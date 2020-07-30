July 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man shared security camera footage of a bear wheeling around his trash can before spilling it onto his lawn.
Brett Longo said his home security camera sent him an activity alert and he checked the feed to discover two black bears in front of his Mary Esther, Okaloosa County, home.
The video shows one of the bears wheeling Longo's trash can from the curb back up his driveway.
"It was full," Longo told the Northwest Florida Daily News. "That bad boy was to the top."
Longo jokingly suggested the bear was trying to be helpful.
"He was just bringing it up to the house," he said. "He was polite enough to move it out of the driveway."
The bear's actions turned out to be a not-so-good deed when it spilled the trash can's contents on Longo's lawn.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- A pair of Nebraska sisters who hadn't seen each other in more than 50 years were reunited when one ended up as the other's medication aide while she was recovering from COVID-19.
Bev Boro, 53, a medication aide at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, said she was looking over her patient list when she quickly recognized the name of Doris Crippen, 73, the sister she had been trying to locate for years.
Crippen had been hospitalized at Nebraska Medicine for more than a month while recovering from COVID-19 and a broken arm sustained in a fall resulting from the illness.
Boro said she used a white board to communicate with Crippen, who is hard of hearing, and they quickly confirmed they shared the same father, Wendall Huffman.
Crippen and Boro, who have different mothers, were raised in separate homes, and Boro had ended up in the foster care system when she was less than 6 months old, before eventually being adopted.
Crippen was the first of Huffman's 10 children with three different mothers, and Boro was the youngest.
The women said they had been searching for one another for years and knew each other's names, but were never able to find contact information. Crippen said she now considers her brush with coronavirus to be "a blessing."
"I am the happiest person in the world," Crippen told the Washington Post. "I cannot believe I finally found my sister."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- The New Zealand wing of pizza chain Domino's has backtracked on a promotion offering free pizzas to customers "named Karen that aren't, well, 'Karens.'"
The New Zealand promotion, and an identical offer in Australia, offered free pizza to women named Karen who don't conform to the stereotypes of a "Karen" -- a term that gained prominence online as a pejorative for White women who act entitled and insensitive in public, often in the context of racism or refusal to wear a face mask to protect from COVID-19.
The promotion called on customers named Karen to fill out an application, and 100 entries would be selected for free pizza.
Domino's New Zealand canceled the promotion after sharp online backlash that called on the chain to instead offer free pizzas to racial minorities or people who have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
"We wanted to bring a smile to customers who are doing the right thing -- Karen the nurse, Karen the teacher, Karen the mum," the chain said in a Facebook post.
The post, which apologized for the promotion, said "people interpreted this in a different way than we intended. We appreciate how this has happened and have listened -- we've removed this post."
The Australian version of the promotion remained active Thursday.
"At Domino's, we know there's plenty of Australians named Karen that aren't, well, 'Karens' -- and we want to send some free pizza their way," the Australian promotion's website reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 28 (UPI) -- A fox that got its head stuck through the middle of a plastic reel outside a church in Britain received assistance from animal rescuers and veterinarians.
The RSPCA said Father Carl Davies spotted the fox outside St. Catherine's Catholic Church with its head stuck through the middle of the discarded wire reel.
"At first I thought it must be a dead dog but then I saw the poor thing was alive and had a cable tunnel stuck on his head and he was in a lot of distress, struggling to get it off. It was a terrible thing to see an animal suffer like that," Davies said.
Davies contacted the RSPCA, which dispatched Deputy Chief Inspector Charlotte Baumann to the scene.
"We don't know how long he had been stuck like that but the poor thing must have been very stressed out," Baumann said. "I had to take him, with the holder attached, to a nearby vets where he could be sedated and gently removed from the plastic reel."
Baumann said the fox was kept for observation over night and was released the next day.
Davies said the incident highlights the hazards of littering.
"I'm so delighted I was able to help the fox and that he has been released. Sadly, a lot of people throw rubbish over into the back yard of the church so I don't know where the reel came from. It's so irresponsible when people litter as it can hurt both animals and humans alike," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 30 (UPI) -- A ring that slipped from a Maine girl's finger while she was planting a garden turned up nine months later -- wrapped around a piece of garlic.
