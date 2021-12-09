COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.
Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine of $1,000.
Thompson’s case dates to his discovery of the S.S. Central America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.
Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won’t cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.
Thompson says he’s already said everything he knows about the coins. Thompson pleaded guilty in April 2015 for his failure to appear for a 2012 hearing and was sentenced to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But Thompson’s criminal sentence has been delayed until the issue of the gold coins is resolved.
Federal law generally limits jail time for contempt of court to 18 months. But a federal appeals court in 2019 rejected Thompson’s argument that that law applies to him, saying his refusal violates conditions of a plea agreement.
After technology problems cancelled Thompson’s latest virtual hearing last week, federal Judge Algenon Marbley scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 7.
OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — A Maine paper mill is asking local residents for cardboard to turn into packaging because of the rising cost of the raw materials it typically uses.
ND Paper in Old Town uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging. However, it's becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those materials, a representative for the company told the Bangor Daily News.
The company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes, the Daily News reported. The company, which also has locations elsewhere in Maine and out of state, said it's the first time it has tried to source materials from residents.
The company has tried a similar program for employees at other locations in the past.
Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson, told the Daily News that supply chain trouble and the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed up the price of raw materials in the last year. Burks also said "everyone and their brother is also jumping on board to make boxes."
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house fetched a high bid of $7,753 for an unusual piece of celebrity memorabilia: University of Pennsylvania papers graded by Elon Musk.
RR Auctions said the papers, which were written in 1995 by then-student Brian Thomas, were graded by the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder when he was a teacher's assistant for Professor Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
The papers are marked, graded and initialed by Musk, who etched only one comment on the documents -- the word "graphic" in response to a profanity used by the student.
Thomas said he does not remember Musk being present in the class, but he held onto the papers over the years because of his fond memories of Bass. He said it was his son who noticed the papers had been graded by the now-famous businessman.
Thomas' papers were sold to an unnamed buyer for $7,753.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper put his skills as an EMT to good use when he was summoned to help deliver a baby at the side of a highway.
Trooper Aaron Ranker said he was on his way back to his post Tuesday evening when he heard sirens on Interstate 40, in the Dickson area, and called dispatch to find out what was happening.
"That's when they informed me that there was a lady on the side of the road that was in labor," Ranker told WSMV-TV.
Ranker, who previously trained as an EMT, rushed to the scene to assess the situation.
"She was what we call crowning. You could see the top of the head in the birth canal," Ranker said. "I knew at that point birth was going to happen whether we wanted to or not."
Ranker helped the mother deliver a healthy baby boy in the front seat of the woman's vehicle.
The THP tweeted a photo of Ranker visiting the mother in the hospital after the successful delivery.
"I figured at some point my medical background would help on some calls, but as far as delivering a baby on the side of the interstate, never in a million years," Ranker said.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A graduate of a California college was reunited with his long-lost football championship ring when it was found by a clean-up crew next to an Oregon highway.
The Oregon State Police said in an Instagram post that Visesio Salt Jr. was an offensive guard for Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., when the football team won its second consecutive national title in 2010.
Salt presented his championship ring to his father, truck driver Visesio Salt Sr., to thank him for his support.
"Unfortunately, over time, the ring was misplaced and assumed never to be seen again," the OSP post said. "That was until, on Dec. 3, 2021, a cleanup crew working for the Oregon Department of Transportation found Mr. Salt's Championship ring among some trash alongside Interstate 84 near The Dalles."
An OSP trooper was contacted to help find the ring's owner, and the trooper contacted the Mount San Antonio College athletic department, which was able to give the trooper Salt's contact information.
The trooper attempted to contact Salt, but the former player now works as a strength and conditioning coach for the University of Utah, and the Utes were facing the Oregon Ducks in the PAC12 Championship Game that night.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Illinois are warning residents not to approach a loose bison seen wandering through two counties after the animal was spotted by a local man.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the animal, nicknamed "Tyson the Bison," was photographed in the county by Todd Dorn, who shared it with authorities.
"Tyson means you no 'farm!' We 'hoof' talked to the owners who are hoping for a snowfall, so they can track her and take her into 'cowstody' safely," the sheriff's office quipped in a pun-filled Facebook post.
