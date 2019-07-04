YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s culture of cute makes no exceptions for poop. It gets a pop twist at the Unko Museum in Yokohama near Tokyo.
Here, the poop is artificial, nothing like what would be in a toilet, and comes in twisty ice cream and cupcake shapes, in all colors and sizes.
“The poops are colorful and come out nicely in photos,” said Haruka Okubo, a student visiting part of the museum devoted to all-important selfies. “The shape is so round and cute.”
In Japan, little poop-shaped erasers with faces and other small items have long been popular items collected by children, and sometimes older folks. As elsewhere, scatological jokes are popular and bodily functions discussed openly: a recent morning variety show by public broadcaster NHK featured tips on how to deal with farts.
Visitors to the museum get a short video introduction and then are asked to sit on one of seven colorful, non-functional toilets lined up against the wall.
Music plays as a user pretends to poop, then a brightly colored souvenir “poop” can be collected from inside the toilet bowl, to be taken home after the tour.
A ceiling-high poop sculpture in the main hall erupts every 30 minutes, spitting out little foam poops.
The “Unstagenic” area of Instagram-worthy installations includes pastel-hued flying poops and a neon sign with the word “poop” written in different languages.
In another room, players use a projection-mapping game like “whack-a-mole” to stamp on and squash the most poops they can. In another game, participants compete to make the biggest “poop” by shouting the word in Japanese, “unko,” as loudly as possible.
A soccer video game involves using a controller to “kick” a poop into a goal.
Toshifumi Okuya, a system engineer, was amused to see adults having fun. “It’s funny because there are adults running around screaming ‘poop, poop,’” he said.
At the end of the tour, visitors get a bag to carry home their souvenir poop. If they want still more, the museum’s gift shop abounds with more poop-themed souvenirs.
The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — He danced on the wicket. He did cartwheels. He escaped the clutches of not one, not two, not three but four flailing members of security.
A streaker wearing nothing but a green hat ran onto the field during a high-stakes match at the Cricket World Cup between host England and New Zealand on Wednesday and provided around five minutes of entertainment that had a packed crowd roaring with laughter.
Stewards and security were extremely slow to react as the spectator halted play by jogging toward the middle of the field and dancing about in front of New Zealand batters Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. He then set off on a gentle run, weaved around security staff as they attempted to stop him, before he was brought to the ground and a coat placed around his midriff.
With the crowd cheering inside the quaint Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, northern England, the streaker briefly broke free from four members of security who had a hold of him — their attempts to stop him resembled rugby players missing tackles — and ran back toward the middle.
He was stopped for a second time and led away. The sport's governing body, the International Cricket Council, later said he had been arrested.
England fans had another reason to smile — their team won by 119 runs and advanced to the semifinals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- A museum in Florida used DNA from a fragment of a shark tooth to identify a man's 25-year-old shark bite.
Jeff Weakley discovered the tooth fragment in his foot, determined it was leftover from when he was bitten by a shark in 1994 and decided to send it to researchers in the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum.
"I was very excited to determine the identity of the shark because I'd always been curious," Weakley said. "I was also a little bit hesitant to send the tooth in because for a minute I thought they would come back and tell me I'd been bitten by a mackerel or a houndfish -- something really humiliating."
Researchers were able to determine the bite came from a Carcharhinus limbatus, or blacktip shark, a species commonly involved in biting incidents in Florida.
Director of the shark research program, Gavin Naylor, said the fact that the tooth fragment spent 24 years inside of Weakley's foot put the odds of successfully identifying the shark at "slim to none."
Laboratory manager Lei Yang removed contaminants from the tooth, removed part of the enamel and sculped pulp tissue from the tooth's cavity to extract DNA from the tissue.
"It was a mystery waiting for us to uncover," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman said a long wait for pizza inspired her to buy the lottery ticket that earned her a $1.5 million lottery jackpot.
Anita Snyder told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation she found out there was a 20 minute wait for the pizza she ordered, so she stopped into London Drugs at Morgan Crossing to kill some time.
"The woman said there was a new $30 Weekly Pack for all the draws, so I thought I'd try it," Snyder said.
Snyder said she used the BCLC's app to scan her ticket after the June 26 BC/49 drawing and discovered she had matched all six numbers, earning a $1,530,400 jackpot.
"The only reason I scanned the ticket was because I was changing my purse before I left for lunch," she said. "I ran into my husband's room and asked him if he could see too. I think I screamed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- An Arkansas diner's menu is going viral after a customer shared a photo of an unusual menu option called "my girlfriend is not hungry."
Nick Chisler posted a photo to Facebook showing the menu listing at Mama D's in Little Rock, which allows a customer to add extra fries, chicken wings or cheese sticks to an entree so they can be shared with a significant other who underestimates their own hunger.
