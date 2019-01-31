BERLIN (AP) — A paternity test on a baby orangutan has come back with a surprising result.

Basel Zoo in northwestern Switzerland said Thursday the test showed 5-month-old Padma wasn’t fathered by the male in her enclosure.

Keepers routinely take DNA samples from newborn orangutans because the endangered great apes are part of a breeding program.

Researchers at Basel University’s forensic laboratory compared Padma’s DNA to that of Budi, a 14-year-old male living in the same enclosure as the baby’s mother, Maja.

They found it didn’t match Budi’s DNA. Instead, it matched 18-year-old orangutan Vendel, who lives in the next enclosure.

It appears that for Maja and Vendel, the dominant male at Basel Zoo, the dividing fence was no obstacle to some monkey business.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SWANSEA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a man launched into Mr. Miyagi's famous crane kick pose before stealing a purse at a gas station in South Carolina.

Swansea police posted photos from surveillance video on Facebook showing the man striking the pose from the 1984 film "The Karate Kid." Police say the man took the purse from a vehicle at a gas station on Saturday.

The photos show him holding the one-legged stance that Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel LaRusso in the movie.

Police say the pose appears to be the man's "unique" ritual. Surveillance photos show him in the stance that Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel LaRusso in the movie.

Police say in a Tuesday post that the man has been identified and warrants are forthcoming. News outlets report the man's name and charges weren't available Wednesday morning.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man drove through a Florida airport fence and onto an active runway.

In a Pensacola News-Journal report , police said 20-year-old Zane Alexander Carlson was arrested Wednesday at Pensacola International Airport on suspicion of trespassing and criminal mischief.

Police spokesman Mike Wood said Carlson drove through a fence, onto an active runway and then into a grassy area, where he did doughnuts in his car.

Police said Carlson then drove into an open hangar where he continued to drive in circles until officers arrived.

According to police, airport operations continued as normal.

Wood said police did not know what motivated Carlson to drive through the airport fence.

Carlson was being held Thursday on $15,000 bail. Escambia County jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana town marshal wielding a chain saw rescued a horse that became wedged between two branches of a tree trunk amid subzero cold .

Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball says the horse somehow became stuck in the multi-trunked tree Wednesday morning in the town about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Gary.

He told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he feared the horse might die because it collapsed at one point and was growing weak with the temperature hovering near minus 20 degrees (minus 28 Celsius).

But when a neighbor brought a chain saw to the scene, Ball braved the frigid conditions for 45 minutes to cut away branches until the horse was able to pull free.

The horse then managed to walk back to its barn and eat breakfast.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man says he discovered he had won $22,000 in the Kansas Lottery when he was bickering with his wife about how much he spends on lottery tickets.

Shawnee resident and avid lottery player Louis Kronawitter tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that he and his wife were surprised when he found the winning 2by2 Quick Pick ticket last week. The Kansas Lottery confirmed the jackpot Tuesday.

Lottery officials say 2by2 is a daily game that offers players eight ways to win. It has a top prize of $22,000.

Kronawitter says he's always known he would win a jackpot and that he believes he'll win again someday.

Kronawitter says he plans to give a portion of his winnings to his church and use the rest to help his family.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A New Mexico woman is literally experiencing a "bunch of bologna" as a stranger has been leaving pieces of the sandwich ingredient on her doorstep.

Sharisha Morrison said that an unknown man has been, since Jan. 1, repeatedly delivering the "deli meat mystery" to her home in southeast Albuquerque.

"He'll just walk up and drop it on the little doorknob right here, and then walk away," Morrison told KOB. "That's all he does, every single time."

The woman said the delivery comes in a plastic shopping bag, and typically contains a few pieces of bologna and a few pieces of bread.

At first, Morrison thought that someone might just be leaving her food as part of an act of kindness, but when she smelled the delivery, she learned that was not the case.

"It smelled like urine," she told the news station. "I just want him to stop, I really do. ... Also, like I don't want anything more to be in there, like is it gonna be feces next time instead of urine?"

Morrison said that her neighbors, who have also reportedly received the sandwich deliveries, are moving out of their home "because they're tired of it."

The woman said the situation concerns her, considering she has a young infant, and she doesn't "want like some random guy just creeping around my apartment."

