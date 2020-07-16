FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on Thursday morning.
After receiving a call about a kangaroo running loose in the area, officers managed to capture it and place it in a squad car. The agency posted a picture of the kangaroo on Twitter.
So far, police have few clues as to the origins of this misplaced marsupial. No one was injured in its capture.
The kangaroo was turned over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.
July 16 (UPI) -- The owner of a Michigan jewelry store that was shuttered when COVID-19 caused business to plummet found a novel way to get rid of his remaining inventory: a statewide treasure hunt.
Johnny Perri said J&M Jewelers in Washington Township, a store founded by his late father decades ago, was forced to close permanently when the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown that put an insurmountable economic strain on the shop.
Perri said he and his wife, Amy, came up with an unusual way to get rid of their remaining inventory: burying items across the state of Michigan for a massive treasure hunt.
Perri said interested treasure hunters can register for $49 to participate in Johnny's Adventure Quest, which begins Aug. 1.
Participants will receive clues toward the locations of treasure stashes -- featuring jewelry and other items made from gold, silver and other valuable materials -- in various areas of the state.
People who dig up the buried treasure, which Perri said he is tracking with GPS devices, can either keep the items they find or return them to Perri in exchange for their cash value.
July 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police department confirmed officers are now using drones to catch people going nude or topless at an area beach.
The Golden Valley Police Department confirmed officers working with Minneapolis Parks Police used a drone to catch beachgoers in the act of going partially or fully nude at Twin Lake, just west of Theodore Wirth Park, after numerous complaints.
"It had reached the point where it was time for people to be held accountable for their actions," Golden Valley Police Sgt. Randy Mahlen told WCCO-TV.
Witnesses said they spotted the drone in the sky shortly before police arrived and took information from then-clothed beach visitors for potential citations.
"What it did was validate all of these complaints we've been getting from residents," Mahlen said. "It would be no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high-crime area."
Kristian Calbert, a beachgoer who was cited for topless sunbathing, said she was unaware that the beach was a part of the Minneapolis Park System. She said there are no signs posted at the beach that mention the park system or rules against nudity.
"It's ridiculous when I turn around and there's a gentleman who has boobs that are as big as, or bigger than mine," Calbert told KARE-TV. "And he can keep his shirt off and we're doing the same thing, sitting in the sun. I'm like, you say it's a sexual organ but it's not. We're not sexualizing it."
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is currently considering a proposal to get rid of the ordinance that bars women from going topless at beaches that are part of the park system. A final vote is expected in August.
July 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania state senator's lost wallet was found and returned by an unexpected bystander -- her opponent in the upcoming election.
Devlin Robinson, a Republican running for the 37th District state Senate seat currently held by Democrat Pam Iovino, said he spotted a wallet in the middle of Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon and decided to investigate.
Robinson said he was shocked to open the wallet and discover it belonged to his political rival.
"I was happy to return this item, a bit battered by passing traffic, to Pam Iovino," Robinson wrote in a Facebook post. "She was thrilled to have it back and I was delighted to help out a fellow veteran. Sometimes, it's great to put the politics aside. Now, on with the campaign to become the next state senator for the 37th District."
Iovino thanked Robinson in her own Facebook post.
"Lost my wallet. Ugh! Luckily my cell phone number was in it. Look who found my wallet. Thanks, Devlin!" she wrote.
July 15 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket she had intended to give as a Christmas gift instead ended up misplaced for several months before she discovered it was a nearly $750,000 winner.
Marion Bueckert told Sask Lotteries officials the Western Millions Zing ticket was one of several tickets in a Zing Player's Choice Mega Pack that she bought from Sobey's Liquor in Moose Jaw in December.
Bueckert said she had intended to give the pack of scratch-off tickets away as a Christmas gift, but it was misplaced and forgotten in a drawer until May.
Bueckert ended up scratching off a prize worth $740,000.
"When I realized, my hands started shaking," the winner recalled.
She said the winnings will go toward helping her children and providing a safety cushion for her husband's farm.
"You know, it's just that...we can relax now," she said. "Now we don't have to worry if there's a crop failure."
CLEVELAND — A trending online petition is calling for a statue of Christopher Columbus in Cleveland, Ohio, to be replaced with a figure honoring the life of Chef Boyardee.
The recent Change.org appeal is urging Cleveland City Council to remove the statue of the controversial explorer located in Tony Brush Park, in the Little Italy neighborhood, and erect a statue of Ettore (Hector) Boiardi in its place. The pitch has since received over 2,600 signatures.
Boirardi emigrated from Italy at age 16, later moving to Cleveland and opening a restaurant, WKYC reports. His sauce was so popular that he began bottling it for sale, which grew to become the Chef Boyardee brand of pasta and sauces today.
