CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — The police chief in a New Hampshire town took it literally when he was stripped of his duties at a local board meeting, disrobing to his underwear and walking out into a snowstorm.
Richard Lee has been chief in the small town of Croydon for 20 years. On Tuesday night, the three-member selectboard voted to eliminate the one-man department and move to 100% coverage by the New Hampshire State Police.
Lee, who was at the meeting, was told to turn in the key to his cruiser, his guns and his uniform — immediately. He went into an office he shared with town officials and took off his clothes before the board chairman.
“I gave them my uniform shirt. I gave them my turtleneck, I gave them my ballistic vest. ... I sat down in the chair, took off my boots, took off my pants, put those in the chair, and put my boots back on, and walked out the door,” Lee said. He didn’t have spare clothes or a ride home. He walked nearly a mile before his wife picked him up.
Lee said that if he had left with his gear, he didn’t want to face the possibility of being arrested. As he took off his clothes, he said, the chairman said he didn’t have to do that, but Lee said those were the orders.
Lee said he is discussing what happened with his attorney.
Phone messages were left seeking comment from Chairman Russell Edwards and the two other selectmen, Ian Underwood and Joseph Marko.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A trail of pill bottles stolen from a Florida drug store led detectives to a home where they found two men matching descriptions of the robbers seen on surveillance video, sheriff's officials said.
The men and another accomplice robbed a CVS in Clearwater about 5 a.m. on New Year's Day, waving guns at employees and binding several of them with zip ties, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The trio made off with more than 10,000 pills containing the opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The drugs had a street value of about $320,000.
But they left behind some obvious clues. First, the surveillance video captured the men and a white Chrysler 200 fleeing the scene. And apparently the men emptied pills from bottles, which they tossed out the window as they drove home, the newspaper reported.
Detectives followed the trail of pill bottles to a home where they found two of the men, sheriff's officials said.
Investigators said the three men had planned the robbery, even staking the location out the day before, the Times reported. Detectives saw one of the men casing the store in the surveillance video they reviewed, officials said.
The two men — Christopher Rachell Jr., 19, and David Dobbins, 19 — were arrested Jan. 1. They also matched the descriptions of the robbers seen inside the store, detectives said.
As they investigated, they found more evidence. On Dobbins' cellphone, they saw video of the men in the same room as a bed piled with pills and clear plastic bags, the Times reported. There were also videos showing them handling a white garbage bag, which is the same type as seen in the surveillance video.
The videos also helped investigators identify Roy Lampkin, 18, as an accomplice, showing him handling the white bag. Detectives also found his fingerprints on evidence at the scene.
Lampkin isn't listed on the warrant as a suspected robber, the Times reported. But it says he was seen on video entering the CVS at 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 and asking the pharmacist a question. Authorities arrested him Feb. 5 and charged him with drug trafficking.
All three men remain in jail, and their court records don't list lawyers who could speak for them.
Rachell and Dobbins are each charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, three counts of false imprisonment and one count of armed robbery. Dobbins is held in lieu of $280,000 bond. Rachell is also charged with oxycodone possession and is held in lieu of $282,000 bond.
Lampkin is charged with two drug trafficking charges and remains in jail in a $1 million bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man held a suspect who was trying to steal goats from his farm at gunpoint until authorities could arrive to make an arrest, authorities said.
Stafford County deputies responded to a call Friday night from the property owner, who said he was holding a thief in the middle of a field on his land, Stafford County Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The farmer told deputies his wife had gone outside to check on their goats and discovered they'd been let out of their pen.
The farmer tracked the suspect to the field, where he found the man apparently intoxicated and slurring his words, the department said. Three goats were tied up next to the suspect's truck. A deputy later determined through a breathalyzer test that the man was pretending to be intoxicated, Vicinanzo said.
The farmer said he didn't recognize the suspect at first because his face was hidden under a hood, but later realized he was someone who had previously bought goats from him, Vicinanzo said. The man was identified as Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook.
