WASHINGTON (AP) — A few years ago, a Sydney scientist noticed a sulfur-crested cockatoo opening his trash bin. Not every resident would be thrilled, but ornithologist Richard Major was impressed by the ingenuity.
It’s quite a feat for a bird to grasp a bin lid with its beak, pry it open, then shuffle far enough along the bin’s edge that the lid falls backward – revealing edible trash treasures inside.
Intrigued, Major teamed up with researchers in Germany to study how many cockatoos learned this trick. In early 2018, they found from a survey of residents that birds in three Sydney suburbs had mastered the novel foraging technique. By the end of 2019, birds were lifting bins in 44 suburbs.
“From three suburbs to 44 in two years is a pretty rapid spread,” said Major, who is based at the Australian Museum.
The researchers’ next question was whether the cockatoos had each figured out how to do this alone – or whether they copied the strategy from experienced birds. And their research published Thursday in the journal Science concluded the birds mostly learned by watching their peers.
“That spread wasn’t just popping up randomly. It started in southern suburbs and radiated outwards,” said Major. Basically, it caught on like a hot dance move.
Scientists have documented other examples of social learning in birds. One classic case involves small birds called blue tits that learned to puncture foil lids of milk bottles in the United Kingdom starting in the 1920s – a crafty move, though less complex and physically demanding than opening trash bins.
But observing a new “cultural trend” spreading in the wild — or suburbs — in real time afforded the cockatoo researchers a special opportunity, said Lucy Aplin, a cognitive ecologist at Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavioral in Germany and co-author of the study. “This is a scientist’s dream,” she said.
During summer of 2019, trash-collection day in suburban Sydney was the team’s research day. As garbage trucks rolled down their routes and people shoved bins to the curb, Max Planck Institute behavioral ecologist Barbara Klump drove around and stopped to record cockatoos landing on bins. Not all cockatoos succeeded in opening them, but she took around 160 videos of victorious efforts.
Analyzing the footage, Klump realized the vast majority of birds opening bins were males, which tend to be larger than females. The birds that mastered the trick also tended to be dominant in social hierarchies.
“This suggests that if you’re more socially connected, you have more opportunities to observe and acquire new behavior — and also to spread it,” she said.
Cockatoos are extremely gregarious birds that forage in small groups, roost in large ones, and are rarely seen alone in Sydney. While many animals have declined with the expansion of Australian cities, these bold and flamboyant birds generally have thrived.
“In an unpredictable, rapidly changing environment with unpredictable food sources, opportunistic animals thrive,” said Isabelle Laumer, a behavioral researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.
Over the past decade, research has shown that “urban adaptability is correlated with traits like innovativeness, behavioral flexibility and exploration,” said Max Planck Institute’s Aplin. What the new research adds to that understanding is that critters that easily transmit knowledge and new skills socially also have an advantage.
Parrots — which include cockatoos — are known for being among the most clever birds. They have a brain just the size of a walnut, but the density of neurons packed into their forebrains gives many species cognitive abilities similar to great apes, said Irene Pepperberg, an animal cognition researcher at Harvard, who has studied African grey parrots and was not involved in the new paper.
While African grey parrots are known for their ability to mimic and sometimes comprehend human speech, cockatoos are famously adept at using and manipulating new tools, such as puzzle boxes in the lab or trash bin lids in the wild, she said.
“Everyone in Sydney has an opinion about cockatoos,” said the Australian Museum’s Major. ”Whether you to love to watch these big flamboyant social birds, or think they’re a pest, you have to respect them. They’ve adapted so brilliantly to living with humans, to human domination of the environment.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TERNATE, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.
But the cover didn't last long.
Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.
"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife's name. All documents are under his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.
Police took him for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
The man is currently self-isolating at home and police said the investigation will continue.
Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases is 2.9 million with 77,583 fatalities.
Restrictions on nonessential travel, including a mandatory negative coronavirus test, and public gatherings have been toughened over the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 22 (UPI) -- An angler on a South Carolina river felt a tug on the end of his line reeled in an iPhone that had been lost in the water eight months earlier.
Jason Robinson said he was fishing early Sunday morning on the Waccamaw River when he felt a tug on his line and reeled in something unexpected.
"It was a gosh darn iPhone," Robinson told WMBF-TV.
Robinson said he kept the phone in his boat for the rest of his fishing outing. He later discovered while cleaning mud off the phone that there was a photo in the case showing a woman carrying a man in her arms on a boardwalk.
"I was always told to do the right thing, no matter what it is, no matter what's going on in life, so at the end of the day you know you did what you could to make life better for someone else," Robinson said.
Robinson posted a picture of the water-damaged photograph on Facebook, and within five minutes the woman in the photo was identified as Riley Johnson.
Johnson said her husband had lost his phone in the river while fishing around Thanksgiving last year. She said the attached photo was taken about two years ago, when the couple first started dating.
Johnson said she received word of the phone's recovery the day after her husband's birthday.
"The picture looks a little vintage, we'll probably frame it," Johnson said.
Johnson thanked Robinson in a Facebook post.
"A day to remember and a story to tell! Thank you again Jason Robinson for the great catch and reaching out to find us, we can't wait to frame it!" she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 22 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded Thursday to a report of an alligator loose inside a high-rise condo building, but arrived to find a realistic sculpture.
Constable Jason Douchette, of the Vancouver Police Department, tweeted that officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. Thursday to a condominium building in which a woman reported she was hiding in a stairwell from a loose gator inside the building.
