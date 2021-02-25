A small floral bowl bought at a yard sale in Connecticut for just $35 has been identified as an exceptionally rare 15th-century Chinese antique.
The intricate blue-and-white artifact, which features motifs of lotus, peony, chrysanthemum and pomegranate blossoms, was originally commissioned by China's imperial court during the Ming dynasty. It is now expected to sell for up to $500,000, according to Sotheby's auction house in New York, where the auction is due to take place next month.
The discovery was made last year near New Haven, Connecticut. While Sotheby's is not disclosing the owner's identity, the head of its Chinese art department, Angela McAteer, revealed in a phone interview that the man "didn't haggle over the $35 asking price."
Shortly after making the purchase, he sent photographs of the bowl to auction specialists, who identified it as an item of historical significance. "We instinctively had a very, very good feeling about it," McAteer said.
Upon closer inspection, the artifact was found to have originated from the court of the Yongle Emperor, who ruled from 1403 to 1424 -- a period noted for its distinctive and celebrated porcelain techniques. Known as a "lotus bowl," due to its resemblance to a lotus bud, the item is now valued between $300,000 and $500,000, with the top estimate nearly 14,300 times the amount it was purchased for.
"(The bowl had an) incredibly smooth porcelain body" and a "really unctuous silky glaze," McAteer said, which she noted "was never replicated in future reigns or dynasties." In addition to its vibrant cobalt blue coloring, she added, "it had all the hallmarks that one would expect of these great commissions of the Yongle period."
During his reign, the Yongle Emperor transformed the porcelain craft, placing large orders for his court and exerting greater control over the imperial kilns at Jingdezhen, China's most important porcelain-making city.
"The Yongle Emperor really promoted the artistic importance of porcelain," McAteer said. "He elevated it from being a utilitarian bowl, for example, into a true work of art."
With a diameter of just over six inches, the small but detailed bowl would likely have had both artistic and practical value to the court. McAteer said, however, that very little is known about its provenance or how came to be at the yard sale. "It's a frustrating mystery," she said, adding that there is "scant documentation" from the period.
Only six other similar bowls are known to have survived, according to Sotheby's, with others housed by institutions including the National Palace Museum in Taipei, as well as the British Museum and Victoria & Albert Museum in London.
More than 650 silver Roman coins found in a jug in Turkey
Offering her advice to other porcelain bargain-hunters, McAteer said: "Look for an equilibrium and balance in the design... and assess the quality and the workmanship that has gone into it."
The find will be auctioned on March 17 as part of next month's "Asia Week," a series of Sotheby's sales featuring artifacts, antiques and contemporary art from across the region. Other notable Chinese lots include an ornate silver bowl from the Tang dynasty and an 18th-century jade brushpot, both of which carry a top estimate of $1.5 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The California Highway Patrol in the city of Baldwin Park discovered what must be one of the best attempts to pull off driving in the carpool lane.
Troopers pulled over a driver, and found a very realistic mannequin, sitting in the passenger seat.
They posted about the incident on Facebook, saying:
"By far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen. To clarify, we are referring to this fake passenger
At least he was following CDC guidelines by wearing his face mask
"Nice try, driver. Here's your ticket!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said they are trying to find the owner of a "belligerent" and "foul smelling" guinea fowl found wandering loose in the town.
The Swansea Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of what the department misidentified as a "missing chicken," but commenters pointed out was actually a missing guinea fowl.
"Loud. Belligerent. Non-cooperative. Foul smelling. Won't leave," the post said.
The department is asking anyone missing a guinea fowl to get in touch with police to claim their bird.
"Serious police work here folks," police wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A couple working on a remodeling project at their Wyoming home made a surprising discovery between a kitchen cabinet and the wall: a young girls' baptism certificate from 1964.
Tricia Provence said she and her boyfriend, Billy Lytle, were working on a remodeling project in the kitchen of their Casper home when Lytle removed a kitchen cabinet and found an envelope.
"I don't know how it got back there because it was between the cupboard and the wall, because it was sealed off," Provence told the Oil City News.
The envelope contained a black-and-white photo of a young girl and a baptism certificate for Anne Elizabeth Ewing, who was born June 17, 1953, and was baptized at the First Christian Church in Casper on March 26, 1964.
The couple reached out to the church for help finding the certificate's owner, but all they were able to find were the names of the girl's parents, David and Caroline, and the names of her siblings, Robert Edward and Leslie. The family relocated to Oklahoma in 1965.
Provence posted photos of the discoveries on Facebook in the hopes of reaching someone who knows the family.
She said in an update Wednesday that online detectives think they may have found Anne Elizabeth Ewing living in Canada. Provence said she is now attempting to make contact to see if the items belong to the woman.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Eighty alligator heads have been seized after a police search of a house in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the raid took place at a property in Perry Barr on Thursday morning.
The joint investigation involved officers from the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU) and the force's wildlife crime officer volunteers.
A statement said: "We received information that the heads were being imported from abroad illegally and sold on through eBay to buyers all around the world at a large profit to the seller.
"We carried out a joint investigation with the NWCU and believe the suspect has been illegally importing the heads for some time, with regular sales being seen on eBay."
The warrant was conducted under the Control of Trade of Endangered Species Act and a 44-year-old man has been voluntarily interviewed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An American Airlines pilot reported seeing "a long, cylindrical object" come startlingly close to the aircraft as it was flying over New Mexico.
