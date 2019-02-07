NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a man entered a fast-food restaurant and tried to swipe some cash but couldn’t open the register so he made off with some fried chicken instead.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the man entered the Popeyes in eastern New Orleans on Monday morning and tried to steal money from the register. But police say the register wouldn’t budge so he grabbed some fried chicken and fled.
Police arrested 27-year-old Phillip Lee a short time later in the area. He faces charges of simple robbery and simple battery.
Magistrate Judge Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his case.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who barked at a police dog attracted the attention of officers, who arrested her on outstanding warrants.
Lafayette police say officers were conducting a traffic stop Monday when 20-year-old Kiana Champagne Fletcher, who was standing in front of her home, began barking at a police dog sniffing the stopped car.
The Journal and Courier reports that officers recognized Fletcher and knew she had two outstanding warrants.
Police say Fletcher ran inside her house, but officers arrested her after obtaining a search warrant.
Fletcher remains jailed on warrants for conversion, which is a form of theft, and operating a vehicle without a license. She also faces preliminary charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police say they found drugs in her home.
Online court records don't list an attorney who might speak on Fletcher's behalf.
(Miami Herald) As part of a seal health check last month, New Zealand volunteers inspected a hunk of defrosted seal poop and found the usual waste: Bones, seaweed and feathers, according to the country's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.
"We basically have to sift it," volunteer Jodie Warren said of the poop, according to a NIWA news release. "You put it under the cold tap, get all the gross stuff off, smoosh it around a bit."
But Warren and another volunteer soon stumbled upon something very, very bizarre — or bizarre to find in seal poop, at least. There was a "large and hard" USB drive hidden deep in the scat, which a veterinarian had gathered from a skinny leopard on Oreti Beach in Invercargill in November 2017, the news release said. The poop was then sent to NIWA marine biologist Krista Hupman, who froze it until it was defrosted and sifted through about three weeks ago.
Hupman gets sent seal poop from across New Zealand because the waste is "valuable to scientific research," according to NIWA. Most of the poop is roughly "the size of two bread rolls," the news release states.
Researchers dried out the memory stick (which was "in reasonably good condition considering where it had come from") for a few weeks, according to NIWA. Next the team checked to see what, if anything, was on it.
Remarkably, the USB drive still worked: It contained a video of a mother and baby sea lion swimming around in the water in front of a blue kayak, and photos of sea lions resting at Porpoise Bay in the Catlins, on the southern tip of the country's large southern island, according to NIWA.
The two sea lions swim around the kayak — coming out of the water and diving back under — and even venture onto land before splashing back in, video shows.
The volunteers didn't find the USB discovery funny.
"It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them," Warren said, according to the NIWA news release.
Plastics are a growing problem in seas around the world: Even the crustaceans crawling in the deepest, darkest corners of the ocean floor have now been found with human-made plastics inside their bodies, according to a 2017 study, which estimated that 300 million tons of plastic litter the world's oceans. Closer to the surface, sharks have washed ashore dead after encounters with plastic, and fishermen have caught fish in freshwater ringed with plastics like Powerade wrappers, as McClatchy has reported.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
New Zealand researchers are now looking to figure out who the USB drive belonged to. But if the owner wants it back, researchers said, he or she is going to have to send in more seal poop for research purposes.
LeopardSeals.org, a group of volunteers that studies the animals, has a whole webpage dedicated to the ins and outs of seal scat collection.
"Scat (the scientific term for seal poo) is an incredible source of information," the page says. "It can tell us about the health (or not) of an individual, but also about their personal hunting preferences."
(Huffington Post) Amid the sea of threesome, cuckold and MILF videos available on Pornhub, one fully dressed man has quietly created an oasis of pure, wholesome content — and people absolutely love it.
In fact, it's gone viral.
Ryan Creamer (yes, his real, legal name) creates and uploads videos to the pornography-sharing site that aren't pornographic at all. In fact, with titles like "I Deliver You a Pizza and Don't Put My Weiner in It" and "I Encourage You As You Continue Searching for the Right Video to Cum to" the 26-year-old College Humor writer and comedian not only pokes fun at porn but also creates somewhat of a virtual palate cleanser for users who stumble upon his account, and it's straight-up delightful.
Creamer told HuffPost that the idea came to him in October while he was, well, doing what most people do on the site.
"I was on Pornhub watching porn and scrolled down to the bottom to see a tab that said, 'Work with us,'" Creamer said. "I thought the idea of me personally working for Pornhub was funny, so I clicked it and saw the model program they had."
Soon after, Creamer's account was verified and he began making videos, starting with "I Tuck You in After You Have Cum" in which Creamer, decked out in a Mr. Rogers-esque sweater and tie, sweetly throws a sheet and blanket toward the camera before kissing it goodnight.
"I thought it was funny to make a video that people would go to after watching another video and have it be one that understood why you were there and wanted to support you," he told HuffPost.
After he posted about a few of his videos on Twitter, it didn't take long for other people to find the humor in it as well.
Encouraged, Creamer began to make even more videos.
"I try to think of porn tropes that can be subverted or wholesomeified," Creamer told HuffPost. "But I'm not too scientific about it. If it fits the premise and makes me laugh, I trust my comedic sensibilities at this point."
Creamer's little nuggets of joy also began to get shared on Reddit pages, like r/pornhubcomments and r/wholesomememes, which resulted in some of his videos, like "I Hug You and Say I Had a Really Good Time Tonight and Then I Go Home" and "I, Your Step Brother, Decline Your Advances But Am Flattered Nonetheless" receiving hundreds of thousands of views, and some lovely comments
He's also received a lot of interesting responses from viewers, including "teenagers in like the Ukraine trying to sell me bitcoin" and people "saying how nice it is and what a joy the videos are and am I single? … It's always how I expected I would meet my wife."
