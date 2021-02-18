Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A curious wallaby was caught on camera when it hopped through a set of automatic doors to explore the waiting room of an Australian hospital's emergency room.
The Western District Health Service said the security cameras at the Hamilton Base Hospital Emergency Department in Victoria were recording when the wallaby hopped through the automatic doors and into the building.
The wallaby spent a few minutes exploring the waiting area before leaving through the same doors.
"It's wonderful to have such a close encounter with what is generally a very shy creature," WDHS Chief Executive Rohan Fitzgerald said.
"We have had an incredible year in the context of the pandemic and it's nice to have some light-hearted moments to reflect on."
The same hospital previously made headlines in 2015 when a koala nicknamed "Blinky Bill" wandered into the emergency room.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Washington Post) Deep in the frozen heart of Wisconsin, state wildlife officials allegedly dined like oligarchs, feasting on tens of thousands of dollars worth of caviar and passing around jars of the prized delicacy at team meetings.
Meanwhile, some of their colleagues were working undercover to expose the long-running scheme responsible for the lavish spread, and tipping off federal authorities to a world of clandestine after-hours meetings at state laboratories and five-gallon buckets filled with gleaming fish roe.
The extensive three-year investigation resulted in the arrest of the state's top sturgeon expert last week. Ryan P. Koenigs, nicknamed the "sturgeon general" by local television stations, allegedly obtained at least $20,000 worth of caviar in a single year while holding down an otherwise unglamorous post as a biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He faces charges of misdemeanor theft for illegally trading sturgeon eggs, as well as obstructing an investigation by a conservation warden.
Court records obtained by WLUK offer no indication that Koenigs, 36, or any other DNR employees were part of a larger caviar crime ring extending beyond the ice-fishing bars of Wisconsin, or had any intention of profiting off the luxury food. But prosecutors noted that strict regulations exist because of the lucrative trade in black market caviar, which has been linked to organized crime.
Caviar is made from curing the eggs of wild sturgeon, a threatened species in many parts of the world. Typically, harvesting the massive, prehistoric fish is off-limits for recreational anglers — with one major exception. During the month of February, Wisconsin allows a limited number of residents to build makeshift shanties on frozen Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh, where they plunge spears into the icy depths and pull up lake sturgeon that can weigh more than 100 pounds and yield hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of caviar.
Under state law, spear fishermen are entitled to keep any caviar from their catch, but can't sell it. And many prefer the thrill of the hunt to the taste of briny fish eggs. But DNR staffers had developed a taste for the pricey appetizer, and according to a criminal complaint, Wisconsin game wardens had a long-standing directive to collect eggs for "research purposes" whenever anglers said they didn't plan to process and eat them.
While some of the wardens told investigators they were under the impression that those eggs were being used for a scientific study, other wildlife officials said that the scheme was primarily intended to ensure that DNR employees had a steady supply of caviar that would cost upward of $100 per ounce in stores. The arrangement dated to at least 2011, before Koenigs was in charge.
"Basically we distributed among ourselves and had a good old time with it," DNR fisheries supervisor Kendall Kamke told a warden, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit indicates that some game wardens repeatedly expressed concerns about the scheme, which went against an ethics policy requiring sturgeon roe that wasn't being used for research to be destroyed so that DNR employees didn't appear to be "personally benefiting from their position." But staffers in other roles expressed an unwillingness to let perfectly good caviar go to waste.
Others benefited from the arrangement, too, officials said. Working undercover with agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, game wardens found that other DNR employees were also illicitly funneling sturgeon eggs to locals willing to turn the roe into caviar in exchange for a share. One former state fisheries biologist became a caviar processor after retiring, and began making "after hours" visits to a state laboratory to pick out the best-looking eggs. The former scientist, who has not been charged, kept a third of the finished product for himself and gave the rest to DNR staff, who would "keep the eggs for personal use, eat some at team meetings, and put some out at registration stations or nearby bars," according to the complaint.
As a result of the sweeping investigation, authorities also filed criminal charges against a pair of octogenarians and the owner of a lakefront bar popular with ice fishermen. All three are accused of receiving caviar as payment for processing sturgeon eggs, violating the ban on bartering or trading the valuable roe. It wasn't immediately clear if any had attorneys.
