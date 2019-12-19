LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A suspected robber who face-planted into a Pizza Hut door before fleeing has been arrested thanks to the DNA evidence he left behind, police said.
Markell Deshaun Barnes, 19, was taken into custody last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a forensic laboratory matched his DNA, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
According to police, officers had swabbed the door for possible DNA evidence from the June 2019 robbery of a Pizza Hut in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Investigators took the DNA after reviewing surveillance images and seeing the 19-year-old face-planting into a locked door.
Barnes is suspected in another Las Cruces robbery that same day at a gas station.
He has been charged with one third-degree felony count of attempted armed robbery and one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Barnes has since been transferred to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
No attorney is listed for Barnes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Scientists in Switzerland have found a way to make brown chocolate colorful, without adding further ingredients.
The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology said Thursday that researchers discovered a method to imprint a special structure on the surface of chocolate that makes it shimmer and shine like a rainbow.
The university said the process mimics the effect of chameleon skin, which can change to display specific colors.
It said the rainbow chocolate is ready for industrial production and the scientists are already in talks with big chocolate makers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Australian man claims he was able to cook pork in his own car -- and later eat it -- because the heat was so extreme.
Perth resident Stu Pengelly said he left 3.3 pounds of pork inside his old Datsun Sunny for 10 hours on a 102-degree day.
"It worked a treat!" Pengelly wrote on Facebook last Friday.
Pengelly said he used a monitor throughout the day to measure the temperature. At 7 a.m., it was 86 degrees, and by 1 p.m. it was a scorching 177 degrees inside his car.
The Australian noted that his car has tinted windows, with aged door and window seals and "a big rust hole in the roof, which stops the car getting as hot as it potentially could."
"If this was a later model vehicle & painted black the temperature at a guess could climb significantly higher," he wrote.
Pengelly removed the finished product from his car, photos of which he posted on Facebook.
In a video posted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), he can be seen slicing the pork in half and taking a bite.
"Bit of Texas spice, salt and pepper. It worked! Go Datsun over!" he says.
Pengelly wrote that his experiment was intended to raise awareness about leaving "anyone or anything precious" in a hot car.
"My warning is do not leave anyone or anything previous to you in a hot car, not for a minute," he wrote. "if you see kids or dogs in a hot car, DO NOT HESITATE TO SMASH A WINDOW to get them out ASAP. It is not an offence to do this & you could save a life. Please keep a watch out."
Perth is in the midst of an unprecedented heat wave, ABC reported. Earlier this month, it recorded its hottest first week of summer in recorded history.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A New York high school soccer coach has come under fire for taking his team to Hooters.
The Lake George Jr./Sr. High School soccer team had just lost to another team after an undefeated season on Nov. 2 when their coach, Blake White, decided to bring the players to the restaurant, known for women dressed in tight and revealing clothing.
White's decision apparently didn't sit well with school administration because, on Nov. 12, the team was summoned to a mandatory meeting where the dinner was discussed, the local Times Union newspaper reported, where students were told "this was not in line with our athletic program and school community values."
Lynne Rutnik, superintendent of the Lake George Central School District, told the news outlet the Hooters outing required "action" and said, "It's been taken seriously and we addressed it."
"As a female superintendent, I took this very seriously and addressed it immediately with the students and the individual," she said, while Tricia Biles, president of the school board, said, "Corrective action is being taken."
It's unclear what type of action was taken. Per the Times Union, White works as an elementary school teacher and longtime sports coach for the district.
White's situation is not the first of its kind. In 2013, Randall Burbach, a football coach at Corbett Middle School in Oregon, was fired for planning a post-season party at Hooters.
"I believe this is a fine venue," Burbach told The Oregonian at the time. "It's not a strip club. If you have a dirty mind, you'll find dirt."
Burbach didn't relent — despite requests from the district's athletic director, asking him to host the party at a place "families could attend and feel comfortable" — and he was let go from his position. Hooters reportedly paid for the party following the controversy and planned to donate a portion of the money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A North Texas woman experienced a brief Christmas miracle earlier this week after a clerical error by her bank accidentally made her a multi-millionaire for a day.
Ruth Balloon, was finishing up her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas when she decided to check her account at LegacyTexasBank, which she surprisingly found had an extra $37 million in it.
"I was like, 'wow, we have a lot of money'!," she told KTVT.
After some deep breaths, Balloon told her husband about what happened. He told her to ask the bank about the deposit -- which he knew was probably too good to be true.
