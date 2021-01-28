GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.
Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.
Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.
The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.
Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.
All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.
Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 10-year-old Amur tiger with arthritis underwent hip replacement surgery at a zoo outside Chicago on Wednesday, and her surgical team is confident the procedure will add years to her life.
Veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo noted that, like humans, animals routinely develop degenerative problems in their joints as they age. When the tiger, Malena, arrived at the zoo last year, she had already been diagnosed with arthritis of the hip and was receiving pain relief medications.
"We're hopeful that by doing the surgery now, we're able to really get on top of this arthritis and keep her comfortable so that she's able to live a good quality life for many years down the road," said Dr. Michael Adkesson, of the Chicago Zoological Society.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Cook, of the University of Missouri, who led the surgery team, said the 6.5-hour surgery was very challenging and took longer than expected. But he said the operation was a success and that the tiger seemed to have full range of motion in her hip after the procedure.
"The first six weeks are critical, but we've given it our best shot and are pleased with the result," Cook said.
A CT scan determined that veterinarians wouldn't be able manage the tiger's hip and keep her comfortable without performing surgery.
Florida-based medical device maker Arthrex used data from Malena's CT scan to design, manufacture, and donate a custom-made implant that is specifically designed for Malena's joint, Cook said.
"We've got to replace both parts, the ball and the socket, and we've got to do that in a really minimally invasive way so that we protect her musculature and give her the best chance of recovery," he said before the surgery.
Malena is not the first tiger to undergo total hip replacement. Previous attempts with non-custom implant designs in a snow leopard, a cheetah and a tiger in Germany have had mixed success.
According to Adkesson, the post-operative period is going to be challenging because of the need to keep Malena quiet and calm.
"Obviously, from a therapy standpoint, we're not able to get in with the tiger the same way we might do physical therapy on a dog or a domestic cat," the veterinarian said. "But our care staff have a wonderful relationship with these animals, and they'll be able to get her up and kind of moving around by asking her to come to different areas of the enclosure."
Amur tigers — also known as a Siberian tigers — once roamed in Russia and China, but are now endangered; Their population in the wild is estimated between 500 and 600 animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ada County, ID - Detectives are looking for a man who used a golf club to break the glass front door of Pierce Park Greens clubhouse in northwest Boise last fall.
The break-in occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, shortly after the course was closed for the night.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a dark baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with a shirt over it that reads "I 'heart' hot moms," jeans, white athletic shoes, and a metal ring on his middle right finger walking around outside the clubhouse. He looks through the window a few times and tries to open the door handle, which is locked.
The man is then seen grabbing a golf club, which he uses to smash the glass of the front door.
The man then goes into the clubhouse and starts looking for something. He runs out several seconds later. It does not appear he found what he was looking for inside. Employees found later that several keys were missing.
The golf course is located at 5812 N. Pierce Park Lane. Employees did not recognize the man and do not have any idea who it could be.
Anyone with information should send Detective Justin Elliott an email at jelliott@adacounty.id.gov or call (208) 577-3597.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) A Céline Dion superfan in the UK got drunk and legally changed his name to hers — then promptly forgot about it.
But it's all coming back to him now.
The 30-year-old Céline Dion — né Thomas Dodd — told The Post that he came up with the idea while boozing it up and watching a TV concert by the 52-year-old Canadian crooner on Christmas Eve — because he loves her.
"She is my go-to person I listen to when I need cheering up," he told The Post via Twitter.
He said he spent much of the pandemic watching concerts while at home, including one by Dion over the holiday that was accompanied by a magnum of Champagne given to him by a friend. "That'll probably explain a lot!" he said.
While enjoying the show, he plunked down 89 pounds (about $122) and officially took her name via an online application. However, the details are a bit fuzzy.
"I honestly, hand on heart, don't remember doing it!" he said. "I remember watching the concert and remember getting rather tipsy."
Days later, he came home from work as a hospitality manager in Staffordshire, England, to find an envelope with documentation waiting for him.
"I wasn't aware I had done it until I found that envelope in my post," he explained. "Initially, I had to sit down as I couldn't believe it — so I then checked my bank which confirmed it all."
And why stop there?
"Once it sunk in, I signed it straightaway as I bloody love her!" he said.
He shared images of his "change of name deed" on Twitter — yes, he did update his social media name to reflect the side-splitting switch — which includes his old signature, plus a new one in a box marked "MR CELINE DION."
"Things have been pretty crazy over here since this morning" when his story took off Friday morning and garnered worldwide media attention. "I currently have paparazzi camped outside," he said, adding a laughing-while-crying emoji.
