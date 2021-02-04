CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Politically active pets are out of luck in New Hampshire, where some lawmakers have been told to keep their cats and dogs out of the room when they log on for remote hearings.
Rep. Anita Burroughs, a Democrat from Glen, said her cats, Yoshi and Jack, have made appearances during several recent House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee hearings — including Wednesday, when Yoshi’s fluffy black-and-white face partially obscured her own as he moved in for some attention. No one objected at the time, but a colleague later passed along a message from the committee chair, Republican Rep. John Hunt of Rindge.
“The chair talked to her and said no animals in the room,” Burroughs said. “I can try to keep the cats off the screen. Keeping them out of the room is going to be impossible.”
Burroughs said at least one other lawmaker’s cat attended the hearing, and another’s dog barked briefly in the background. Lawmakers’ children also have popped up, she said.
“That’s part of the life we’re living right now, and pets are part of it, too,” she said. “For me personally, it’s just calming having my animals sit next to me so I can pet them, and it doesn’t distract me in any way. I’m fully attentive to what’s going on.”
Lawmakers have been conducting much of their business remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hunt did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the House speaker’s office to clarify whether the pet prohibition extends to other committees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who tried to fake her death to avoid being sentenced for health care fraud has received an additional year in prison.
Julie M. Wheeler of Beaver was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston for conspiring to obstruct justice.
Prosecutors said Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband to keep her out of prison. Rodney Wheeler told authorities on May 31 that she had fallen from an overlook at the New River Gorge, prompting a massive search.
State Police found Julie Wheeler two days later hiding in a closet at her home. She was sentenced in June to 42 months in prison for health care fraud related to overbilling.
A judge Wednesday ordered her two sentences to be served consecutively.
Rodney Wheeler pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to obstruct justice and faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 5.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Video captured an unnamed woman wearing a bright pink bikini and a flannel shirt lead cops on a slow-speed chase in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report.
The short pursuit near LAX started around 2 p.m. when the woman, seen acting erratically, was caught outside of her car in the middle of the 105 Freeway.
When officers came to the scene, she drove off in her pickup truck, ending up in Redondo Beach after about 15 minutes.
The woman was charged with driving under the influence and evading police officers.
Authorities didn't return Fox News' phone calls about the investigation before press time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Georgia couple was recently reunited with their pet cat who was lost for months thousands of miles away in South Korea.
Lucie Bénévise and her husband, Devin Lane, moved last year from South Korea, where he had been stationed as a U.S. Army medic, to Georgia near Fort Stewart, WSAV in Savannah reported.
While living in Korea, Bénévise had adopted a kitten she named Cauliflower, or Cauli for short. The couple planned to bring their cat with them as they moved back to the U.S., but because of a visa issue and the requirements for importing pets into the U.S., Bénévise had to return to the U.S. before the cat could and while Lane was still finishing up his stint at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, according to the report.
They found another family at the base to watch Cauli until Lane was ready to bring her to the U.S. in October. But during a stop on the way to the airport, the cat escaped from the car and ran off, according to the report. Lane caught a later flight so he could look for the cat, but his search didn't turn up Cauli and he couldn't wait any longer as he had to report for duty in Georgia.
"It honestly was soul-crushing," Bénévise told WSAV.
Months went by, but the couple didn't give up. They reached out on various Facebook groups for people at Camp Humphreys, according to the report. They even offered a reward, initially $500 and later as high as $1,500, to anyone who could catch the cat for them.
"Some of my friends were like, 'It's OK Lucie, you did everything you could.' And I knew, like, I didn't do everything I could, I can still continue," she told the TV station. "I don't think I should give up.
A couple of days after Christmas, Lane shook Bénévise awake, according to the report. He'd gotten a text with a photo of Cauli from someone who'd found her. She had been roaming the base and, other than being a little dirty and a little skinnier, was OK.
The family who had watched Cauli before was able to look after her again, until they found someone else in the military who was flying from South Korea to Atlanta last month, Bénévise told WSAV. The couple met the man at the airport and were reunited with Cauli. Bénévise said she paid the man a reward for the trouble of carrying the cat internationally.
"I know that it couldn't have been easy to have the cat with him during the flight, but he said she was fine," Bénévise told WSAV.
The couple finally brought their cat home, after being thousands of miles apart for months. Bénévise told WSAV that Cauli immediately made herself at home on her cat tower.
"I just felt so much relief," Bénévise told the TV station. "I know that nobody can love her as much as I love her."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A leopard that spent a night and most of a day locked in a bathroom with a dog at a home in India escaped through the ceiling without harming the canine.
The owner of the home in Bilinele village, Dakshina Kannada, said the leopard likely chased the dog into the house Tuesday night, and the big cat's tail was seen through the ajar bathroom door Wednesday morning.
A family member closed the door and villagers looked in through the window to see the leopard and the dog occupying opposite corners of the room.
Forest Department officials arrived at the residence and were working on a capture plan for the leopard when the wild animal climbed through the ceiling of the bathroom and found its way out of the home on its own, avoiding nets placed by authorities.
The leopard fled the village with no injuries reported. The dog, named Bollu, was not injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Bio-security officials in New Zealand said a woman caught attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 succulents and endangered cacti into the country was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.
The Ministry for Primary Industries said Wenqing Li, 38, of Auckland, was accused of attempting to smuggle cacti and succulents into New Zealand from China on two separate occasions.
The ministry said Li returned to Auckland International Airport from a China trip in March 2019 with 947 plants concealed in stalkings and strapped to her body. She fled to a bathroom when she attracted the attention of a police dog and attempted to dispose of the items, which included eight endangered and threatened species and was worth an estimated $7,200.
Authorities recovered a "large amount" of plant materials from the bathroom.
