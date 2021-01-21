ISTANBUL (AP) — A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.
The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.
Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.
Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”
“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said.
On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.
“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.
Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.
(FOX) They fell short of the Mile-High Club.
A South Carolina couple accused of having sex on a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel is facing public lewdness charges in an incident captured on video – which police allegedly found uploaded to a porn site.
Eric and Lori Harmon, both 36, were arrested on charges of indecent exposure on Jan. 16, court records show.
Police found video of the duo having sex in a glass chamber on the landmark Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, in plain view of the public, according to local reports.
The SkyWheel is a landmark attraction on Myrtle Beach's boardwalk and is among the largest Ferris wheels in the U.S. Its seating consists of 42 glass-windowed gondolas, according to the company, and it's advertised as an amusement ride for all ages.
The wheel operator called the incident "extremely disturbing" and told local media that its officials were not aware of the event until seeing reports of the arrests.
"These actions do not reflect our values, and we do not tolerate any behavior that does not coincide with our family friendly environment," the operator told Myrtle Beach Online.
The Harmons have been arrested on similar charges before, according to the outlet, allegedly having sex in a community pool, which was also recorded on video and allegedly posted to a porn site.
Lori Harmon was accused of urinating on a pair of vending machines in December 2020. In another incident, she allegedly performed a similar act in a hotel elevator. She faces two counts each of indecent exposure and creating obscene material and another charge for allegedly causing up to $2,000 in property damage.
Eric Harmon faces a single count of indecent exposure and two counts of obscene material.
They were released on $18,000 and $14,000 bond, respectively, over the weekend.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian man who found an old travel diary in a cupboard at a rental property was able to reunite it with the backpacker who lost the journal about 20 years earlier.
David Ryan said he was looking in the cupboard of a rental property in west Melbourne when he found a diary detailing a New Zealand man's travels through Southeast Asia with his friends in the 1990s.
Ryan posted photos of the journal to Reddit in the hopes of getting help tracking down the journal's owner, who appeared to be named Nick.
Redditors suggested the names in the journal could be the members of an Auckland-based band called Ziko, but the group had last released an album in 2012 and had very little online presence.
Ryan was able to use Facebook to get in contact with Kris Baudry, a Ziko band member whose full name was mentioned multiple times in the journal, and Baudry confirmed the band's keyboardist was named Nick Boyle.
Ryan said he started messaging people named Nick Boyle on Facebook, and one of the other Nick Boyles was able to give him an email address for the Ziko band member.
Ryan confirmed that the journal was Boyle's long-lost travel diary. He mailed the book to Boyle, who now lives in South Australia.
Boyle said he was amused to learn of his journal's newfound popularity on Reddit.
"Thank you so much for all that effort," Boyle wrote in an email to Ryan. "I hope that was a somewhat intriguing and enjoyable ride for you, too."
(FOX) Maybe they just wanted to chill.
Authorities have arrested an alleged tiki bar pirate accused of making off with a floating hut in the Florida Keys on Wednesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said that wildlife officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated person in a stolen "tiki hut boat" near Hawk's Channel.
"The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC," the Coast Guard tweeted, tagging Florida's Fish and Wildlife Commission. "Don't drink and boat!"
It's not the first time that a floating tiki bar has surfaced in connection with a bizarre headline, either.
A group of priests on a floating bar saved a struggling kayaker on New York's Lake George last September. Members of the Paulist Fathers had gone to the lake for a retreat and were passing by on a tiki tour when they came across the victim, Jimmy MacDonald, struggling to stay afloat in choppy water.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The goalkeeper for a professional soccer team in Britain broke a Guinness World Record by kicking a goal from 105 yards away.
Tom King, goalkeeper for Newport County, kicked the ball from his own 6-yard box during Wednesday's League Two game against Cheltenham Town and the ball was carried down the field by the wind until it sped past opposing goalie Joshua Griffiths and into the goal.
Guinness World Records announced King's goal was a new world record, beating a 100.5-yard goal kicked by former Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in 2013.
"I'm absolutely delighted because it's not something that I intentionally set out to do," King said in a statement. "I'm sure it will be talked about for a long time to come, so I'm proud and I'm sure my family will be extremely proud too."
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A cow that was on the loose in a Massachusetts town for more than six months was finally lured into a trailer and will receive a new home at a sanctuary.
Dartmouth Animal Control said the black cow escaped from a farm in Westport last June and repeatedly evaded capture by fleeing into wooded areas.
"Unless we get people calling us and letting us know where this cow is going, I really can't do anything," Animal Control officer Sandra Gosselin told the Dartmouth Week in June. "It's like looking for a needle in a haystack."
Local resident Cara Xavier said the cow spent many of the ensuing months wandering on her property, which is set back in a wooded area.
"My house is set way back in the woods, and the only other house back here is my sister's," Xavier told South Coast Today. "My 21-month-old would look out the window for it and my sister's 3 1/2-year-old twins would also look for it."
Animal Control said the Westport farmer relinquished his rights to the cow and has since moved away from the area.
The cow was captured in a trailer at the end of a month-long operation.
"After a month long project to try and capture the cow, it was finally lured into a trailer that they have placed on my property," Xavier said. "It was quite the endeavor that involved cameras and trap doors and many nighttime stakeouts from the Dartmouth Animal Control."
