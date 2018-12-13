An armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway Thursday, leading to two crashes as drivers “went a little bit crazy,” stopping their cars and scrambling to grab the swirling money.

The frenzy happened during morning rush hour in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money, while others exited their cars to do the same.

“People went a little bit crazy when they saw the money,” said Danielle Shah, 29, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, who witnessed the incident from a bus she was riding into New York. “I mean, it seemed like the people who got out of the car — they just didn’t care. They parked their cars in the middle of the highway.”

A Brink’s truck idled in the right shoulder with its lights flashing as the bills blew around the highway. One video showed the bashed-in front end of a sedan as traffic crawled through the blizzard of bills.

Police said the chaos led to two crashes, though it’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Police Capt. Phil Taormina said it appeared that the armored vehicle had an issue with the lock on one of its doors.

In a statement, Brink’s confirmed the truck belonged to the company and said an investigation is under way, but declined further comment.

Police said they don’t know how much money spilled.

They later said that people could arrange to return any collected cash without facing charges. They said some people reached out to them about giving back the money and urged them to do so.

These kinds of spills have happened before.

In May, a Brink’s truck spilled hundreds of thousands of dollars on an Indianapolis interstate when its back doors swung open. A similar incident unfolded in Maryland in 2012, though only about $6,000 spilled out then.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The search is on for a man in Albuquerque that police say impersonated a Walmart employee to steal televisions and pinatas.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports the man struck an Albuquerque Walmart the day after the Black Friday shopping rush by dressing in a store employee uniform and using a six-wheeler cart to take his loot.

According to police, the man went into an employee-only area where he took the cart and loaded up two televisions and two pinatas.

Officials say the man then left without paying.

Albuquerque police this week released still images of the suspect from surveillance camera footage.

No arrests have been made.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A woman has celebrated her 104th birthday at the 104 Diner in New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports Evelyn "Ebbie" Quinn, of Goffstown, visited the 50s'-style roadside diner this week. It's on Route 104 in New Hampton.

Quinn used to visit the diner often when she lived in the area, so her family and friends brought her back. The diner advertised her birthday on its sign.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officials at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport say they found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers.

Authorities say a passenger arriving from Guyana on Saturday had the songbirds in a duffel bag.

The New York Times reports officials believe the birds were brought to the U.S. to participate in singing contests. Customs officials say people bet on how many times the finches chirp, and a winning male finch can sell for up to $10,000.

The birds were turned over to veterinarians to the U.S. Agriculture Department, and the passenger was sent back to Guyana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says bird smuggling could threaten agriculture through the possible spread of diseases such as bird flu.

Customs officers have seized about 184 finches this year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Odean Cleckler, 89, said she has been doing her best to help run her husband's used-appliance business since he died a decade ago. This week, that work landed her and her son in jail.

City officials arrested the pair for disobeying a court order to clean up Cleckler's Appliance and Parts, which is surrounded by hundreds of old stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers along a main road in town. Friends are now volunteering to help clean up around the store, but Cleckler said it's not that easy.

"I appreciate them, but I got a guy here who knows what to throw away and what to keep," she said in an interview Thursday. "That's my business and I've been doing it for years."

Clecker's husband Reuben Clecker died in 2008 after decades in the appliance business in Clanton, a rural town of about 8,700 people located roughly halfway between Birmingham and Montgomery. Responsibility for the shop fell on his widow and son Randy Cleckler, 64.

Located near the town's Walmart store, it's hard to miss the Clecklers' shop. Old appliances line the front of the business, and hundreds more sit on the ground in rows behind the shop.

City officials contend the appliances are both an eyesore and a health risk since the old machines hold standing water that can serve as a maternity ward for mosquitoes. A municipal judge acting at the city's request ordered the business to clean up, but nothing happened.

That resulted in both mother and son being put in jail after a court session on Tuesday, a move Mayor Billy Joe Driver said he regretted. "I didn't want her in jail, just putting it like it is," Driver told WBMA-TV.

Randy Cleckler remains in the Chilton County Jail under a 30-day sentence, but records show his mom got out on a court order after spending what she said was her first night ever behind bars.

"It was an old hard floor with a pillow under my head. It wasn't fun, but I survived it," she said.

Driver said Randy Cleckler did "absolutely nothing" to remove the old appliances, leaving officials with no choice but to act. The mayor said appliances began piling up at the store following Reuben Cleckler's death in 2008.

"Mr. Cleckler didn't have all those. He would move out the older ones and sell of some off some of them," said Driver.

The minimum dumping charge at the county landfill is $12, and Odean Cleckler said people bring her old appliances that the shop uses for parts. She said she's trying to both honor the city's wishes and help customers who prefer fixing their appliances to purchasing new ones.

