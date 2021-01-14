STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn fan Bryan Jackson says he thought his taste buds were safe when he joked last week on Twitter that he’d drink a spoonful of hot sauce if his Huskies came from behind to beat Marquette.
After all, it was already the second half, UConn was down by 18 points and its best player, James Bouknight, had gone down with an injury.
“I saw that people were very down on Twitter and I just wanted to add some levity to the situation,” he said. “I thought people might get a chuckle out of it. And the other aspect of it, it was kind of an offering to the basketball gods.”
The Huskies did come from behind, winning the Jan. 5 game by 65-54.
And so, in what has since become a viral video, Jackson, a 2006 UConn graduate who lives in Boston, posted a tweet of himself downing a large spoonful of Black Bison hot sauce, then taking another swig from the bottle, while chanting, “U-C-O-N-N, UConn, UConn, UConn.”
Another fan tweeted that he believed all UConn fans should follow suit, in penance for doubting their Huskies.
Numerous fans began posting videos of themselves taking shots of hot sauce. They did it again when UConn (7-1, 4-1 Big East) went to Butler and won on Saturday, and more fans joined in after a close win on Monday at DePaul.
That’s when the Husky Ticket Project stepped in. The charity, formed by three alums three years ago, raises money to send underprivileged kids to UConn football and basketball games. They organization asked everyone for a donation of at least $5 to go along with their hot-sauce shots.
“It sparked an idea in my head that we should make this like the ALS ice bucket challenge,” said Kevin Solomon, one of the charity’s founders.
Jackson volunteered to take swigs of hotter and hotter sauces as fundraising goals are met. Others joined the cause. One hot sauce brand got wind of the challenge and is offering discounts to participants who buy their sauce.
“It just caught on. I can’t tell you how surprised and grateful we are,” Solomon said. “UConn fans are the craziest, most passionate fans, and now we’ve found out they are also the most generous.”
On Wednesday, less than two days into the challenge, the Husky Project already had been tagged in numerous videos and collected more than $10,000.
“It’s already become a thing,” said Chris Licata, a 37-year-old graduate who is on the hook to down a cocktail of several sauces just before the tip of UConn’s next game, which is scheduled for Monday against St. John’s. “I never really expected to take a shot, but I told them if they reached $3,000 I’d do it. They blew right past that.”
Dan Toscano, the chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, said he’s decided to donate his seats for an upcoming game to a random fan who participates in the challenge. He said he’s hoping to get on the court with coach Dan Hurley after a win and drink some sauce.
Toscano acknowledges he’s not thrilled by the taste test part of the deal. But said it signifies something bigger — the revival of UConn basketball after NCAA issues and conference realignment that left the school in the American Athletic Conference for seven years before this season’s return to the Big East.
“People lost their mojo and I think this shows it is coming back,” he said.
The school broke into the rankings at No. 25 this week for the first time since 2016, though Bouknight is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left elbow.
Organizers of the challenge reached out to Hurley and women’s coach Geno Auriemma, in hopes they might get involved, either by supporting the challenge or actually drinking some hot sauce.
Hurley said Wednesday that he’s on board.
“I think it’s great how much the fans are involved in our season, even though they can’t be at the games,” he said. “And I want to get involved in what is a really good cause and helps kids get to our games. I’m not a big spice person, but I’m ready to suck it up one time.”
Jackson is now committed to downing sauces at the top to the Scoville spice scale, with names such as Dave’s Ghost Pepper Garlic Insanity Sauce, the Torchbearer Garlic Reaper and The Last Dab. Should UConn go on to win a conference title or a fifth national championship, he’s worried he may need a fundraiser of his own to help pay for reviving his mouth.
“I mean, I’d have to celebrate with some hot sauce,” he said. “I just don’t know that I can go any hotter than what I’ve already committed to.”
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.
Kevin Celli-Bird said Thursday he discovered the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 had disappeared from a race in the U.S. state of Oregon on Oct. 29.
Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe, after the U.S. president-elect, hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific.
Joe's feat has attracted the attention of the Australian media but also of the notoriously strict Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service.
Celli-Bird said quarantine authorities called him on Thursday to ask him to catch the bird.
"They say if it is from America, then they're concerned about bird diseases," he said. "They wanted to know if I could help them out. I said, 'To be honest, I can't catch it. I can get within 500 mil (millimeters or 20 inches) of it and then it moves.'"
He said quarantine authorities were now considering contracting a professional bird catcher.
The Agriculture Department, which is responsible for biosecurity, said the pigeon was "not permitted to remain in Australia" because it "could compromise Australia's food security and our wild bird populations."
"It poses a direct biosecurity risk to Australian bird life and our poultry industry," a department statement said.
In 2015, the government threatened to euthanize two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, after they were smuggled into the country by Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Faced with a 50-hour deadline to leave Australia, the dogs made it out in a chartered jet.
Pigeons are an unusual sight in Celli-Bird's backyard in suburban Officer, where Australian native doves are far more common.
"It rocked up at our place on Boxing Day. I've got a fountain in the backyard and it was having a drink and a wash. He was pretty emaciated so I crushed up a dry biscuit and left it out there for him," Celli-Bird said.
"Next day, he rocked back up at our water feature, so I wandered out to have a look at him because he was fairly weak and he didn't seem that afraid of me and I saw he had a blue band on his leg. Obviously he belongs to someone, so I managed to catch him," he added.
Celli-Bird, who says he has no interest in birds "apart from my last name," said he could no longer catch the pigeon with his bare hands since it had regained its strength.
He said the Oklahoma-based American Racing Pigeon Union had confirmed that Joe was registered to an owner in Montgomery, Alabama.
Celli-Bird said he had attempted to contact the owner, but had so far been unable to get through.
The bird spends every day in the backyard, sometimes sitting side-by-side with a native dove on a pergola. Celli-Bird has been feeding it pigeon food from within days of its arrival.
"I think that he just decided that since I've given him some food and he's got a spot to drink, that's home," he said.
Australian National Pigeon Association secretary Brad Turner said he had heard of cases of Chinese racing pigeons reaching the Australian west coast aboard cargo ships, a far shorter voyage.
Turner said there were genuine fears pigeons from the United States could carry exotic diseases and he agreed Joe should be destroyed.
"While it sounds harsh to the normal person -- they'd hear that and go: 'this is cruel,' and everything else -- I'd think you'd find that A.Q.I.S. and those sort of people would give their wholehearted support for the idea," Turner said, referring to the quarantine service.
It is claimed that the greatest long-distance flight recorded by a pigeon is one that started at Arras in France and ended in Saigon, Vietnam, back in 1931, according to pigeonpedia.com. The distance was 11,600 kilometers (7,200 miles) and took 24 days.
There are some known instances of long-distance flights but whether these are one-offs performed by the marathon runners of the pigeon world or they are feats that could be achieved by the average pigeon is not known.
(FOX) Have you been looking for something that will stand out on your resume? Are you the kind of person who wants to work your buns off while "meating" hot dog fans from across the country? Or maybe you just always dreamed of driving a weird car?
This may be your lucky day, because Oscar Mayer is looking to hire a new crew of "hotdoggers" to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
The Chicago-based company is looking for recent college graduates to take on the one-year paid job crisscrossing the country in the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle.
The gig will last from June 2021 through June 2022 following a two-week training session. Oscar Mayer's hotdoggers will represent the company at various events like media appearances, charity functions and other celebrations.
This will be Oscar Mayer's 34th class of hotdoggers. They will stop at more than 200 events during the year, appearing in local news and creating social media content for Oscar Mayer.
It's not unusual to make the news while traveling in the Wienermobile. Last year, the crew made headlines after getting pulled over in Wisconsin for breaking the state's Move Over Law. And one hotdogger grabbed attention last fall after proposing to his girlfriend in front of the Wienermobile at Yellowstone National Park.