Koenigs, who allegedly lied to investigators about the caviar scheme and attempted to destroy potential evidence from a state-issued cellphone, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Associated Press. His attorney told the New York Times that he intends to plead not guilty.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man made light of the region's unusual snowfall by taking a trip down a nearly empty stretch of Houston highway on his snow skis.
Travis McGullam posted a video to his Facebook page showing him skiing on Interstate 10 in Houston while being pulled by his friends in a pickup truck.
The video shows the skier keeping a wide distance from the occasional passing vehicles on the highway and drinking from a canned beverage.
McGullam said he and his roommates had lost power the night before as a result of the winter storm and he decided to break out his skis as a means of making the best of the situation.
McGullam said he didn't think his highway skiing adventure was anymore dangerous than some of the official ski slopes he's tackled, and in some ways less dangerous, as there weren't any trees on the interstate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
London (CNN) — An army of tiny, parasitic wasps will be unleashed inside the English stately home where Anne Boleyn was born, in order to hunt out and eradicate moths that threaten the mansion's furniture and artifacts.
Blickling Hall in Norfolk, eastern England, has been unable to contain an invasion of clothes moths, which can be damaging to the carpets, furniture, clothing and other wool and silk objects inside the historic home.
But managers believe the critters will meet their match when they introduce a number of microscopic, parasitic wasps into the building.
The wasps -- Trichogramma evanescens -- measure about 0.5 millimeters and are barely visible to humans.
They will search out moth eggs and lay their own eggs inside them, so a new wasp hatches instead of a moth larva.
Once their mission is complete, the wasps will eventually die and disappear into house dust, say property managers, who believe the pest control attempt is the first of its kind inside a heritage setting.
"We are really hoping this pioneering approach will provide a practical and sustainable method that any of our properties can use to deal with serious infestations," National Trust assistant conservator Hilary Jarvis said in a statement.
"Although these are rare, (the moths) can sometimes prove immune to our usual, more gentle approaches, with potentially serious results."
The Trust, which runs the property, said the wasps will be supplied in small card dispensers which can be "discreetly hung or placed in drawers or open rooms."
Blickling Hall was listed in the 11th century Domesday Book, Britain's earliest public record, and was later owned by Geoffrey Boleyn.
His granddaughter, Anne Boleyn, is believed to have been born in the home. She went on to become Henry VIII's ill-fated second wife, giving birth to the future Queen Elizabeth I and later being put to death by beheading after failing to deliver the ruler a son.
It now welcomes visitors, but is closed during England's third national coronavirus lockdown.
"When we closed all of our houses, we knew insects would likely thrive, so pest monitoring was high on our list of essential tasks in 2020," Jarvis said, also citing Britain's mild winter as a reason for the growth in moth numbers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KDHL) A Minnesota company called HercLéon appeared on 'Shark Tank' this past Friday. They pitched their bed sheets that you don't have to wash for months. HercLéon's entire business model is based around things you don't need to wash as often and they'll still smell great. This includes the self-cleaning underwear they're now selling on Indiegogo called Kribi. They say you can wear this underwear for days/weeks without washing them.
This sounds super gross at first but I'm also curious about HercLéon's products. 'Do they actually work?' is my main question.
On their website, they write, "we believe the future of clothing is laundry-free, and we are excited to lead the human race towards this cleaner, more eco-friendly, and less time-wasting way of life." So if you don't want to wash your HercLéon, you don't have to! And if you do want to wash them, then that's cool too.
HercLéon sells shirts, socks, and a hat that can be worn over and over and still smell great. They also have bed sheets (like I mentioned earlier) and pillowcases. One of the newer additions to their site is their anti-acne face masks. And then, of course, their underwear is the next item they're working on launching. Based on a recent Facebook post, the underwear should hit their website next week!
All of their products, including the underwear, are made with this fabric they call HercFiber, which they claim is a bacteria-fighting fabric. On their site, they talk about how the founder, Wen, spent years researching this fabric to perfect it. On the Indiegogo posting for the underwear, they list out all of the benefits that HercFiber has. They say it fights bacteria, stays cool, stays dry, luxury soft, ultra-durable, and blocks UV waves.
If all of this truly works, then take my money, this is awesome. I'm still not sure how I feel about wearing underwear multiple times without washing it but a shirt I'm down to try.
