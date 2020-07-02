A highway in Virginia was backed up for nearly an hour Wednesday after motorists found themselves sharing the road with loose pigs wandering into traffic, video shows.
The hogs were spotted on the southbound Interstate 95 lanes in Spotsylvania and Carolina counties around 1 p.m., the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Diana Madison, who was driving home when she came upon the scene, told the paper she saw four hogs in total. Some motorists and Animal Control officials were giving them aid. She estimated they weighed around 400 pounds each.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the pigs wound up on the interstate, nor were there any signs of damaged vehicles. At least two of the animals, however, appeared to have injuries.
Bailie Hayden, a driver who posted footage of the ordeal on Facebook, wrote that “All of them were breathing and living but some worse than others. Poor babies.”
State police and deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Department took control of the situation, closing the lane shoulder two spots south of where the pigs were roaming around, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The closure backed up traffic for at least two miles. All lanes were reopened within about half an hour.
The Virginia State Police later said the hogs were being transported in a trailer hitched to a Ford F-250 and that the owner has been charged with failing to secure the animals, the Free Lance-Star reported. An investigation is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- Two boys magnet fishing in a southern Finland lake reeled in something entirely unexpected: a rusty old hand grenade.
Lari Tammivuori and Viljami Juutilainen of Lahti said they were using their magnet fishing kit to search for metal objects in Lake Vesijarvi on Thursday when they pulled up an unusual object.
"Usually we get bottle caps and nails. Then it came. I didn't realise right away that it was a hand grenade," Juutilainen told YLE.
The boys carried the object back to shore with their hands, but quickly set it down and backed away when they started to suspect it was an explosive device.
The boys brought Juutilainen's mother, Maarit, to come look at the mysterious item.
"It was old-fashioned looking and pretty rusty. I said it could be a grenade. His aunt is a police officer so I sent her a few pictures of the grenade. We were given clear instructions to step away from it and wait for police to arrive," Maarit Juutilainen said.
Police cordoned off the area and a Defense Forces team was summoned to take the object away. Officials confirmed it was an explosive device, but did not disclose how old the object was or whether it still was live.
A Michigan man magnet fishing in the Grand River in November 2019 made a similarly startling discovery when he pulled up a German grenade from the World War I era.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said the object, a German Granatenwerfer mortar, was unlikely to still be dangerous, but officers destroyed it in a controlled explosion as a precaution.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A tropical blackbird that escaped from a New York state zoo was located less than a day later in a residential yard not far from the facility, officials said.
The Buffalo Zoo said the crested oropendola blackbird, named Bluebird, escaped Tuesday from the Rainforest Falls Exhibit and experts predicted the avian would remain close to the zoo.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it's hanging around locally. Right now, the bird is following basically the exact diet of an oriole. We have the warm weather. We have bugs. We have fruit," Angel Swann, who owns Wild Birds Unlimited of Amherst, told the Buffalo News. "It wants to hide in the trees, more like in a forest, a park or even a back yard."
Swann's prediction proved correct Wednesday night when the South American bird was spotted in a residential yard by a member of the public. A zoo team responded to the scene and safely recaptured Bluebird.
Keesha Bullock, chief marketing and communications officer for the zoo, said officials had enlisted the help of local birdwatchers in the Buffalo-Niagara Birding group on Facebook to keep an eye out for the blackbird and track its movements.
The capture happened just hours before the zoo reopened to the public Thursday morning for the first time since closing amid COVID-19 lockdown measures in March.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite lottery ticket turned out to be a lucky break when she picked a replacement and won $250,000.
The Boiling Springs woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she went to the S & J Mart in Boiling Springs to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket, but was disappointed to discover the store was sold out of the game.
The woman picked a 50X scratch-off ticket as a replacement, and won a $250,000 jackpot.
"I started sobbing," the winner recalled of discovering her prize. "I sat staring at the ticket."
The woman said she was especially shocked when she read the back of the ticket and discovered she had beaten odds of 1 in 810,000.
"I'm that one," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A large alligator with two missing limbs has a new home at a reptile rescue after it showed up on a Florida family's front porch.
The 8-foot, 9-inch alligator was spotted Tuesday at the front door of a home in Tampa, and the residents called for help removing the unwelcome reptile.
Karina Sura Paner and John Paner, who run the Croc Encounters wildlife sanctuary and operate as nuisance alligator trappers contracted with the state, were summoned to the scene to capture the alligator.
"He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting," Croc Encounters said in a Facebook post.
The post said the alligator was missing two limbs, most likely as a result of a fight with another gator.
