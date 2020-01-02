HUDDLESTON, Va. (AP) — Country singer Willie Nelson frequently sings about traveling and seeing things he may never see again.
Chances are he had never before encountered a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture of himself — guitar and iconic pigtail braids included — like the one a Virginia woman recently created.
Huddleston native Beth Bays has been making giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years. Her most memorable ones include characters from “The Wizard of Oz” and the Virginia Tech Hokie bird mascot.
But her latest work, “Will-Hay Nelson,” really struck a chord in the community upon its debut in November, Bays told news outlets.
“This one seems to be everyone’s favorite by far,” Bays said. “My cousin joked that I might have to quit now because I’ll never be able to top this.”
Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest. The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community.
Bays said Will-Hay Nelson was easier to assemble than some of her past sculptures but was more difficult in terms of details, The News & Advance reported. She said she used chicken wire to make the arms and the guitar is made of Styrofoam.
“I also had to make a nose out of chicken wire because Willie has a very prominent nose and I wanted to get that right,” Bays said.
Bays said every year the community gets together and sings songs related to the sculptures. This year local musician Dave Owens switched up the lyrics to one of Nelson’s songs.
“I changed ‘On the Road Again’ to ‘On the Farm Again,’” Owens said laughing. “It’s always a good time.”
Nelson saw the viral video of the performance and shared it on his Facebook page. Seems like the hay sculpture may always be on his mind.
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan community solved an olfactory mystery that could be dubbed "The Case of the Rancid Radishes."
Residents called officials in Delta Township last month, concerned about a smell they thought might be natural gas or sewer leaks. Township Manager Brian Reed and his staff got to the, well, root of the problem: rotting radishes in nearby farm fields, the Lansing State Journal reported.
To be more precise, it was the unseemly smell of decomposing daikon radishes, a Japanese root vegetable. They had been planted in fields in the township and surrounding areas as a cover crop after a wet spring.
The radish variety is among those recommended by natural resources officials to plant during such periods — not to harvest but to decompose in a bid to nourish the soil, aerate it and prevent erosion.
Decompose they did, and when temperatures rose in December the scent permeated the air.
"All these cover crops did their job beautifully for saving the soil and increasing organic matter in the soil and keeping the nutrients in place so they don't leach out," said Dave Edwards, a local farmer who normally plants 1,600 acres of corn but was limited to 170 acres last spring because of the heavy precipitation.
The stench should subside with consistently colder weather. In the meantime, Edwards said, the radish gambit "was a great opportunity — other than the smell."
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to prison for trying to steal a new $219,000 home by snatching and filing a signed deed without signing loan documents.
Stanley Livingston, 45, was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence last month in Polk County court, the Ledger reported. A jury convicted him in September of grand theft and filing a false document against real property. Livingston, who represented himself, had faced up to 30 years in prison.
In his closing argument at trial, Livingston said he had no intention of stealing the home. He said he believed that the seller, Starlight Homes Florida, already had been paid.
Livingston had contracted to buy a new house in a Haines City subdivision, trial witnesses testified. During a May 2018 meeting to close the sale, he had asked to delay signing the mortgage documents until the end of the meeting. His signature would have committed him to repaying the home loan. At some point, Livingston grabbed the deed, which Starlight Homes officials already had signed, and ran to his truck. A closing agent testified that she ran after Livingston but he quickly drove away.
The deed was filed with the Polk County Clerk of Courts two days after the meeting, according to testimony. He told workers he had paid $1 for the house and property, where he was now living, officials said. Later that day, he went to the subdivision sales office to tell the developer that he now owned the house and to leave him alone. They called police, and Livingston was arrested.
The trial judge voided the deed almost immediately after Livingston's conviction, returning the home to Starlight Homes Florida.
HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — A man who set off fireworks near a movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots, leading to 911 calls and an evacuation, authorities said.
Howell Township police responded to the Xscape Theater around 6 p.m. Wednesday and soon learned the theater manager had confronted a man who had lighted fireworks outside another business near the theater, authorities said.
The remnants of the fireworks were located, and it was determined that no shots had been fired.
A 23-year-old Lakewood man told police he had set off the fireworks as part of his friend's marriage proposal at the other business.
While noting there was no intent to cause panic at the theater, a post on the Howell police Facebook page stated that "obviously this was a very poor decision rather than an overt act."
The Lakewood man was charged with a fireworks infraction and disorderly conduct.
No injuries were reported.
PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening, police said.
Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, was arrested Monday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, the Pineville Police Department said in a release on its Facebook page. She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample given to officers at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit, the statement said.
Miller pleaded guilty in Bell County Circuit Court in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Miller was being held in the Bell County Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.
VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — The top Republican in the New York State Assembly was charged New Year's Eve with driving while intoxicated in his state-issued vehicle, just a week after he wrote a newspaper column warning citizens against getting behind the wheel drunk.
Brian M. Kolb, a Republican from Canandaigua who represents a district just outside Rochester, was arrested near his home after what he called a "lapse in judgement."
Authorities said they were called to a crash in Victor just before 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle ran into a ditch. Kolb was found to be the driver of the 2018 GMC Acadia that crashed in front of his home.
An Ontario County sheriff's deputy administered field sobriety tests, which Kolb failed, before taking him to jail.
While there, authorities said a breath test indicated Kolb's blood-alcohol content was over 0.08%, which is the legal limit for driving in New York.
No one else was injured. Officials did not say where Kolb was driving from.
Kolb said there was no excuse.
"This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it," the assemblyman said in a brief written statement. "I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."