Pornhub also seems pretty OK with Creamer's content as well, despite its gentle mockery.
"Ryan's content has been very well received by our community," a spokesperson for Pornhub told HuffPost. "And we encourage artists and creators alike to consider our platform to get their work out into the world."
Pornhub even sent him jacket with his name on it, which led to another video featuring it
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A courthouse in Oklahoma closed early Monday due to bed bugs that were coming out of a lawyer's clothes.
KMTV reported that Rogers County courthouse officials closed the courthouse at noon until the bed bugs were gone.
The lawyer came to the third-floor courtroom with bugs falling out of his clothing, according to authorities.
"Hard to imagine someone doesn't know, you know that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance," Sheriff Walton said.
Mike Clarke, head of security for the Rogers County Courthouse, said the attorney was non-responsive to the situation.
"I don't even think he cared," Clarke said.
Exterminators were called to the 90,000-square-foot building and worked through the night to get rid of the pests. The courthouse reopened the next day.
There is no word on who will pay for the exterminators or what is being done for cases that had to be rescheduled.
A Canadian woman had a humorous final say on her life after writing her own obituary.
Sybil Marie Hicks of Baysville, Ontario, wrote that she passed away on Feb. 2, 2019 and left behind her "loving husband, Ron Hicks," who she "often affectionately referred to as a 'Horse's A—.'"
Hicks wrote that she also "left behind my children whom I tolerated over the years" including her oldest son Bob, who was her favorite. She wrote she would miss seeing her grandchildren "grow up to be the incredible people they are meant to be."
Hicks included other details about her life, like her graduation from Hamilton General Hospital School Nursing in 1957 and that she was a member of the Lion's Club in Baysville.
"I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated," she wrote.
Hicks called on others to celebrate her life.
"For those of you who are wondering who assisted me in writing this… it wasn't my husband, it wasn't my oldest, nor it was my youngest…Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back," she concluded.
Hicks's obituary appeared in the Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5.
She has since become a posthumous social media celebrity.
"Sybil Marie Hicks passed away this week at the age of 82, and man did she go out swinging," a social media user tweeted.
"Sybil Hicks we didn't deserve you," a tweet read.
"Best obituary award goes to Sybil Marie Hicks," a tweet read.
(FOX) A man was caught on surveillance video last month shattering a lingerie store window before abruptly pulling out a mannequin of former President Barack Obama and throwing it to the ground.
The owner of Romantic Depot, located in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, released the video of the Jan. 26 incident to the New York Daily News.
The security footage shows the seemingly angry man kick the storefront window, which owner Glen Buzzetti said featured Obama dressed as a prince, and President Donald Trump dressed as a princess donning a Make America Great Again hat.
The suspect was recorded pacing on the sidewalk in front of the shop, before opening up a gate to a construction area and removing a cinderblock, which he threw into the window, shattering it.
After picking up his glove from the ground, the man turned to leave before changing his mind — going back for the body double of the 44th president.
He appeared to grab one of the mannequin's arms before throwing it to the ground and walking off.
The man was stopped by a member of the store's security team before being surrounded by Obama fans, Buzzetti said.
"We had to protect the suspect from the crowd," the store owner said. "He could have been killed. We had women trying to kick him in the head. We had to protect him because he had damaged the Obama image."
Buzzetti said the suspect "definitely was a Trump supporter who was very angry with Obama's policies, and he kept on repeating it after he was caught that he hated Obama and Obama ruined the country."
The alleged assailant said the Obama mannequin was looking at him funny.
"He said, 'That doll was giving me bad looks. I'm tired of him. Obama brought the country down.' He said he walks by the store every day and sees Obama every day and it made him really angry," according to Buzzetti.
The incident reportedly cost the shop $1,000 in damages.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Alabama 2-year-old was rescued from a restaurant's claw machine when he crawled inside to try to get a toy.
Kelsey Ingersoll said her son, Ezra, was playing with his siblings and some friends' children in the game room at Rotolo's Pizzeria in Fairhope when she lost sight of the boy.
"I had been checking on the kids every couple of minutes to make sure they were still playing nicely and all of a sudden, my daughter ran over to me and said Ezra was in the machine," Ingersoll told AL.com. "It literally took him seconds!"
It turned out no one at the eatery had the key to open the machine, so police and firefighters were called to the scene.
The emergency responders were able to take the machine apart and pull out the toddler, who remained calm during the whole incident.
Ingersoll said Ezra was allowed to keep the toy he climbed inside the machine to retrieve.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Samsung has released a new Tinder-like dating app with one unique twist -- the pictures show the insides of the user's refrigerator.
The Refrigerdating app for the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator, a $4,000 smart fridge with a touchscreen on the door, allows singles to learn about potential mates based on what they keep inside the appliance.
"Simply upload an image and let the world know what kind of person you are," the app's website states. "Refrigerdating will then hook you up with a variation of fridges, of different tastes, to pick and choose from."
The site offers some tips for users looking to use food as the pathway to someone's heart.
"Don't narrow it down to fridges looking just like yours," the company suggests. "Remember it's the unexpected mixes that makes the three star restaurants."
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A man who works in the same building as the Colorado Lottery office made a vending machine error that won him a $30,000 jackpot.
The winner, identified as John M., told Colorado Lottery officials he works in the same building as the Colorado Lottery claims office in Denver and he decided to take a break to cash in a $3 winner when his computer malfunctioned.
John collected his three dollar prize and decided to use it to buy another ticket, but he made a mistake when using the Colorado Lottery Ticket Vending Machine and accidentally bought a Nest Egg Scramble scratch-off ticket.
The error proved to be profitable when John made a second trip to the claims office on the same day to collect a $30,000 jackpot.