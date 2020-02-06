CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.
Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.
It was dark outside, so Williams called authorities for help. A deputy approached the box, peered inside and to his surprise — he found two newborn bear cubs.
Bears are no stranger to Camden County, Sheriff Kevin Jones said. But, he said finding cubs in a box was “a little strange.”
Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.
The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news outlets reported.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A women's lifestyle magazine was pulled from its advertising racks at a Nevada airport after it ran a cover story about a brothel near Reno, airport officials said.
Bliss Life magazine featured the Mustang Ranch Brothel and its workers in its March issue on racks at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday.
Advertising Concessionaire Clear Channel was alerted to the magazine on display at its airport racks.
The airport has regulations on what can be advertised, including against messages containing nudity, marijuana and brothels, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority spokesman Brian Kulpin said.
Magazine publisher Leslie McCarroll argues that while the magazine is distributed for free, the content is editorial.
Mustang Ranch owner Lance Gilman accused the airport of being out of touch with women's rights to choose their work, including legal prostitution.
"No one requested to airport staff or a trustee that we remove the magazine," Kulpin said. "But Melissa Holland, of Awaken, who serves on the task force and who attended our Safe Place press conference, did bring the article to our attention and (the airport) removed the magazine from the advertising rack."
Awaken assists women who have been trafficked or want to leave the industry, said Holland, who opposes both the legal and illegal sex industry.
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who has been playing the same lottery numbers for 15 years had his persistence pay off when he scored a $100,000 jackpot.
The Newberry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that the numbers he picked for the Jan. 25 Palmetto Cash 5 drawing at Dorrohs Grocery in Silverstreet were the same numbers he has been using for years.
The numbers, 3-11-19-27-35, represent family birthdays and other lucky digits, the man said.
The man's chosen numbers finally paid off for him when the ticket earned him a $100,000 jackpot.
The winner said he plans to stick with his lucky numbers.
"I've been playing those numbers this long, so I'm not going to stop now," he said.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An apparent escaped kangaroo was caught on camera in South Florida, and the origins of the Australian marsupial were unclear.
The Lifestyle Miami account on Instagram posted a short video Tuesday showing a loose kangaroo wandering in the Redland area, in south Miami-Dade County.
A woman's voice can be heard questioning in Spanish whether the animal escaped from somewhere nearby.
Local residents said on Facebook that photos of the kangaroo were posted by witnesses on the Nextdoor app Monday.
Carrol Lyn Parrish, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said there are no records of anyone who lives in the area being issued a permit to legally own a kangaroo.
A spokeswoman for Zoo Miami said the facility is not missing any kangaroos.
Some locals indicated on social media that the kangaroo had escaped from the Safari Edventure sanctuary, but the facility has not confirmed or denied the reports.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A construction crew in South Carolina made an unusual discovery while working on a property -- an artillery shell dating from the Civil War.
The Charleston Police Department said explosives teams from the department and Joint Base Charleston responded Wednesday morning when the construction crew made the discovery about 10a.m. Wednesday and suspected the object might be dangerous.
The teams secured the device and experts identified it as an unexploded artillery shell from the Civil War.
The object was turned over to the U.S. Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Mexico shared home security video of a dog that caused a house fire by knocking over an ironing board.
The Las Alamos County Fire Department shared video showing a 9-month-old puppy, Kahuna, putting his front paws on the ironing board inside a resident's home, causing the board and surrounding objects to fall onto a floor grate connected to the home's furnace.
The heat from the grate caused some items to melt and material traveled through the grate and entered the home's furnace, sparking the fire.
Kahuna and the family's other dog, Paige, escaped the home uninjured.
Firefighters were able to save the home by extinguishing the flames before they became too widespread.
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Canada said they responded to a report of a child's voice crying for help in a wooded area and discovered a goat with its head stuck in a fence.
The Ottawa Police Service said a resident called in the early evening Jan. 27 and reported hearing what sounded like a young child crying for help in a wooded area north of his property.
Police searched the area and ended up talking to neighbors when no child was located. A neighbor told officers his goat has been screaming earlier and he discovered the animal's head was stuck in a fence.
