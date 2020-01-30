Police in Suffolk County rescued three pigs that escaped from a trailer on a on Sunrise Highway Friday morning.
According to Suffolk County Police, Sgt. Theodore Martinez was driving a marked police vehicle eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near Broadway Avenue in Sayville, when he observed what he thought was a pig on the side of the road shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Martinez then saw a Hummer with an attached trailer that was open with one pig inside, police say, adding that when he saw this he pulled over the vehicle.
The driver subsequently told him that she was transporting four pigs to an animal rescue and was unaware three pigs had escaped, according to police.
Sgt. Peter Hansen and Officers Michael Sheehan, Brian Drew, John Jantzen, Patrick O’Callaghan and Alison Hall also responded and with help from Sayville Animal Hospital workers and employees of the Town of Islip, they located each pig at separate locations on Sunrise Highway between Bohemia and Sayville, police said.
The pigs appeared uninjured and were taken for evaluation to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue, which was their original destination.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A United States postal worker in Virginia hid nearly 5,000 pieces of mail inside a storage unit he rented because he felt too overwhelmed to deliver it on time, reports said Thursday.
Jason Delacruz pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft or delay of mail matter by an officer or employee, according to court documents obtained by local news outlets. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12.
The investigation began in May 2019 after U.S. Post Service (USPS) officials received a complaint about a carrier who was stowing mail inside a public storage facility in Virginia Beach, WTKR-TV reported.
Delacruz, who had been working as a carrier since June 2018, was connected to the incident after a witness took a photo of the carrier's license plate and alerted officials, according to the station.
He told authorities that he couldn't "make time" to deliver all the mail and felt "pressured" to finish his route, the documents stated. He said that "he first intended to deliver the mail when he found time, but fell behind and was never able to."
Delacruz began hiding the mail in November or December 2018, and rented the storage unit in February 2019 for $49 per month, WAVY-TV reported.
Investigators found 97 pieces of first-class mail, which included mail from insurance companies, the IRS, the Department of Motor Vehicle, bank statements and tax return documents, according to the records.
Second-class mail included 115 magazines and other publications, while assorted advertisements made up 4,723 pieces, the reports said. Investigators also found one package.
Records showed the USPS delivered the first-class mail but threw away the advertisements because they were outdated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A former politician in Colombia who was jailed for buying votes and later executed a brazen jailbreak during a dental appointment was captured Monday in Venezuela after several months on the run.
Aida Merlano, 43, was arrested in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo in the northwestern state of Zulia "after arduous investigations," Miguel Domínguez, who heads Venezuela's Special Action Force (FAES), announced on Instagram.
The former senator was serving a 15-year sentence for buying votes in the 2018 parliamentary election, and for possession of an illegal firearm at the time of her brazen escape last October from an orthodontist practice in the Colombian capital city of Bogota.
A prison guard had escorted Merlano to the appointment, but was given the slip when the doctor suggested the guard wait outside in the waiting room.
Video footage from the Colombian National Penitentiary and Prison Institute shows rope hanging from the building as Merlano climbs down and gets on a waiting motorcycle as she is handed a helmet.
The escape appeared to be an embarrassment for the nation's prison system, with local media reporting shortly after that General William Ruiz was fired as director of the Colombian National Penitentiary and Prison Institute.
Domínguez posted a photo of Merlano following her capture. He said the fugitive former lawmaker, who entered the country illegally, would be handed over to the Venezuelan prosecutor's office.
It was unclear whether Merlano would be extradited back to Colombia amid tense relations between the two countries.
Colombian President Iván Duque rejected dictator Nicolás Maduro's re-election last year as invalid, recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader. Duque has shown Guaidó renewed support, having welcomed him to Colombia last week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man fishing from a northwestern Indiana bridge reeled in an apparent live grenade, prompting a road closure until the device was removed by a bomb squad.
A Gary police officer who was called to the Little Calumet River bridge on Monday evening to investigate learned that a man who had been fishing from the bridge pulled up what appeared to be a live grenade, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The road that traverses the bridge was temporarily closed off and the Porter County Bomb Squad was called for assistance.
The bomb squad took possession of the grenade without incident, said Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Authorities were investigating how and when the grenade ended up in the river in the city located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Punxsutawney Phil undergoes "great stress" every year on Groundhog Day and should be replaced by a robot, the leader of PETA says.
Ingrid Newkirk writes in a letter to the furry celebrity's Groundhog Club that Phil deserves a break and should be allowed to retire.
The request, posted on PETA's website, comes ahead of Sunday's annual ceremony which will determine whether spring arrives early this year.
If Phil sees his shadow this weekend in the small Pennsylvania town, he will retreat and winter will continue for six weeks. If Phil does not see his shadow, spring will be here soon.
