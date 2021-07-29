Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY ELEVATIONS BELOW 4000 FEET... * WHAT...High temperatures warming into the upper 90s and triple digits Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures in the day. Increasingly warm overnight temperatures by the weekend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest days of this heat event. Many lowland locations are expected to reach 100 degrees or more Friday and Saturday afternoon. The afternoon heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will make it difficult for residents without air conditioners to control the build up of heat within their homes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&