The man told police the goat's screaming sounds like a child's cries.
The resident led police to the area of fence where the goat had been stuck and they verified it was in the same area the first man had identified as the location of the cries.
"All kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It's always better to be safe than sorry," the OPS said.
(Sky News) A McDonald's takeaway was delivered to a customer by the police after the courier's car was seized.
Officers pulled over the vehicle in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday night and discovered the driver did not have the correct level of insurance cover.
Luckily, the McDonald's customer didn't miss out on their Big Mac and fries as officers delivered the fast food order right to their door.
"It's safe to say that the customer still received their Big Mac and fries in time thanks to our officers who safely dropped off their Maccies to the door - and they were simply 'McLovin' it," the force said.
The driver is now facing a hefty fine after the car was seized, as well as six points on his licence.
He will have to pay an additional recovery fee to reclaim his car, or risk it being crushed.
The delivery company that employs the courier was not disclosed by the police.
Rio de Janeiro (AFP) - A tourist who was robbed while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro posted a disgusted message online... only to have Brazil's national tourism board post it to its official Instagram account by mistake.
"Rio is such a beautiful city," begins the message posted by Instagram user @withlai -- and that is perhaps as far as the Brazilian Tourist Board's social media department read before clicking "share."
But the message continues: "Beautiful is not enough."
During a three-day stay in Rio, @withlai wrote, "my family and I were robbed and my nine-year-old sister witnessed a violent robbery. I can't recommend a visit to a city where I felt afraid of even leaving the apartment."
Embratur, as the tourism board is known, shared the message on its own Instagram account Tuesday evening, leaving it up long enough for the gaffe to go viral before deleting the post.
"This message was shared by mistake," Embratur said in a red-faced statement, adding that it was in fact working to "publicize the drop in violent crime (in Brazil) in 2019."
Rio, the port of entry for many of the millions of tourists who visit Brazil each year, is known for the breathtaking beauty of its sun-soaked beaches and emerald mountains, but also its violent crime.
Rio de Janeiro state, of which the city is the capital, registered nearly 4,000 murders and 120,500 muggings last year -- though that was a drop of 19 percent and eight percent, respectively.
London (AFP) - A man was convicted Friday of attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of the Magna Carta, smashing its case with a hammer.
Mark Royden, 47, attacked the protective glass surrounding the historic manuscript at Salisbury Cathedral but was chased off by tourists and eventually cornered by stonemasons.
Royden was found guilty by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court in southwest England of attempted theft and criminal damage to the security case costing £14,466 ($18,900, 17,150 euros) to fix.
Royden apparently believed the Salisbury Magna Carta was a fake.
Four original copies from 1215 remain in existence: two in the British Library in London, one at Salisbury Cathedral, and one at Lincoln Cathedral, in eastern England.
The charter has defined rights and liberties around the world.
"There is an irony that the charter of the Magna Carta that this defendant is charged with attempting to steal states that no free man may be imprisoned other than by the lawful judgement of his peers," judge Richard Parkes told the jury.
"It still holds good and is in the process of the court right now."
In June 1215, the despotic king John accepted the demands of rebellious barons to curb his powers and agreed the charter at Runnymede, a meadow by the River Thames west of London.
Copies were written out and sent around the country.
Prosecutor Rob Welling told jurors that Royden said he "could have done more damage if he had a samurai sword" and "made some other comments about Muslims, tasers and having some object strapped to his back".
The court heard that Royden had 23 previous convictions covering 51 offences, including theft and criminal damage.
The defendant, who suffered brain damage in a car accident in 1991, is aided by a carer.
Royden was remanded in custody until sentencing on February 25.
"It's overwhelmingly likely that Mr Royden is going to an immediate sentence of custody," said Parkes.
Considered the cornerstone of freedom, modern democracy, justice and the rule of law, the Magna Carta forms the basis for legal systems across the globe, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the US constitution.
The principles that justice should be available to all, the law applies equally to all and leaders can only exercise power in accordance with the law continue to resonate around the world.
