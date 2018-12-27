HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has a state song, a state ballad and a state lullaby.

And, for goodness sake, Democratic Rep. Jacob Bachmeier of Havre would like to see the 2019 Legislature declare the “Hippy Hippy Shake” Montana’s official rock and roll song.

It was written in 1959 by Chan Romero when he was a 17-year-old student at Billings Senior High School.

Romero, who now lives in Southern California, tells the Great Falls Tribune his song has been featured in seven or eight movies and has been recorded by about 20 groups, including The Beatles. He says he’d be proud to have his song honored by the Legislature.

The bill’s introduction borrows from the song’s lyrics in saying: “WHEREAS, Montanans shake it to the left and shake it to the right and do everything with all of their might.”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a front-end loader and using it as his get-away vehicle after a burglary.

Police say Brian Petross was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, theft, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

A person walking a dog Wednesday morning reported a broken door at a west-side hair salon.

Officers determined someone drove a front-end loader to the salon, picked up a frozen planter, smashed the front door window, entered the business and stole numerous items.

While responding to another burglary, officers spotted the front-end loader and conducted a traffic stop.

They arrested Petross and determined he had stolen the heavy equipment Saturday from a secured lot on the city's east side.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was my way and the highway for a newborn New Yorker, who's now named after the expressway where she was born in her parents' minivan as they raced to a hospital.

Alie Albarracin arrived around 3 a.m. Wednesday as parents Maria and Ivan Albarracin headed east on the Long Island Expressway from their Queens home to Bellevue Hospital.

Her name is spelled A-L-I-E. The highway's nickname is the "L.I.E."

Her parents tell the New York Post they planned to name their third child Aurora but switched it after the unusual birth.

Realizing they wouldn't make it to the hospital, the Albarracins pulled over by the Queens Midtown Tunnel and asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers for help. They got it from Lt. Harry Persad, who has emergency medical technician experience.

(Huffington Post) A Christmas gift meant to keep a 7-year-old Ontario boy in warm apparently left him cold.

But the way he responded was very naughty: He called 911 to report his cruel, cruel parents.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News the unidentified boy made the call on Christmas Day because he was upset with his gift and wanted police to help.

Schmidt said officers determined the call was not an emergency and no one was dispatched to the child's house.

However, he definitely thinks the child should definitely be put on the naughty list, based on a tweet he sent shortly after the call.

Schmidt told the Canadian Broadcasting Co. that even a seemingly innocent call like that can affect efforts of first responders, since nonurgent incidents and fake emergency calls take up time and resources that should be used for real emergencies.

"If the person hangs up, we have to follow up on the person and go and track them down," he told the network. "We have to treat every call as an emergency."

Schmidt said that he doesn't believe any charges will be filed against the child and that he hopes to turn the incident into a teachable moment for other kids unhappy with their Christmas gifts.

"Kids need to realize that calling 911 is critical and serious," he said, according to Inside Edition. "We don't want to waste resources going after calls that aren't an emergency."

Seems obvious, but the gallery below features other people who didn't get the memo.

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa businessman discovered about two dozen film reels dating from the 1930s in the basement of a building he recently purchased.

Rodney Sebastian said he recently purchased a building in downtown Davenport and he found the basement contained about two dozen film reels, some of which were labeled as footage from the Chicago World's Fair in 1933 and 1934.

Sebastian secured the help of KWQC-TV to have one of the reels digitized at the Chicago Film Archives. It turned out to be a 33-second video of a June 17, 1931, re-dedication of Abraham Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Ill.

Then-President Herbert Hoover is known to have spoken at the event, but it was unclear whether he was visible in the footage.

Sebastian said the clip is the only one of the videos that he's seen, due to it costing about $10 for each second of film to be digitized.

"I'm trying to get some kind of funding because it's going to be very expensive," Sebastian told KWQC-TV. "Eventually I'll get all of it developed if I have to do it all on my own."

He said the one video that he's seen is a fascinating window into a different time.