I would definitely categorize this under something odd invented in Minnesota. Actually, there are quite a few 'odd' products invented in Minnesota. Keep scrolling to check them all out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A health advice website is offering $2,000 for a "dream job" that involves actual dreams: getting paid to sleep for five nights in different locations, including a five-star resort.
Sleep Standards, a website dedicated to dispensing sleep health advice and reviews of sleep-aid products, said it is seeking a candidate to help the site "learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep."
The chosen person will spend five nights sleeping in different environments, including one night in a five-star luxury resort. All expenses will be paid by the website and the chosen candidate will receive $2,000 for their snoozing services.
"If we choose you, we will send you to a new sleep environment every night. In each of those environments, we will carefully adjust several environmental factors that we think might improve your sleep quality," the website said.
The posting said the candidate will be asked to rate each sleeping environment on a scale of 1 to 10 and write a detailed report of each sleeping experience.
Applications are being accepted on the website through March 30.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Oregon family's rescue cat is being praised as a hero by her family after alerting the humans in the house to a gas leak that could have become dangerous.
Sandi Martin said she was playing at her Lake Oswego home with Lilly, the cat she recently adopted from Cat Adoption Team in Sherwood, when the feline started sniffing at a fireplace valve in a way that struck Martin as unusual.
"I went over and sniffed and there was a natural gas smell," Martin told KGW-TV. "It was very faint so I didn't really trust my nose. Then I asked my husband to sniff it, and he sniffed it, too."
The couple contacted NW Natural, their gas company, and they were told to shut off everything in the room, including their phones, and open all available windows and doors.
An employee from the company arrived about 20 minutes later and confirmed there was gas leaking from the fireplace.
"He came in and tested it and, in fact, he said it was a dangerous gas leak," Martin said. "So, then he tested all the other sources of gas and went outside and cut off the pipe to the gas there and capped it off and shut down the fireplace. She might have saved our lives."
Martin said Lilly has extra toes on her feet, a trait that is considered lucky in cats. She said the gas experience confirmed the feline's good fortune.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Utility workers investigating a gas leak at a Tennessee home called wildlife officials for assistance when they discovered a family of bears sleeping under the house.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue said a utility crew responded to a home in Sevier County and called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency when they ventured under the house and were faced with "the ample caboose of a very large snoozing bear."
"The crawl space beneath a home is not a great place for a bear den, especially if there's a gas leak," the bear rescue said. "There was no way to know if the gas injured the bear, there was no way to safely repair the gas line while the bear was in residence, and there was no way to keep the home warm and habitable without repairing the gas line."
Wildlife officials arrived at the scene and were successfully able to "encourage the big bear to leave the premises," but they then discovered the bear was a mother and had left behind three young cubs.
The cubs were examined by the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and found to be in good health. They were then transferred to the Appalachian Bear Rescue, where officials said they are now hoping to find another mother bear in the wild to foster the cubs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who made a mistake while buying her lottery tickets online accidentally ended up with 50 tickets for a single Powerball drawing -- and won $2 million.
Betty Wong of McLean told Virginia Lottery officials she plays Mega Millions and Powerball regularly, and she usually buys a single ticket for multiple drawings at one time.
Wong said she made a mistake while buying her ticket online for the Jan. 13 Powerball and accidentally bought 50 quick-pick tickets for a single drawing, instead of one ticket for multiple drawings.
One of the tickets matched the first five numbers drawn: 4-19-23-25-49, missing only the Powerball number, 14. Wong spent an extra dollar to get the Power Play option for the ticket, which boosted her prize from $1 million to $2 million.
She said she was shocked when she saw she had won.
"I thought I misread the numbers, so I woke up my husband," she recalled.
Wong said she and her husband ended up staying up the rest of the night because they were too excited to sleep.
Wong said the winnings will allow her to take care of her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian man came to the rescue of a thirsty -- and potentially deadly -- cobra by pouring water from a bottle into the venomous snake's mouth.
The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows the man, believed to be an IFS official, gently holding the water bottle while the cobra drinks from the opening.
The man touches the cobra with his other hand to keep the snake steady and calm while drinking.
"Love and water. Two best ingredients of life," Nanda tweeted.