Police reportedly told the mother that there's nothing they can do unless they catch the perpetrator mid-delivery, but said they'll heighten patrols in her neighborhood.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's something creepy going on in Canada.

People have been complaining that something's been zapping the power out of their key fobs, draining their car batteries and triggering their alarms in a parking lot outside the Westview Co-op grocery store in Carstairs, a small town about 40 miles north of Calgary.

"People are actually scared to go to the co-op now because they don't know if their cars are going to start," said Laura Strate, a longtime employee at the dollar store across the street from the co-op.

Strate said that people come into her store to buy replacement batteries for their fobs because they assume a simple switch-out will work.

It doesn't.

The curious case has local electricians stumped.

"I think it is frustrating," Stephen Kennedy, the store's asset protection manager, told CBC News. "To see the level of frustration for our team and our guests is where our concern is. That's why we are taking extra steps to ensure we are driving the solution."

So far, electricians have tried shutting down the power. The goal: to rule out the possibility that the problem is arising from the building or the parking lot.

They've also tested the equipment. And still, they can't figure out what's causing the eerie outages.

"Last night (January 28) we shut off all power sources in our store and the testing equipment revealed that the interference was still being emitted. This means we are confident that the signal is not coming from the Carstairs Food Store. In addition, please note the Carstairs Food Store does not have WI-FI, so that is not a possible source," Westview Co-operative posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Mystified, Westview has turned to the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Electronic Development to shed light on the problem.

As the investigation gets underway, locals are floating a few theories of their own.

"We joke around here in Carstairs, 'Yeah, put your tin foil hats on,'" Strate said.

So far, people have speculated that the outages could be a byproduct of a recently installed security system, a nearby Tim Hortons fast-food business that opened last month, ongoing highway construction, or the demolition of a hardware building.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a wild tantrum on top of a ride-share car as it sat in midtown Manhattan traffic one Friday afternoon earlier this month.

Emilio Carpenay, of Queens, faces charges of assault and criminal mischief in the Jan. 18 attack near 40th Street and Fifth Avenue Jan. 18, police said late Monday. The chaos was all captured on video.

Police say Carpenay is thought to be the man seen in that video banging on the car's window for no apparent reason. The driver tried getting away from the man, who then pedaled ahead on his bike and hit the car with a U-lock in stopped traffic. The blows smashed the windshield and rear window of the victim's vehicle, police said. When the driver got out, Carpenay allegedly hit him over the head and back with the bike lock.

Then the video shows a man, allegedly Carpenay, climb onto the car's roof and stomp all over it while screaming at the top of his lungs. He then leaped off and pedaled away on his green bicycle.

The 23-year-old rideshare driver was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head. He was later released. There were two passengers inside the car at the time, but they were not injured, according to authorities.

It wasn't immediately clear if Carpenay had an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A British auction house is offering an unusual item just in time for Valentine's Day: a 22-pound meteorite shaped like a heart.

The auction house, Christie's, said "The Heart of Space" meteortize was part of an iron mass that split from the asteroid belt 320 million years ago and fell to earth Feb. 12, 1947.

The 9-inch-long heart piece was one of several meteorites that split from a larger meteorite that landed in Siberia's Sikhote-Alin Mountains and caused sonic booms that reverberated up to 200 miles away.

"The shockwaves from the low altitude explosion of the main mass collapsed chimneys, shattered windows and uprooted trees," Christie's said.

The auctioneer said the piece is "one of the finest meteorites in private hands."

Sarah Crowther, from the University of Manchester's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, told CNN the meteorite is a "fairy rare" type known as IIAB.

Christie's said the meteorite is expected to fetch a high bid of $300,000-$500,000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Chicken chain KFC is testing out a new sandwich that's making viral waves online due to one unusual ingredient -- Cheetos.

The KFC Cheetos Sandwich, being rolled out for testing at select locations in Virginia, Georgia, the Carolinas and other southern states, features an Extra Crispy chicken filet, a layer of crunchy Cheetos and a "special Cheetos" sauce.

The $4.79 sandwich is available until March 24, but company said the sandwiches could become available nationwide if there is enough interest.

The response to the unusual sandwich online has been mixed -- some social media users blasted it for being unhealthy, while others lamented that the release is limited.