"Everybody's drinking out of the same water bucket. If you watch the little Boy Scout, everybody drinks out of that same bucket with the same cup. That's just amazing. You would not do that today," Sebastian said.

Film reels have occasionally been discovered to contain long-lost footage, such as an Idaho Department of Fish and Game discovery in 2015. A department historian stumbled upon a film reel that turned out to contain footage of beavers being relocated with parachutes in 1948.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Two homeless men have been charged with burglary after a California man said he came home to find them cooking dinner.

Robby Spillman tells KNBC-TV he returned from Christmas shopping last Friday to find the men in his Santa Monica apartment.

Spillman says the men, who stank and wore filthy, ripped clothing, told him they hadn't expected him home so soon and asked if they could "hang out" for a while.

Spillman says he played along, asked if they had enough food, then pretended to take his French bulldog for a walk and called 911.

Nineteen-year-old Markis White and 29-year-old Elijah Smart were arrested. It's unclear whether they have a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Spillman and his pregnant girlfriend plan to find a new home.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeastern Ohio say a couple broke into a home, washed their clothes, took a shower and made some coffee before the homeowner's relative confronted the pair.

Authorities near Uniontown also say they found jewelry, a computer and credit cards from the house inside the couple's truck.

Richard Nippell, of Plain Township, and Camri Cantwell, who is listed in Stark County jail records as homeless, are charged with robbery.

Both were being held in jail Wednesday. Court records don't indicate whether either has an attorney.

Police say the couple broke into the home Monday and that the woman who lives there returned and noticed the truck.

They say she then called a relative who came over and held the couple at gunpoint until police arrived.

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A London family called animal rescuers when they came down for breakfast and discovered a fox sleeping on their microwave.

Kim Fryer said her daughter was the first one to spot the fox sleeping in the kitchen of their Mitcham district home about 7 a.m. Dec. 15.

"My daughter found him at 7 a/m/ and called up to me. I came down and spotted this little fox curled up on top of the microwave!" she said.

"I have five cats and a dog so obviously I have a cat flap. He must have crawled under the gate and through the cat flap!" Fryer said.

RSPCA Inspector Phil Norman responded to the home and took the Putney Animal Hospital for examination.

He had got in through the cat flap and found a nice warm spot to sleep in. He was quite happy to be brought in to the hospital for a health check but was understandably not keen on being in a cage.

"Fortunately he was quite healthy with a beautiful fluffy coat, so after a thorough check over he was released back to the area he was found in by one of the hospital staff. Good luck Mr. Fox!" a hospital representative said.

Osseo, MN - Osseo Police made an interesting arrest.

Officers stopped a Jimmy Johns delivery driver the other night, and one of them noticed a "free smell" coming from the car.

Jimmy Johns advertises "free smells" in their restaurants, but this probably isn't what they're referring to.

Instead, the officers found a stash of marijana, hidden inside a sandwitch.

No word yet if the driver was given a "freaky fast delivery" to jail.

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida photographer has finally found the couple whose engagement she unexpectedly captured in photos more than eight years ago.

Joy Groover said Texas couple David and Ashley Barnosky reached out to her over Facebook after a friend saw a TV news report about the photographer's search for the mystery couple whose proposal she caught on camera.

Groover said she was taking Christmas photos with her family at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach when she spotted David Barnosky down on one knee to pop the question. She snapped photos of the couple, but they left before she could introduce herself or get their names.

Groover has been posting the photos on Facebook on Dec. 12 of each successive year in the hopes of finding the couple, and Ashley Barnosky was tipped off by a friend who saw a report about Groover's search on the news.

"I was incredibly thankful for the pictures. For a moment we had never seen. We didn't have that moment captured," Ashley Barnosky told WPBF-TV.

Groover said she is glad to finally close the book on her eight-year search.

"Now what happens? I thought about that a lot. I think what happens is now, I look back on December 12th with fond memories and not frustration. Now that they have the photos I kind of feel like that was the bow on the Christmas present," she said.