"If someone needs a part that we can pull off an appliance we do that to help them out," she said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (AP) — A city council candidate in northeastern Arkansas whose runoff election ended in a tie after he didn't vote has lost his bid for the seat by a roll of the dice.

The race for a seat on the Hoxie City Council was determined by Cliff Farmer and incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh rolling dice at the Lawrence County courthouse on Thursday. Deputy Clerk Ashlyn Griffin says Farmer rolled a four and Linebaugh rolled a six.

Farmer had intended to vote in last week's runoff election after returning from a work-related trip to Florida, but he and his wife landed in Memphis, Tennessee, only an hour before polls closed. Memphis is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Hoxie. Farmer's wife had voted early.

Farmer and Linebaugh each received 223 votes in the runoff election.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Holland Tunnel between New Jersey and New York City may be in for a makeover after critics called the placement of its holiday decorations a distraction, a possible trigger for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder — and just plain ugly.

Wreaths have adorned the entrance to the heavily used tunnel around the holidays for decades. But some are upset by the configuration in which wreaths cover the letters "O″ and "U″ on the entrance sign and a tree-shaped decoration covers the letter "N″ in "Holland." The decoration would fit more snugly over the "A," several have said.

On a day when the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the tunnel's operator, approved an $8.5 billion budget and celebrated record traffic at its ports and airports in 2018, most of the questions after its monthly board meeting focused on the decorations.

Cory Windelspecht, the Manhattan man who has been the public face of the push to move the decorations, addressed the board.

"The only reason we are here today is that we spoke loudly," he told board members. "We just wanted to get noticed."

Windelspecht said he travels through the tunnel several times a week as part of his job in medical sales and that he has been irked by the sign for several years because of the placement of the tree decoration over the "N."

Windelspecht said that he was surprised at the attention the story is getting this year.

"If people are acknowledging it can be a problem for some, what is the argument? It's got to be changed," he said. "But let's not be a 'Bah humbug' and pull it right down. If anything, put more lights up."

In a lighthearted notice sent Wednesday and styled to mimic the poem that begins "'Twas the night before Christmas," the Port Authority said it is conducting its own public poll. Participants have until Sunday to select one of four options, and Executive Director Rick Cotton said thousands have already voted.

He wouldn't give details but said, based on results so far, "change is in the air."

"In light of the interest and in light of the proposal for change, we thought it was important to listen and take action, and what we're doing is quite straightforward," Cotton said. "We intend to act based on the results."

Cotton added that a design competition would be considered for next year.

More than a million vehicles per month use the tunnel to downtown Manhattan, according to Port Authority statistics.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Vermont man feuding with local officials over repeated denials for a building permit made his fury known in the form an illuminated 700-pound wooden middle finger.

Ted Pelkey, 54, a business owner, told Boston.com that the Development Review Board of Westford has repeatedly denied his request for a building permit to construct an 8,000 square-foot garage on his property.

"I've been put through the wringer by these people, and it's just not right," he said. "I'm not trying to cause hate and animosity to the people who live in that town, because there's very good people in that town."

Officials said the proposal doesn't meet the town's standards, but Pelkey thinks they're biased against him.

"I was sitting at a bar and said to my wife, 'Hey, I want to get a statue made of a middle finger, and I'm going to put it up on the lawn,'" he told Boston.com in an interview.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Deputies called to a Florida home to investigate a suspected burglary discovered the culprit, a deer, was still trapped inside the bathroom.

Thomas Lessing said he arrived at his Land 'O Lakes home and discovered the glass of his front door had been shattered.

"As I was going through the house, I'm noticing valuables haven't been taken," Lessing told Bay News 9. "I was thinking, 'what kind of robbery is this?'"

Lessing called the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and deputies soon arrived and realized there was something moving inside the home's bathroom.

He said a deputy drew his gun and announced himself before opening the door and revealing the suspect: a deer.

"The last thing you think of is that a deer is trapped in your house," Lessing said.

Lessing captured video of the deer, which was not injured, being released through the back door.

"It was a deer at Christmas time. What's the odds? It was definitely an experience that's for sure," Lessing told WTVT-TV.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken is getting into the holiday spirit with an unusual product -- a fire log designed to smell like fried chicken.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, created in partnership with Enviro-Log, is designed to emulate the smell of the fast food chain's Colonel's Secret Recipe chicken.

"For more than a million years, mankind has been attempting to improve upon the simple fire," KFC said on its website. "We've tried burning different things like sticks or leaves or various incriminating documents. We've tried making fires last longer. We've even figured out how to turn them into different colors."

"All of that experimentation, all of that innovation, has culminated in this event, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," the chain said.

The log, which is available for $18.99 while supplies last, comes with an important disclaimer: "Please don't put face directly into fire in attempt to smell fried chicken."