The alligator will have a new permanent home at Croc Encounters, the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Federal customs officers in Newark, N.J., seized a huge shipment of products that officials suspect were made with human hair as part of an effort to crack down on forced labor in China, Fox News has learned.
The U.S. government is analyzing the cargo to confirm its origin. But U.S. officials said they intercepted part of a 13-ton shipment – including products like hair extensions and wigs – that potentially was produced by forced prison and child labor in the region of Xinjiang.
"If this highly suspicious, 13-ton shipment of human hair indeed turns out to be linked to the Uyghur concentration camps, then this is a new low – even for the Chinese Communist Party – and they will have to answer to the world community for their actions," said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council.
Customs and Border Protection detained the shipment, worth more than $800,000, as part of a June 17 order to ports nationwide to hold products manufactured by Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co. Ltd. "based on information that reasonably indicated that they are manufactured with the use of prison labor," according to a U.S. official.
"The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in U.S. supply chains," said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Trade.
The Trump administration is expanding pressure on American businesses to rid their supply chains of goods produced with forced labor. Officials are especially targeting human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has interned more than a million Muslims and subjected minorities, like Uyghurs, to surveillance, indoctrination and forced labor, according to U.S. officials.
"The Chinese Communist Party's campaign of persecution and repression in Xinjiang, aimed at eradicating the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities, includes Stalinist mass detentions in forced labor camps, Orwellian-style surveillance controlling their every movement, forced sterilization of minority women, and forced renunciation of faith," said Ullyot.
The Chinese government has relocated hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other minorities from mass internment camps to factories across China, U.S. officials say.
Federal law prohibits the import of goods produced by forced, convict or indentured labor, including forced child labor.
Earlier this week, Axios reported that U.S. equipment manufacturer Caterpillar sourced clothing from a Xinjiang factory involved in coercive labor.
"The Company is committed to respecting recognized human rights principles aimed at promoting and protecting human rights in the countries in which we operate," Caterpillar said in a statement. "We do not condone and strive to eliminate all forms of forced labor, child labor, and discrimination in the workplace."
In October, the State Department announced restrictions on visas to enter the United States for Chinese government officials "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other members of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang."
State Department officials said the Chinese government is already expanding its system of oppression in Xinjiang to other parts of the country.
"It's going to be cameras and identification. It's going to be social credit systems. It's going to be oppression, particularly if you want to practice your faith," Sam Brownback, the State Department's ambassador at large for international religious freedom, said in a June interview with Fox News. "These are the things that is the virtual police state that we're very concerned about."
China's government describes its mass internment camps as vocational training centers and has criticized the U.S. government for interfering in its internal affairs. Chinese officials claim their actions in Xinjiang are designed to protect national security.
Former national security adviser John Bolton's memoir included an allegation that President Trump once told Chinese President Xi Jinping he should "go ahead" with the camps, and voiced support for them.
Trump later told Axios he held off on imposing sanctions over the detention camps due to trade talks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota woman who lost her high school class ring 45 years ago had it returned to her, thanks to a chance conversation between two firefighters.
Betty Thompson said she graduated from Flasher High School in 1973 and lost her class ring two years later after moving to Mandan.
"My mom saved her money from selling eggs and cream to buy my class ring for me. I never told my mother because I felt so bad she wasted all her money on me," Thompson told KFYR-TV.
Mike Hanson of Mandan said he was remodeling the basement of his home when he found a Flasher High School ring.
"Then we kind of forgot about it. That was 25 years ago," he said.
Hanson, a part-time firefighter with the Mandan Fire Department, said the ring resurfaced in his home recently. He and his wife were researching the ring's potential origins when he got called to a fire.
Hanson said he put the ring on his finger for safe-keeping, and while on the way back to the station, it caught the eye of fellow firefighter Dan Miller.
"He said it had the initials 'BF' on it. I said, 'You know, wife's aunt's name is Betty.' And her last name was Fleck before she got married. It could be her ring," Miller said.
Miller sent photos of the ring to Thompson, who was shocked to see her long-lost ring.
"I just said, 'It can't be!, And I screamed," Thompson said.
Thompson and Hanson said they have no idea how the ring ended up in the basement 15 years after it was lost.
A New Mexico woman has a similar story to tell after the class ring she lost 35 years ago turned up at the side of an Oklahoma road.
Blake Williams said a coworker found the 1981 Mayfield Trojans ring at the side of a road in Marietta and he decided to try to track down its owner.
Williams messaged the administrators of a Facebook group dedicated to the Mayfield High School Class of 1981, and they were able to connect him with Peggy Brown, who had lost the ring more than 35 years earlier.
