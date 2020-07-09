Loose cows blocked a Michigan highway after a livestock rig crashed near Grayling Wednesday morning, according to Crawford County Emergency Management.
“Cows are roaming the freeway at the south end Grayling exit,” Michigan State Police tweeted.
Crews were working to recover the animals hours after the crash on I-75 around 7 a.m., according to the county.
Authorities closed northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 254 and 259 to rescue the cows.
All lanes were reopened by early afternoon.
July 9 (UPI) -- A British man magnet fishing with his 6-year-old son ended up calling police when they reeled in an object identified as a World War II-era bomb.
Ben Austin said he and his son, Finley, were magnet fishing in the River Mole from a bridge in Dorking, England, when their magnet attached to a metal object in the water.
"As soon as I pulled it up, I was like 'what is that?' If you said to me what a WW2 bomb looks like I would think a massive car tire; it looked a miniature size. I thought 'this is a bomb.' My son was trying to grab it and pull it up and I said, 'no, this is a real bomb,'" Austin told SurreyLive.
Austin called 999 and was asked to text photos of the object to police. Officers advised him to get a safe distance away from the object while a bomb disposal unit was summoned to the scene.
He said the experts detonated the magnet, as it was still attached to the explosive, but the experience made it worth the $25 purchase.
"I was happy to let the magnet get blown into smithereens," he said.
A pair of boys magnet fishing in Finland's Lake Vesijarvi earlier in July made a similar discovery when they reeled in a rusty hand grenade. The explosive device was taken away by a Defense Forces team.
July 9 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey commandeered a kayak to rescue a dog that swam out into a pond and ended up stuck neck deep in muck.
The Washington Township Police Department said a neighbor spotted Akela, a boxer/mastiff mix, stranded in the pond Wednesday and called police.
The neighbor said the dog had run into the pond after narrowly avoiding being struck by a car.
Police Lt. John Kaufmann said officers arrived on the scene and determined Akela appeared to be tangled in plants and was barely able to keep her head above the muck.
"The poor thing must have been treading water for a while and not going anywhere," Kaufmann told NJ.com.
Officer John Kuligowski borrowed a kayak spotted nearby and paddled out to Akela. He guided the canine back to shore.
"It was a very heroic rescue," Kaufmann said. "The dog was definitely stuck in something. Officer Kuligowski said at one point she wasn't moving, her leg was stuck in vegetation."
Police said Akela was in good spirits after the rescue and did not appear to be injured.
July 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah said a runaway oil tanker that wasn't attached to a truck went rolling down a street in the middle of the night and ended up in a resident's backyard.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the asphalt oil tanker trailer had been left in a parking lot early Wednesday when it started rolling for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m.
The department said the tanker rolled across the empty parking lot, crossed a road and ended up in a home's back yard. Officials said 911 callers initially thought the rumbling was from an earthquake.
The department said no one was injured and the tanker stopped before striking the house. The trailer leaked an estimated 500-1,500 gallons of oil during the incident.
July 9 (UPI) -- An online company is offering Nintendo fans the chance to make $1,000 with an unusual dream job: playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 50 hours.
HighSpeedInternet.com, which offers comparisons and reviews of Internet service providers, said it is seeking a gamer with a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console and their own copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to make $20 an hour playing the game for 50 hours.
"It doesn't matter if you're new in town or a master gamer perfecting your private utopia -- we're open to entries from all our gamer neighbors," the company's posting states.
Applicants, who must be legal residents of the United States over the age of 18, must complete an Internet speed test at the website and submit the results to be considered for the position.
"You might as well get paid real money to maintain an orchard, catch a coelacanth, and listen to K.K.'s songs, right? And with that extra cash, you could buy your real-life home a new furniture set, television, or a fancy rug to tie your room together," the company says.
The winning applicant will be selected Aug. 6, and must accept by Aug. 16. The 50 hours of game play must then be completed by Sept. 30 to receive payment.
July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian lighting company shared photos of an unusual visitor to its factory warehouse -- a curious koala.