And, he noted, his "inbox is full of Celine Dion fans asking me to record them a video message!"
He does, however, see one potential issue on the horizon. "I've just moved into a small village and haven't spoken to many people," he said. "It'll cause quite a stir when I tell them my new name."
However, one person who initially was not amused by the change was his mom.
"My mother wasn't best pleased at first, but now she sees the funny side!" he said. "My friends have said they are not surprised! It was only a few weeks back I hired an Elsa from 'Frozen' tribute to perform on my driveway for me when I was drunk because I was bored! Anything is possible!"
He added that rather than revert to his birth name, at least for now his name change will go on — "As it stands – I'm keeping it!" he said — though he added that everything "depends on how difficult it makes my life!"
In the meantime, he said he is hoping to get a chance to eventually talk with or meet his namesake — whom he last saw in concert in 2019 — and is working with a UK radio station to see if that can happen.
But the power of love could be overwhelming for the nouveau Dion if that does.
"You might think I'm joking. I'll need to be put on oxygen!" he said. "Just thinking about it is making my heart race and my eyes water. It would honestly mean the world and more."
The original Dion's representatives didn't immediately reply when The Post reached out for comment Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia, Canada, responded to a home at which a deer managed to squeeze in through a dog door and was unable to find an exit.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police based in Kamloops said officers responded to a Westsyde home where a deer was reported rampaging inside.
Police said the deer had squeezed in through a dog door and was running wild inside, attempting to find a way out of the home.
The deer damaged a TV and other items before police were able to use a blanket to cover its head and slide it out of the home on a rug.
Police said the deer did not appear to be injured and it was released at the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There are a lot of foods that pair together perfectly to spark a little romance. Spaghetti and meatballs, for instance. Chocolate and strawberries, too. Kraft's Valentine's Day concoction, on the other hand, sparks confusion.
While macaroni merges with cheese most harmoniously, Kraft decided to add on a third wheel for Feb. 14: candy … pink candy. And no, the candy is not for dessert.
On Wednesday, Kraft-Heinz announced a contest to give out free "kits" of its latest, limited-time mac and cheese. The box of Original Mac & Cheese will be joined by a packet of pink, candy-flavored powder to mix into one's cheesy dinner. According to the brand, the mix will turn the noodles a bright magenta color, rather than that familiar orange.
So, what makes the powder pink? Is it crushed-up conversation hearts? Is it a special dust from Cupid's arrow? Actually, according to a Kraft-Heinz spokesperson, the vibrant pink hue comes from beetroot and carrot concentrates. As for what makes it tastes like candy, the extra packet of powder contains fructose, natural flavors and vanilla extract, they said.
To win a free box of the neon noodles, head to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com beginning at 8 a.m. CST through Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. CST and enter the contest. A thousand winners will be selected to receive the magenta mac in time for Feb. 14.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(USA Today) Lady Gaga Oreos are now available at stores nationwide and the cookie brand and singer are celebrating the release with a Twitter scavenger hunt.
Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, announced the collaboration with the pop star in December with the specially-themed packages of the cookies based on her latest album, "Chromatica."
The cookies, which come in six-cookie or full packs, are "pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green colored creme" and feature designs inspired by the album on the wafer, the company said.
To celebrate the release, Oreo is hosting a digital scavenger hunt on Twitter Thursday with new clues posted hourly from its Twitter account between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST.
The clues are inspired by Lady Gaga's "Chromatica album" and according to the contest rules, 50 fans will be randomly selected to win pink packs of Oreos signed by Gaga herself and valued at $125.
For a chance to win, reply to the tweet with the correct answer, tagging #ChromaticaCookieHunt, #sweepstakes and @Oreo.
Oreo also has a "Sing it with Oreo" contest through April 30 with Gaga. Learn more at www.singitwithoreo.com.
The Oreo/Gaga collaboration is the latest in a string of partnerships featuring music stars and brands. Both Travis Scott and J Balvin teamed up with McDonald's on signature meals. Bad Bunny and Cardi B paired up with Crocs and Reebok respectively on fresh footwear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Bird watching experts said a snowy owl that drew crowds of onlookers to New York's Central Park is the first member of its species to be spotted in the area since 1890.
The snowy owl, a species typically found much further north in Arctic regions, drew crowds of onlookers to Central Park on Wednesday when photos of the avian started appearing on social media.
Experts said Wednesday marked the first time a snowy owl had been seen in Central Park since 1890. They said the owls sometimes venture south in search of prey and are occasionally seen in the Long Island area.
