BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court ruled Thursday that the golden shade of the foil wrap on Lindt & Spruengli’s Gold Bunny, a popular chocolate Easter bunny, enjoys protected status.
The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict in a battle between Switzerland’s Lindt and a German company, Heilemann, which in 2018 also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color acquired by use, that its rival had infringed that trademark and that Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product.
A state court in Munich ruled against Lindt last year. But the federal court found the Swiss company had proven that the gold shade of its bunny had acquired trademark status by reputation, citing a survey presented by the manufacturer showing that 70% of respondents associated the hue with the Lindt product.
The court said it didn’t matter that the company didn’t use the gold color for all or most of its products, or that the Lindt bunny has other distinguishing features, such as a red collar.
Lindt has sold its Gold Bunny in Germany since 1952, and the product has had its current gold shade since 1994. It is by some distance the best-selling chocolate Easter bunny in Germany, with a market share over 40% in 2017, according to the court.
Federal judges sent the case back to Munich to determine whether Heilemann actually infringed on Lindt’s trademark.
July 29 (UPI) -- A Dutch trucker took on a social media "tea bag challenge" and used his vehicle to drop a tea bag into a glass of hot water.
Johan Groteboer, of Rijssen, said he saw Finnish truck drivers posting "tea bag challenge" videos on social media, so he decided to attempt his stunt with his 82-foot-long LHV, or long heavy vehicle.
"It is one of the largest vehicles on the road. I guess that's why the video is so popular," Groteboer told Zenger News.
The video, which Groteboer posted to Facebook, shows him backing up the truck to the site at which the glass was placed and lowering his suspension to make the tea bag tied to the back of the vehicle drop into the water.
Groteboer, who has been driving trucks for 30 years, said it was a challenging feat.
"I had to pull out all the stops to really get past the traffic cone without disturbing it and yet still drop the tea bag directly into the hot water," Groteboer said. "In that scenario, you only have to go very slightly off track, and you lose it."
Groteboer's video went massively viral, resulting in friend requests from across the globe.
"I had friend requests from China, Japan, Austria, Italy and Norway. I am still stunned at the reception, but I must admit it's getting a bit out of hand now," he said.
July 29 (UPI) -- Workers at a Scottish library said they were surprised to open a package that arrived recently in the mail and discover an overdue book believed to have been checked out 53 years ago.
Linda Flynn, team supervisor at the Paisley Central Library in Renfrewshire, said she opened up the padded envelope that arrived at the facility and discovered a copy of Mrs. Balbir Singh's Indian Cookery, an anonymous note and about $28 cash.
The anonymous note read: "Please accept my apologies for the late return of this book. Enclosed is a token payment in recognition of this oversight. Thank you."
Flynn said library staff believe the book was last checked out in 1968, but their records don't go that far back, so the identity of the person who checked it out remains a mystery.
"It's rare to have a book returned after being overdue for so many years. I suspect the book had been lying in a cupboard or a drawer for some time and was only recently discovered," Flynn told Renfrewshire24.
Flynn said the cash in the package will be donated to charity, as the library is currently not charging overdue fines.
"We'll make sure the money goes to a good cause," she said.
July 29 (UPI) -- Pilots flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport were given a warning after a possible sighting of a man flying a jetpack in the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a pilot contacted aid traffic control on Wednesday evening to report a possible sighting of a man wearing a jetpack flying in the area.
"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude," a Federal Aviation Administration representative told KABC-TV. "Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity."
The FAA said there were no unusual objects spotted on radar in the area Wednesday evening.
The possible sighting comes after a number of similar sightings in late 2020. A video captured in December shows something resembling a man wearing a jetpack in the sky over Los Angeles.
Investigators have suggested the object in the video could be a drone made to resemble a man.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — For the second time in four years, an influential nationwide pork dealer has been sanctioned by federal regulators for illegal buying practices that cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, has been ordered to stop recording false weights for hogs delivered to its buying stations, to stop altering classifications of hogs delivered, and to stop creating false scale tickets. Those practices violate federal law and result in underpayments to producers.