The post quickly went viral, with reactions ranging from amusement to accusations of sexism.
Mama D's said in a Facebook post that the menu option is merely a "solution for those who tend to dine with people that eat food off their plate."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said multiple trucks were swallowed up by a pair of sinkholes that opened up under a business early Wednesday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a pair of holes opened about 1 a.m. Wednesday at C&A Trucking, near Orlando International Airport, causing several trucks, semi trailers and construction vehicles to fall.
Authorities said the cause of the holes is being investigated. The owner of the business said they might have been caused by the draining of a lake on a nearby property.
No injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- A Texas woman shared video of a wall-climbing snake that scaled the outside of her home and used its face to ring her doorbell.
The security camera footage from the Converse home shows the snake slither up to the door at 1 a.m. Sunday and use its face to ring the doorbell.
"We checked our Ring, and it was a snake," homeowner Belinda Muniz told KSAT-TV. "You just never expect a snake to ring your doorbell."
She said the video should serve as a warning.
"Just want to remind everyone that it's hot out there and snakes are out, so be alert," she told KVUE-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It was a close call for one raccoon stuck in wet cement.
The shivering raccoon was saved by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.
"Our rescue team came out, collected her, brought her here, and then we had to sedate her and kind of move forward to get that concrete off of her," said Khymberly Lewis with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
They said they didn't know why the raccoon may have been passing through the construction site, but they knew they had to act fast.
Workers gave the rescued raccoon IV fluids and warmed her up with a blanket, but they were unsure how to get all the cement off.
They shaved her down and soaked her off in warm, vinegar water and her skin came out good as new. Vets say she's an older mother raccoon, and with more medical care, she will make a full recovery.
"Since she hasn't had a lot of human interaction, so she's still pretty fearful and skittish, so we try to limit her stress and now that she's out of our rehab center primarily," said Lewis. "It's going to be a couple of months to get that coat back, and we'll get some weight on her too in the meantime and release her when it's cooler."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BISMARCK, N.D. - They may look tough, burly and mean, but some bikers in North Dakota are shedding that image for charity. They're dropping their gruff exteriors for a tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar that's quite unusual.
"It started off as a joke or as a challenge to see if I could even get anyone to do it. But I have always kind of wanted to do some kind of spoof calendar," said creator Beth Nielson.
What started off as a joke became a way to give back to the community. Nielson, along with six biker clubs, created a calendar that showed a more vulnerable side of bikers. From January all the way through December, these bikers expose it all. And 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the Heaven's Helpers Soup Kitchen.
"They get so misjudged a lot of the times because, like every other group in the world, there is a bad apple in every bunch. And unfortunately, that bad apple tends to stick out and these guys just wanted to put a group together just to show that they do support the community and they want the community to see how important they feel places like Heaven's Helpers," Nielson told KXMB.
Bikers like Brett Behm did not hesitate at the opportunity, but he admits it was a little hard getting into character.
"We are not gangs. That's the biggest thing is that: we are not gangs. We are just a group of guys that like to get together and have fun and support the community," said Behm. "I was nervous a little when I started. The wife and Beth both went and kind of coaxed me into a few poses and stuff."
"They all had a blast, though. I mean if you look at all of them there is no one there that did not want to be doing it. Once they got into it and realized what I was after, they were 110 percent, and the pictures are proof of it," said Nielson.
The project also allowed for all biker clubs to come together, which doesn't happen very often. They hope the calendar changes the way people look at bikers.
"If you get to know us, we are big huge Teddy bears," said Behm.
Nielson said she's already had to order a new batch of calendars after just one week. If you want one, check out the "The Not So Heavenly Bodies 2020 Calendar Fundraiser" page on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to people at North Park Swimming Pool in McCandless Township, police said.
Christopher Steffy, 62, is accused of exposing himself at the pool on two occasions, once on Thursday, June 27 and again on Monday, July 1.
When police were called to the pool Monday, Steffy was trying to leave on his bicycle and he claimed he had just been at the pool to swim laps, according to a criminal complaint.
Two women were questioned about Steffy's behavior. One of the women said she was sitting on a bench outside the men's changing room when Steffy came to the doorway in his underwear and started swinging his hips, at which point he was exposed.
"I was very shocked, as well with everyone else who witnessed it. It was unbelievable. We just couldn't believe it," one of the witnesses told 11 News.
Steffy told Channel 11 News Wednesday that the matter was a "wardrobe malfunction."
Police said Wednesday afternoon that an arrest warrant has been obtained for Steffy, who is facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness.
"The individual in question is prohibited from entry to the county's pools until further notice. Staff at our North Park Pool are familiar with him and will be on the lookout for him should he try to come to the facility. Similarly, information will be shared with the staff at our other pools as well," Parks Director Andy Baechle told 11 News.