African Lottery Commission said an internal investigation confirmed no fraud occurred in a drawing that came up with the numbers 5-6-7-8-9-10.
The South African Lottery Commission said a probe was opened into Tuesday night's PowerBall drawing, which featured the numbers 5-6-7-8-9 and the PowerBall 10.
The lottery commission said the investigation was launched after "public scrutiny" of Tuesday night's lottery result.
"This occurrence, while uncommon, is not impossible," the National Lotteries Commission said.
The commission said no evidence of fraud was detected by the preliminary investigation.
"There is no way the results could have been rigged because there is no human intervention at all when comes to the draw procedure," the commission said.
"We use a system called, random number generator, where the numbers are generated randomly. The system is used worldwide, it is audited and verified," Busisiwe Msizi, a representative for lottery operator Ithuba, told JacarandaFM.
The number sequence drawn Tuesday night resulted in 20 top prize winners. They will each receive a prize of about $370,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.