CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The digging of a swimming pool revealed what could have been a dangerous discovery in South Carolina.
But, as news outlets report, the round object found by workers in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon was much less thrilling.
A reported Civil War cannonball turned out to be a wooden buoy, Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The workers weren’t completely misguided by the solid object. A worker in Missouri discovered a cannonball lodged in a Kansas City area tree he that he was hired to take down last September. And, a Florida man digging a grave for his dog in his backyard found a rusty cannonball in January 2018.
Nonetheless, there were no major impacts to the wooden buoy discovery this week in Charleston. The police spokesman said there weren’t even road closures over the reportedly historic weapon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man fired up his lawnmower and went for a ride — in the dead of winter — leading to a drunken driving arrest, police said.
The Augusta Police Department posted a photo on Monday of two police cruisers pulling over a small riding lawnmower.
Edson Moody, 44, Augusta, was issued a summons and his tractor was towed away, said Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully.
Police said people are occasionally arrested for operating under the influence on a lawn mower on a public road in the summer. But it's rare to find someone on a riding lawnmower in the winter.
It's unclear why Moody was headed during winter conditions. A phone number for Moody couldn't be located.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports that Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested last weekend for "exposure of sexual organs" in Pinellas County, Florida. The Blue Jays train in Dunedin, in Pinellas County.
The arrest occurred on Friday afternoon at a strip mall parking lot, where McGuire was allegedly seen inside an SUV exposing himself. The Blue Jays released the following statement:
The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time.
McGuire, who appeared in 30 games for the Jays last year, is listed as the backup catcher on the Jays' depth chart. He was ordered to appear in court on March 16.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania fire department shared video from an unusual rescue involving a dog spotted stranded on the roof of a building.
The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services posted a video to Facebook showing a firefighter climbing on the roof of a York residence to rescue a dog seen wandering around on the outside of the second floor.
The video shows the firefighter picking up the Siberian Husky and carrying it to a nearby window.
The department said the dog was safely rescued without injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A veterinarian in South Africa used an X-ray to confirm a pet owner's fear about her missing engagement ring -- it was inside her dog's stomach.
The Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria said a woman brought in her German short-haired pointer puppy, suspecting the canine had swallowed her diamond engagement ring.
Veterinarians took X-ray photos and quickly spotted the missing item in the dog's stomach.
The animal hospital said veterinarians gave the dog a medicine to induce vomiting.
"The mutt did its stuff and up came mom's ring. As good as new. Or I'd say even better as she'll always have our story to tell," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A porcelain dish bought from a thrift store for $17 in 1982 was auctioned for more than $32,000 in Britain.
The dish, made in 1754 in Vincennes, France, during the reign of King Louis XV, was purchased for $17 by Judith Howard at a thrift store in Hungerford, England, in 1982.
Howard's family said she had an uncanny eye for spotting valuable antiques.
"She had a sixth sense when it came to finding the gems among the dross," daughter Charlotte Howard told auctioneers Wooley & Wallis. "She was a magnet for rare antiques where you would least expect to find them, and the Louis XV plate was not her only discovery."
The plate was auctioned this month for $32,615. Howard's full collection of plates, which also included a plate made for Madame du Barry, Louis XV's chief mistress, and a plate made for Marie Antoinette's brother, Archduke Ferdinand, fetched a total $484,008 at the auction.
"Judith's collection was probably the largest collection of Sevres porcelain in private hands and, in terms of the number of pieces, certainly rivaled that of the queen," Wooley & Wallis ceramics expert Clare Durham said. "She had unearthed some true rarities and, although many of them had suffered damage, collectors were keen to acquire some of these objects which very rarely make it onto the open market."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand researcher shared video of the moment a curious mako shark swam up and used its jaws to bite the side of his boat.
Riley Elliot, a marine biologist and shark expert known as "The Shark Man," posted a video to Instagram showing the moment the shark chomped down on the side of the boat.
The shark let go after only a brief moment, and didn't appear to have damaged the boat.
Elliot said the shark was not acting aggressively and the bite was likely just an attempt to investigate the large object in the water. He said he later went diving with the same shark.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A wedding album stolen from a Philadelphia couple's front steps turned up months later after being abandoned on a commuter train.
Gavin and Brittany Ellis said they ordered a customized photo album to commemorate their July 28, 2018, wedding, but when the package arrived it was stolen off the front stairs of their home.
"I called FedEx, they said we have to contact the Chinese shipping company, they have to contact the manufacturer and then file a police report. So, it was just back-and-forth for everybody. We just said, 'We're not getting anywhere with this,'" Brittany Ellis told WPVI-TV.
The couple eventually gave up and ordered a replacement album, but nine months after the theft Gavin Ellis was tagged in a tweet from the official customer service account of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.
The tweet said an item of Ellis' property had been left on a train and ended up at the Frankford Transportation Center.
"I thought it was a phishing scam at first. They said we have a report of a lost item at a station that I've never been to before," Gavin Ellis said.
The tweet turned out to have been authored by Ashley Lee, a customer service agent who found the wedding album in an unmarked box that was left on a train and ended up in the lost and found at Frankford.
Lee said the album was labeled only with the couple's first names, but a close examination of the photos offered an invaluable clue.
"We found a photo of the party favors and the groom had his full name," Lee recalled.
The couple said it was especially interesting that the album showed up on a SEPTA train, since their wedding had a SEPTA theme.
"Our seating cards were all metro passes. The one for Gavin, because he's from Philadelphia, was a SEPTA Key," Brittany Ellis said. "So it's funny that SEPTA found it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Aviva has apologised after emailing thousands of customers and mistakenly calling them Michael.
The insurance company said it was caused by a "temporary technical error" in its "mailing template".
Seeking to reassure recipients, it said the blanket use of Michael was the "only error in the email".
It added: "There was no issue with personal data; the remainder of the email and its content was correct."
A few Michaels commented on the blunder on social media.
One said: "I really don't understand the problem?"
Another joked: "Lucky them - I can't even get some people to call me Michael, instead of Mike."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile handler was called out to a school to remove a snake found hiding inside a door frame while classes were in session.
Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said he was summoned Tuesday to a school in Nambour, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, on a report of a loose snake at the facility.
McKenzie arrived to find the red-bellied black snake had made its way into a door frame.
"This has happened a few times lately with these exact doors, where snakes get up into the side of them and wedge themselves in the gap," McKenzie told Nine News.
He said what made the incident unusual was the snake's species.
"It's usually pythons which have the ability to curl themselves up and hide. But this red belly was also able to do the same," he said.
McKenzie posted a video showing how he pushed a nearby hose into the door frame to nudge the snake out of its hiding place.
"It was a bit of a tricky job but it was all over in about 15 minutes -- before the kids came out of class," he said.
