Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman is $255,000 richer after winning three Michigan Lottery KENO! jackpots on the same day.
The 42-year-old Lansing woman said she uses a combination of family birthdays and random numbers to play KENO! at Kartar Liquor.
"I play my KENO! numbers every other day and I was getting ready to give up, but decided to buy a few more tickets," the woman told Michigan Lottery officials.
"My cousin called me the next day to tell me someone in Lansing won on KENO!, so I decided to check the winning numbers on the Lottery app. When I saw the winning numbers, I recognized them instantly and knew I was a winner," she said.
The winner matched 10 of the 22 numbers in the Feb. 5 drawing, 07-11-40-66-71-74-76-78-79-80, earning a $250,000 jackpot. But that wasn't all of her luck for the day.
"I also matched nine numbers on two other KENO! tickets from the same drawing to win two $2,500 prizes. I missed a $750,000 payday by just two numbers!" she said.
The woman said the majority of her winnings will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian boat instruction business shared a cautionary video showing the aftermath of a failed launch that ended with a Porsche in the water.
The Perth Boat School posted a video showing what happened when the Porsche Cayenne attempted to launch a Jet Ski at a Woodman Point pier in Perth.
The sports car ended up being pulled into the water with the Jet Ski, leaving it half-submerged.
The boat school said the video seemed like "a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Vermont couple who met while working at their local Walmart paid tribute to their history by holding their wedding ceremony at the store.
Walmart in Berlin posted a video to Facebook showing William and Joanne Sicely Boulanger exchanging vows in the flower department at the store, where they met as coworkers about a year ago.
The couple said William recently joined the military and they held their wedding at the store so they could share their special day with friends, family and coworkers before he leaves for training.
"We are super happy and to have our friends from work, other friends and family there was just amazing. We loved every moment from it," Joanne told WCAX-TV.
The couple said they plan to hold a more traditional ceremony when William returns from training in the fall.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) TIRANA, Albania – An opposition lawmaker in Albania was suspended from parliament for 10 days after he threw a bottle of ink at the prime minister.
Edi Paloka was asked to leave the parliament hall Thursday after he threw ink at Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was reprimanding fellow lawmaker Lulzim Basha for accusations of corruption he made against the leftist government.
They were discussing a vote on neighboring North Macedonia's accession to NATO.
Photos from the parliament hall show Rama with ink on his mouth and face.
According to the center-right Democratic party, Paloka's reaction came because of alleged constant mockery from Rama during previous parliament sessions.
"The action of ink throwing is a rejection of the bullying exerted by the PM, which is witnessed by the public opinion," the party said in a statement, according to Xinhua News.
Police said Paloka went to the parliament session "with a prepared chemical solution" and an investigation has been launched.
The session was temporarily suspended and lawmakers later voted unanimously in favor of the NATO accession protocol for North Macedonia. Albania has been a NATO member since 2009.
The opposition is planning a rally Saturday asking for a transitional Cabinet before municipal elections in June.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Australian lawmaker admitted – and apologized – Thursday to smearing his blood on a fellow lawmaker's door after a scuffle.
Sen. Brian Burston admitted he wiped his bloody hand on the door of One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson on Wednesday, however bizarrely claimed he could not remember doing it.
"Whilst I do not recall the incident of blood on the door, I now have come to the conclusion that it was myself and I sincerely apologize for that action," he told the Senate, news.com.au reported.
The blood incident stemmed from a scuffle that turned violent between Burston and Hanson's aide, James Ashby, in the halls of parliament after an event they both attended Wednesday.
Burston told The Australian that Ashby ran up to him and his wife as they were leaving a dinner function and put a phone close to his face.
"I told him to f*** off," he said, adding that Ashby continued to harass him and his wife. "I lost it. I grabbed him and pushed him against the wall."
In a statement, Burston said he referred the incident to Australian Federal Police.
"Footage in circulation of an incident between Senator Burston and James Ashby does not show the entirety of what happened. The full assault on Senator Burston and his wife by James Ashby has not been depicted correctly," the statement reads. "The senator must be able to exercise his rights of self-defense, to protect his wife and himself. It is clear that James Ashby has set up Senator Burston to look badly for political purpose, all in breach of parliamentary rules.
