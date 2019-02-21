LONDON (AP) — Zebra stripes are dazzling — particularly to flies.
That’s the conclusion of scientists from the University of Bristol and the University of California at Davis who dressed horses in black-and-white striped coats to help determine why zebras have stripes.
The researchers found that fewer horseflies landed on the cloaked horses than on the ones without striped coats, suggesting that zebra stripes may offer protection from blood-sucking insects that can spread disease.
“This reduced ability to land on the zebra’s coat may be due to stripes disrupting the visual system of the horse flies during their final moments of approach,” said Martin How, a research fellow at the University of Bristol. “Stripes may dazzle flies in some way once they are close enough to see them with their low-resolution eyes.”
From a distance, the flies were equally attracted to both horses and zebras, with the same number of insects hovering around both types of animals. But when the flies got closer, things get dicey. The flies landed less frequently on the zebras and the horses covered in striped coats.
“Once they get close to the zebras, however, they tend to fly past or bump into them,” said Tim Caro, a professor in the U.C. Davis Department of Wildlife, Fish and Conservation Biology. “This indicates that stripes may disrupt the flies’ abilities to have a controlled landing.”
The work , reported in the journal Public Library of Science ONE, seeks to answer one of the oldest questions in zoology — why do zebras have stripes? Charles Darwin had his theories. So did British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace.
But the scientists from Britain and California sought to examine that question by studying both horses and zebras at the Hill Livery in Britain, which works with zoos in Europe on conservation for zebras. That provided a controlled environment where the horses could be dressed up and closely observed to test the theory.
“It’s one of those pieces of research that you say, ‘why hasn’t someone done this before?’” said Tim Woodfine, the director of conservation at Marwell Wildlife in southern England. He did not take part in the study. “It’s simple and neat. I think it’s a great piece of work,” he said.
How, an expert on animal vision, told The Associated Press on Thursday there are reasons to be “quite excited” about the research, which he said helps scientists understand what’s happening in the mind of a fly.
The insights have broader implications for technology such as driverless cars, which are inspired by insect vision. If stripes disrupt a fly, they might also disrupt a driverless car’s systems, according to How.
“What we needed to do is get our mind into the eye of the fly,” How said. “They have very different eyes from us.”
Erica McAlister, the senior curator of flies and fleas at the Natural History Museum in London, said the research contributes information to a subject long debated by scientists.
“We’ve been arguing about zebra stripes for 75 years,” said McAlister, who was also not involved in the study.
But there are also human applications. How says from now on, he’s wearing stripes while riding his bicycle during horse-fly season.
Caro hopes the study will underscore the wonders that remain to be discovered in the natural world.
“If we can try to pique the public’s appreciation of the wonders of nature, they’ll be less cavalier about destroying it,” he said. “That’s my hope.”
MOSCOW (AP) — Building a snowman isn't always just a way to while away a long winter. For some people in Russia and Ukraine, it's a way to possibly earn some significant money.
The YouTube channel SlivkiShow, popular among Russian-speakers with more than 12 million subscribers, launched some elaborate construction efforts last month by announcing a prize of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) for the tallest snowman built by viewers.
A group of young men from Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine where armed conflict between separatists and Ukrainian forces drags on, looked like serious contenders until they were undone by war and weather.
"Our snowman turned out to be about 11 meters (36 feet), but we literally didn't make it by a couple of hours -- it melted," said constructor Daniil Kovalenko. "And it's not just the melting ... but because we live in Donetsk -- and everybody knows what's going on in Donetsk -- there were strong blows, the ground shook and the whole last part of the snowman we built in the last three days crashed down."
The contest may be a potentially lucrative lark for some, but for a woman in the Arctic Circle city of Severomorsk, it's serious business. She wants the prize in order to defray the costs of surgery for her son.
In videos submitted to the contest so far, building techniques have ranged from rolling a big ball of snow to well-organized work by teams applying the snow to solid frames. Contest rules say it has to all be done by hand — no machines allowed.
