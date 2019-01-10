BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — An attorney for a Pennsylvania woman charged with drunken driving hinted his client’s coat-chewing could’ve thrown off the results of her breath test.

The (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise reports the argument came during a hearing Tuesday for 47-year-old Jana Moschgat. An officer who pulled Moschgat over testified she was nibbling on her coat before he gave her the breath test and that he ordered her to stop.

Moschgat’s lawyer, Travis Petty, asked the officer if he knew the chemical composition of the coat, noting that certain substances can alter the results of the test.

Moschgat’s test showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.151 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for drivers in Pennsylvania. The officer says Moschgat also smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the charges to trial.

ON THE SILVER RIVER, Fla. (AP) — Wild monkeys infected with a virus dangerous to humans are roaming Florida.

Some of the wild rhesus macaques in Silver Springs State Park not only carry the herpes B virus, but have it in their saliva and other bodily fluids. This poses a potential risk of spreading the disease to any humans who may be bitten or scratched.

And the population of monkeys could double in the next few years, WFTV reported.

Human cases of the virus have been rare, with about 50 documented worldwide, and there have been no known transmissions of it to people from wild rhesus macaques in Florida or elsewhere.

State wildlife officials say they support removing the invasive monkeys from the environment, though they aren't elaborating on how they would do it.

"People should never approach these animals," said University of Florida professor Steve Johnson, who was part of a team that spent years studying the monkeys. "People shouldn't feed them."

No human deaths have been reported from contracting the virus from the free-ranging macaques, according to the CDC.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man doing doughnuts in a brand new car struck a power pole in Ohio, sending him and his two children to the hospital.

Authorities tell the Dayton Daily News the man was doing the stunt in a Pontiac G8 in a snowy parking lot in Riverside Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, knocking the pole over and leaving the car with a crumpled front end.

The man and his two children have been hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man will be cited for reckless operation.

A McDonald's in California has reopened three days after a man brought the bloody carcass of a dead raccoon into the restaurant and placed it on a table.

The hazardous situation unfolded just before 7 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified man was caught on Facebook live, posted by Chris Brooks, sitting alongside the critter at the chain's Potrero Avenue and 16th Street restaurant in San Francisco.

According to NBC Bay Area reporter Sam Brock, the San Francisco Department of Health gave the all clear for the chain to open its doors to the public after the disturbing incident.

"This motherf---er put the raccoon on the table!" Brooks said in the video.

The video appeared to show an older man with white hair sitting next to the raccoon. An employee pointed toward the man, who then left the table — abandoning the deceased "trash panda" — and walked around the store, seemingly talking to people.

An unidentified man with gloves eventually picked up the animal by its tail and dropped it in a garbage can outside, all the while creating a trail of blood from the table through the store and out to the parking lot.

"Wow! This motherf---er bring a deada-- raccoon into McDonald's," Brooks said "Only in San Francisco, only in motherf---ing San Francisco."

San Francisco police officers responded to the scene and engaged with the man. The department told Fox News on Wednesday that the man who allegedly brought the critter into the McDonald's didn't meet the criteria to be taken into custody for mental health detention, and was released at the scene.

McDonald's told Fox News that immediately after the incident, the fast-food restaurant closed.

"Staff cleaned and sanitized the entire dining room and reopened the restaurant two hours later," Scott Rodrick, the McDonald's owner-operator, said. "The health department visited the restaurant this afternoon and cleared the restaurant for full operations."

When asked whether or not customers would return the location since the raccoon incident, most people didn't seem too bothered by restaurant's history.

"A restaurant will never be cleaner then it is the day after reopening and with so many Health Inspectors watching them," one person tweeted.

"I've seen worse than a dead raccoon at that same McDonald's," someone else wrote.

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Russian robotics company said one of its autonomous Promobots was taken out by a self-driving Tesla on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Promobot shared a video recorded outside of the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino showing one of its namesake machines at the side of a driveway at the facility.

Multiple cars easily pass by the autonomous robot, but a self-driving Tesla Model S collides with the robot and drives away.