The ministry said Li again returned from China in April 2019 with 142 seeds hidden inside iPad covers as well as more than 200 garden ornaments and plant pots, which were in turn carrying at least one snail and pieces of tree fern stem.
Officials said Li, who deals in cacti and other plants on website TradeMe, put "New Zealand's biosecurity at risk" by bringing the non-native and potentially invasive plants into the country.
Li was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 12 months of "intense supervision."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Scientists studying an extraordinarily small chameleon species, Brookesia nana, have learned an intriguing fact: While the male of the species might be the smallest reptile in the world, it has disproportionately large genitals.
They outlined their discovery last week in the paper "Extreme miniaturization of a new amniote vertebrate and insights into the evolution of genital size in chameleons," which was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Brookesia nana — "a new, extremely miniaturized chameleon" that is rare and possibly endangered, according to researchers — was found in the rainforests of northern Madagascar. Researchers measured a male and a female specimen.
The female measured roughly 28.9 millimeters or 1.13 inches long, while the male was smaller, at 21.6 millimeters or a little less than an inch long.
Despite its small stature, researchers said, the male had "large, apparently fully developed hemipenes" — in other words, a pair of penises — that measured about 2.5 millimeters (0.09 inches) long when fully exposed.
"In these miniaturized species, the smaller males may simply need larger hemipenes to allow for a better mechanical fit that makes successful copulation with the much larger females possible," the paper states.
Mark Scherz, one of the authors of the study, tweeted that other chameleon species in the Brookesia genus also feature small males and larger females, though the Brookesia nana is believed to be the world's smallest.
Scientists have speculated that the remarkable size of these reptiles may be due to "island dwarfism," the belief that creatures living on islands — such as Madagascar — evolved to be smaller to make up for a lack of resources.
Scherz suggested that while the male Brookesia could evolve to be extremely small, its genitals likely could not.
"We think that this might also be related to size dimorphism," Scherz wrote in a blog post. "If the female remains larger than the male, a constraint is placed on the reduction of the male genital size."
The Brookesia micra — measuring about 1.1 inches long — was discovered in 2012 and is currently a close second for the tiniest known chameleon on the globe, fitting on the head of a match.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner's vehicle — after some car parts were removed.
Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched Tuesday to free the snake after it became trapped, The Charlotte Observer reported. A photo shared by the agency on its Facebook page showed some pieces of the dashboard had been dismantled to reach the snake and let it slither out.
County worker Jamie Parker, who helped in the rescue, joked on Facebook that the team "just talked nice" to the snake and it backed itself out. How the snake got into the dashboard is not known.
Boa constrictors are a nonvenomous tropical snake capable of swallowing their prey whole. They can grow to 13 feet (4 meters) long and weigh more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms), according to National Geographic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A California man said he was shocked when the wallet he lost 53 years ago was returned to him after being found in the place were he lost it: Antarctica.
Paul Grisham, of San Diego, said he doesn't remember losing his wallet while serving as a meteorologist in the U.S. Navy in Antarctica in October 1967, but the wallet found during the demolition of a building at McMurdo Station, the southernmost town on Earth, definitely used to be his.
New Hampshire man Stephen Decato, who formerly worked for an agency that does snow cap research in Antarctica, said his former boss got in touch last month to ask for his help finding the owners of two wallets found during the demolition of the McMurdo Station building.
Decato's daughter, Sarah Lindbergh, reached out to Bruce McKee of the Indiana Spirit of '45 nonprofit foundation.
McKee contacted Gary Cox of the Naval Weather Service Association for help finding the owner of the other wallet, and Cox was able to put the sleuths in touch with Grisham, who is a member of the organization.
Grisham said the wallet still contains his Navy ID, his driver's license, a tax statement, a recipe for homemade Kahlua, a beer ration punch card, receipts for money orders sent to his wife and a pocket reference card for what to do in the case of different disasters.
Indiana Spirit of '45 posted photos of the second wallet to Facebook and later was able to return it to the family of its owner, Paul Howard, who died in 2016.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WESH) OVIEDO, Fla. - There was an unusual abduction in Oviedo this week: The owner of My Oviedo Store, Emma Reichert, said someone stole her beloved pet rooster, Fred. While chickens are a common sight in town, Reichert said Fred is a special one.
"He's a bit of a diva," Reichert said. "He knows that he's handsome. And he knows that people like him. And so he's a friendly rooster because he likes that attention. It's very strange."
But, Fred's friendly nature got him into a bit of trouble on Monday when a man took him from the store parking lot in broad daylight just before 5 p.m. according to Reichert. Her staff noticed he was missing on Tuesday when he wasn't in his cage inside the gift shop and because there were no chicken droppings. So, Reichert turned to Facebook to get help from the community since Fred is loved by many.
"He's so cute and he's wonderful and he's connected to Oviedo," said resident Jean Nelson.
Thankfully, a woman on Facebook said she saw a man chasing chickens around the shopping plaza on Monday which sparked Reichert's staff to track down surveillance video from a nearby store. The video shows the man capturing chickens. The shop staff handed the video over to Oviedo police who tracked down the man's vehicle and eventually Fred on Tuesday night.
"If somebody came into your yard and stole your dog, how would that feel?" Reichert said.
Body camera video from the Oviedo Police Department shows Fred getting a squawking reunion on Tuesday night.
"I love him so much. Fred, I love you so much. He's just spectacular," Reichert said.
With Fred back safe and sound, Reichert said she did not want to pursue charges. She just hopes this is a lesson for people passing through Oviedo that the chickens are not just a dime a dozen.
"Although some of them are feral, some of them aren't. And it's not OK to come and steal chickens," she said.
Oviedo Police said the man admitted to taking Fred the rooster because he was afraid the chickens were going to get run over by cars.