And, the contest specifies that each snowman — no matter how big and intimidating — has to have a jolly, classic carrot nose.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A county official in Michigan dressed as Mickey Mouse to help draw attention to what he describes as wasteful spending on a Florida trip for employee training.
Genesee County Clerk-Register John Gleason held a news conference Wednesday with play money and a suitcase as props while a woman dressed as Minnie Mouse stood behind him.
He says spending about $25,000 to send three employees to the Disney Institute was "another junket."
County Board Coordinator Josh Freeman, who was among the attendees this month, says the expense was justified after about a decade of little spending on employee development and training. WJRT-TV reports the board president also defended the travel.
The Flint Journal reports commissioners approved the travel and lessons learned in Florida are to be shared with other county employees.
PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — All dogs may go to heaven, but not all dogs go to church.
Saint Benedict's Episcopal Church in Plantation, Florida, has welcomed dogs to its Saturday service for the past 10 years. The Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday that the service targets dog owners who want to avoid leaving their companions at home while they worship.
The rector of the church, Father Albert Cutie, questions if one can "really pray and leave a loved one behind." Cutie says many of the church's patrons live alone, and a pet can often become their closest family member.
He says the attending dogs are quiet, except when they meet after Holy Communion. An animal blessing ceremony is also held each year at the church, whose motto is "all are welcome."
(FOX) Is she a cheater or a genius?
A Chinese student sparked debate earlier this week after her mother discovered the teenage girl bought a robot and trained it to imitate her handwriting so she can finish her homework.
The teen spent 800 yuan, about $120, on the robot that mimicked her handwriting, Qianjiang Evening News reported. She then used the robot to copy Chinese phrases dozens of times for an assignment that required students to repeatedly write Chinese characters to help them learn how to read and write.
She finished her Chinese writing assignment in two days. Her mother, sensing something was off, discovered the robot in her daughter's room and reportedly smashed the machine.
The mother then took to the popular social media platform Weibo to complain about her daughter's tactics. She was quoted writing in her post: "It can help you with homework, but can it help you on tests?"
Several users, however, applauded the teen's creative idea to quickly finish her assignments that was given during the Lunar New Year break.
"Give her a break. How meaningful is copying anyway?" one commenter asked, the New York Times reported.
Another person said: "The difference between humans and other animals is that they know how to make and use tools. This young lady already knows how to do this."
(FOX) Two minor league baseball players were put to the test Wednesday – a DNA test, that is.
The pitchers -- both named Brady Feigl -- are part of the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics' organization, respectively (whichever way). They also, astonishingly, look alike. They're both 6-feet-4 and sport similar beards and eyewear, according to CBS Sports. However, they swear they are not related to each other.
In 2017, even the college of Brady Feigl -- the one later with the Rangers -- got the two men mixed up.
So...are they related in any way?
Inside Edition gave both Feigls a DNA test to see if they were actually related.
The tests came back negative, according to Inside Edition. However, the pair said they will remain friends as they embark on the long road to (hopefully) the major leagues.
Transit advocates embarked on a footrace early Wednesday against the M14 bus — the third-slowest in New York City — and lost by 5 seconds, they say
More than a dozen enthusiastic advocates gathered on the corner of 14th Street and Avenue A shortly after 8:30 a.m. and followed the same path as the M14 to Union Square.
"It was essentially a tie," Transportation Alternatives spokesperson Joe Cutrufo said. "There's no school in session today, so that may have reduced traffic. The conditions were right for buses to be able to go slightly faster than they typically do."
The M14, which is the ninth-busiest bus route in the city, travels at an average speed of about 3.9 miles per hour, according to Cutrufo. Currently, there is no dedicated right-of-way for buses along 14th Street.
Because the M14, along with many other New York City buses, travels at essentially walking speed, Transportation Alternatives say they found a footrace against the bus fitting.
"The city is basically saying, 'You can take the bus and sit in traffic, or you can walk,'" Cutrufo said.