The Promobot, which is knocked off its wheels, was destroyed, the company said.

The collision took place about half a mile from CES, the technology trade show that began Tuesday.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — To identify the burglary suspect who broke into a closed Florida police substation and ate an officer's chicken dinner, detectives didn't need to lift fingerprints or get DNA from the discarded meal.

The ID cards authorities say the suspect left behind did the trick.

Boynton Beach police said Wednesday that officers arriving for a morning shift at a department substation last week found a broken window and the remains of a hastily eaten chicken dinner scattered in the kitchen.

Finding a suspect wasn't hard. They say 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre left behind her wallet, which contained her two identification cards.

Police say security video shows she spent about 45 minutes in the substation before leaving.

Jean-Pierre is charged with burglary. Court records do not show if she has an attorney.

WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman smashed her way into a closed Pennsylvania police station looking for an officer she'd been sexually harassing ever since he arrested her.

Police say 27-year-old Ashley Keister, of Nanticoke, used a large cigarette butt receptacle to smash glass doors into the West Wyoming police building around 12:45 a.m. Monday. Once inside, she started rummaging through filing cabinets.

West Wyoming Police Chief Curtis Nocera says Keister had been under investigation for harassing an officer who arrested her last year. He says she sent sexually harassing messages on social media and would call 911 just to talk to him.

The break-in was caught on surveillance cameras.

Keister was charged with aggravated assaulted on a police officer, burglary and vandalism.

A message was left with her public defender seeking comment.

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Texas sheriff is taking on speeders in his county by placing cardboard cutouts of deputies next to roads rife with lead-footed drivers.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted a video showing one of the cutouts, which he said depicts one of the department's real-life deputies, giving the appearance of a police presence next to a road in the Fern Bluff neighborhood of Brushy Creek.

"It's a creative way to solve a problem without really working the problem," Chody told KTCB-TV.

Chody said the cutouts, which depict the deputy pointing a speed-measuring radar device at the road, look like a real deputy at first glance.

"When you're going 20, 30 miles per hour and you see the silhouette you're immediately breaking slowing down and that's exactly what we are trying to do," Chody said.

He said the department tested out the cardboard deputies by placing them near school zones, with real deputies waiting nearby to observe the results.

"We didn't get one speeder; all these people were breaking before they got to the cut out or as they were approaching the cutout," Chody said.

RATON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a woman who allegedly stole a postal truck has been arrested in Raton.

Police were notified about 8 a.m. Wednesday that a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was stolen from the Maxwell area.

It was later located on Interstate 25 and that began a pursuit involving police officers.

Stop sticks were deployed to end the incident and police say 34-year-old Chanel Eskleson of Raton was taken into custody.

Police say she's been booked into the Colfax County Detention Center on suspicion of theft, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal property damage and driving on a suspended license.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Eskleson has a lawyer yet.

A naked wrong-way driver crashed on Interstate 95 in Southwest Philadelphia following a multi-state chase, police said.

Delaware State Police first spotted the suspect, later identified as Kyle Merena of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, driving north in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Delaware Wednesday night around 7:15. The 29-year-old driver failed to stop when troopers tried to pull him over and the chase began, Delaware State Police said.

The driver pulled into the Delaware Service Plaza and onto the northbound lanes before crossing the grass median back into the southbound lanes, Delaware police said.

The driver then continued traveling the wrong way into Pennsylvania where Pennsylvania State Police took over the pursuit, police said. The troopers deployed spike strips that caused the suspect's vehicle to crash into a Pennsylvania state police vehicle in Essington, police said.

Merena was taken into custody and is being evaluated at a local hospital. Police were in the process Thursday of charging him with reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer and multiple traffic-related offenses, Delaware State Police said.

The state trooper in the vehicle that was struck was not injured.

All southbound lanes on I-95 were closed between Exit 12A/12B: PA 291 Cargo City/Philadelphia International Airport and Exit 9B/9A: PA 420-Prospect Park/Essington. Lanes later reopened, however.