"I am so grateful! I never thought I'd see it again, and I just can't believe I have it back on my hand," Brown said. "I haven't been able to stop smiling and sharing the story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL (Reuters) - It is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea. After 16 years in exile, a president this week triumphantly returned to claim his rightful place - on the front of a box of green onion-flavoured cereal.
The limited edition of the Chex cereal sold out within two days when it hit online stores, following years of almost ceaseless campaigning by enthusiasts.
The long road to the cereal aisle began in 2004 when Kellogg's Korea launched a light-hearted marketing campaign for Chex, a five-grain cereal, asking South Koreans to vote on a new flavour.
A TV commercial offered two cartoon candidates in the presidential election for the Chex Choco Empire - chocolate-flavoured Cheki and green onion-flavoured Chaka.
The PR stunt was meant to end in an easy victory for sweet Cheki. But the people did not agree.
Votes for Chaka surged past those for Cheki, catching Kellogg's unawares. Citing multiple votes by individuals, the company halted online voting, threw out duplicate votes and declared Cheki the winner.
Chaka fans cried foul, and decried Cheki's subsequent 16-year rule as that of an illegitimate tyrant. Chaka remained in the public consciousness via regular hashtags like #PrayForChex, and memes depicting the onion character as a freedom fighter.
"We never expected consumers would be interested in this product for over 16 years," Kim Hee-yeon, a spokeswoman for Kellogg's Korea, told Reuters. "Every time we launched new cereals or had promotional events, online communities would repeatedly ask for the flavour."
Chaka's success was so momentous that on the day it was announced earlier this month it surged past North Korea's bombing of an inter-Korean liaison office to become the top trending topic on South Korean social media.
"The cheating forces of Cheki were ousted and Mr. Chaka's 16-year struggle has finally come to an end," one fan wrote on Twitter.
A TV advertisement apologised for the delay and featured a small child whose dreams of onion cereal were crushed. Promotional materials included a faux political poster with an image of Chaka over former U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign slogan "yes we can."
Limited edition cereals are usually on sale for about three months, but that could be extended if sales are strong, Kim said. The company had been working on developing the cereal for 15 years, but had struggled to find the right onion flavour, she added. When it called for 50 "early tasters" it received more than 14,200 applications.
Traditional Korean breakfasts are often savoury and even spicy, and many people seemed to envision the onion flavour as a potential bar snack with beer, rather than in a bowl with milk.
"I had adult-like taste in food since I was young, so I love local food with garlic, green onion or kimchi," said food blogger Lee Soo-jeong, 24, who voted for Chaka as a child and was an early taster.
Her verdict on the long-awaited cereal?
"The green onion flavour is too mild."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A planned Vanilla Ice holiday weekend concert has been canceled.
A rep for the rapper confirmed to CNN Thursday afternoon that at a Fourth of July celebration in Austin, Texas, set for Friday is now off.
"This date has been canceled and will be rescheduled for another time," the rep said in an email to CNN.
Texas is one of the states in the midst of a surge of Covid-19 cases.
The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party was scheduled at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which is categorized as a restaurant.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered that bars reclose in the state because of the increasing numbers of those contracting coronavirus.
The "Ice Ice Baby" star recently posted about missing concerts on his verified Instagram account.
"I can't wait to get back to this," he wrote in the caption of a video showing a crowded concert. "The 90s were the best. We didn't have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers."
Concerts and festivals across the world have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
On Thursday he posted a video of a group of musicians busking.
"Music makes the world go around. It makes people happy," he wrote. "I think we could all use some happiness With all this corona mess Happening."
The event's promoter, Mike Wade, told the Austin Chronicle that the Friday show's capacity was to be 2,500.
The Texas Tribune reported that as of Wednesday night only 84 tickets had been sold.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 30 (UPI) -- Researchers at Virginia Tech University said they have figured out why a species of flying snake native to Asia wriggle their bodies when they glide through the air -- for stability.
The researchers, who published their findings Monday in the journal Nature Physics, said they conducted indoor experiments with Chrysopelea paradisi, better known as the paradise tree snake, and developed a computer model to determine why the snakes undulate when they glide through the air.
The study authors said all snakes undulate to help them move forward when they slither on the ground, but researchers did not previously have an answer as to why paradise tree snakes undulate in both horizontal and vertical waves while gliding through the air.
Isaac Yeaton, the lead author of the study, said the researchers determined the snakes undulate to stabilize their bodies in the air. He said the motion also appears to help the reptiles cover more distance.
Yeaton said the researchers are next aiming to observe the snakes gliding in outdoor environments to help the team determine how the animals generate lift and turn while gliding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.