"The longstanding mission of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has always been to spread smiles," Emily Klein, senior associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer, said in a press release. "We're looking forward to continuing this tradition and invite recent grads to submit their resumes for an opportunity they're sure to relish and join our team of meat-loving, adventure-craving do-gooders."
Candidates who "cut the mustard" will likely include recent graduates with a bachelor's degree in public relations, journalism, communications or marketing, plus strong communication skills and a "love of hot dog puns," according to Oscar Mayer.
The company has put up a job posting online for anyone interested in applying. The deadline is Jan. 31.
(FOX) A Japanese brewery that canceled the release of its newest beer because of a spelling mistake on the cans has decided to sell it anyway after drinkers offered to take the beers for free.
Sapporo Breweries' new Kaitakushi Beer Tailored was scheduled to be released at FamilyMart, a large chain of Japanese convenience stores, on Tuesday. However, the companies called off the new beer after discovering an "embarrassing" error on the cans, the South China Morning Post reported: the word "lager" was spelled as "lagar."
The beer cans feature both Japanese and English writing. They were already produced by the time the brewery realized its error, according to the report.
"There are no legal issues with the error or the design, but it is certainly embarrassing," Junko Fukuchi, a Sapporo representative, told the Post. "We decided to cancel the launch of the beer, but we have had so many messages from members of the public saying it does not matter to them."
Sapporo wasn't initially sure what to do with the beers, according to the report.
There were no problems with the beer itself, according to Sapporo. And after canceling the release, Fukuchi told the Post that the company was "inundated with offers from our customers to help out by drinking them."
With so much interest in the beer, Sapporo and FamilyMart decided the typo wasn't such a big deal after all. On Wednesday, they said they would begin selling the beer anyway starting on Feb. 2.
"We took the opinions of our customers seriously and decided to cancel the decision to cancel the sale," Sapporo said in a written statement.
The beer is made using the same methods that were used at the first Japanese beer factory dating back to 1897, according to Sapporo. It's 6% ABV and priced at the equivalent of less than $2 for a 12 oz. can or $2.50 for a pint can.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Tower of London said one of its ravens is feared dead. bringing it closer to a legend that would indicate the fall of the kingdom.
In a Twitter post, the Tower of London said that a raven named Merlina, known as the "Queen of the Tower Ravens," has not been seen at there for several weeks.
"Her continued absence indicates to us that she may have sadly passed away," the tower said.
"Though it isn't unusual for our ravens to roam outside the walls, free-spirited Merlina has previously always returned to the Tower and to the Ravenmaster and his team, with whom she shared a wonderfully close bond."
A legend about the Tower of London, dating to Charles II states that if the tower has fewer than six ravens, the kingdom will be doomed.
Ravenmaster Christopher Skaife said seven ravens remain at the tower, as well as a spare bird.
"We don't have any immediate plans to fill Merlina's vacancy. However in time we hope that a new chick from our breeding program will be up to the formidable challenge of continuing her legacy," the tower said.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Stefan Thomas, of San Francisco, says he has made peace with forgetting his Bitcoin password that would turn him into a multimillionaire.
Thomas, who recently was featured in The New York Times, has about $220 million worth of Bitcoin locked away on a hard drive that will erase its data after 10 password attempts.
Thomas has tried to put in the correct password eight times with no luck. The German-born programmer lost the piece of paper containing the password.
"You sort of question your own self-worth. What kind of person loses something this important?" Thomas said during a recent interview with ABC7 News before detailing how he has come to terms with what happened.
"It was actually a really big milestone in my life where, like, I sort of realized how I was going to define my self-worth going forward. It wasn't going to be about how much money I have in my bank account," he said.
Thomas said he told his story to help prevent others from forgetting their passwords.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A young cow that was able to escape from a slaughterhouse is being allowed to live on an animal farm located near Salzburg, Austria.
The cow, named Lieni, was spotted by a woman as it was escaping the slaughterhouse.