Ashby claims he was trying to take pictures of Hanson leaving the same function when Burston attacked him.
The entire thing started earlier this week when Hanson used parliamentary privilege to accuse an unnamed senator of sexually harassing at least six staffers.
Burston later said he believed Hanson was speaking about him and strongly denied the allegations –accusing her of making unwanted advances towards him. Hanson called the allegations against her "an absolute joke."
Burston was once a member of One Nation but left the party after a falling out with Hanson. He now represents the United Australia Party.
On Thursday, Hanson claimed Burston needs "some anger management."
"It's a real shame. I don't need to see this, I hold this place very highly. What's happened is so wrong," she said, according to news.com.au.
On Thursday, the Senate revoked Ashby's parliamentary pass on Thursday, saying he had an obligation to protect the safety of senators and members.
"The video footage that I have reviewed records the reported incident between Senator Burston and Mr. James Ashby last night. It shows inappropriate conduct by a pass-holder towards a senator," Senate President Scott Ryan said in a statement.
Ashby, who has not lost his job and simply cannot enter parliament, said there must be a full investigation of this matter."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man in Georgia allegedly locked his family inside a house and lit it on fire after his family argued about a square cheesy snack food.
Jeremy Lamar Wyatt, 32, was taken into custody after the incident, WGCL-TV reported.
Wyatt, his brother, and their 61-year-old mother were at the home in Lithonia when they reportedly started to argue over a box of Cheez-Its.
The man, reportedly drunk, "locked his brother and mother inside the home and began pouring gasoline on the front steps," according to the news station. He then allegedly lit the house on fire.
Wyatt's brother got himself and their mom out safely, helping to lift the woman down from the second story of the house through a window.
Wyatt was reportedly charged with arson and criminal damage to property.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Two men impersonating police officers tried to pull over a South Florida commissioner who is a former officer and now they are in police custody.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez grew suspicious Wednesday when he saw the sports utility vehicle with flashing lights that came up behind him on the Florida Turnpike.
Martinez says the vehicle was too spiffy to be a police vehicle and he noticed a temporary tag.
Martinez refused to pull over and was able to flag down an officer in a squad car who was on the roadside. The officer radioed for help.
The Miami Herald reports the men were taking into custody. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who deal with police impersonators were on the way to interview the suspects.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Guinness World Records has never had an entry for group moose-calling. Until now.
Organizers of the Maine Moose Festival announced Wednesday that Guinness World Records signed off on the record-setting attempt featuring 1,054 people grunting and groaning like moose.
The effort took place in June when a registered guide taught the sizable crowd at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds how to call a moose.
Then folks began making noise.
Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, says festival organizers "are thrilled to hold this world record."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — Drivers were startled to see a hungry bear that got stuck in the back of garbage truck and took a ride across a stretch of eastern North Carolina.
News outlets report that a motorist called Bertie County 911 on Wednesday morning about a bear hanging off of the truck on U.S. Route 17.
Apparently, the snack-seeking bear climbed into the trash truck during a stop and became trapped after the driver secured the netting that prevents garbage from blowing out.
Sheriff John Holley says a deputy stopped the truck with the bear perched on top just outside of Windsor. The driver, who hadn't been aware of the stowaway, pulled back the net and the bear ran off before the truck continued on to the landfill.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Just when you thought there were enough dating apps to go around, the newest one will cause you to "moo-ve" heaven and Earth to get a look at it – a dating app for cows.
Known as Tudder – a mix of Tinder and udder – farmers can use their smartphones to pick cows that appeal to them, Reuters reports.
After selecting the bovine, farmers will be sent to the SellMyLivestock website, allowing them to learn more about the livestock before buying them or not.
"Matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there's a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be," Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech and Graindex, told the news outlet.
The user experience is just like Tinder – farmers can swipe right for yes or left for no until they've found one to their liking.
So far, SellMyLivestock has listed more than $64 million worth of livestock, feed and bedding in the past year, Bairner said.