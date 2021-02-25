Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Wenatchee Area, Waterville Plateau, Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Upper Columbia Basin, Moses Lake Area and Spokane Area. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible. * Additional Details: Despite weaker winds this evening, a second push of winds will arrive from the west and northwest late tonight into Friday. These winds will span from the East Slopes of the Cascades across the Columbia Basin to the Palouse and Blue Mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible on the Waterville Plateau and Vantage Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&