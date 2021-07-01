AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — A mixed-media painting attributed to Pablo Picasso has been sold after spending 50 years in a closet in a house in Maine.
John McInnis Auctioneers, based in Massachusetts, confirmed that the painting entitled “Le Tricorne” sold on Saturday, the Boston Globe reported.
The 16 x 16 inch (40 x 40 centimeter) painting is signed and dated in the year 1919. It is believed to be a study for the stage curtain Picasso painted for a ballet of the same name that debuted that year in London, according to the New-York Historical Society. That curtain has been on display at the historical society in New York City since 2015.
The website liveauctioneers.com reported the sale price of the painting was $150,000, plus a 24% buyer’s premium.
Neither the buyer nor the seller was named, but the seller gave a statement on the website saying the painting was found in a closet of a home his father inherited from a female relative who studied art in Europe in the 1920s.
“This painting was discovered in a house owned by my great aunt which was passed down to her from her uncle in the late 1930s,” the statement reads. “There were several paintings kept in a closet for 50 years (including this example) which were left by her at the time of the passing of the house to my father and now to me.”
The buyer will have at least 120 days to authenticate the painting with The Claude Picasso Administration, which is managed by the artist’s son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing in Florida was reunited with his owner 7 years later when he ended up at an animal shelter in Michigan.
Eaton County Animal Control said in a Facebook post that the dog, named Sgt. Pepper, went missing from his owner's Florida home in 2014, and his owner subsequently spotted a photo of the "Found" dog on Craigslist a short time later. But someone else claimed him before she could contact the finder.
Sgt. Pepper was reported stolen to police and the company that manages the information on his microchip, but there was no word of the canine's fate until he was brought into Eaton County's shelter in Charlotte on Monday.
The shelter scanned Sgt. Pepper for a microchip, and was able to contact the owner of the now-13-year-old Yorkshire terrier.
The woman booked a flight to Michigan and was reunited with Sgt. Pepper on Wednesday.
The shelter said there are still many unanswered questions about Sgt. Pepper's long journey, but they were at least able to learn where he has been for the last few years.
"Sgt Pepper had been living with a family for the last five years who were unaware of his microchip and stolen status," the shelter said. "We are grateful for their understanding that Sgt Pepper had to be reunited with his original family, and we ask that people please be sensitive toward their situation."
The shelter said the reunion highlights the importance of having pets microchipped.
"Sgt Pepper's microchip contact information had been updated as recently as February 2020. We were able to contact the owner within minutes of having the dog in possession," the shelter said. "How amazing is that?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Eden Prairie Police Department said that not just one, but two people were arrested for DWI in a single traffic stop earlier this year.
Police say that the arrests happened in April. An officer saw a car speeding on Highway 62 and roll through a red traffic light.
As the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, he saw the vehicle slowing down and noted the driver and front-seat passenger switching spots while the car was still in motion.
Once the vehicle had been pulled over, the officer saw both occupants with watery, bloodshot eyes, and noted the smell of alcohol.
The man in the passenger seat, who had been in the driver's seat when the traffic stop was initiated, blew a 0.24 in a preliminary breath test, and the woman who the officer said switched spots with him blew a 0.15.
Both were cited with DWI, since both were seen driving while intoxicated. The man in the vehicle had three previous arrests for DWI in the last 10 years, which elevated his newest offense to a felony charge.
"This is preventable," the police department reported. "If you're drinking, plan ahead for a safe ride. If you're not drinking, offer to be a designated driver."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A dedicated lottery player who made an extra trip to a second store in South Carolina to buy a drawing ticket five minutes before the cutoff time ended up winning $200,000.
The Midlands man, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he went to a grocery store to buy a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, but discovered the customer service counter was closed.
The man said he rushed to Sharpe Shoppe #1 in Blythewood and was able to buy a ticket for the June 21 drawing just give minutes before the cutoff time for Palmetto Cash 5 tickets.
The player said he checked the winning numbers while at work the next day and discovered he has matched all five numbers: 4-10-27-32-33.
The man had paid an extra $1 for the "Power-Up" feature, turning what would have been a $100,000 prize into $200,000.
"Miracles do happen," the winner said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- An alligator paid a visit to a church in Florida where it was greeted by parishioners and the pastor offered it a business card.
Photos and video captured at Victory Church in LeHigh Acres show the small gator wandering the grounds of the house of worship, approaching the door at one point.
Daniel Gregory, the church's lead pastor, took video while he approached the reptile and offered it a business card.
"We have services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings," Gregory says in the video. "Want to check us out?"
Gregory said he saw the unusual visit as an opportunity to have some fun.
"He came to our church. I don't know what his spiritual condition is," Gregory told WBBH-TV. "I need to invite this gator to church."
Gregory said the gator wandered away to a storm drain when he attempted to baptize it.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said others should not attempt to get as close to alligators as Gregory does in the video.
