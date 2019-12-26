HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — ’Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse.
But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night.
They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear.
Responding sheriff’s deputies searched the home, and found a robot vacuum alone. The source of the scare had quickly been sorted, WGHP-TV reported. The robot had seemingly started and gotten stuck, its beeping and banging made the audible muck.
Homeowner Thomas Milam said the vacuum named Harry was new. They’d had it for days, maybe just two.
He said it’s not better to be sorry than safe, and he’d call 911 again, even if making a mistake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Croatian university student said swapping stories with friends gave him the idea for the country's newest attraction: the Museum of Hangovers.
Rino Dubokovic, a student in Zagreb, said he was sharing stories of drunken mishaps with friends when he came up with the idea for a museum chronicling unusual hangover stories and displaying objects related to those experiences.
The Museum of the Hangover, which opened its doors this month, features exhibits including a collection of unusual items people found after a night of heavy drinking, a "beer goggles" reflex-testing room and an interactive area where visitors can share their own hangover experiences.
Dubokovic said the aim of the museum is not to glorify heavy drinking, but rather to create a bond between people based on their strange hangover experiences.
"In the future, we want to make people aware of the bad things related to alcohol," he told CNN.
Dubokovic said he is hoping to secure funding to expand the museum and make it a permanent attraction in the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New York said it took hours to remove a car that apparently drove onto the narrow pedestrian lanes of a bridge and became wedged in place.
The New York Police Department said the the Honda became stuck in a pedestrian lane on the Pulaski Bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Queens, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the driver apparently exited through a window and had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
Crews spent several hours cutting and tilting the vehicle to dislodge it from its position and push it to where a tow truck could haul it away.
Police said they are seeking the driver of the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage while being removed, to find out how it ended up wedged in the unusual spot.
There were no injuries reported from the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman was able to brighten a family's Christmas by returning a wrapped gift she found in the middle of a busy road.
Lauren Harper said she was driving near a Walmart and Burger King in Greenville when she jumped out of her car to retrieve a wrapped Christmas gift she spotted in the road.
The tag on the gift read: "To: Mom & Dad, From: Kennedy."
Harper shared photos of the gifts on Facebook and her post was shared thousands of times before someone suggested it looked like the gifts sent home from La Petite Daycare.
She contacted the facility and discovered Kennedy is a 3-month-old and the wrapped gift was a framed footprint for her parents.
"My mom still has a handprint poem at her house from when I went to a La Petite in North Carolina probably 25 years ago," Harper told The Telegraph newspaper. "So, that was kind of special when I found out it was a footprint painting from a baby at La Petite."
Harper said she returned the gift to the daycare Thursday to be sent home with Kennedy again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio family shared video of the chaos caused inside their home when a squirrel came down the chimney and evaded capture in the living room.
Haylie Ferguson said she and her husband, Mitch, initially thought there was a bird inside the fireplace of their Canton home when they heard unusual noises Friday, but a closer investigation found a squirrel was trapped behind the glass screen.
The couple enlisted the help of Mitch Ferguson's father, Mitch Sr., and Haylie filmed while the two men tried to get the squirrel out of the fireplace.
The video shows the squirrel giving the two men the slip and leading them on a chase around the living room.
Haylie Ferguson said the squirrel visited the home's bathroom and basement before finally being captured and carried outside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Australia's Department of Home Affairs created fake, negative horoscopes with the hope it would deter Sri Lankan asylum-seekers from trying to enter Australia, according to a report.
The horoscopes, obtained and published by BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, include predictions for those who may try to emigrate to the country, and state they're "a message by the Australian government."
"If you attempt to illegally travel to Australia by boat, expect people smugglers to take advantage of you," the horoscope for Aries reads. "These criminals will take your money and you will be returned to Sri Lanka with nothing."
If they emigrate to Australia, Capricorns will be putting their lives at risk, according to the poster, which adds: "Deciding to risk your life on dangerous seas and unpredictable weather will be in vain. If you travel illegally to Australia, you will be returned to Sri Lanka and encounter a storm of bad luck."
While many focused on having bad luck, some horoscopes claimed Cancers who entered the country would suffer from family problems.