The race was led by the group Transportation Alternatives and co-sponsored by the New York League of Conservation Voters with the intent to demonstrate that transit riders need a more efficient bus system. The race was also in response to the anticipated increase in bus ridership with the partial shutdown of the L train.
"With no L train underground in Manhattan, I think it's safe to assume we will see a lot of people hailing taxis and calling Ubers and Lyfts," Cutrufo said. "The bus just doesn't get them to where they need to go very quickly."
Transit advocates say they will continue to call on the city to maximize the number of people, not just cars, that 14th Street can move.
"We need better transit," Cutrufo said. "Not just when the L is closed."
An MTA spokesman said the agency agrees buses need to move faster, and is working with NYPD and the city Department of Transportation to manage traffic congestion hotspots and bus lane obstacles, expanding GPS and other technology to prioritize buses, and upgrading to a digital communications and dispatch network. It's also advocating for more camera enforcement on bus lanes.
On 14th Street, the MTA is working with NYCDOT to install a dedicated bus lane and implement permanent SBS on that route, spokesman Shams Tarek said.
(Huffington Post) A man in Arlington, Texas, who came in last in his Fantasy Football League had to do a very nutty thing as punishment: Walk around a dog park covered head to toe in peanut butter.
Steven Shrout, 25, had never played fantasy football before this year, but decided to join a league with some high school friends who had been playing together since 2009, according to WFAA-TV.
"It was my first year, and I didn't do any kind of studying at first. I just kind of jumped in," Shrout told the station.
He was dogged by bad luck from the beginning when his top draft choice, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, ended up sitting out the entire season.
As a result, Shrout was given the choice of paying $250 to the winning person or perform a humiliating stunt.
Shrout chose to do the stunt: Standing in a Dallas dog park for 10 minutes clad only in a gold speedo and ― oh yeah! ― covered in peanut butter.
"I said, 'That's not a big challenge.' No one believed me, they're like, 'No way is he going to do it,'" Shrout told the station.
But Shrout went through with it last Wednesday, hoping to get out of the sticky situation without a hitch.
"My strategy was to do it as fast as possible, and hope that not many people would see me," Shrout said, according to Fox 8 News. "A lot of (the dog owners) just wondered what I was doing, and then when I said I lost a bet, they all laughed."
Although Shrout hoped to fulfill the terms of the bet without being seen too much, video of his experience has gone viral.
Still, he has learned a valuable lesson.
"I will play fantasy football again, but probably not with the same guys," Shrout told WFAA-TV with a laugh.
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario man donned 260 T-shirts at the same time to raise money for his children's school and break a Guinness World Record.
Ted Hastings said he was flipping through a Guinness Book of World Records with his 11-year-old son when they came across the record for most T-shirts worn at one time.
"Not wanting to disappoint my son, we set out to figure out, first, what record we could possibly attempt. And then the steps involved and stumbled into this t-shirt one," Hastings told Timmons Today.
He said he ordered shirts up to 20 XL from India and made plans to hold the record attempt at Polsky Strength and Conditioning gym in Kitchener. Hastings said the event raised money for Bridgeport Public School, where his son and 14-year-old daughter attend.
Hastings said after putting on the 260 shirts -- three more than the previous record -- that the experience was "generally awful."
"I think around a hundred shirts mark it felt like it was possible. And around the 150 shirt mark, I thought it was one of the dumber things I've signed up for in a long time," he said.
He said the weight of the shirts became constricting as their mass grew.
"You have to assume that each shirt is roughly a pound when you're talking about shirts from 10 XL up to 20 XL," Hastings said.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify the record. The record-keeping organization congratulated Hastings on Twitter.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A professional reptile handler was called to a neighborhood in India where locals found a cobra with its head trapped in a beer can.
Mirza Mohd, a professional snake rescuer, responded Tuesday to the neighborhood in Bhadrak district, Odisha state.
A video filmed at the scene shows Arif cutting through the beer can with a knife and using a glove to distract the venomous monocled cobra.
The snake bites at the glove, allowing Arif to capture it safely and place it in a plastic container.
He said the snake was later released in a forest area.