Animal Control said the cow will stay at a Dartmouth farm temporarily before moving to a permanent home at an animal sanctuary.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Humphreys County deputies have taken a theft suspect off the streets after finding him hiding under the floor of his grandmother's house.
Investigators arrested Hunter Breeden Wednesday morning. Breeden's girlfriend, Victoria Curtis, is also in custody on accusations she helped him elude law enforcement.
Early Monday morning, the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office says Breeden went to a home in the Hustburg area and stole a truck. From there, deputies say he ditched the truck near a local business where they believe he broke into a secure area of the business to steal a second truck. A short time later, authorities say the second truck was found off Highway 70 across from Big Daddy's Market in Benton County.
The Humphrey's County Sheriff obtained three arrest warrants for Breeden with a bond amount of $52,000.
(KUTV) — Investigators say a tip from a convenience store clerk about a stolen donut led them to arrest a man accused of impersonating a police officer.
The tip came from a 7-Eleven at 850 E. Main Street in Lehi on Sunday. According to an arrest report, police were told that a man wearing a "sheriff's deputy" jacket had stolen a donut earlier in the day and left in a white Ford truck.
Lehi police looked at the surveillance video of the truck and then tracked it down to a nearby motel parking lot. Officers were told it belonged to 47-year-old Daniel Mark Wright, who was staying in a room at the motel.
"Officers knocked on the door and made contact with Wright as he opened the door and was asked to step outside. A female was also inside of the bedroom and was identified as Christian Olson. While the door was open, I observed the green Salt Lake County Sheriff's jacket hanging in the entry-way closet," a Lehi Police officer wrote in the arrest report.
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Conservation agents in Missouri rescued a deer that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement foundation.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said Cpl. Aaron Post and Cpl. Doug Yeager responded to a Kansas City area neighborhood after a resident spotted a deer trapped in the newly poured basement foundation of a home under construction.
The foundation did not have stairs or an exit door, so the agents attempted to build a ramp out of scrap lumber, but the animal attempted to hide behind the wood.
The men ended up lassoing the deer and lifting it out of the basement. The deer was released unharmed.
(The Academy Times) Legalizing recreational marijuana leads to increased sales of ice cream, cookies and chips, according to a first-of-its-kind study establishing a causal relationship between legal cannabis and junk food consumption.
"You think marijuana does no harm — that's pretty much the consensus today," said Georgia State University economist Alberto Chong in an interview with The Academic Times. "But there are unintended consequences, and one of them is the fact that you really get very hungry and you start eating crap."
Chong and co-author Michele Baggio of the University of Connecticut found that legalizing recreational marijuana causes junk food sales to rise by about 6.3% in terms of sales and 5.1% by volume. The authors presented their findings in the December 2020 issue of Economics & Human Biology.
The researchers added that while the tendency to binge on junk food after smoking a joint may be a stoner stereotype, their findings have real implications for public policy at a time when more than 40% of American adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Governments should consider the effects of marijuana on food consumption when considering whether to legalize recreational use of the drug, according to the researchers.
After smoking, Chong said, "You're like, 'I'm really hungry now' … It's what people always say, it's what people always think, but this actually proves that."
The researchers used county-by-county population data from the U.S. states of Colorado, Oregon and Washington, as well as Nielsen Retail Scanner data from between 2006 and 2016 for convenience store, drugstore and grocery store sales of junk food items.
Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012. Oregon followed shortly thereafter in 2014. As of 2021, 15 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.
The state-by-state difference in the timing of recreational marijuana legalization helped Chong and Baggio observe a causal relationship between the drug and junk food sales. The researchers also controlled for demographic factors such as race, average age of population, unemployment rate and education.
An earlier version of the paper included a breakdown of junk food sales by type that did not make it into Economics & Human Biology. Legal marijuana boosted sales of ice cream by 3.1%, cookies by 4.1% and chips by 5.3%, according to Chong and Baggio's 2019 working paper, which was covered by the Economist magazine.
While Chong typically works as a development economist, consulting for organizations such as the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program, he became interested in researching marijuana after Uruguay became the first country to legalize the drug in 2013. Since then, he and Baggio have written several eye-catching papers on the effects of legalization.
In a 2020 paper for the Canadian Journal of Economics, Chong, Baggio and Sungoh Kwon of the Korea Institute of Public Finance found that legalizing marijuana led to a more than 12% drop in alcohol sales. The paper used similar metrics — U.S. state-level statistics and Nielsen sales data — as the more recent junk food study.
Another study by Chong, Baggio and David Simon of the University of Connecticut found that legalizing marijuana leads to an overall increase in sexual activity, a reduction in use of contraceptives and an overall increase in number of births. That paper, titled "Sex, marijuana and baby booms," was published in 2019 in the Journal of Health Economics.
Chong told The Academic Times that he is tired of researching marijuana and wants to move onto other topics, but added that he has one more upcoming paper about the relationship between marijuana and domestic violence. He characterized his findings as "rather robust" and "somewhat startling," but declined to comment further because the paper needs further work.
The professor, who earned his Ph.D. from Cornell University, said that studying the effects of recreational marijuana in the U.S. is far easier than in other countries such as Uruguay and Canada that have also legalized the drug.
"There's so much data that you can exploit that you can't find in other countries," he said.
When the economists submitted the original version of their junk food paper to Economics & Human Biology in 2019, it was just five pages long, according to Chong. However, the editor asked the researchers to expand on their work, and the final version runs 13 pages.
