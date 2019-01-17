BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest rail company, under fire for its unpunctual service, is trying to mollify one disgruntled commuter by buying her “delay scarf.”

Deutsche Bahn, which on Thursday announced plans to hire 22,000 more staff, bought the hand-made scarf in an online auction for 7,550 euros ($8,600). The money is being donated to a charity for the homeless.

According to her daughter, Sara Weber, the Munich commuter had knitted the grey, pink and red scarf last year, with each color reflecting the amount of time her journey had been delayed. Weber’s social media post about the scarf drew widespread attention this month, reflecting Deutsche Bahn customers’ frustration at the company’s persistent delays.

Less than three quarters of Deutsche Bahn’s long-distance trains arrived on time last year, debunking cultural assumptions about German punctuality.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX 13) - Getting a whole pizza pie has gotten a lot easier for students at Ohio State University.

The school has a pizza vending machine, which is stocked with about 70 pizzas. All are stored inside a refrigeration unit, until someone orders a pie.

A robotic arm selects the correct box that has a cheese, pepperoni or specialty pizza. It places it in an oven and bakes it as the student or faculty member waits. Then, it comes right out of a slot.

The 10-inch pizzas cost $8 and are ready in about three to four minutes. The university debuted the pizza vending machine Tuesday, and it is located in the school's Morrill Tower.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An email about a bachelor party sent to the wrong person has led to an Arizona man taking a trip to a Vermont ski resort to attend the party of someone he doesn't know this weekend.

William Novak of Phoenix got the email on Jan. 7 about the ski weekend for Angelo. He didn't know the person but the party with its over-the-top invitation sounded like a good time so he emailed back as a joke to say he was in. Novak, 35, about the same age as the others invited, expected to get no response or one recognizing his humor. Instead, the party-goers from New Jersey and New York agreed that Novak should join the fun.

"When they wrote back and they were like 'if you're serious, we're serious, get here' I was blown away. I just started cracking up laughing. I was like 'oh my gosh, these guy seem insane,'" he said.

Likewise, Angelo Onello's brother, who sent the email, appreciated his humor.

"It started as a joke and ended up being probably a good mistake," said Devin Onello, who said he and Novak have hit it off ever since.

Novak, a father of a 10-month-old who with his wife has spent much of their savings on renovating their old house, had a hard time rationalizing spending $750 on airfare, ski rentals and lift passes so he started a GoFundMe page with the heading, "Help me go the bachelor party of a stranger." By the time he and his family had eaten dinner that day, his trip was funded.

He's only skied once — at age 14 on a church trip — but said he's up for the adventure.

The party organizers say the weekend will be tough on his liver. Novak told them he's not much of a drinker, which they said was OK because he could be the designated driver. He offered to bring his Nintendo switch to play but they said Angelo is not much of a video game player. As a spoof he also offered to bring Soduko puzzles, which they took him up on.

Others have also offered to pitch in, with one company offering Hawaiian shirts for the occasion, a Vermont bar providing locally made beer, and a tattoo artist offering to make matching tattoos, which Novak says he declined.

When Novak learned that Angelo and his fiance are expecting a baby, a woman in Mesa, Arizona, where Novak works, made a baby blanket. His neighborhood in Phoenix is also sending a gift bag of locally made items.

Novak plans to fly into Boston and rent a car and drive to Okemo on Friday. He's changed his route so he can pick up the beer in Brattleboro on the way.

"I'm just the sort of person who tries to be open to things," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Maine's giant spinning ice disk that quickly gained international fame seems to have met its end.

The formation in the Presumpscot River in Greater Portland stopped rotating Wednesday, two days after a video of its mesmerizing movement was widely shared on social media.

The roughly 100-yard (91-meter) wide disk is lodged against the river's edge, preventing it from moving.

Meteorologist Ryan Breton tells the Portland Press Herald if the disk freezes into place, "that might be the end of it."

The ice formation is believed to have formed naturally where there's a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect.

Social media users compared it to an alien spacecraft and the moon, and ducks used it as a big raft.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A sea lion named Diego vomited up a child's sock on Monday morning, causing a stir at a Utah zoo.

"Friends, animals can die from eating foreign objects," the zoo said in a note on Facebook. "PLEASE keep very careful track of your belongings" near animals' enclosures.

Diego threw up blood along with the wayward footwear, the zoo said.

Zoo officials, as reported by Fox 13 Salt Lake City, urged visitors to keep close track of their socks, gloves, flip-flops and phones.

"Do not feel too embarrassed to let us know," the zoo said. "We can retrieve the item if we know about it."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 9 foot tall snowman in Petersburg, Ky. dealt vandals a dose of karma on Monday.

Cody Lutz, his fiancé Lucy, and his soon-to-be sister-in-law were enjoying the winter weather this past weekend and decided to make an over-sized snowman in the front yard.

"We were playing in the snow, she's from Mississippi so this is the most snow she's ever seen in her entire life. I'm from Buffalo so this is no big deal," Lutz said. "I love the snow!"

In order to build a more structurally sound snowman, Lutz decided to use a large tree stump in their yard as the base. The trio covered the exposed bark with snow.

After returning from work on Monday, Lutz found tire tracks through his yard and leading into the base of the snowman. Lutz believes someone tried to spoil their winter fun by running over the towering snow sculpture but got a rude awakening when they hit the stump.

"Instant Karma!" Lutz exclaimed. "It's hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police department is seeking volunteers willing to "drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation" for a training exercise.

The Kutztown Police Department said in a Facebook post it is seeking three volunteers to help with a training event designed to teach officers how to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI incidents.

The department said volunteers need to be available from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. April 4.

"Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," the department said.

The post said volunteers should be between the ages of 25 and 40, have a clean criminal history and "be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation."

The department said the volunteers should also arrange for someone sober to take responsibility for them after the event.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Police executing a search warrant on a New York state home ended up calling for assistance when they made an unexpected discovery -- an alligator.

The Suffolk County SPCA said the Suffolk County Police Department was searching a Long Island home on an unrelated matter when they discovered the foot-long alligator being kept as a pet without a permit.

The SPCA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were called to the scene to remove the reptile.

Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the alligator will be taken to a new home at a sanctuary in Massachusetts.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A shocked traveler on a Missouri highway captured video of two women traveling atop a moving vehicle while twerking.

The video shows two women performing the dance move atop a Chevrolet Suburban as it drives on Interstate 64 near the Science Center in St. Louis.

The woman who captured the video said it was filmed during the Monday evening rush hour.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County police said they did not receive any calls about the incident, but the driver could have faced charges if they had been caught in the act.

"People are always looking for that attention to make them go viral," Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson told KMOV-TV. "They don't realize it take just a minor breaking for them to fall off slam onto the pavement and get run over by another vehicle."

"The driver could be facing careless and imprudent driving because they're failing to give the highest degree of care while they're operating the vehicle," Thompson said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A baby - whose locks are long enough to make Rapunzel jealous - has become the face of Pantene.

One-year-old Chanco has achieved the same modelling feat as Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Priyanka Chopra.

The tot-sized model will appear in Pantene Japan's nationwide advertising campaigns.

Chanco shot to internet fame when she went viral thanks to her mother's social media posts showing off her long locks.

"I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries," Mami Kano, her mother, told People magazine.

The appointment has received mixed reviews, with some on Twitter branding Chanco '#hairgoals', while others have wondered if it is appropriate.

"We went straight to her mother because Chanco's personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support," said Yoshiaki Okuraa, from Pantene's maker Procter and Gamble.