It is a burden that Phil should be spared, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
"As a prey species, groundhogs actively avoid humans," Newkirk writes to club president Bill Deeley.
"Being in close proximity to the public causes these animals great stress."
Newkirk adds that when Phil is dragged out of his hole and held up to the lights and crowds, "he has no idea what is happening."
"Being relegated to a library 'habitat' for the other days of the year doesn't allow him or the other groundhog there to dig, burrow, or forage.
"It's no kind of life for these animals."
Newkirk suggests an "animatronic groundhog" with artificial intelligence could replace Phil.
The techno-savvy "Phil" would actually be able to predict the weather, she says.
"An AI Phil would renew interest in Punxsutawney, generating a great deal of buzz, much like Sony's robot dog 'aibo,' which walks, plays, misbehaves, and responds to commands," she wrote.
"By creating an AI Phil, you could keep Punxsutawney at the Center of Groundhog Day but in a much more progressive way."
Deeley, the club president, said he has not read PETA's letter, but he told the Punxsutawney Spirit that the groundhog "lives better than the average child in Western Pennsylvania."
"If we were going to use an animatronic groundhog, that's not what people want to see," he told the newspaper.
"They want to see Phil himself."
Up to 40,000 people show up for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, a town of about 6,000.
Other groundhog ceremonies are held around the U.S. every year, including in the New York City borough of Staten Island.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio famously dropped Staten Island Chuck in 2014. Chuck would later die from his injuries.
"I tried it, it didn't end well, I won't be back," de Blasio cracked to the New York Daily News.
Newkirk said PETA would help find a sanctuary home for Phil and the other Punxsutawney groundhog.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kelowna, British Columbia (CNN) — For Valentine's Day this year, you could indulge in a cocktail-paired tasting menu at a top Vancouver restaurant, jet off to Whistler for a ski holiday or book a cozy lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island to storm watch.
But for those tired of such romantic (Canadian) clichés, British Columbia's Hotel Zed has a heart-day alternative.
The hotel, with locations in Victoria and Kelowna, is offering a four-hour "Nooner" special on February 14, which it has done for the past five years. Couples can check in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rates start at $59 CAD) for some nookie, followed by a game of post-coital ping-pong in the lounge or perhaps a sexy soak in the outdoor hot tub.
This holiday the hotel chain is raising the stakes with a baby maker promo -- if sweethearts welcome a bundle of joy into their life nine months after the Nooner rendezvous, they'll win a free stay at the Hotel Zed of their choice for the next 18 years. (Need further incentive? A new Zed is opening this summer in Tofino, a secluded hamlet on Vancouver Island famous for its rainforest hikes and surf breaks.)
Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer came up with the original Nooner idea when her kids were little and she was struggling to find quality, child-free time with her husband. The prospect of a romantic tryst on February 14 was more appealing to her than a bouquet of carnations or a box of chocolates, so she took the idea to the board and they ran with it.
This year's baby making incentive seemed like a fun twist -- the holiday is notoriously known for engagements, so why not conceptions?
"I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?" Farmer asks. "If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years."
Hotel Zed is a Pride at Work partner, and the promotion is open to everyone regardless of gender identity, expression or sexual orientation. This means couples can still win the prize through surrogacy or adoption. Attention dog lovers: Fur babies don't count.
In certain circles, "nooner" is slang for illicit quickie, so the Valentine's special comes across as tawdry to some.
The hotel has received criticism through letters and comments on social media calling it shameful and disgusting. Since the baby maker promo launched on January 14, one Facebook user has accused the contest of discriminating against people who don't want kids or who already have kids. The hotel responded directly to the Facebook post by saying it doesn't mean to discriminate and will take that into account for future contests.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV/CNN) - A mother and her 15-year-old son are facing charges after robbing a convenience store at gun point in Florida.
Authorities say Amanda Meador is charged with robbery with a firearm and neglect of a child following a Halloween night robbery.
According to the arrest report by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Meador, her son and two others drove to a Circle K. Meador's teenage son allegedly entered the store in a mask with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.
During the robbery, Meador allegedly backed up her mini van to the store.
"This suspect was a willing participant in that she knew that this armed robbery was going to happen," Bob Kealing of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. "She served as a lookout."
Surveillance cameras from the Circle K captured everything, but that was not what led investigators to Meador and her son.
"We were able to also develop some forensic evidence from a note," Kealing said.
The note contained the teenager's fingerprints and when they searched Meador's home, they found a mask and clothing that matched what the robber wore during the robbery.
"Had the store clerk decided to use some sort of force to defend themselves, this minor could have been injured or even killed. It was a terrible decision on her part," Kealing said.
Meador is being held without bond until her arraignment in March. Her son is in custody at a juvenile detention facility.