The strange incident, which happened Sunday during a flight from Kentucky to Phoenix, is being looked into by the FBI, the agency said in a statement.
The pilot called air traffic control shortly after noon local time to report seeing the object, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
"Do you have any targets up here?" the pilot is heard asking on a radio transmission. "We just had something just go over the top of us that — I hate to say this — looked like a long, cylindrical object."
"It almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast that went right over the top of us," the pilot added.
The FAA said in a statement that air traffic controllers "did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes."
American Airlines confirmed that the radio call came from one of its flights, but deferred further questions to the FBI.
"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21," the airline company said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Welcome to the world! A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on Wednesday.
Contra Costa County firefighter Karl Taugher and his wife were on the way to the hospital, but the baby couldn't wait.
Karl put his skills to use, helping deliver her on the side of the road.
The firefighter said his wife is really the one who did all the work.
After delivering the baby, Karl called for firefighters and medics to assist with getting his wife and baby to the hospital.
The baby came so fast, mom and dad haven't even picked out a name for her yet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Forbes) Many states across the country typically host a "sales tax holiday," which exempts certain items from sales tax, usually once a year. In Tennessee, the 3-day summer weekend exempted purchases of clothing ($100 or less per item), computers ($1,500 or less) and school and art supplies ($100 or less per item) in 2019. But a proposal to include feminine hygiene products during Tennessee's sales tax holiday faces resistance from lawmakers – and I'm not making this up – concerned about the lack of a limit on those purchases.
(It's true: Tennessee lawmakers have indeed figured out what women have been plotting for years. We have, in fact, been secretly hoping that the sales tax holiday would be extended to sanitary products solely to go on a shopping spree. It's part of our plan to take over the world.)
The bill, H.B. 1921, was introduced in January by Rep. London Lamar (D-91), who is (gasp) a woman. The companion bill, S.B. 1724, was introduced by Sen. Sara Kyle (D-30), who is also a woman.
According to the state bill's fiscal note, Tennessee women spend about $120 per year each on feminine hygiene products (summary downloads as a PDF). At a 7% state sales tax, that works out to $8.40 per year. Some lawmakers believe that kind of incentive might send the 1,820,292 women in Tennessee between the ages of 15 and 55 on a tampon-buying spree.
One of the state senators most concerned about the sales tax holiday? Dr. Joey Hensley (R-28).
According to the AP, Sen. Hensley said, while debating against the bill, "I would think since it's a sales tax holiday, there's really no limit on the number of items anybody can purchase." He added, "I don't know how you would limit the number of items someone could purchase."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Some passengers on a flight from Florida to New Jersey were left feeling salty after their flight was delayed by a man discharging pepper spray onboard the plane.
The plane for United Flight 1061 from Fort Myers to Newark on Monday was taxiing and preparing to take off when a passenger said he accidentally hit the pepper spray on his keychain, FOX 4 in Southwest Florida reported.
Joseph Grande, a fellow passenger on the plane, told FOX 4 that he could feel burning in his throat.
"Everybody started coughing, and during COVID everybody starts looking around," he told the TV station. "I grabbed my mask."
Passengers were given the option to get off the plane, according to the report. Grande and his fiancé were among those who opted to catch a later flight.
"She was still coughing, I still felt it," he told FOX 4. "I was like, this isn't going away. So that's when we decided to hop off."
A United Airlines spokesperson confirmed that the flight returned to the gate "due to a disruptive incident involving a customer prior to take off."
The flight safely departed "soon after," the spokesperson added.
Pepper spray is not permitted in carry-on bags, according to the TSA. Passengers can bring one 4 oz. container of mace or pepper spray in checked baggage, as long as it has a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge.
The TSA told FOX 4 that agents missed the spray canister. Agents at the airport were given a refresher course to ensure they can spot them in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A British family whose cat escaped through an open bathroom window have been reunited with their beloved pet 14 years later.
Mandy Prior, 51, said her family's cat, Taz, escaped through a bathroom window 14 years ago when her family lived in Parkstone, Dorset, England.
Prior said the family searched for Taz, and even continued to put up posters after moving to Branksome, Dorset, but eventually they lost hope of ever seeing Taz again.
"The months and years go by and you just give up and accept you won't ever see him again," Prior told the Dorset Echo.
Prior said she was shocked when she was cruising Facebook recently and spotted a familiar feline face on a page for lost and found pets.
"I noticed he had the same markings and something just told me that it was him," Prior said.
Prior learned that Taz had been found wandering the area near her family's old home, and neighbors said they had been putting food out for the stray cat for several years.
Resident Chris Ward noticed recently that the feline looked unwell and brought the cat to Hilary Ford, who works with Cats Protection and is friends with the owner of Paula's Cat Rescue.
Taz went into the care of Paula's Cat Rescue while receiving treatment for dehydration and a mouth infection from some rotten teeth. Ford posted a photo of Taz to Facebook, where it was seen by Prior.
Taz underwent surgery for the mouth infection and went home to live with Prior and her family this month.
"It's been amazing having him home. Straight away, he was with me all the time and meowing loudly like he used to. Taz is doing well, but he sleeps a lot as he's an older cat. He may be old, but certain traits of his haven't changed," Prior said.