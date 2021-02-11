Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a record 13,998 people won top prizes when the Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 8-8-8.
Lottery officials said Tuesday's midday Pick 3 drawing brought up the numbers 3-3-3, making 13,998 tickets into top prize winners.
The drawing's top prize is either $250 or $500, depending on how much players paid for their tickets.
The lottery said Tuesday's drawing is expected to result in a record payout of nearly $3.5 million.
The number combination 8-8-8 had been drawn 14 times previously, most recently in September 2018.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Utah man received a scary surprise when he went to check on a relative's home and found a mountain lion wandering around inside the house.
Jon Hughes said he was checking on a family member's home in Millcreek when he found a sliding glass door was shattered and potted plants were strewn about a room.
Hughes said he initially suspected raccoons had broken into the home until he spotted a mountain lion about an arm's length away from him.
"Just kind of a surreal thing. Never seen one in my life," Hughes told KSL-TV. "I'm really glad it wasn't mad at me."
Hughes said the cougar darted out of the house without attempting to confront him.
"It had no interest in me at all. It just kind of took off. It didn't even look back," Hughes said.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the big cat may have been reacting to its own reflection when it broke through the sliding glass door.
"We believe that it probably saw its reflection in that glass and may have lunged at that glass and broke it," DWR outreach manager Scott Root told KSTU-TV.
Root said the animal likely had no interest in humans, but had ventured into the foothills of Millcreek Canyon in search of deer.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of friends skipping stones at a British beach discovered a message in a bottle that had been intended to travel to the United States, but was found on the opposite side of England 60 years later.
Indiana Tarrant, 21 and Luca Gamberini, 21, said they were skipping stones at Hove beach, in southern England, when they discovered a bottle that initially appeared to be empty, but they soon discovered contained a letter.
The letter, dated Aug. 7, 1961, was signed by "Bobby Doseuegs and Mates" and said the bottle was launched from Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, northern England.
The letter, apparently meant to be discovered in the United States, reads: "Dear you Yanks,
"How's life across the Pond? Threw this from the Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, U.K. Suppose I should say cheers for the help in the war. Roy Orbison is starting to kick off here and everything's seeming to get pretty groovy.
"I wonder what it's looking like on your side. Never been to America but I'd love to put on a Stetson and ride on horseback. Hope this message finds somebody well."
Indiana said the letter did not contain any contact information, so he and Gamberini attempted to find information about the sender online. They said they were unable to find any trace of a Bobby Doseuegs.
The men said they are now hoping press coverage of the message will lead to a clue about the sender.
An Australian tour guide recently found a message in a bottle that was dated from April 1979. Ashley McClintock said he found the bottle near Kalbarri, Western Australia, and the message inside was signed "I Cassidy."
McClintock said the message listed a contact address, but the letter was water damaged and the address was left unreadable.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota congressman drew laughter from colleagues and comparisons to a recent viral video when he found himself unable to turn off a Zoom filter that made him appear upside-down in a committee meeting.
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., was participating in a Wednesday meeting of the House Committee on Financial Services meeting via Zoom when colleagues pointed out that his image was appearing upside-down.
Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., interrupted Emmer as he was talking about job security during the pandemic to ask if he was OK.
"You're upside-down, Tom," another participant in the call can be heard saying in video of the incident.
"I don't know how to fix that," Emmer responds.
The representative's colleagues then spent some time trying to help him repair the situation.
"At least you're not a cat," a person says, in an apparent reference to Texas lawyer Rod Ponton's struggle with a Zoom cat filter during a virtual hearing earlier in the week.
Emmer was eventually able to correct the problem. He later poked fun at the situation on Twitter.
"I am not a cat," he tweeted, along with a screenshot from his incident.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said there were no injuries but a lot of spilled beer when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of bottled and canned beer was involved in a highway crash.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed at mile marker 305, near the Marineland exit, after the truck spilled some of its load of beer in cans and bottles onto the roadway.
The sheriff's office said the truck had been involved in a crash, but there were no injuries reported from the incident.
"There is dense fog this morning so please drive with caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene," the sheriff's office said.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office said deputies ended up in an unusual "foot (and hoof) chase" when a runaway goat spotted wandering in the street attempted to elude capture.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said two deputies responded to the report of a goat on the loose on Old Ocean Highway and they arrived to find the elusive animal running down the roadway.
"This little nanny goat wasn't too eager to be caught so subsequently a foot (and hoof) chase ensued down Old Ocean Highway," the sheriff's office said. "These two fellas managed to catch her and get her to safety. We hear it was quite the scene!"