Animal charity Gut Aiderbichl located Lieni and rescued her after receiving a phone call from the witness.
Gut Aiderbichl then paid the original owner of the cow for any lost wages and took Lieni to its animal farm.
The California Highway Patrol recently responded to a stretch of highway that was occupied by a group of loose cows. Traffic was stopped in both directions as the cows were rounded up.
(The Independent) When a swingers party was raided by police the guests believe the uniformed officers were strippers who were the highlight of the show.
Twenty couples were disccovered breaking COVID-19 restrictions at the secret sex party in the Argentine city of Mar del Plata, which is 380 km (236 miles) south of the capital Buenos Aires.
Police went to the party at a remote farm after a caller complained that the couples were using the farm for "unusual reasons".
When officers entered the building, they found the place decorated with candelabras, purple lighting and sex videos were playing.
"We realised that they thought we were part of the show, that we were strippers," a police source told Infobae, a local online newspaper.
A woman who was among the guests at the swingers party approached a police officer and told him: "What lovely eyes you have, you turn me on."
A judicial source said: "We knew what the theme of the party was because of a video which was playing, among other things."
Gustavo Jara, secretary for general security for Mar del Plata, said the couples were "respectful and joked about what happened".
"Most of the people did not know what happened when we arrived. One of them, when they realized that we were not strippers, told us: 'Oh we enjoyed the show. It was comic and absurd at the same time," Mr Jara said.
All those present at the party, which happened last weekend, will face fines.
Restrictions on the size of meetings in Argentina vary according to region. In the Buenos Aires province, which includes Mar del Plata, gatherings are limited to up to ten people, they must wear face masks and maintain a distance of two metres.
After a surge in COVID-19 cases, Argentina introduced tougher restrictions on travellers, banning flights from the UK among other European countries, and limiting entry to Argentine nationals, residents and staff of airlines and other travel companies. Anyone entering the country must also take a PCR test within 72 hours.
Argentine Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia urged the public on Wednesday to take every precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus to prevent the need for tougher lockdown measures.
"We are walking a fine line where prevention, care and compliance with health regulations are essential to avoid further restrictions," he said.
He said that the transmission rate of COVID-19 rate in Buenos Aires and the rest of the country was higher in December than in June.
Argentina has reported 1,744,704 cases of C
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A deadly eastern brown snake was discovered swimming inside the overflow channel of a family's pool located in the suburb of Marino in Adelaide, Australia.
Snake Catchers Adelaide, a group of professionally trained and licensed snake removers, took care of the venomous intruder and posted a video of the snake on Facebook.
"This beautiful eastern brown found a nice place to cool down in the heat at Marino today. Too bad it was in the overflow channel of a family pool!" Snake Catchers Adelaide said alongside a video of the snake swimming.
The eastern brown snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the world that are native to eastern and central Australia.
A large Burmese python was recently found in a Florida family's driveway before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent a trapper to capture the snake.
(BBC) A suspected human foot buried in a muddy field turned out to be a potato after a "large-scale" police search.
A dog walker in Gateshead sent officers a photograph of what appeared to be a toe poking out of the soil.
But after carrying out the search in the dark with specialist dogs, officers discovered it was a potato with a mushroom growing next to it.
Police praised the woman for her "vigilance" and said the call had been made in "good faith".
Northumbria Police said the photograph, sent on Tuesday when the woman had returned home from her walk in the Winlaton area, "did show what appeared to be a human foot".
'Thanks for the treat'
Insp Phil Hamlani said: "The person who called this in was very concerned and in the picture she sent to us the object did look like it could be human remains.
"It was already dark by the time we got a call and so we had to deploy search teams to track down the scene to rule out any foul play.
"The search team did have a chuckle when they realised it was a potato, but the call was made in good faith and we can only praise the vigilance of the woman who made the call."
He urged anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation to call police, adding: "If it does turn out to be a vegetable, our police dogs will thank you for the treat."