Madison Cooper, 12, said she lost the ring while planting garlic at the Chewonki Foundation in Wiscasset in October.
The ring had been a gift to her grandmother, Leanita Perry, from her late grandfather in 2012, and Perry had given the ring to Cooper after the grandfather's death.
"It was a Valentine's Day gift from my husband back in 2012. She really wanted the ring because her and papa were really close, so I gave it to her," Perry told WCSH-TV. "When she told me she lost it, it was heartbreaking, but things happen and it wasn't her fault."
The family never expected to see the ring again, but nine months later Hannah Marshall, a Chewonki Foundation Outdoor Educator, was harvesting the garlic and spotted something shiny on one of the plants.
"I was sent out to harvest the garlic, and I pulled up one of the final plants and I saw something shiny around the bottom, and at first I thought, 'It must be trash,'" Marshall told WGME-TV.
She said she was shocked to see it was a ring wrapped around the plant.
"It was a total coincidence that the garlic kind of captured the ring as it grew through the straw that they helped put down," Marshall said.
Perry said the ring's return was a good omen.
"When the call came, it was 23 months after the day that he passed away, so it was like an omen, it was meant to be, she was meant to get that ring back," Perry said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is drawing worldwide attention after being arrested on charges he defrauded the federal government out of COVID-19 relief funds and spent some of the $4 million loan on a Lamborghini costing more than $300,000.
Pictures of that man surfaced Tuesday in "The Daily Mail," a London newspaper.
A law enforcement source tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the same man, David Hines, was cited last Thursday and given a $100 ticket for not wearing a face mask.
Hines was given the ticket by the Miami Police Department's Neighborhood Enhancement Team as officers Anthony Reyes and Orlando Del Valle fanned out near North Bayshore Drive.
At the time, Hines said, "I think this is hilarious and disturbing wearing a surgical face mask as if that's going to make a difference in this pandemic. I am aware you need to be 6 feet away from people but this is so ridiculous. I don't know if I can bring myself to participate in this insanity. I feel silly, wearing a surgical mask outside."
Federal authorities said Hines received a $4 million loan through the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, which was a $650 million plan approved by Congress to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
An arrest affidavit said Hines was arrested last Friday on federal charges after a series of expenditures that were not permissible under the program.
Prosecutors said he spent $318,497 on a super-luxury Lamborghini Huracan EVO from a North Miami Beach dealership and sent nearly $16,000 on hotel stays at the Fontainebleau and Sitai Hotels on Miami Beach and at Sak's Fifth Avenue.
He also reportedly spent some of the money on dating websites, jewelry and clothing.
Ironically, last Thursday, Hines criticized the program that had helped him, overstating how much had been given out.
"The government, the Treasury, they get 2 trillion from PPP loans for small businesses," he said. "Eighty-five percent of it went to big corporations. Every single business I know of they shut their doors. They can't pay their rent all of a sudden."
The arrest affidavit also said, "Hines falsely claimed his company paid millions of dollars in payroll in the first quarter of 2020. State and bank records, however, show little or no payroll expense during this period."
The criminal complaint said Hines' four moving businesses applied for seven SBA loans totaling $13.5 million through Bank of America. He reportedly said the money would be spent on at least 70 employees and said the monthly payroll was $4 million. Three applications were approved for just under $4 million.
There is some good news.
Federal authorities reportedly discovered a balance of more than $3.4 million of the original $4 million loan in Hines' bank accounts.
He faces an arraignment on October 14th and has been released on $100,000 bond. The federal Magistrate in his case allowed him to live at home with his mother while wearing a GPS monitor.
CBS4 reached out to his attorney but has not heard back.
Records show that Hines has been arrested before on state charges, including battery, trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald said that federal authorities tied the Lamborghini to Hines after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on July 11th. The newspaper said Miami police impounded the car and now prosecutors plan to seize it.
According to the newspaper, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Berger said, "Certain SBA loan scammers have been able to exploit the Payroll Protection Program because while the federal agency is guaranteeing the COVID-19 relief loans issued by banks for eligible small businesses, it is not bothering to check any of the claims in their applications."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OWENSBORO, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a home while naked, claiming he used "mushrooms with Jesus," authorities said.