The identities of the two other people in the vehicle are unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) The long-lost wreck of the SS Cotopaxi ― a steamship referenced in movies, memes and myth ― has been discovered off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida almost a century after vanishing near the Bermuda Triangle.
"It was incredibly exciting," Michael Barnette, the diver, author and researcher who helped find the wreck, said via email. "I've done a countless number of shipwreck dives but this one truly stood out."
Barnette is the lead explorer of "Shipwreck Secrets," a new Science Channel series that will feature the discovery of the Cotopaxi in its premiere episode.
The SS Cotopaxi set off from Charleston, South Carolina and was bound for Havana, Cuba on Nov. 29, 1925, and then vanished. No trace of the ship or its crew of 32 were ever identified, which made the vessel ripe for both folklore and pop culture.
In Steven Spielberg's 1977 classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the Cotopaxi reappears in the middle of the Gobi Desert:
And in recent years, social media memes have suggested the Cotopaxi had suddenly appeared, empty and intact, as a "ghost ship" floating off the coast of Cuba. That one was passed around so often that Snopes published an entire page debunking it.
As it turned out, the ship wasn't quite missing.
Barnette and his team combed through historical documents, including paperwork from the ship's insurer, to find a previously unknown distress call sent by the Cotopaxi on Dec. 1, 1925. By mapping the ship's route, the coordinates of the signal and other hints from the documents, they honed in on a site discovered 35 years ago known as the "Bear Wreck."
The ship at the site had never been identified; however, Barnette said the evidence in the paperwork combined with what was found during dives at the site of the Bear Wreck led to one conclusion: It was the SS Cotopaxi.
"There were several elements that confirmed the identity such as the dimensions of the ship, its length and the measurement of the boiler," he said. "Also, I looked at the general orientation of the machinery. It was all consistent with the information we knew about the Cotopaxi."
While St. Augustine is not located within the so-called Bermuda Triangle, the ship's mysterious disappearance in the general vicinity led some to connect the ship to the legendary region. The Bermuda Triangle is a loosely defined portion of the Atlantic stretching roughly from Miami to Bermuda to Puerto Rico and some believe ships and planes are more likely to mysteriously vanish there.
"Personally, I believe it's all folklore," Barnette said.
The U.S. Coast Guard does not recognize the area or its nickname and NOAA's National Ocean Service said "environmental considerations could explain many, if not most, of the disappearances." The agency stated:
"The ocean has always been a mysterious place to humans, and when foul weather or poor navigation is involved, it can be a very deadly place. This is true all over the world. There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-traveled area of the ocean."
In 2018, one scientist claimed the area could be more dangerous ― just not for supernatural reasons. University of Southampton oceanographer Simon Boxall posited that storms from the north and south could meet in the area, leading to rogue waves of up to 100 feet.
"Shipwreck Secrets" debuts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Feb. 9 on the Science Channel, followed by the premiere of a second new series, "Curse of the Bermuda Triangle" at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) This little owl had a big appetite.
When the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England first took in this "soggy" bird, it thought she'd been injured or perhaps was struggling to fly because she was wet. Turns out she was just a tad too chunky to be airborne.
In social media posts, the rescue and conservation group explained that on weighing the bird, known as a "little owl," they discovered she was "extremely obese" ― roughly a third heavier than they would expect a large healthy female little owl to be.
"This is extremely unusual for wild birds to get into this condition naturally," the group wrote in a post.
The group's head falconer, Rufus Samkin, told the BBC that the area where the owl was found had been crawling with voles and mice due to a mild winter.
"We think she's just done incredibly well for herself and overindulged," he said.
Samkin said that the owl had dropped 20 to 30 grams during her two-week stay, and he hoped she'd learned her lesson.
"Hopefully, she's learnt to keep her weight in trim so she can escape any predators or being picked up," he said.
Following a couple of weeks of observation on a strict diet, the little owl was released back into the wild Monday at a more natural weight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) It's a large boulder that also happens to be a small one.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office in Colorado sent a tweet on Monday that was meant to alert motorists about a boulder in the road. But the message went viral far beyond the state because, well... just take a look at how the department described it:
Twitter users immediately began to question how the large boulder could be the size of a small one. The sheriff's office never acknowledged the boulder brouhaha even though it tweeted about the massive stone twice more.
First, the agency noted that the boulder had been removed, which led to more pleas to clarify its size. Later on ― no doubt in response to a landslide of requests ― the description became more specific.
"The boulder that fell onto Highway 145 at Silverpick Rd outside Telluride was approximately 4ftx4ftx4ft (64 cubic ft) and weighed about 10,000lbs," the agency wrote.
Alas, that still didn't settle the question about whether it was, in fact, a large boulder or a small one. Rock fans demanded to know more about this large-small boulder. Or was it a small-large boulder?
