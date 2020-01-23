LUDLOW, Vt. (AP) — A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont and was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, state fish and wildlife officials said.
State Fish and Wildlife received a report Wednesday morning that a moose was stuck on a bridge near the Ludlow and Cavendish area in southern Vermont.
Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck.
The department posted about the story on Facebook and said that often, such recoveries are not successful and can pose risks to the animal and responders.
“Regardless, it’s great to see that in this case it ended well for those involved and for this very fortunate moose!” the post read.
(FOX) A Canadian teen's bizarre call to police on Tuesday to report that the fake ID they ordered online never arrived has authorities stepping up efforts to warn of potential identity theft scams.
Const. Ed Sanchuk, of the Ontario Provincial Police, West Region, shared in a video message Wednesday that an unnamed Norfolk County teenager reported the fraud.
An investigation determined the teen found an online seller who was purportedly selling fake IDs and made an attempt to buy one with an undisclosed amount of money, Sanchuk said.
The teen also gave the seller all their personal and identifying information, something Sanchuk warned could result in potential identity theft in the future.
"Please do not share any personal or identifying information with anyone on the Internet," he said. "You just don't know where that information goes."
Parents and caregivers should talk to their kids about the potential consequences of buying and using a fake ID, Sanchuk said, adding that as a parent himself, he'd be talking to his two children.
"We know teenagers that want to be older so they can drive," he said. "When they're 19 they get into bars and purchase alcohol, or they turn 21 in order to go into the (United) States."
Sanchuk warned that those found using an identification that uses somebody else's name or claims they are an age other than their own can face criminal charges.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call in South Carolina was forced to settle a beef between his K9 and a spooked cow by using a stun gun.
Georgetown County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill community on Wednesday when a K9 that was brought to the scene reportedly became "distracted" and bit a cow belonging to the property owners, a statement from the agency said. The officer was forced to stun the dog to prevent the cow from being seriously injured, the office said.
Reacting to the bite, the cow charged at the deputy and property owner, hitting them and causing minor injuries. After taking stock of the situation, the deputy placed the dog in his cruiser. None of the people or animals involved appeared to be seriously hurt, The Greenville News reported.
At the end of it all — the sheriff's office determined the original burglary call was unfounded.
Pleasant Hill is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of Myrtle Beach.
The Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty, is being investigated in connection with allegations of an assault involving a 13-year-old boy, police said.
The incident happened during a November photo shoot with fans and the 7-foot furry orange creature at the Wells Fargo Center.
Chris Greenwell, the boy's father, said the Flyers invited him and his son to meet Gritty to thank them for being season ticket holders, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. But what was supposed to be a fun evening with the hockey team's mascot quickly turned sour.
Greenwell told the newspaper that after the photo was snapped, his son playfully patted Gritty on the head. The mascot hopped out of his chair, "took a running start" and punched the teenage boy in the back, Greenwell alleged.
In an email to officials at Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers, Greenwell called Gritty's actions "unprofessional and unacceptable," according to The Inquirer.
"I know it was not correct for my son to harmlessly tap him on his head but for a Flyers employee to get throw a full punch at someone with his back turned and hurt a 13 year old boy is assault, unprofessional and unacceptable for your organization," the email said. NBC News has not verified the email.
Greenwell also took issue with how the photo turned out, telling officials that Gritty was not looking at the camera.
The Flyers said in a statement Wednesday: "We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."
Greenwell said he took his son to a chiropractor and was told that the teen had a back bruise and had suffered mild pain, according to The Inquirer. He also contacted officials at Comcast Spectacor about how the situation could be resolved.
When an agreement could not be reached, Greenwell contacted the police.
A police spokesperson said the investigation "is active and ongoing."
(HUFFINGTON POST) An Australian woman has had to deal with an extraordinary confrontation in her workplace.
Bree Blakeman, a senior research fellow at the Australian National University in Canberra, thought at first her office had been trashed when she arrived at work this week. Well, it had, but the offender, a common brushtail possum, was cute enough to get away with it.
The sheepish-faced possum quickly found internet stardom, with Blakeman's tweet raking in hundreds of thousands of likes.
She explained in an update that the critter had fallen in through the ceiling, and she'd called campus officials to catch and relocate it ― but its departure would ultimately be on its own terms.
Come nightfall, the possum had still not expressed any interest in giving up his new lodgings.
"Looks like Possum will be spending another night in my office," Blakeman wrote. "It showed no interest in alternate accommodation provided (+ fresh fruit). The wildlife people will check again in the morning."
On Tuesday, Blakeman provided a "world exclusive possum update": It was still occupying her office.
Finally, on the third day, the possum saga drew to a close. Still refusing to enter the box placed in the office to relocate him, the little guy exited the same way he came in.