Douchette said officers were relieved to discover the alligator was a "realistic fake" -- a gold-colored sculpture.
He said the sculpture, while the wrong color for an alligator, was sufficiently detailed to cause a person to panic.
"Running up a secluded stairwell, rounding the corner and suddenly coming face to face with this ... 'clean up, aisle one' for me," he wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 22 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said no was injured on the ground or in the air when a plane lost its landing gear and the strut with tire and wheel landed on a golf course fairway.
The Gorham Police Department revealed Wednesday evening that the landing gear fell from a privately owned twin engine Piper Navaho plane that had been intending to land at Portland International Jetport.
The strut with tire and wheel landed on the fairway of the seventh hole at Gorham County Club's golf course.
Police said the plane aborted its landing in Portland and returned to MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y., and was able to safely execute a belly landing after the Tuesday incident.
No one was injured aboard the plane or on the ground, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 22 (UPI) -- A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull.
Kiley Holman, 13, was riding the SpringShot with friend Georgia Reed, 14, at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, N.J., when a seagull hit her face.
"When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face," Holman told WPVI-TV. "It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch."
The video, posted to YouTube by Reed's family, shows the seagull temporarily stuck in place, but Holman is able to toss it back into the air. Holman said she was relieved to see the bird appeared uninjured.
The girl said she tried to tell Reed what happened, but the other girl was too distracted to hear about her avian encounter.
"She told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up," Holman said.
Alena Reed, Georgia's mother, said it was hard to tell what was going on from the ground.
"We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets," Alena Reed said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man returning home from a doctors appointment found a stranger skinny dipping in his backyard swimming pool, sheriff's officials said.
At first, the man only noticed clothes scattered across his lanai earlier this week, Charlotte County Sheriff's officials said in a social media post Tuesday. Then, he saw the woman in his pool and called deputies, sheriff's officials said.
The woman was hostile and told sheriff's deputies to leave her alone, the report said.
They asked her several times to get out of the pool and get dressed. She finally followed their orders, but resisted when the deputies tried to detain her. She pulled away and said she was not going anywhere, the report said.
Deputies took her to the Charlotte County Jail, but she refused to tell them her name. Officials eventually identified her through previous jail booking photos. The 42-year-old woman was charged with trespassing and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Missouri boy caught a longear sunfish that weighed 5 ounces, breaking a record that was set by his own father exactly one year earlier.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said St. Louis resident Robert "RJ" Audrain IV, 13, was fishing in a private pond July 3 in Franklin County when he caught the 5-ounce fish.
The department said the previous state record for a longear sunfish was set by Audrain's father on the same date in 2020, when he reeled in a 4-ounce fish from the same pond.
"We were at the lake fishing all day and having fun," the younger Audrain told MDC officials. "I was using my handline and after about 5 minutes of trying I pulled out the fish. I'm really proud of myself and pretty competitive so it's cool I beat my dad's record."
Audrain said his record-setting fish will be mounted at his home, next to the fish his father caught last year.
"We were actually joking that it would be funny if we had a new record on the wall each year that is an ounce bigger," he said. "I think we're definitely going to keep trying to break our records."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- A group of treasure hunters searching a Canadian lake were successful in their attempt to find some unusual sunken treasure: a bottle of whiskey that has been in the lake since 1964.
Dieter Mueller of Barrie, Ontario, said he has been fascinated by the tale of Otter Lake's sunken whiskey ever since several bottles were lost when a neighbor crashed his boat into a dock in 1964.
Mueller said he found a stash of underwater bottles while swimming once in the 1960s, but he was unable to reach them, so when he returned to the lake July 15 he brought friend Adam Blokzyl and diving expert Dave Davison to help.
Mueller said the group was getting ready to pack it up for the day when Davison found three bottles underwater, and one was still sealed and intact.
"I was vindicated. We were successful," Mueller told BarrieToday.com.
Mueller said Davison spotted more bottles buried under debris at the bottom of the water and they are planning to return to see if they can find more that remain sealed.
He said the whiskey was produced by the Gooderham & Worts company, which discontinued the spirit in the 1990s.
"Whiskey is usually aged 12 years before it's sold. So this stuff could be 69 years old," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Express.co.uk) Members of Andalusia's regional Parliament in Seville gasped and leapt to their feet as a rat scurried across the chamber floor.
The rat took devolved legislators off-guard just as they were set to cast their votes on an important matter for the Andalusia region. Elected members were about to vote on whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional President, as a senator for the region.
The unwelcome visitor entered the chamber during its Wednesday session.
Members can be heard shrieking and gasping after catching sight of the rodent.
This included the regional speaker, Marta Bosquet, who covered her mask-covered mouth with her hand after spotting the rat.
The rat was at this point scurrying under the chairs and tables on the Parliament's floor.
Bosquet then called for calm in the chamber.
A 30-second clip of the incident reveals how members leapt to their feet to avoid the rodent.
Some elected officials then opted to leave the chamber while others knelt on their chairs.
Witnesses told local reporters the rodent was of considerable size.
After the chaos ended, Susana Diaz was officially anointed as a socialist senator for the region.
The 46-year-old's vote passed with ease as 88 members cast their ballots in favour of her senatorship.
Andalusia's Parliament, located in Seville, contested its first elections in 1982.
It consists of 109 members elected by the D'Hondt system and is currently controlled by a coalition between the People's Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos.
After becoming President of Andalusia in 2013, Diaz entered the race to become the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) in 2017.
Diaz finished in second place and was then ousted as President of Andalusia just one year later.