Schrock was charged with two counts of larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest and unlawful entry with the intent to commit larceny.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAYLAND, Mass. (AP) — A man who was charged with stealing a pair of Lamborghini SUVs that were then damaged in a crash says he was picked up along the way and wasn't involved with the theft.
The $200,000 luxury vehicles were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in suburban Wayland around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The two Lamborghinis and a Kia crashed in Malden at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The Kia's driver was taken to the hospital.
Elijah McKinney, 18, was arrested at the scene. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb told The Boston Globe. McKinney was released to home confinement and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.
Police are still seeking two other people who fled after the crash.
Officers responded to the dealership after being notified by an alarm company of a break-in, said Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons. One of the showroom windows was shattered, and a large rock was near the window, WCVB-TV reported.
It appears the suspects were able to remove the keys for the cars that were in the front lot and drive off, Gibbons said.
McKinney told WCVB-TV that he regrets his involvement, but that he was not at the dealership when the cars were stolen.
"I wasn't involved with the stealing of the vehicles. I was just picked up," McKinney said. "I just made a mistake."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID (AP) — Police have dismantled what they say is the Europe Union's first clandestine underground cigarette factory — four meters (13 feet) under a horse stable in southern Spain.
Statements Thursday from Spanish police and Europol said 20 people from Britain, Ukraine and Lithuania were arrested.
Europol said beds and living quarters for the workers were found in the bunker factory in southern Málaga province. Access to the plant, operating since 2019, was concealed by a cargo container, police said.
EuropoI said workers were forced to labor in extremely dangerous and toxic conditions and were not allowed to leave the facility on their own. It said the factory had a complete production line.
The factory produced 3.500 cigarettes an hour, police said.
The Spanish Civil Guard said the gang included mostly Britons. One of the ring leaders was said to be a fugitive Briton identified only by his initials, D.D.
More than 3 million cigarettes, quantities of hashish and marijuana, as well as three weapons, were seized. The raids took place Feb. 13-14.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) — A paraglider spent three hours trapped in power lines before being rescued in northern California.
The paraglider, who was not immediately identified, was facing the ground with the wires as his only support when first responders arrived Wednesday night, according to officials with the Olivehurst Fire Department. Olivehurst is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Sacramento.
He got stuck while trying to land at the Yuba County airport during a training exercise, officials said. No major injuries were reported.
Power was cut to the surrounding area for a few hours while crews worked to save the man, authorities said.
"The difficulty was making sure that the lines were de-energized to make sure that our firefighters were safe before we could make patient contact," said Battalion Chief Randy York.
"Letting him know to stay in contact with the aircraft and not to reach out and touch us so that the aircraft stayed still," York said. "He's exhausted but all his vitals seem to be stable."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Alaska-based airman was punished last week for reportedly peeing in an office coffee maker, according to a report.
The incident was reported in a newsletter written by the legal office of the Anchorage Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Feb. 13, although many of the details remained a mystery.
According to the newsletter, the Airman First Class violated two articles -- one being Article 92, dereliction of duty, "for failure to refrain from urinating in the office coffee maker."
The airman also allegedly violated Article 86, absence without leave, for five days away from duty.
Due to his actions, the airman received a reduction to Airman Basic -- the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force (USAF). The airman also received a reprimand, although it was not clear what that entailed, according to Task & Purpose, a military-focused website.
Five letters of reprimand were previously given to the airman, according to part of the newsletter, which was posted to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page.
The newsletter didn't say if the previous reprimands were due to a lack of bladder control or poor judgment, although users replying to the post still had some fun making light of the alleged act.
"It's not about the money at this point, it's about sending a message," one user joked, referencing the famous Joker quote from "The Dark Knight."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maine lobsters have long delighted tourists as the state's most beloved seafood. But one company thinks the crustaceans can save human lives by providing their blood for use in new drugs.
The effort, involving a longtime lobster scientist, wouldn't be the first example of coastal invertebrates being used to aid human health. Horseshoe crabs are harvested because their blood contains a protein used to detect contamination in medical products. A different startup company in Maine announced in 2016 that it would develop a bandage coated with a substance extracted from crushed lobster shells. And the U.S. Army has made use of field bandages treated with a blood clotting compound processed from shrimp shells.