The goat's owner was identified and the animal was returned home.
"Even though 'Nina' the nanny goat was resistant at first, these deputies won her over and parted as friends," the sheriff's office said.
(NY Post) "Your boy in Hanoi" — also known as US Ambassador to Vietnam Dan Kritenbrink — released a rap song in celebration of the country's Lunar New Year.
A music video, released early Monday on the US Embassy in Hanoi's Facebook page and produced by the culture magazine Vietcetera, shows the Nebraska dad preparing a video audition for "Rap Viet" — the "American Idol" for Vietnamese rappers.
He teams up with Ho Chi Minh City rapper Wowy, who helps him put together verses and rhymes in both languages as they walk through the streets of Hanoi, the country's second-largest city.
"Time for introductions at hand, hi my name is Dan," the gray-haired ambassador croons in the clip.
"I'm from Nebraska, I'm not a big-city boy and then three years ago I moved to Hanoi."
Kritenbrink, a Trump administration appointee and career civil servant who's done stints across Japan and most recently served as an adviser on North Korea policy, is seen taking cues and suggestions from Wowy for the song celebrating the Lunar New Year, the country's most important holiday.
"Grab the hoa mai and hoa đào," Kritenbrink says, referencing Vietnamese flowers that are used during the celebration.
"Get ready to party from Hà Giang to Cà Mau, Tết in Vietnam is the tops, I love the hot spots and the hot pots," Kritenbrink continues, referencing the Vietnamese name for the holiday, which starts this week.
The ambassador is seen hanging outside shops drinking "cà phê sữa đá," Vietnam's famously strong iced coffee drinks, "not cappuccinos," as he promises "cash for the kids, blessings for the family, love for my parents and everyone around me."
He wishes the Vietnamese people a "chúc mừng năm mới," or happy new year, "from your boy in Hanoi" and tells everyone to "spread the joy."
At the end of the clip, Kritenbrink sends his rap song to rapper Binz Da Poet, who serves as a coach on "Rap Viet."
"Amazing, good job!" he says.
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A driver broke the indoor land speed world record when he reached a speed of 102.65 mph in his electric Porsche at a New Orleans convention center.
Leh Keen, driving an all-electric Taycan Turbo S Porsche, said the car's quick acceleration and powerful brakes were crucial to setting the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed achieved by a vehicle indoors.
Keen said the most complicated part of the record was dealing with the polished concrete floor at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
"I didn't really appreciate the scale of the record attempt until my first exploratory run. The surface is so unpredictable, so slick, that you have to have complete trust in your car," Keen said. "It truly was like ice -- and you're accelerating flat out, facing a really hard wall at the end. Suddenly, even in a massive space like the one we had, it seems very small."
He said despite the challenges, he was confident he would beat the record.
"To accelerate so hard on such an erratic surface was incredible. Not for a moment did I doubt I could do it," he said.
Keen's speed of 102.65 mph was enough to beat the previous record of 86.99 mph, which was set by Finnish driver Mikko Hirvonen in 2013.
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from his owner's Texas home turned up four years later in an Arkansas neighborhood 600 miles away.
Justin Brown, of Springdale, Ark., said he and his neighbors had been caring for a stray cat in their neighborhood for the past year, and recently he and his family decided to capture the feline and bring him to Lyon's Veterinary Clinic in Tontitown.
A veterinarian scanned the cat for a microchip, and he was identified as Carl, who went missing from Jason Ludlum's Bay City, Texas, home four years earlier.
Ludlum and his wife, Angi, said they have no idea how Carl ended up traveling from North Texas to Arkansas.
Veterinarian Brad Lyon said Carl appeared to have been well-taken care of and was in good health.
An Arizona cat was recently reunited with their cat, Lexi, after the feline ran away from a campsite during a family trip to Oregon.
Lexi was on the loose for nearly five months before being found by an Oregon Department of Transportation employee and returned to her family.
(CNN) - Hooters is inviting you to "shred you ex" again this Valentine's Day.
You simply destroy a photo of your ex and get 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings.
Participating U.S. locations will have shredders on hand. But you can also do it online.
The chain's website will ask you some questions about the relationship and based on your answers, it recommends the method of destroying the photo.
You upload the photo and then virtually shred, burn, bury, or throw darts at it.
Once you're done, you get a digital coupon.
The promotion is only good for dining in on Sunday, not to-go.
Hooters says it wants to break last year's record of destroying 49,000 photos.