Of course, three days could not go by without the new online sensation becoming the star of a few memes.
BERLIN (AP) — No joke: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you'd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.
State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the 2.96-millimeter (0.12-inches) gold coin is the smallest in the world.
It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).
Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.
Dhaka (AFP) - An ailing Bangladeshi who went missing almost half a century ago has been reunited with his family after a video appeal on Facebook seeking help for his treatment went viral.
Habibur Rahman was a 30-year-old businessman and father-of-four in the northeastern city of Sylhet when he disappeared in 1972 after travelling for work to the port city of Chittagong, his family said.
His family, most of whom now live abroad, searched for him for years without success -- until the wife of one of his grandsons in the United States spotted him in the video uploaded this month.
Rahman became an itinerant living in Sufi shrines in Moulvibazar district according to his caregiver Rajiya Begum, who has been looking after him for the past five years.
He was admitted to a local hospital earlier this month after breaking his arm.
Unable to pay for his surgery, Begum asked another patient in the hospital to film a video of Rahman's plight and post it on Facebook on his behalf.
The footage was shared and re-uploaded by other users and viewed at least a million times.
"She notified us and we rushed to the hospital and found my grandfather alive," Kefayat Hussain, one of Rahman's 13 grandchildren and who lives in Sylhet, told AFP on Monday his sister-in-law's discovery.
The 20-year-old said Rahman confirmed his late wife's and other family members' names.
"He could not recognise us at first but when he saw my father's elder cousins, he right away knew it was us. He wept like a baby," Hussain said.
"He kept asking questions about my grandma and uncles who live abroad."
Rahman's family do not know why he went missing, but said after years of uncertainty they were just happy to find out that he is alive.
Rahman's third son Jalal Uddin, who also lives in Sylhet and was one-and-a-half years old when his father disappeared, said his "heart bled for long 48 years as I barely remembered my father's face".
Relatives were flying from Britain and the US to Bangladesh for a family reunion, he told AFP.
BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say they've mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx.
In a paper published Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports, the authors say the technique allowed them to produce a single sound - somewhere between the vowels in 'bed' and 'bad.'
The eerie tone is unlikely to be a precise reflection of the speech of Egyptian priest Nesyamun, whose mummified body the researchers worked with, because the tongue has lost much of its bulk over three millennia.
"We have made a faithful sound for his tract in its current position, but we would not expect an exact speech match given his tongue state," said co-author David M. Howard of London's Royal Holloway college.
The model alone also isn't enough to synthesize whole words or sentences, the authors said, noting that this would require the ability to calculate the audio output from the vocal tract as its shape is being changed.
"But this is something that is being worked on, so it will be possible one day," said Howard.
Rudolf Hagen, an ear, nose and throat expert at the University Hospital in Wuerzburg, Germany, who specializes in thorax reconstruction and wasn't involved in the study, expressed skepticism. Even cutting-edge medicine struggles to give living people without a thorax a "normal" voice, he said.
Co-author John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said the technique could be used to help people interpret historical heritage.
"When visitors encounter the past, it is usually a visual encounter," said Schofield. "With this voice we can change that, and make the encounter more multidimensional."
"There is nothing more personal than someone's voice, so we think that hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, making heritage places like Karnak, Nesyamun's temple, come alive," he said.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Iceland responded to an unusual call when an Arctic seal wandered far away from home and ended up in a harbor.
The Southern Peninsula Region Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded Friday to a report of a seal pup acting strangely in Njarovik harbor.
Police took the seal to the Reykjavik Family Park and Zoo, where veterinarians said it was suffering from malnutrition and an eye infection.
The seal was identified as a ringed seal, a species native to the Arctic. Experts said young ringed seals are known to wander far from their native habitat and have been spotted in Iceland before.
The zoo said the young seal will be released back into the wild once it is recovered.
(FOX) It'll be the kingpin of beers.
Jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's daughter is getting ready to launch a new line of beer inspired by her pint-sized father.
The new brew, which is awaiting approval from the Mexican government to go to market, is part of the "El Chapo 701" brand run by El Chapo's daughter Alejandrina Guzman Salazar. The company already has a clothing line.
The name is a reference to El Chapo's position on Forbes' 2009 richest people list — back when he had a reputed net worth of $1 billion.
The drug kingpin, who once ruled over the powerful Sinaloa cartel, is now serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado.
A 12-ounce bottle of his namesake beer, dubbed El Chapo Mexican Lager, is expected to fetch 70.10 pesos — around $3.75 in the states, USA Today reported.
The daughter debuted the beer at a ritzy trade show in Guadalajara last week, the news outlet said.
It was unclear whether the lager would pair well with El Chapo's reputed favorite meal — his mother's homemade enchiladas, which she sought to bring to him while he was in federal lockup last year.