John N. Stefanopoulos, 41, of Owensboro, was charged Thursday with indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at 1:24 a.m. to a report of burglary and a naked man running down the road, The Owensboro Times reported. When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Stefanopoulos inside the home, naked and with mud and blood on his body, the newspaper reported. According to an arrest report, Stefanopoulos had forced himself inside the residence.
Deputies said there were also holes punched in the drywall, blood was smeared on several walls and windows, and several pieces of broken glass were laying on the floor, WFIE reported.
Deputies said Stefanopoulos began walking toward them, ignoring commands to lie on the ground, the television station reported. Stefanopoulos then began repeating that he had been "using mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together," according to an arrest report.
A deputy used a stun gun to subdue Stefanopoulos, the Times reported. Stefanopoulos was placed in handcuffs but was able to jump up and tried running toward a deputy again, the newspaper reported.
Stefanopoulos was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 29 (UPI) -- Police in an Alberta city said they were led on a 90-minute foot chase through residential streets and alleyways when a loose steer was spotted wandering through neighborhoods.
The City of Red Deer said RCMP officers chased the loose steer for 90 minutes as it fled through yards and roads in the Vanier Woods, Lonsdale and Lancaster areas.
"My guess is it wandered in from a nearby farm, but exactly where it came from is still unknown," said Kevin Duval, municipal enforcement officer with Alberta Animal Services. "This kind of thing doesn't happen very often. It happens here and there but it's pretty rare that a big animal like this comes into the city."
The steer was eventually captured safely, Duval said.
"We just made a human wall essentially, us and members of the RCMP, and he came into a back yard and then walked out and straight into the trailer," he said.
The steer was transported to a safe location while officials attempt to identify its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tokyo (AFP) - The coronavirus pandemic might have left many restaurants empty, but one establishment in Tokyo is relying on some model customers to enforce social distancing: life-like mannequins keeping diners from getting too close.
Masato Takemine's Chinese restaurant looks busy even as many businesses in the city deal with a dearth of clientele, with ladies in ornate Chinese-style dresses and a girl in a kimono among those seated at his tables.
But the 16 customers are actually mannequins he has placed randomly at tables to keep diners from getting too close.
"At first I removed some of the tables to have more space in between, but it then looked so lonely, as if the restaurant was under renovation," Takemine told AFP.
"With these mannequins, the restaurant looks busy from the outside, and I can make sure customers are distancing themselves.
"It's also fun, giving us a jolly feeling," he giggled.
While Japan has avoided the devastating tolls since in places hit hardest by the coronavirus, many restaurants shut their doors during a state of emergency and even after it was lifted in May, the industry has seen customers shun eating out.
Takemine's restaurant Kirin Saikan in downtown Tokyo reopened in late May but sees about half the number the customers it did before the virus, he said.
Among those returning was 51-year-old Tetsuya Kimura, who said he was startled when he walked through the entrance curtains for the first time after the reopening and saw the mannequins.
"These dolls look so real that I need some time to get used to them," he said, tucking into a bowl of noodles at a table he was sharing with a child mannequin.
Takeichi Otomo, 82, another frequent customer at the restaurant, said he struggled to not look too shocked at the beginning.
"I still get startled when I come here," he said with a straight face. "This is a crazy idea!"
While the mannequins keep the restaurant from feeling too empty, Takemine said he often thinks with longing about when his customers could visit with family and friends and enjoy carefree laughs and chats over platters to share.
"I don't think we can go back to those times for many months," he said.
"I am just hoping we will return to normal while creating an environment where people can eat and drink safely."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While you may not be able to attend a Royals game for a while, a cutout of you can.
The Kansas City Royals announced a new "Fanbassador" program on Wednesday for the 60-game 2020 baseball season.
In a news release, the Royals said the program will allow season ticket holders to purchase hard-plastic cutouts of their likeness that will occupy seats in Kauffman Stadium this year. Those fans will have the chance to see themselves on television during games, according to the Royals.
At first, 500 cutouts will be available and will cost $40, with a portion of the money going to the Royals Respond Fund to aid food insecurity in the Kansas City area due to COVID-19.
Season ticket holders can expect an email with more details.
When asked if the cutouts mean no fans will be present in the stadium, a Royals spokesperson said they are moving forward with plans not to have fans in the stadium for at least the start of the season. They hope to be able to allow some fans at games later in the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.