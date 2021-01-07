WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re an identical twin who’s always resisted being called a clone of your sibling, scientists say you have a point.
Identical twins are not exactly genetically the same, new research shows.
Scientists in Iceland sequenced DNA from 387 pairs of identical twins — those derived from a single fertilized egg — as well as from their parents, children and spouses. That allowed them to find “early mutations that separate identical twins,” said Kari Stefansson, a geneticist at the University of Iceland and the company deCODE genetics, and co-author of the paper published Thursday in the journal Nature Genetics.
A mutation means an alteration in a sequence of DNA — a tiny change that is not inherently good or bad, but can influence physical features or susceptibility to certain diseases. They can occur when a cell divides and makes a slight error in replicating DNA.
On average, identical twins have 5.2 of these early genetic differences, the researchers found. But about 15% of identical twin pairs have more genetic differences, some of them up to 100, said Stefansson.
These differences represent a tiny portion of each twin’s genetic code, but they could influence why one twin is taller or why one twin is at greater risk for certain cancers.
Previously, many researchers believed that physical differences between identical twins were related mostly to environmental factors, such as nutrition or lifestyle.
Jan Dumanski, a geneticist at Uppsala University in Sweden, who was not involved in the new paper, praised it as “a clear and important contribution” to medical research.
“The implication is that we have to be very careful when we are using twins as a model” for teasing apart the influences of nature and nurture, he said.
Previous studies, including a 2008 paper in The American Journal of Human Genetics, have identified some genetic differences between identical twins.
The new study goes beyond earlier work by including DNA of parents, children and spouses of identical twins. That allowed the researchers to pinpoint when genetic mutations occurred in two different kinds of cells — those present in just one individual and those inherited by that person’s children. They also found mutations that occurred before the developing embryo split into two, setting the stage for twins.
Stefansson said that his team had found pairs of twins where a mutation is present in all cells of the body of one twin, but not found in the other twin at all. However, “sometimes the second twin may show the mutation in some cells, but not all cells,” he said.
Nancy Segal, a psychologist who studies twins at California State University, Fullerton and was not involved in the paper, called the research “heroic and really significant.”
“This will force scientists to refine our thinking about the influences of genetics and environment,” she said. “Twins are very alike, but it is not a perfect similarity.”
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A wealthy Indonesian man who shared photos from a plane where he and his wife were the sole passengers said he bought all available tickets for the flight to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
Richard Muljadi, a Jakarta-based socialite famous for his extravagant lifestyle, posted a series of photos to his Instagram story showing he and his wife traveling alone on a Batik Air flight from Jakarta to Bali.
Muljadi said he bought as many tickets as possible for the flight -- which boasted 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats -- because he and his wife, Shalvynne Chang, were "super paranoid" about being exposed to COVID-19.
He did not disclose how much he paid to keep the flight private, but he wrote the amount was "still cheaper" than chartering a private plane.
The Lion Air Group, which operates Batik Air, confirmed Muljadi and Chang were the only passengers on the flight. The company said Muljadi had only booked two tickets in his name, but it was unclear whether he had purchased other tickets in a separate booking.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a medical college in India recorded the moment a leopard wandered into a building on campus and wandered around a hallway.
The footage, recorded at Chamarajanagar Medical College in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, shows a leopard wandering into a building on campus and walking up and down a hallway before fleeing out the same door it used to enter the facility.
The dean of the school confirmed the leopard entered the building Jan. 2 and the animal's incursion was witnessed by college staff.
Officials said the college is located next to a tiger reserve, so leopards are sometimes spotted on campus.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The organizers of the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual January event held on public transport in more than a dozen cities worldwide, announced the 2021 event has been canceled.
Improv Everywhere, the performance art group that has organized the No Pants Subway Ride since the first event was held in 2002 in New York City, said this year's sans-pants public transit trek has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are canceling the annual No Pants Subway Ride this year," Improv Everywhere said on the event's official website. "We look forward to hosting more large-scale events once it is safe to do so again."
Previous years have seen organized groups of subway riders taking per-determined commuter train routes in their underwear in cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Boston, Berlin, Calgary, Dallas, Mexico City, Tokyo, London, Lisbon, St. Peterburg, Melbourne and San Francisco.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said they are trying to identify the owner of a pot-bellied pig found next to a highway, where it is suspected to have been abandoned.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were summoned to the side of U.S. 89, between Flagstaff and Cameron, where a pig was spotted wandering loose.
Troopers were able to lasso the pig and guide it into a kennel to be taken to the Coconino Humane Association.