Kolb has represented the district since 2000 and has served as Assembly minority leader since 2009. The district covers all of Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County. In 2018, Kolb briefly campaigned to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo before dropping out of the race.
On Christmas Eve, Kolb wrote a column in the upstate Daily Messenger newspaper that warned against driving while under the influence of alcohol during the holidays, and acknowledged December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.
"Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year's Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits," he wrote. "Done safely, and in moderation, these can be wonderful holiday experiences. However, tragedy can be only one bad decision away."
News of Kolb's arrest led fellow Republican Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor to call for him to step down.
Kolb "should step down as Assembly Minority Leader," Lalor tweeted. "That he hasn't done so already is a disgrace."
But Assembly Deputy Minority Leader William Barclay, also a Republican, said it's "premature" to ask for Kolb's resignation. Barclay said lawmakers will be back in Albany next week, and said Kolb should have a chance to speak before lawmakers decide how to move forward.
"I've talked to a lot of members," he said. "I think there are people who are concerned."
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — A man stole a pickup truck with a sleeping passenger and a goat inside it and drove it all the way from Missouri to Oklahoma before releasing the terrified victim and animal and eventually being arrested, authorities say.
According to an arrest report, two men in the truck parked outside of an adult video store in Carthage, Missouri, early Wednesday morning. The driver went inside the store and the passenger fell asleep. When the passenger awoke, a masked man was driving the truck and pointing a gun at his head, Tulsa TV station KOTV reported.
The carjacking suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Kirby, drove from Missouri through Kansas. During the 130-mile ordeal, Kirby took methamphetamine, pistol-whipped the victim and continually threatened him, according to the arrest report. He was eventually arrested in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, after he let the passenger and the goat out of the truck and the victim called 911, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Kirby, who is from Mannford, west of Tulsa, was jailed on suspicion of kidnapping, pointing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jail records don't list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.
The Sand Springs Police Department said on Facebook: "OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird. Let's slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year."
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Georgia mother shared an X-ray photo showing the new location of the Apple AirPod her son received for Christmas -- his stomach.
Kiara Stroud said her 7-year-old son received a new set of AirPods, wireless Bluetooth earbuds, as a Christmas gift, and he ended up in the emergency room when he told her he had accidentally swallowed one.
The boy told his mother he had been holding the AirPod in his mouth when he swallowed accidentally.
An X-ray image taken at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston shows the device inside the boy's stomach.
"He was like, 'Mom. I don't want my phone,' because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he's like, 'I don't want to be near my phone. I don't want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' He's a crazy kid," Stroud told WSB-TV.
Stroud said the doctors decided to leave the AirPod where it is and told her it will pass through his body naturally.
The mother said her son will be using wired headsets until he gets a little older.
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who won a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery drawing said she owes her good luck to a mistake she made when filling out her play slip.
Dorothy Woods of Goldvein told Virginia Lottery officials she bought her Cash 5 ticket from the Morrisville Mini Mart in Bealeton and had intended to play her usual numbers, 4-9-14-17-24.
Woods checked the results of the Christmas Eve drawing and thought she had matched four of the five numbers drawn: 4-9-14-17-28.
The player said it came as a shock when she realized she had made a mistake when filling out her play slip and her ticket bore a 28 instead of a 24, earning her the $100,000 top prize.
"My kids were more excited than anything," Woods said.
(Huffington Post) A Wisconsin man who was cited for regularly defecating in a public park over a period of two years admitted that his excuse for doing so was pretty crappy.
Jeffrey S. Churchwell of Elkhorn told police that he publicly defecated up to several times per day at Natureland Park in Whitewater, according to Madison.com.
As a result, the 60-year-old suspect was cited for disorderly conduct and agreed to pay a $365 fine plus $5,705 to the county Public Works Department to reimburse them for the stains he left behind.
Walworth County sheriffs first got wind of Churchwell's movements on Oct. 8 after a worker at the Walworth County Highway Shop complained about the poop and used toilet paper left near a park building.
The worker showed deputies trail camera photos of a man later identified as Churchwell answering nature's call in the middle of nature.
The pictures showed Churchwell's car and a partial plate number, which gave a deputy a reason to pull over the pooping perp as he was driving into the park, according to The Associated Press.
At first, Churchwell, a high school English teacher who is officially retiring later this month, told the officer who pulled him over that he didn't know why he was being stopped.
But after deputies asked if he'd like to see pictures of why he was pulled over, Churchwell allegedly hung his head and said, "going to the bathroom."
Af first, Churchwell reportedly told police he had been pooping at the park since the summer, but later admitted he had been dropping deuces for more than a year.
According to a police report obtained by GazetteXtra.com Churchwell said "stupidity" was the reason for the public poops, but he also admitted he did it both for convenience and to be disrespectful.
Churchwell later sent an apology email to the deputy who arrested him and said he realized he made a mistake.
"I'm so disappointed in myself. I have the great opportunity to teach 'Political Rhetoric.' … In this class, I stress the importance of involved citizenship. And then there I am being a lousy citizen of Walworth County. My hypocrisy now sickens me," the email read.
It continued:
As well, after REALLY thinking about why I did what I did, I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me.
For that, I am truly ashamed. If the thousand students who—for some reason—respect me and my efforts here … were to discover this flaw?? Well, it wouldn't be good.
The Milton School District Board of Education approved Churchwell's retirement on Dec. 18 after a closed session to consider a staff employment/retirement issue. He had worked for the district since August 1990, according to the Milton Courier.