"We certainly encourage the viewing aspect of it, but we never want you to approach a wild animal like that. It can be very dangerous," FWC Officer Adam Brown said. "There's no reason to take a chance."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Voice) A two-hour standoff ended with a home intruder in custody -- completely naked, authorities in West Whiteland Township said.
Officers responding to a house for an alarm activation around 4:30 a.m. Monday found a broken window and heard someone upstairs, Det. Scot Pezick said.
The officers left the house and established a perimeter, bringing the county SWAT team to the scene.
Around 6:15 a.m., 36-year-old Bryan R. Smith, of Exton, walked out of the house stark naked, authorities said.
Smith was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts library said 10 books returned to the facility by a man who found them in a box in his basement had been due back at the facility in 1937.
Bob Alvarez, 63, said he was going through the basement of his home in Methuen when he came across a box of books that had belonged to his aunt, Helen Godimis, a Somerville resident who died at age 16 in 1937.
Alvarez said he took a closer look at the books and discovered some of them had been checked out from the Somerville Public Library's West Branch and the library of the school Godimis had attended.
"I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Alvarez told the Boston Globe. "There were at least 10 books that had been taken out of the Somerville Public Library. The stickers from the library were still in them."
Alvarez contacted the library, and brought the entire box of 39 books to the facility. Library officials said the box contained 10 books from the West Branch, as well as school library tomes and some items that must have been Godimis' personal books.
The library books included "Carpenter's New Geographical Reader: Asia," which was published by the American Book Co. in 1923, and "Language Lessons from Literature, Book One," which was published by Houghton Mifflin & Co. In 1903.
Alison Mitchell, a librarian and interim branch manager at the West Branch library, said the timing of the books' return is fortuitous, as the facility is preparing to reopen July 12, after closing in 2018 for renovations. The library is currently offering curbside service.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A venomous snake has been captured two days after it was spotted on the loose in a neighborhood of North Carolina's capital.
The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice late Wednesday announcing that the zebra cobra was found and safely removed from a northwest Raleigh neighborhood. Police didn't give more details about how or where it was caught.
An animal control officer was called Monday to a home where a snake was spotted on a porch, police said. But by the time the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area. Officials warned anyone who saw the snake to stay away and call 911, saying it could spit and bite if cornered.
WNCN-TV reports that animal control and Raleigh police used wooden boards with special glue on them to trap the snake. It was then moved from the board into a red bucket.
Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in an escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida men said they feel lucky to be alive and uninjured after their fishing pole was struck by lightning while they were out in a boat.
Sam Buduris and Marlon Munoz said they were fishing on the Caloosahatchee River, near Fort Myers, when they saw a storm approaching and started packing up their equipment.
The men said the rain had not yet started when a bolt of lightning struck one of their fishing rods while it was in a holder.
"It was an immense noise. For a second, both of us were completely speechless," Buduris told WBBH-TV.
The men said the strike damaged their boat, but they were able to get one engine working well enough to get them back to shore.
"We are really lucky to be alive," Munoz said.
Buduris said the incident was a learning experience.
"Learned a valuable lesson last night," he wrote in a Facebook post, "Rods down when the dark cloud is around."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — Only men should wear pants and women wear skirts – that is the gist of a law still in effect in many Chicago suburbs.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, Elk Grove Village took action against that law on Wednesday. It came thanks to a push from a local attorney and some young activists, who said this is yet another step toward equality.
"We did it right way, because It's not a reflection of this village," said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson.
Johnson called it a no-brainer. But to some, like a group of young LGBTQ+ activists, Elk Grove's repeal of a 1961 ordinance banning any person from publicly wearing "clothes belonging to the opposite sex" is 60 years overdue.
"Change is very delayed, but I'm glad that it's coming," said activist Lynn Ahn.
Ahn and others held a demonstration outside the Elk Grove Village Hall hours after the law was repealed. It had been in the works for a year after local attorney Jim Naughton discovered it on the books.
"This is a relatively small thing in a much larger fight, but I'm happy today about this," Naughton said.
A year ago is when Ahn began pushing Mayor Johnson to get rid of the law. Johnson said COVID delayed that, adding he was surprised to learn the law even existed.
"A lot of municipalities around here were taking laws from the City of Chicago and roll onto the books so they had some ordinances on the books," Johnson said, "and once we were made aware of it, we know it's not right. That's when we took care of it."
Naughton's take is that the one so-called cross-dressing ban may be down, but there are a few more to go.
"I know Des Plaines and Schaumburg have something very similar," he said.
But he believes those other municipalities are also now moving to repeal their bans. Mayor Johnson said Elk Grove Village's next step is getting rid of all laws that no longer make sense.
"For example, in Elk Grove Village, you cannot curse on public streets or alleys," Johnson said, adding in jest of course, "I can't curse – I'm in trouble."
Mayor Johnson said many of these laws are antiquated and not enforceable in court. Still, those who pushed to get this law about "opposite sex" clothing off the books said it is particularly significant, as it happened at the end of Pride Month.