The NYC Audubon conservation group celebrated the bird's arrival in the park and urged onlookers to make sure not to disturb the owl.
"Owls are especially prone to disturbance in urban areas, from dogs, joggers, and fans. Please exercise caution, keep your distance, and model best birding behavior in their presence," the group tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tokyo — In a country known for cleanliness — Japan, after all, gave the world fancy bidets, hot spring bathing spas, Biore cleansing pads and Marie Kondo — perhaps it's no surprise that a young entrepreneur has cornered the sweet smell of success. For about $150, "Odorate" offers clients a customized, industrial-grade analysis of that most uncomfortable of subjects: body odor.
Founder Shota Ishida, 30, estimates less than 1% of the population, or about 1 million Japanese, are anxious about whether they smell. But for this minority, the worry can be crippling, even life-defining.
"It's something they can't bring up with friends or family," he told CBS News from his tiny lab in Saitama, north of Tokyo. "Getting the facts is a huge relief for them."
The lightbulb went off when Ishida was a grad student. Often too busy to bathe or change clothes, he started to obsess over whether he was causing offense in the economics department. Working up the nerve to simply ask friends, he realized, could be futile because most people are too diplomatic to blurt out the noxious truth.
So he joined forces with a chemist friend and they bought a secondhand gas chromatography mass spectrometer (GC-MS) for about $50,000. In 2019, they began offering discreet yet fulsome BO analysis. Customers create a smell sample by wearing a plain white t-shirt enhanced with odor-absorbing activated charcoal for 24 hours, which they mail in for analysis.
GC-MS technology is perhaps best known from crime shows like CSI, where lab-coated cops process biological fragments from murder scenes into air-tight forensic evidence. Considered the gold standard for identifying unknown chemical substances, the tool is widely used in everything from pesticide analysis to the food, beverage and perfume industries.
Now it's analyzing personal body odor, too. Ishida's clients get a readout, in parts per million, that explains how much of a few key offenders they're emitting. Ishida hones in on the levels of 25 of the most pungent organic compounds that make up each individual's smell profile, including, for example, diacetyl (blamed for "back of the head" odor) and nonenal (associated with "old-age smell").
In addition to clinical data indicating whether a client's odor falls within the "normal" range, Ishida also carries out a more low-tech sniff test for the underarms, collar area and back, and offers helpful descriptors such as "oily," "like onions starting to rot," or "gamey," before rendering a final verdict on whether the client is, in fact, odiferous.
The unusual taxonomy, he said, "is meant to be easily understandable, if brutal."
It's not entirely pleasant work, and Ishida said he tries to stay focused by limiting himself to six shirts per shift. "People think it's disgusting, but it doesn't bother me."
If getting the cold hard facts about your BO sounds terrifying, the bad news is tempered somewhat with helpful hints about inexpensive and widely available deodorants, body soaps, and laundry detergents, in addition to suggested lifestyle changes that may help. Ishida said that about half of customers are given the all clear, told they have no particularly offensive smell.
Some clients pay extra for a face-to-face consultation, and at the end of one meeting, Ishida was startled to have his hand grabbed in gratitude.
"Japanese people don't normally shake hands," he recalled. "To see someone so happy — it was wonderful."
Women in their 30s and 40s are his main clientele, but parents often buy the kits for their teenagers. "For most of my adult clients, their anxiety begins in school, and dogs them throughout their lives, holding them back in their careers and even in romance. So if we can nip this in the bud early, it's great."
After a little more than a year in business, Ishida has sold more than 1,000 kits, and he supplements his revenue by consulting for makers of odor-treatment products. He's about to launch a new armpit-only analysis kit, and is weighing a halitosis rating service, too.
With a new trend in Japan of office workers raising a stink about pungent colleagues, an offense known as "smell harassment," Ishida's business prospects seem anything but putrid.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee at an Australian zoo escaped from its enclosure early Thursday morning, but it returned to the exhibit without any intervention, officials said.
The Taronga Zoo in Sydney said a contractor doing work at the facility spotted the male chimpanzee sitting calmly outside of its enclosure at 5:47 a.m. Thursday and alerted officials.
The zoo's emergency response unit was activated, but ended up not being needed, as the chimp returned to its enclosure on its own a few minutes after it was seen by the contractor.
"The chimp is safe and well and is being monitored by our specialist keepers and vets," the zoo said in a statement.
Officials said the chimpanzee troop will remain off public display until conclusion of an investigation into how the primate managed to escape.