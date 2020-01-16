An airline has apologized after its staff required a passenger take a pregnancy test in November in order to fly from Hong Kong to the Pacific island of Saipan, a part of the U.S. territory of the Northern Mariana Islands.
“We would like to apologize unreservedly to anyone who has been affected by this," the airline, Hong Kong Express Airways, said in a statement to NBC News.
The airline came under fire after a 25-year-old Japanese citizen, Midori Nishida, said the airline staff required she take a pregnancy test as part of a "fit-to-fly" assessment.
The airline said it was acting in response to concerns raised by authorities in Saipan.
"We took actions on flights to Saipan from February 2019 to help ensure U.S. immigration laws were not being undermined," the airline, which was acquired in July by Cathay Pacific, said in the statement. "We have immediately suspended the practice while we review it.”
The company also said: "Under our new management, we recognize the significant concerns this practice has caused."
The Wall Street Journal reported in its story on the passenger having to take the pregnancy test that Saipan "has become a destination for women intending to give birth on U.S. territory, making their babies eligible for American citizenship."
In 2018, tourists gave birth to 582 babies on the islands, while 492 were born to permanent residents, according to an annual health care report by the Commonwealth for the Northern Mariana Islands.
The passenger required to take the pregnancy test in November said the policy was an invasion of privacy and discriminated against women based on their appearance.
"The practice is also unheard of, and I thought it wasn't the best way to address the issue of birth tourism, which is what they're concern was," Nishida told NBC News in an interview Wednesday night.
She said that although she had indicated on a check-in questionnaire that she was not pregnant, airline staff asked that she undergo a "fit-to-fly" assessment that included a pregnancy test.
Nishida, who lives in Tokyo, said she was escorted to a public restroom where she was handed a strip to urinate on. She said the test was negative, and she boarded the flight to visit her parents in Saipan, where they have been residents since the 1990s and where she lived until she was 18.
After the incident, Nishida said she contacted the airline twice via email and once by phone to file a complaint and request an explanation for the imposition. After the airline was contacted by The Wall Street Journal in November for comment for its article, Nishida said the airline emailed her an apology.
"The only time I ever was able to get in contact with someone from HK Express prior to their apology was when I called their customer service line to lodge the complaint," she said. "I was told that my complaint would be brought up to management." But she said she heard nothing after that.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)A Florida woman is facing charges after she went to a Walmart in Tampa, got items from the shelves and started making an explosive device inside the store, authorities said.
Then the woman, Emily Stallard, 37, tried to detonate it in the store Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.
"A security guard with Walmart noticed the woman ... roaming the aisles of the store and opening unpaid items. The items included flammable materials, projectiles and matches," the sheriff's office said.
The security guard called the sheriff's office and also notified an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer who was in the store at the time. The officer and the security guard stopped her just before she lit a wick and detained her until deputies arrived, CNN affiliate WFLA reported.
Deputies rushed to the scene when they got reports of a customer trying to ignite a bomb inside the store.
"This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
"Had it not been for an alert off-duty law enforcement officer and a watchful security staff at Walmart, she may have followed through with her plans to cause an explosion inside the store."
Chronister urged people to report any unusual activities, saying it could help avert a tragedy.
"I can't stress enough: if you see something, say something. You don't have to tackle a bad guy to be a hero. One phone call to law enforcement when you spot something or someone suspicious can ultimately save lives," he said.
Stallard had a child with her at the time of the incident, authorities said. She was arrested on charges of attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer. Deputies said she spit on them while she was being arrested.
She was held on $8,500 bond, according to the affiliate. Information on her attorney was not immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno was discovered following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a city manager said.
Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird Wednesday, saying it's quirky and fun but still inhumane, KOLO-TV reported.
It is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region, Washoe County Regional Animal Services officials said.
The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.
People who see the bird are encouraged to call animal service dispatch officers, officials said.
It is unclear who put the hat on the bird.
"Reno cares about our animals," Newby said. "They need protection and don't need to become a punchline."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANTON, N.C. (AP) — The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family's dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named "Hulk."
Gypsy, a white shepherd owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey, delivered eight puppies Friday morning. Gypsy's three-hour labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur, Stamey said.
"I started freaking out," Stamey told news outlets. "But everybody was healthy."
Experts said there's a normal explanation for the puppy's coloration — and no, he wasn't exposed to any gamma rays. Liquid from inside Gypsy's stomach likely stained the white dog's fur during pregnancy, Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told news outlets.