"You will lose everything your family owns to debt and face family problems," the horoscopes states.
At the bottom of the poster, the government wrote that it has been "almost four years since any Sri Lankan person reached Australia on an illegal boat voyage" and that, during that time, Australian authorities "have stopped and returned more than 160 Sri Lankans" who tried to enter by boat.
It was not immediately clear where and when these posters were created and displayed, but BuzzFeed News reports they received copies through a Freedom of Information Request and reportedly date back to at least 2013.
That year Australia banned people who enter Australia by boat from ever settling there.
The boats have since all but stopped, after arriving at a rate of more than one a day. Those arriving by boat since 2013 have been banished to immigration camps in the poor Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where hundreds still languish.
Earlier this year, President Trump shared flyers that were seemingly created by the Australian government about illegal immigration. He said that "much can be learned" from them.
In September, Australia's military intercepted a boat carrying 13 Sri Lankan asylum-seekers — marking the 13th time a boat from Sri Lanka was trying to travel to Australia to seek asylum in the past 21 months.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) An "angry" looking tortoise has been rescued from a house fire after setting the place ablaze.
The 45-year-old reptile knocked a heat lamp onto his bedding, which caught alight.
It filled the house near Uttlesford in Essex with smoke on Christmas Day at around 4:50pm.
Neighbours heard the fire alarm and called 999, scrambling firefighters.
They put the blaze out and rescued the unnamed shell-dweller, which Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said "might look angry".
Gary Wain, watch manager at Great Dunmow Fire Station, said: "This incident shows just how important it is to have smoke alarms on every level of your home.
"Even if you're not home they will alert anyone close by to the first sign of fire.
"This tortoise has had a very lucky Christmas Day.
"He is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials say Tucson City Hall had been bugged for several months — with bedbugs that is.
The Arizona Daily Star reports officials said it took nearly three months to remove the small insects from the Arizona municipal building.
The first report of bed bugs came in late September, with an employee reporting finding a dead bedbug in a file folder on the third floor.
A week later, the second report surfaced with a sighting a live bedbug on the fourth floor.
As a precaution, exterminators sprayed every floor of City Hall to get rid of the little bloodsuckers.
Officials believe the bedbugs were brought in accidentally from an outside source.
Tucson spokesman Andy Squire after the three-month removal, the city also had to hire a Phoenix company earlier this month to bring in a specially-trained dog to sniff the remaining bugs out.
City officials estimated it cost about $7,853 to get rid of the bedbug infestation, nearly half went to pay for the bedbug sniffing dog.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana used an unusual method to spread blessings all over town on Sunday: a crop duster.
Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island loaded 100 gallons of the blessed liquid onto the plane to be sprayed on the surrounding town and nearby farms, according to a Facebook post by the Diocese of Lafayette.
Cow Island is located about 160 miles east of New Orleans. The unincorporated community is in Vermilion Parish.
Parishioners also brought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Rev. Matthew Barzare.
The social media post had been shared more than 500 times as of Monday afternoon. Some commentators requested a visit by the blessed crop dusters to their towns.
The blessing was the idea of L'Eryn Detraz, a Cow Island native who serves as a missionary in Ohio, the diocese said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madrid (AFP) - Two Spanish robbers who tried to flee on foot after snatching a bag containing 3,000 euros ($3,300) met with more than they bargained for when one of the police officers pursuing them turned out to be a record-holding sprinter.
The pair snatched the bag on Friday from a man who had just been to a bank in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city's emergency services said on its official Twitter feed.
He quickly alerted the police, saying the bag snatchers had fled in a car.
After realising the police were on their tail, they abandoned the car and tried to run -- but were quickly outpaced, Seville's ABC newspaper reported.
"The suspects, who had just stolen more than 3,000 euros in Seville, didn't know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European masters record for 400 metres," the emergency services tweeted.
"Running for 200-300 metres, I can do that" very quickly, the police officer told Antena3 television, giving his name only as Sergio.
And on collaring one of the crooks, Sergio could not resist telling him: "You've had a bit of bad luck, mate!"