In a consent order signed this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also ordered Lynch Livestock to pay a civil penalty of $445,626, which will be reduced for restitution paid to affected livestock sellers.
The USDA had ordered Lynch Livestock to cease and desist from the same improper buying and weighing practices in October 2017 and to pay a $15,000 fine and restitution to two companies that were the primary targets.
The company promised then to overhaul its practices by adopting digital-only scales, replacing its software to ensure animal weights were properly recorded, and hiring a chief operating officer, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act.
But the problems did not stop, in at least one of its buying stations.
The USDA said that its investigation found that from January 2018 through December 2020, Lynch falsified its purchases from sellers by "manually manipulating the scale" at its Waucoma buying station, causing it to record a lower weight for hogs they delivered.
Lynch Livestock is owned by Gary Lynch, who is a longtime financial supporter of Iowa State University athletics and Republican politicians in Iowa, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. His foundation's annual banquet in June featured Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and Iowa State's football and basketball coaches.
Lynch Livestock is a USDA-licensed livestock dealer that operates 39 buying stations in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and five other states. The company purchases hogs from a range of producers and markets those animals to packing plants around the country for companies such as Johnsonville Sausage and Bob Evans. Gary Lynch also owns packing plants in Iowa and Minnesota and a roasting plant in Decorah.
In both enforcement actions, Lynch Livestock cooperated with investigators and agreed to settle the alleged violations without admitting or contesting them. The USDA said that the company "immediately took corrective action" even before agreeing to the latest consent order.
Gary Lynch, 74, hasn't responded to a phone message and an email seeking comment.
His brother, John Lynch, has alleged in a lawsuit that he discovered illegal transactions, including inaccurate weight tickets and sorting irregularities, reported them to company officials in April 2017 and was fired for doing so. His lawsuit was put on hold while John Lynch, who suffered a devastating stroke hours after his firing, pursues a workers' compensation claim.
Shortly after his brother's firing, Gary Lynch in May 2017 self-reported irregularities in his company's weighing practices to USDA and asked for an audit, records show. The agency enforces the Packers and Stockyards Act, which is intended to protect farmers and ranchers against unfair practices in the livestock industry.
That investigation found Lynch Livestock "willfully violated" the law by arbitrarily lowering weights for hogs delivered to its stations, downgrading the classification of hogs, fictitiously claiming dead hogs to lower the price and creating false scale tickets to back up the altered weights, records show.
The USDA documents identified Iowa Select Farms, the state's largest pork producer, as one of the victims. The USDA redacted the name of others and the amount of restitution sellers were to be paid. An Iowa Select Farms spokeswoman declined comment.
The 2017 case didn't erode Lynch's standing in the industry, philanthropy or politics. The Iowa Pork Producers Association named him an honorary master producer the next year.
Gary Lynch has given at least $115,000 to Reynolds' campaigns since 2016 and tens of thousands more to the Republican Party of Iowa, state legislative leaders and members of Congress, disclosure records show. At a 2019 event for Iowa Select Farms owner Jeff Hansen's charity, Lynch paid $4,350 to win an auction for an afternoon with the governor, including lunch at her mansion and a Capitol tour.
After the pandemic began in April 2020, Lynch Livestock was one of the first Iowa companies that received on-site COVID-19 testing by a strike team deployed by the Reynolds' administration. Critics have argued that well-connected companies were given special treatment, while Reynolds has denied that politics were a factor.
July 29 (UPI) -- A California restaurant struggling with a worker shortage is employing a food delivery robot to help pick up the slack.
The Sugar Mediterranean Bistro in Stockton unveiled the newest member of its staff, a food-carrying robot, in a Facebook video.
"Look at our new team member," the post said.
General Manager Ana Ortiz said the restaurant purchased the robot to ease the burden on staff amid a worker shortage.
