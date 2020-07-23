MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin man will share his millions in lottery winnings with a longtime friend because of a promise they made to each other nearly three decades ago.
Friends Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992 and promised that if either one of them ever won the Powerball jackpot, they would split the money.
That promise came to fruition last month when Cook bought the winning ticket for a $22 million jackpot at Synergy Coop in Menomonie.
When Cook called to give his friend the good news, Feeney couldn’t quite believe it.
“He called me, and I said, ‘are you jerking my bobber?’” said Feeney, an avid fisherman.
Cook retired after hitting the jackpot while Feeney was already retired. Neither has any extravagant plans for the winnings but are looking forward to enjoying more family time.
“We can pursue what we feel comfortable with. I can’t think of a better way to retire,” Cook said. The pair said they’re looking forward to some traveling.
The men chose the cash option of about $16.7 million, leaving each with nearly $5.7 million after taxes are paid.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in about 292 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sweet tooth isn't exactly an emergency, but that didn't stop one Kansas City girl and her love of ice cream.
Seven-year-old Allison is recovering from surgery at her Kansas City home, and her parents gave her an old cell phone to play with. What her parents didn't know is that disconnected phones can still dial 911.
Kansas City police said Allison called four different times and requested chocolate ice cream.
"She called once and hung up. She called back later saying she wanted ice cream and hung up. She called again, this time saying she wanted a cheeseburger and some ice cream," Officer Dakota Stone with KCPD said.
Stone said he and his partner decided it would be funny to take some ice cream over to the house when they responded to the calls.
"We went to QuikTrip, and we got a milkshake and took it to her house, and mom came out to the door and she was like, 'Let me guess, you're here for Allison,'" Stone said. "And I told her, 'Yeah, we brought her ice cream,' and mom was just in shock."
Allison's mom and the police officers explained to her that 911 is only for emergencies. Now Allison is planning to write a thank you letter to the officers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moscow, Russia - A 16 year old soccer player in Russia is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning.
A surveillance camera caught the moment Ivan Zaborovsky was hit during a warmup with his team.
His coach, Anton Basov, ran over to Ivan, and found a burn mark on the front of his jersey.
The coach performed first aid, and then Ivan was taken to a hospital, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma.
Now, three weeks later, Ivan is back on the field, with no memory of the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Philippine health officials on Wednesday swiftly corrected President Rodrigo Duterte after he wrongly advised residents to disinfect face masks with gasoline.
Duterte suggested the highly flammable substance as a suitable substitute for cleaning supplies during a speech on Tuesday, Yahoo News reported.
"At the end of the day, hang the mask somewhere and spray it with Lysol if you can afford it," Duterte said.
"For people who don't have Lysol, drench it in gasoline or diesel, and that son of a b—h COVID won't stand a chance. Just find some gasoline and dip your hand with the mask in it," the president said.
On Wednesday, the country's Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire suggested that Duterte was joking and that residents should definitely not take the advice seriously.
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins Tucker Carlson with insight on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
"You know how the president speaks. It's probably one of his jokes, especially about gasoline," Vergeire told reporters during an online news briefing.
Instead "cloth masks should be washed every day, after every use. It should be washed, and dried under the sun," she said.
The health official warned against washing or reusing surgical and N95 masks.
"These masks have components, certain filtering mechanisms that when washed will be rendered ineffective against filtering the viruses, which is why they shouldn't be washed. After use, or within eight hours, these masks should be discarded or replaced," Vergeire said.
Duterte has a history of unhinged speeches during which he delivers violent, offensive, or otherwise puzzling remarks. In April, he pledged to "bury" coronavirus lockdown protesters and last year claimed he "cured" himself from being gay
The Philippines has grappled with soaring coronavirus cases during the month of July. It's reported more than 72,200 coronavirus cases as well as more than 1,840 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is desperately trying to find a missing red panda who was last seen Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post, staff members have been extensively searching the dense vegetation in and around her habitat and throughout the zoo. As a precaution, other animals living nearby have been moved so their habitats can be searched too.
"Footage from the den camera and security cameras located through the facility are being evaluated by staff, but so far, there have been no sightings or strong evidence of how she went missing," the zoo explained.
They said she is a recent mother of two cubs who are still nursing. The care team is prepared to feed the cubs specialized formula if necessary.
"The Animal Care team believes she's likely close by and that she may return on her own, due to her two cubs. Zoo staff are setting up an overnight watch to monitor the area."
If you spot a small red mammal that weighs approximately 19 pounds with a long, fluffy striped tail, please call the zoo security dispatch number.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina state park captured video showing a trio of law-abiding alligators using a crosswalk to make their way across a road.
Bill Angell posted a video to Facebook showing the three alligators using a crosswalk at Huntington Beach State Park so they could swim in a nearby body of water.
The footage shows a crowd of amused onlookers gathered to watch the gators being responsible pedestrians.
Huntington Beach State Park is on the state's coast and is known to be home to numerous alligators, as well as other wildlife.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Taiwan said they identified the owner of a lost Nintendo Switch by using a function in the popular game Animal Crossing to send postcards to other players.
The Taipei City Police Department said officers at a station in the Daan district recently received a lost Nintendo Switch and they were unable to find any information on the console that would identify its owner.
The department said an officer who was familiar with the game Animal Crossing, which was loaded onto the console, had an idea to use the game to contact people who might know the Switch's owner's identity.
The officer used the game's postcard function, which allows players to send messages to other players who are on their in-game friends list, to contact the owner's friends with a note explaining the situation and giving contact information for the police station.
Police said the message proved successful and the owner was soon identified and reclaimed his Switch.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Russian bar were recording when a cash-obsessed kitten made two attempts to run off with stacks of cash.
The Pivbar CCCP in Anapa, Krasnodar Krai, shared surveillance camera footage to Instagram showing the kitten running through the pub with a bundle of banknotes.
The feline drops the stack of money before making it out of the bar's main room, and the cash is grabbed by a human before the kitten can return for the cash.
A second video recorded just a short time later shows the kitten successfully run off with a stack of cash -- but bar employees said the second heist involved a stack of obsolete currency kept by the business for decoration purposes.
The bar said the kitten was recently adopted by bar owner Nadezhda Vodolazskaya, 37, who found the feline abandoned in a box. The cat, named Masyana, has a fascination with money, employees said.
Vodolazskaya said workers are being instructed to keep the cash box secured to make sure Masyana doesn't succeed in making off with any of the business' profits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 23 (UPI) -- The owner of a house in England valued at more than $1.5 million is offering it as the prize of a raffle to benefit a pair of hospice charities -- and tickets only cost $2.55 each.
Peter Pearce said his "Dream Home Prize Draw" raffle is offering the West Sussex home, known as "Painter's Keep," with proceeds from the ticket sales being donated to St. Barnabas House, the hospice that cared for his late father, and Chestnut Tree House, a hospice charity that cares for children with life-shortening conditions.
Pearce said the raffle was inspired by an emergency appeal for donations St. Barnabas House issued in the wake of COVID-19.
Pearce said he has owned the house for about 20 years and major renovations were completed in 2018.
Aspiring homeowners can enter the raffle at the contest's website through Aug. 31.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Syracuse, N.Y. — It is National Gorgeous Grandmother's Day,
Thursday, July 23 is designated as a day to celebrate those beautiful women.
For the national calendar day, people are encouraged to do something thoughtful for that lovely lady in your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.