The post urged residents to keep a safe distance from the female bison and alert police if they spot the animal.
"You won't be able to wrangle her with 'handcalfs,' and she can be a bit 'imbullsive' so if you see her, please don't approach her -- you can call your local police agency, and we will call the owners for a 'smooooth' apprehension," the sheriff's office wrote.
The bison has been spotted on multiple occasions in Lake and McHenry counties after escaping from its owner while being transferred from a trailer to an enclosure in September.
The Island Lake Police Department shared dashcam footage from an officer's patrol footage last week when the bison was spotted wandering next to a road in the town at night.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old boy is set to become the youngest graduate in the history of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, when he is presented with his fifth degree next week.
Jack Rico, 15, is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor's degree, and officials said the accomplishment will make him the youngest graduate in the history of the school.
Rico previously earned four associate degrees in two years from California's Fullerton College. He graduated from Fullerton at age 13, becoming that school's youngest-ever graduate.
Rico said he struck out to find his own path to education after failing the third grade.
"No one child is the same, in that some kids thrive in a public school setting; others thrive in a homeschool setting, and I feel like it should be the kid's choice," Rico told KTNV-TV. They should look into what is best for them and their education."
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who had a dream about winning $25,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket found reality was even more generous than her subconscious when she scored a $300,000 jackpot.
The 46-year-old Kalamazoo County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Citgo station on West D Avenue in Kalamazoo because the style of ticket has a special meaning to her.
"Years ago, I had a dream that I won $25,000 playing Cashword," the player said.
The woman's dream came true -- and then some -- when her ticket earned her a $300,000 jackpot.
"I never, ever thought I would actually hit this big, but it's a great feeling," she said. "I don't know anyone who has won big on a lottery game, so I never really thought it actually happened. I sure am glad I was wrong!"
The winner said she will use her newfound wealth to buy a house and invest the remainder.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of sisters in their 70s met one another for the first time in Denver after first finding out about one another's existence from a website.
Harriet Carter, 76, who was given up for adoption at birth, found out she had a sister, Linda Hoffman, 73, when both women recently signed up for Ancestry.com and took DNA tests.
Hoffman said her parents never told her she had an older sister, who was born when both parents were 18.
"I had a message from Harriet saying, 'I think we might be related,'" Hoffman told KMGH-TV. "We were 100% match, but our parents never told a soul ever."
The sisters got to know each other over the phone during the pandemic and finally were able to meet face-to-face this week at Denver International Airport.
"I can't quit staring at you," Hoffman told Carter, who flew into the airport from Sacramento, Calif.
The women said they are not focusing on the time they lost, but rather the time they have now.
"I think we found each other when we were supposed to," Hoffman said.
A Nebraska woman who works as a medication aide at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont was reunited with her long-lost sister last year when the other woman was admitted the facility while recovering from COVID-19.
Bev Boro, 53, said she was looking over her patient list in summer 2020 when she spotted the name of Doris Crippen, 73, the sister she had been trying to find for years.
The women, who share a father but have different mothers, were raised in separate homes and, despite knowing each other's names, were unable to locate one another until chance brought them together at Dunklau Gardens.
(Sky News) Travelodge has revealed its strangest requests from guests at some of its hotels this year - including asking where the Welsh rarebit lives and arranging afternoon tea with pandas.
Another asked what time they can see the snake on the Snake Pass in Derbyshire, the UK hospitality company said.
And one guest in York asked a member of staff to sing in the next room to check he had a quiet room.
Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said the company had experienced a surge in bookings across its 582 hotels across the UK following the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year.
On the bizarre requests, she said: "With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before, our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions, especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.
"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.
"However, there are some requests beyond their control, such as arranging afternoon tea with the pandas, getting a shooting star to appear at 10pm, getting a part on Emmerdale, and getting seagulls to sing instead of squawk."
In St Austell's Travelodge, someone requested a room with a south-facing window because he required sunlight to charge his aura first thing in the morning.
Proving Britons love their pets, staff at Newcastle Quayside Travelodge were left shocked after a customer asked for a children's paddling pool so their pet fish could have a spacious bed for the night.