Boiardi's company produced canned food rations for American soldiers in World War II, a war effort contribution that earned the chef a Gold Star from the U.S. government in 1946. He lived in Northeast Ohio for the rest of his life, and passed away in 1985.
Now, the petition argues, the time has come to oust the Columbus statue and honor a more favorable Italian-American icon.
"Columbus is not someone we should celebrate. He was a racist monster who initiated the genocide against indigenous Americans," it claims. The plea further praises Boiardi and his legacy as an "immigrant success story who enriched our community with his food and iconic mustache."
Calls to remove statues, brands and imagery with problematic histories and racist connotations have swept the nation following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody.
Columbus statues have become particular targets of anger and vandalism, having been defaced in Boston, Richmond, Va., Miami and St. Paul, Minn.
Elsewhere in the Buckeye State, a statue of Columbus was removed from the front of Columbus City Hall on Wednesday. The figure will reportedly be replaced by a piece of new art that better represents the city and its people.
CHIPPING NORTON, England (Reuters) - The creator of the world's fastest shed has turned his hand to another niche mode of transport: a motorised wheelbarrow built on a zero budget during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain.
Kevin Nicks, a 57-year-old former gardener from Oxfordshire, said he was aiming to set a Guinness world speed record on the "Barrow of Speed" once the pandemic had passed.
More immediately, however, he said the wheelbarrow showed what was possible with limited access to materials, a positive attitude and some creativity.
"I set myself a challenge to build a machine on zero budget because for some people money is tight," he said.
"Somebody donated a moped which wasn't running and I got that running. Everything else was just scraps and bits and pieces I had around.
"Now I have built this amazing machine which has actually turned out far better than I thought - it is such fun."
Nicks, who rides the barrow standing on a rear platform, said he would contact Guinness World Records about an attempt to set a speed record when the pandemic was over, most likely at Elvington airfield in Yorkshire, north England.
"It'll be quite fun seeing that go down the runway doing around 40 miles (65 km) an hour," he said. "And believe me, standing up, 40 miles an hour is pretty fast enough."
Nicks built the world's fastest shed in 2015 and three years later it reached 101.5 mph at Pendine Sands in Wales.
Washington (AFP) - America's top diplomat Mike Pompeo assails China nearly daily, but he says his dog isn't part of his campaign.
Pompeo raised eyebrows among students of social media tea leaves when he posted a picture of his dog looking ready to tear into a toy Winnie the Pooh.
"Mercer and all of her favorite toys!" the canine-loving secretary of state tweeted from his personal account.
Chinese social media users have frequently used the jolly bear as a meme for President Xi Jinping, although the country's thorough censors have little sense of humor about it.
Asked in an interview Wednesday whether this was "Winnie the Pooh-gate," Pompeo appeared oblivious.
"No, I imagine there were a series of stuffed animals, and they were equally distributed for Mercer's benefit," Pompeo told Iowa conservative radio host Simon Conway.
When told that the BBC had run a story musing about a deeper meaning, Pompeo laughed and said, "I hadn't seen that."
AA Milne's loveable but slow-witted bear with a weakness for honey picked up as a meme after pictures of Xi alongside slender former US president Barack Obama, who drew comparisons to Winnie's friend Tigger, were published.
China has since sought to scrub the meme from the internet accessible inside the country, and Beijing in 2018 rejected the release of the Disney film "Christopher Robin," which stars Winnie.
Pompeo has championed a hard line against China, criticizing the communist leadership for denying free expression, clamping down in Hong Kong and failing to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
(CNN)Mike Tyson is kicking off "Shark Week."
The legendary boxer will go head-to-head with one of the ocean's top predators in "Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef," which will also feature famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots.
Tyson and the shark will square off underwater in the name of research, with the Discovery Channel saying in a statement that "no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode."
"I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life," Tyson said in a statement.
"I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing 'Shark Week' that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life's mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God."
The pop culture phenomenon has run for over 30 years and captures the secret lives of sharks by taking viewers underwater.
This year "Shark Week" includes more than 20 hours of programming, starting Sunday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET and will run until August 16.
July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in a drain pipe on the University of California Santa Barbara campus.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said a member of the public heard the dog crying in distress from a drain pipe on the school's campus and alerted authorities.
Firefighters climbed into the drain and coaxed the dog out of the pipe.
The department said the canine, a 2-year-old pet named Sophie, had been missing from her owner's home for about a month. They said she is believed to have been trapped in the pipe for about three days.
The canine had been spotted periodically in the area prior to the drain rescue, but firefighters said her whereabouts for most of the month that she had been missing are unknown.