Regular baths and daily licks from Gypsy are expected to fade Hulk's green hue in a few weeks, Stamey said. However the puppy's newfound superpower, which the family has deemed an "aggressive appetite," will likely remain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The University of British Columbia in Vancouver canceled its annual snowball fight Wednesday because of too much snow, but the event was rescheduled to Thursday.
The snowball fight had been set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Main Mall, but because of too much snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning it had to wait for it to thaw out some. Heavy snow had also led to widespread commuter chaos and the cancellation of classes at the Point Grey campus Wednesday.
The annual event, weather permitting, has been rescheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday.
Students organized the annual event with an estimated 3,000 showing up last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Adults who loved Legos as children can enjoy nostalgia as the Pop-Up the Brick Bar, consisting of over 1 million Legos, comes to Orlando on March 20-21.
The bar will feature sculptures built from Legos and adult playground for patrons to create Lego structures.
The Brick Bar posted on Instagram that the Pop-Up is the first of its kind.
The 90-minute Pop-Up experience will include building competitions for prizes, a ping pong competition on a Lego table made from 22,500 bricks, and photo-ops to post to social media. There will also be local DJ's spinning tunes.
Ticket prices range from $15 to $20, on a first come, first serve basis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A New Zealand family whose home was repeatedly targeted by a burglar who stole only fish food set up a security camera and identified the culprit: a neighborhood cat.
Mark Spooner of Auckland said a friend was taking care of the family's fish while they were out of town and the fish-sitter soon noticed an unusual problem.
"Our friend was confused because she would leave the container of fish flakes on the bench at night and in the morning it would be gone," he told the New Zealand Herald. "She found more fish food in the cupboard but the same thing happened again -- we had no idea what was going on."
Spooner said the family returned home and soon found themselves awakened in the middle of the night by a sound in the kitchen.
"We actually thought there was someone in the house and looked around everywhere -- then we went into the kitchen and the fish food was gone," Spooner said.
The family set up a security camera to catch the culprit in the act.
"We heard another noise early hours of the morning and went and checked the footage and there it was - a video of this lovely looking white fluffy cat on the bench," Spooner said.
He said the cat had apparently been able to shove its way through the cat door, despite it being secured with a magnetic lock.
Spooner said the family is trying to find the cat's owner to prevent future feline break-ins at their home.
The cat is not the smallest thief to make headlines in recent weeks -- a squirrel was caught on camera stealing a package from the front porch of a Los Angeles home. The San Pedro neighborhood resident said a witness out walking spotted the squirrel fleeing with the package and returned it to the home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia won a $100,000 jackpot from the state lottery's Cash 5 drawing said her winning numbers came to her in a dream.
Rose Jeter of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials the numbers 7-12-14-21-27 came to her in a dream a few years ago, and those were the numbers she selected for the Cash 5 ticket she bought from Mobile Express in Petersburg.
Jeter's "dream numbers" came up in the Dec. 31 day drawing, earning her a $100,000 top prize.
Lottery officials said the numbers beat odds of 1 in 278,256 to bring Jeter the jackpot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library said a children's book was returned to the facility nearly 40 years after its listed due date.
Josh Berk, executive director of the Bethlehem Area Public Library, said an anonymous person returned Happy Birthday Baby Jesus to the library in Nazareth, which sent the overdue tome back home to Bethlehem.
Berk said the book's listed due date was Dec. 18, 1980.
"It's so old, we have no records on it, we don't know who had it out. There's no barcode on it, we don't have it on our catalog," Berk told WPVI-TV.
He said the library doesn't plan to seek any overdue fees for the book, but they calculated what the fine would be for fun.
"Twenty cents a day, which is a lot for 40 years. We did the math, it was like $2,400 or something like that," he said.
Berk said the book has already drummed up a lot of interest among library patrons.
"You know, we are Bethlehem so, this book about Jesus came home to Bethlehem after 40 years in the wilderness. It feels made up," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A Sacramento girl may be grounded for the rest of 2020 after creating a major police response over a sign she said was a joke.
According to the California Highway Patrol, they were alerted to a car driving on State Route 99 south of Sacramento.
People began responding the car due to a child in the backseat holding a piece of paper reading, "Help me, she's not my mom!! Help!!"
Six CHP officers responded to the car, conducting a "high-risk traffic stop."
Officers made contact with the driver which is when they realized the girl was lying.
The child's mother was completely unaware of what was being done in the backseat.
CHP said that this is a good reminder to parents to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times.