The company working on the lobster blood project, Lobster Unlimited of Orono, is investigating whether lobster blood can be used as a potential weapon against viruses and cancer. Representatives with the company said results are promising — the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued them a patent in late October related to their work.
The blood is easy to come by because it's a byproduct of lobster processing, company head Robert Bayer said. Lobster blood is likely a long way from playing a role in new drugs, Bayer said, but there's "no question it has antiviral and anticancer properties" based on research needed to apply for the patent.
"Right now, this blood is literally thrown out on the floor and goes down the drain," said Bayer, a professor emeritus of Animal and Veterinary Sciences at University of Maine. "We can collect millions of pounds of it, which makes it a viable product worth pursuing."
The company proposes to use compounds derived from hemolymph, which is lobster circulatory fluid, to improve human health and possibly the health of other mammals. Lobster Unlimited's looking for partners in the pharmaceutical industry to work with on the development of drugs.
Scientists with the company have found that hemocyanin, a protein in the fluid, works as a powerful stimulant for the immune systems, Bayer said. For example, experiments show the substance can reduce the viral load of herpes simplex virus-infected cells, according to documents the company filed with the U.S. patent office.
The next step is to find partners in industry to work on the development of new drugs, because the company doesn't plan to manufacture or sell its own, said Cathy Billings, another member of Lobster Unlimited. New products would also need to stand up to testing and then win approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Interest in developing non-food products from lobsters has grown in recent years as Maine's haul of the crustaceans has grown. The 2010s saw Maine's catch of lobsters eclipse any previous decade by many millions of pounds. The remnants from processing them are used in everything from Christmas decorations and gardening soil to cooking stock. Using them in medicine represents a new frontier, Bayer said.
Invertebrate biology is very different from that of mammals, but there are some commonalities that could make it possible to use lobster products in medicine, said Diane Cowan, a Maine-based lobster biologist not involved in the Lobster Unlimited project. Those commonalities make it possible to use animals such as lobsters and horseshoe crabs to aid human health, she said.
Lobsters, like humans, have circulatory fluid, though lobster's is a kind of bluish gray as opposed to red, Cowan said. "So to have an idea that you can take something from one animal and use it for another is not outrageous," she said. "The circulatory fluid that runs through all bodies of all living animals is very similar."
Steve Train, a Long Island, Maine, lobsterman, was a little surprised when he heard about the possibility of lobster blood playing a role in new drugs.
But if it can help people, "I hope it's true," he said, adding, "These scientists know more than I do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A British man walking his dog on a beach found a message in a bottle that had apparently been drifting in the water for nearly 82 years.
Nigel Hill said he was walking his dog on the beach in the Bel Royal area on the English Channel island Jersey when he found the glass bottle containing a letter that was dated Sept. 5, 1938.
The letter, which was signed John Stapleford, included an address in Hertfordshire, England, and asked that the person who finds the bottle get into contact with its author.
Hill said he managed to get into contact with the current resident of the listed address, but they were not related to the former resident and didn't know how to contact his family.
Hill said he thinks it's unlikely that Stapleford is still alive, but he would like to find the man's family and present them with the message in a bottle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A thrift store in Belgium launched a social media search to find the rightful owner of an unusual donated item: an album full of photos showing a mystery woman posing with celebrities.
The Opnieuw & Co thrift store in Mortsel said employees were going through boxes of donated items when they discovered the photo album filled with pictures of a woman posing with celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Elijah Wood, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, William Shatner, Johnny Depp, Drew Barrymore and Bruce Willis.
Store managers said they would normally destroy any personal photos found inside donation boxes, but the pictures appeared meaningful and they decided to try to identify the woman in the photos using social media.
The store's posts eventually led to the woman in the photos being identified as Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who died in 2016 at the age of 87.
A Belgian TV station was able to help the store get into contact with Snoeys-Lagler's daughter and send the album to her home in California.
It was not clear how the album ended up in Belgium or who brought it to the thrift shop.
