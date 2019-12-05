Police in Ohio are hoping someone can help officers smoke this sex offender out of his hiding place.
Douglas Perry Christopher, who has a distinct cannabis plant tattoo on his forehead with the label "Pot Head" emblazoned above it, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office for allegedly failing to provide a change of address.
Christopher, 51, is a registered sex offender in Ohio and served more than three years in prison after being convicted of sexual battery in 2010, records say.
Police say his last known address was in the southeastern Ohio city of Belpre, right next to the state's border with West Virginia.
In addition to the marijuana-themed tattoos, Christopher has the phrase "Lone Wolf" imprinted across his fingers, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone that has spotted Christopher is urged not to apprehend him, but instead call law enforcement immediately.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man in England was arrested Monday for allegedly damaging several vehicles by throwing a box — and two ferrets — at them, police said.
The unidentified 25-year-old was apparently caught in the act before 7:30 p.m., as he was detained by members of the public during the incident in Harrogate.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered "at least a dozen vehicles were damaged, including smashed windows, dents, and scratches," North Yorkshire Police said in a news release Tuesday.
The vehicles were hit with a box of some sort that were said to hold a pair of ferrets. Those two ferrets were also thrown at a car, according to authorities.
Local investigators are asking the public for help gathering information about the incident.
"This would have been a very disturbing and alarming incident to those who witnessed it, and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation," a North Yorkshire spokesperson said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, or Crimestoppers at 0800-555-111, reference number 12190221285.
The two ferrets involved in the bizarre encounter were taken into the custody of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, police said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The European artist behind the anti-Trump gold toilet is continuing his brazen streak with an expensive, wacky piece of art at Art Basel Miami.
For $120,000, an art aficionado with a very 1-percent wallet can buy Maurizio Cattelan's new work of art: a banana duct-taped to the wall.
"I'm in serious discussion with a very important collector to buy it," gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin told the Miami Herald. "His reaction was very positive."
Perrotin said he has worked with the Italian artist for more than 25 years, and the banana artwork, called "Comedian," is his first new work that has debuted at an art fair in more than 15 years.
Art Basel Miami is a yearly December event where celebrities and artists descend for a star-studded week of festivities in Florida, including glamorous parties and art shows.
In 2018, the prestigious Guggenheim Museum in New York City rejected a request to display Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 work "Landscape With Snow" in the residence of the White House and proposed instead Cattelan's 18-karat gold toilet that has been touted as anti-Trump art.
The Trump administration turned down the offer to showcase the toilet.
The golden John, named "America," was on display in a public restroom at the Guggenheim in 2016.
Cattelan, however, would not discuss the meaning of the art piece.
"What's the point of our life?" he said at the time. "Everything seems absurd until we die and then it makes sense."
In a blog post about the exhibit, however, Guggenheim curator Nancy Spector made it clear she viewed the piece as a dig on President Trump. She argued that "Trump is synonymous with golden toilets."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities in Tennessee say an irate woman pointed a gun at fast food workers because they gave her ketchup instead of jelly.
Asia Vester, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, news outlets are reporting.
According to a Memphis police affidavit, Vester was in the drive-thru line of a McDonald's last week when she received her food and realized her request for jelly was either forgotten or unheeded. She instead received ketchup.
Words were exchanged with several employees. Vester was accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at employees, the affidavit says.
Surveillance video led police to Vester.
Since Vester is under 21, it is illegal for her to possess a weapon. Vester is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It's unclear whether she has an attorney to speak for her.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took artist Leandro Erlich two years and 330 tons (299 metric tons) of sand to create his largest work of art to date — a giant traffic jam, made entirely of sand.
Erlich was commissioned by the city of Miami Beach to create the work, which was unveiled during Art Basel. The surreal traffic jam depicts 66 life-sized sculptures of cars and trucks stuck in an imaginary traffic jam on the oceanfront of popular Lincoln Road.
The installation is meant to suggest a future relic, like a contemporary Pompeii, and alludes to Florida's fragile position in the large universal canvas, touching on climate crisis and rising sea levels.
The installation cost over a million dollars, but the city paid $300,000 thanks to sponsors and donations. It will remain on display until Dec. 15.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New York state college professor set his second Guinness World Record when he bent seven steel railroad spikes in one minute.
William Clark, a professor in the Binghamton University health and wellness department and a former Olympic strongman, bent seven steel spikes at the college Tuesday, beating the previous record of four spikes in one minute.
Clark said his accomplishment was aimed at spreading awareness of living with anxiety and stress.
The professor previously set a Guinness record in August 2018, when he ripped 23 license plates in half in one minute.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.