Authorities are now attempting to identify the pig's owner. Troopers said an empty water dish nearby the animal indicates the pig may have been intentionally abandoned next to the highway.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man spent nearly 30 minutes reeling in a massive 57-pound flathead catfish that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed is a new state record.
The department said Joshua Dixon, 34, of Cecil County, was fishing from shore near the Lapidum Boat Ramp on the Susquehanna River when he hooked something that he initially didn't believe was a fish at all.
"It was really weird because I thought I snagged a tree," Dixon said. "It didn't feel like a fish but after a while, it was going crazy."
Dixon said it took nearly 30 minutes for him to reel in what turned out to be a 57-pound, 50-inch long flathead catfish.
A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist confirmed the catch and the department verified it was a new state record for the largest flathead catfish.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who bought a handful of scratch-off lottery tickets to put in her Christmas cards said she ended up with one ticket left over -- and it won more than $7,000.
The Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she bought multiple scratch-off tickets from the Edgeworth Newsagency to put into Christmas cards for friends, but after sealing up the last card she discovered she had one lottery ticket left over.
"I thought I may as well keep it for myself," the woman recalled.
The player scratched off the ticket and revealed it was a $7,765.45 top prize winner.
"I was dumbfounded," she said. "I was so excited. I couldn't believe it. I just sat there completely stunned."
The winner said the ticket very nearly became someone else's good fortune.
"I could have easily put that ticket in someone's Christmas card," she said. "I felt as though it was really meant to be for me."
The woman said her plans for the winnings include taking a vacation to South Australia and sharing with her granddaughter.
(USA TODAY) Two BASE jumpers leapt from the outdoor rooftop bar of the Grand Hyatt Nashville on Jan. 1, causing "mass panic" among the bar patrons who witnessed the ordeal, according to police.
Nashville resident Amanda Bagley was having a New Year's reunion with friends at the rooftop lounge "when a couple guys base jumped off the roof," she wrote on Facebook, sharing a now-viral video of her shock at seeing the men walk straight to the roof's ledge and leap off.
BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. Unlike skydivers, BASE jumpers leap with parachutes from fixed points like high buildings, cliffs or bridges.
Staff members tried to stop the men from jumping, but their calls went unheeded.
Bagley told Nashville's WSMV TV . "I would be lying if (I said) I wasn't experiencing some trauma. There was staff shouting that you can't do that."
In an e-mail to USA TODAY, Bagley wrote, "It was absolutely shocking. I felt like I was in a movie."
"I noticed one of the guys walk in because of his gear. He just stuck out with the helmet and the GoPro," Bagley told USA TODAY, saying the incident was at about 6 p.m. "Then I scanned lower to see the harness, then the bundled parachute in his right hand. In a moment of focus, I started filming. I wanted to make sure I captured what was going on."
Nashville's WKRN and CNN cited a Nashville Metro Police report stating the base jumping incident caused "mass panic" for bar patrons. No arrests have been made.
Hyatt confirmed the incident in a statement to WKRN, saying the men were staying at the hotel. The men have been banned due to the incident.
"We can confirm that an isolated situation occurred in the early evening on January 1, 2021, at Grand Hyatt Nashville involving two guests of the hotel. Two guests wearing parachutes jumped to the street level from the hotel's rooftop lounge," the statement said. "The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel. We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior."
USA TODAY has reached out to Nashville Metro Police and Hyatt hotels for further comment.
Bagley also witnessed and chronicled the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville. "Woke up to an insane explosion downtown Nashville, shook our building ... cars on fire in the street," she wrote on Facebook next to a video.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The American Kennel Club is welcoming a new dog breed to the pack and it is tiny.
It's called the Biewer terrier, developed in Germany in the 1980s.
The club says that the breed is a happy-go-lucky dog with a childlike, even whimsical attitude. They are intelligent, devoted and loyal companions, despite their mischief at times.
It's similar to a Yorkie with a long, flowing coat in a variety of colors hanging close to the ground. They tend to weigh between 4 and 8 pounds.
It is now the 197th recognized breed by the American Kennel Club, which means that this toy dog breed can compete for Best in Show at many U.S. events, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
(Huffington Post) A lot of Twitter users were alienated by the sight of President Donald Trump's supporters raiding the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday ― with emphasis on the "alien."
It seems the MAGA mob reminded many people of that time in September 2019 when folks on the internet hyped the idea of storming Area 51, the once-secret military base in Nevada where, legend has it, the U.S. government keeps its secrets on extraterrestrial life.
Although a few dozen people showed up at Area 51 back then, no one actually stormed the military base, in part thanks to harsh warnings from the feds.
Many Twitter users noted big differences between the Area 51 raid that never happened and Wednesday's riot at the Capitol ― mainly the level of security at the two locations.