Balloon reached out to the bank who informed her it was due to a clerical error. They apologized to her and took back the life-changing cash.
"I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37 million," Balloon told the outlet.
For her brief moment as a millionaire, Balloon daydreamed about ways she would have spent the money.
"First I was going to do 10% tithing, she told KTVT. "Then I was going to donate some money and then I would have invested in real estate."
A woman from Texas became a millionaire for one day because of a clerical error by her bank. KTVT-TV reported that when Dallas resident Ruth Balloon checked her bank account on Dec. 10, it had some...
LegacyTexasBank gave a statement to the outlet where they said the error had been addressed and it "would have been caught and corrected during our evening processing."
"On Tuesday, December 10, our client made a foreign currency deposit into her LegacyTexas account. Due to the fluctuation in exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions must be manually entered into our system through our back office. When our client's deposit was being keyed in, our representative entered her account number into the amount field by mistake," the bank said, according to KTVT.
Following the error, Balloon said she wasn't going to try and keep the money, but hoped for a 'thank you' reward for being a good customer and notifying the bank.
"I was a millionaire, I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now," said Balloon. "It's quite a story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say thieves have made off with a town fire department's Christmas tree, lights and all.
Mayen police said Thursday that sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, thieves cut the cables to the lights and carted away the four-meter-tall (13-foot) fir tree from outside the fire department in nearby Bell.
Given the size of the tree, police believe several people were likely involved in the theft.
Bell is a town of about 1,500 people that is 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Koblenz.
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A workplace bathroom sign claiming that employees must adhere to a strict time limit or else face a "smell check" is raising eyebrows.
The bizarre sign, apparently an attempt to deter workers from taking long breaks, was posted on the bathroom door of an unidentified place of business, per a photo shared on Reddit.
"If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone," one part of the sign reads.
It continues: "If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to office."
"Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?" one Redditor commented.
Another joked: "I'd stop flushing just in case."
Another Redditor seeking clarification said: "Wait, so if it stinks then you don't get in trouble but if it doesn't you do... ?"
"This is an obvious joke, no?" another commented, obviously not believing what they just read.
Real or not, one Redditor had a simple solution: "Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man poured lighter fluid on a Bible and ignited it at a Walmart in North Dakota in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store, according to a police affidavit.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a camouflage ski mask in the store in Bismarck where he went behind some boxes in the garden center area, the affidavit said. Soon a fire appears.
Court documents show 27-year-old Andrew Ells is charged with felony arson and endangering by fire or explosion. The documents don't list an attorney for him.
The affidavit doesn't explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire. He left the store through an emergency exit. It wasn't clear if he stole anything.
Store officials told police that the loss of merchandise to smoke damage is estimated at $300,000, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Ells is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $25,000 cash bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.
And taxpayers may have to pay for the mistake.
The Deseret News reports a house built in 1978 in an unincorporated area of the county was recorded in 2019 tax rolls with a value of more than $987 million. That's an overestimate of about $543 million in taxable value.
Wasatch County Assessor Maureen "Buff" Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. Griffiths said the accident has resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million.
Griffiths added that the blunder also produced revenue shortfalls in five taxing entities.
Wasatch County officials say residents will likely see an increased tax rate over the next three years to make up for the lower amount collected in 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Georgia family said they turned to the experts for advice when they made an unusual discovery -- an owl hiding in their Christmas tree.
Katie McBride Newman said she and her children, India and Jack, were finishing dinner last week at their home in Newnan when India was spooked by what she initially thought was an owl-shaped ornament on their Christmas tree.
"She comes very dramatically into the dining room and goes, 'Mama, that ornament scared me,'" Newman told CNN. "Then she bursts into tears."
Newman, who said there were several owl ornaments hanging on the tree, went to see which ornament the girl was talking about and made a surprising discovery.
"And I'm like, 'Oh, that's a real owl,'" Newman said.
Newman's husband, Billy, said they initially thought the owl had flown in and taken refuge in the tree, but they later started to suspect it had been inside the tree ever since they bought it two days after Thanksgiving.
The family tried leaving doors and windows open for the owl to leave on its own, but they ended up contacting the Chattahoochee Nature Center when the avian stayed put.
A nature center employee visited the home and identified it as an Eastern screech owl, a species common in Georgia. The employee captured the bird and put it in a crate.
The Newmans kept the crate in a darkened room and released the owl outside after dark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.