Aqualuma LED Lighting posted a series of photos to Facebook showing the marsupial climbing on shelves and boxes at the company's factory warehouse in Helensvale, just outside of Gold Coast, Queensland.
The company said workers spotted the koala in the early afternoon Thursday and dubbed the animal "Lumi."
"When we say MADE IN AUSTRALIA we really mean it! Our little visitor now named Lumi having some hang time in the Aqualuma warehouse today," the Facebook post states.
July 9 (UPI) -- Workers at a New Jersey restaurant were brought to tears when a longtime customer left a $1,000 tip on a $43.18 bill.
Arnold Teixeira, owner of The Starving Artist restaurant in Ocean Grove, which recently reopened for outdoor seating service, said the customer left the startling tip along with a note for the staff.
"Thank you so much for working through this tough time, my family looks forward to our mornings with you every summer," the note reads. "We are thankful for your delicious food and great smiles, please know we appreciate you very much."
Teixeira said everyone working that day was touched by the gesture.
"We read the note together after he was all gone, we were all crying," Teixeira told the Asbury Park Press.
He said the big tip was split evenly among the seven employees working that day.
(NY Post) A police chase in Oregon ended when a driver fleeing authorities in a stolen car crashed into a woman driving another stolen car.
The debacle took place Monday when police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser driving through downtown Newberg, according to the Newberg-Dundee police.
A pursuit ensued, and lasted for several blocks until the driver crashed into another car near an intersection.
Cops identified the driver of the first car as Randy Lee Cooper of Portland.
After taking Cooper into custody, the police realized that the second car was also reported stolen in an unrelated crime three weeks ago.
The driver of that car, Kristin Nicole Begue, was also found to be under the influence.
Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault and reckless driving.
(Sky News) A "vampire-slaying kit" containing a pocket-sized pistol and a 19th century copy of the New Testament is going under the hammer.
The gothic-looking container, worth between £2,000 and £3,000, also comes packed with pliers, rosary and a bottle of shark's teeth.
Also inside the metal-bound box is an ivory-robed wolf carrying rosary beads, as well as a blue phial with mysterious contents and a silver-bladed pocket knife.
And inside the lid is an oval enamel painting that depicts the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
There's no record of the box's origin, but the 1842 copy of the New Testament within does bear the inscription of an Isabella Swarbrick.
The current owner from the West Midlands, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that they do not know very much about its history.
"I have had it in my own collection for three years now," they said.
"I bought it from a large antiques fair in Newark-on-Trent.
"I loved the look of the Gothic box and, when I opened it, I just had to have it. I thought it was so interesting - a great conversation piece."
Charles Hanson, owner of the Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, the firm selling the box, said: "People are fascinated by stories of vampires, hence their continued appearance in films and on TV today.
"They have been part of popular culture for more than 200 years.
"The publication of John Polidori's The Vampyre in 1819 had a major impact and that was followed by Bram Stoker's 1897 classic Dracula."
He added: "However, a belief in vampires and strange superstitions goes back even further and persists to this day.
"The task of killing a vampire was extremely serious and historical accounts suggested the need for particular methods and tools.
"Items of religious significance, such as crucifixes and Bibles, were said to repel these monsters, hence their strong presence in the kit we have found."
The box will be sold online on 16 July, as part of a five-day-long antiques and collector's auction.
(Sky News) The firm acknowledges that the robo-birds don't have any business applications yet, but hopes one could be found in future.
Until then, a whole fleet (or flock) of the birds have been unveiled in a video showing off how they can take to the air.
Festo has built miniaturised robots before, but nothing quite like these birds, which are able to flutter through the air, gliding and even directing themselves thanks to a radio system.
Officially called the BionicSwift, the next generation robot is able to fly thanks to ultra-lightweight artificial feathers.
Each device weighs only 42 grams, meaning nine of them would weigh the same as a full soft drink can - or about twice as much as a real swallow.
Festo has managed to get the birds to fly with realistic motion thanks to the artificial feathers and soft plates covering their bodies.