"It is a lifesaver. You know, it helps us bring out all of the food," Ortiz told KOVR-TV. "The table that is closest to the patio, I press 'go' and it will take it right out."
She said the robot helps carry food, but customers still get face-to-face interactions with their servers.
"No, we don't want to give that up. We love to see our people. We love to see their faces. We love to see them happy and after a while, they become family to us," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said the eatery is still looking to fill the vacant server and bartender positions.
"This thing by no means replaces an employee. By no means is it taking somebody's job away, because we still want to hire people. We still want people to come in and work with us," Ortiz told KCRA-TV.
The restaurant is currently taking name suggestions for the robot from customers.
July 29 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to an unusual situation when an escaped bison was spotted wandering around a community.
The German Township Police Department said multiple calls came in reporting a bison on the loose in the community, and officers were concerned about the potential risk to drivers, pedestrians, children and nearby farmers.
"The danger is not hitting the animal and what you may do to the animal, it's what they may do to you," neighbor Darrell Weller told WHIO-TV. "And if you hit one, it'll come right back at you and come up the hood."
Police said they were able to contact the animal's owner, a farmer who keeps bison on his property about 4 miles from where the loose buffalo was spotted. The farmer was able to locate the animal.
A beefalo, a hybrid of a bison and a domestic cow, made headlines earlier this year when it was captured after 250 days on the loose in Connecticut.
The animal, nicknamed Buddy, escaped from outside a slaughterhouse in Plymouth and was captured after months of failed attempts. He was given a new home at the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Fla.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC News) — An Utah woman is proving age is just a number after she receives her fifth-degree black belt in karate, an honor she received from Chuck Norris himself.
Norris told her she was an inspiration to him.
"He just has such a loving heart. His family is wonderful and they really, really care", said Carole Taylor.
Taylor's passion for martial arts began 15 years ago at the age of 68 when she started taking her 11-year-old granddaughter to lessons.
As of today, Taylor is a young healthy 83-year old woman who earned five black belts.
Taylor adds when you get past 60, you should do something that you've never tried before so that it keeps those passages in your brain open and active. I thought I think that will do that.
Taylor also teaches karate and that isn't her only talent and is an actress who has appeared in plays and films, an artist, and a calligrapher.
July 29 (UPI) -- A police officer in New York had to chase down a panicking raccoon so he could rescue the animal from a can stuck over its head.
The town of Ramapo Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer was dispatched to a home in Pomona where a resident reported spotting a raccoon running around their yard with a can stuck over its head.
A video of the rescue shows the officer chasing down the raccoon and grabbing it by the tail.
The officer was able to remove the can from the raccoon's head and toss the animal into the nearby woods.
Reports emerged over the weekend that Kanye West was living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Overnight, the rapper seemed to confirm that he has been staying in the downtown Atlanta facility with an Instagram post.
West posted a photo of a locker room with a single bed, weights, shoes and an open suitcase inside. The photo had no caption, as is the case with the seven other photos on his profile.
Sources told TMZ over the weekend that West was still at the stadium following last week's sold-out "Donda" listening party. Since then, West has yet to release the album named after his late mother. Rolling Stone reported the release date is Aug. 6.
"Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside MBS," TMZ said.
CBS46 cited sources who said West negotiated an agreement to remain at the stadium for at least two weeks.
Heather Sautter, the stadium's director of corporate and marketing communications, told the news station there have been no major issues with West staying in the facility. She said, "officials did have to come up with a workaround for West with this past Saturday's Atlanta United game." Sources told CBS46 that Columbus Crew was unable to use the normal visitor's locker room due to West's staying there. Sautter didn't confirm the change in locker rooms, however.
West was also apparently seen at the July 24 Atlanta United game. Footage showed the rapper being escorted to seats by security.
In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sautter said, "we aren't at liberty to give out details out of respect for the artist's privacy. He is staying at the stadium while he works on his album."