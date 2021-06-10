WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.
Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town.
Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, said they immediately disabled the power so the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer then went up in a bucket lift and used an 8-foot (2-meter) fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear to go down. He even tried talking to it.
“I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer said. “I know he couldn’t understand me. But it did get his attention.”
After grabbing and biting the stick at times, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.
According to Neubauer, there were no injuries, and the power outage, which affected residential customers, only lasted about 15 minutes.
When told the reason for the outage, he said several customers were understanding.
This is the second time in a month that a bear has been spotted in a southern Arizona city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Virginia were summoned to a manufacturing plant when a bear somehow ended up stranded in the ceiling rafters.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources posted a photo to Facebook showing the bear clinging to the rafters about 20 feet off the ground without any clear methods of climbing back down.
Employees at the business, a Volvo manufacturing plant in Pulaski County, were kept in the cafeteria while state biologists worked on a plan to safely remove the bear from its predicament.
"After assessing the situation, it was apparent to staff that given the location of the bear, odds were low that it would soon safely leave on its own," the Facebook post said.
The department said a "chemical immobilization dart" was used to keep the bear from struggling while officials used heavy equipment, including a forklift, to bring the animal back down to the ground level.
The bear was examined by a veterinarian and found to be uninjured before being transported to "a suitable site for release," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- A pastel-colored Chicago home popularly known as the "Candy Land House" is up for sale, with the real estate agent comparing it to a life-sized "Barbie's dream home."
The house in the Roger's Park neighborhood was built in 1891 and was remodeled into a pastel work of art by current owner Jackie Seiden and her husband, Don, who has since died. The couple lived in the house for 47 years.
"The whole house is pastel-colored and glitter from head to toe," Kathy Schrage, the Redfin real estate agent listing the home, told Block Club Chicago. "It's like a Barbie's dream home."
"It's the most eclectic house I've seen in 20 years as a Realtor," she said.
Jackie Seiden previously said the home was an olive green color when she and her husband moved in, and the pastel colors she started using inside the house soon spread to the exterior. The pastel theme even extends to the blinds, radiators and a piano.
Schrage said Seiden would prefer to sell the home to someone who would keep the house's unique elements, but the market will ultimately decide.
The current asking price for the house is $600,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- Employees at an Indiana library opened a package postmarked from New Mexico and made a surprising discovery: a book that was nearly 52 years overdue.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Little Men by Louisa May Alcott, arrived in the mail along with a letter from the woman who checked it out when she was only 11 years old.
The book, a sequel to Alcott's Little Women, had been due back July 31, 1969.
Melanie Faithful said she checked the book out when she was a young girl and ended up keeping it past the due date when she fell in love with the story. The book came with her when the family moved to Tennessee two years later, and it made multiple moves with her in the ensuing years.
Faithful, who now lives in Santa Fe, said she was sorting through her books recently when she came across Little Men and decided it was time to return it.
She mailed the book to the library along with an apologetic note and a check for a donation to the library.
"It wouldn't cover what my entire fee would be if they had compound interest from 1969, but maybe it'll keep them from being mad at me," Faithful told the Kokomo Tribune.
Lisa Fipps, director of marketing at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, said library records didn't even have the book listed as missing, likely as a result of cataloging changes over the years. She said the facility doesn't charge late fees for children's or young adult section books, but even at the 1969 rate Faithful wouldn't have faced a fine of more than $5.
Fipps said the book will probably end up being sold at an upcoming library sale, and she is hoping to buy it for her own collection to commemorate Faithful's story.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — They say neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night will stop the U.S. Postal Service, but an alligator could get in the way.
That's what happened at the Spring Hill Post Office in Florida's Hernando County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
Sheriff's officials say someone stopped by the post office about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to drop off a package and saw the 7-foot (2-meter) gator roaming around the lobby. The building has automatic double doors that allows off-hours entry, officials said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers an alligator a "nuisance" animal if it is 4 feet or longer and deemed a threat to people, pets or property.
Florida has an alligator hotline for just these types of situations: 866-392-4286.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A gender-reveal party in Canada went south after an explosive device set off a small wildfire, authorities said.
The incident happened on May 31 in northern Alberta. A device, which was supposed to release either blue or pink powder, indicating the baby's sex, inadvertently set off an inferno, Global News reported.
The flames grew to about one acre, or roughly three-fourths of a football field, before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Travis Fairweather, a wildfire information officer with Alberta Wildfire said the couple responsible was fined the equivalent of $500.
"While fireworks and exploding targets can be fun, they can also come with a heft price tag if you inadvertently start a wildfire," Fairweather said.
Alberta Wildfire issued a statement saying that the use of exploding targets within protected forest areas are prohibited "without the written permission from a Forest Officer."
Botched gender-reveal parties have been on the rise as of late.
In April, a New Hampshire man was hit with charges over an explosion at a gender reveal party that was felt as far away as Massachusetts – and sparked fears of a possible earthquake.
And in March, a gender-reveal party in Mexico quickly turned tragic after a plane streaming a sign about a baby girl plunged into the waters off Cancun – killing two people on board.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Rolling Stone) Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who admitted recently that some consider him "the dumbest guy in Congress," appears intent on proving those people right. On Tuesday, the Republican congressman asked a representative of the U.S. Forest Service, tasked with managing America's national forests and grasslands, if the agency might consider branching out, so to speak.
"I understand from what's been testified to, the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was informed by the past director of NASA that they've found the moon's orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. We know there's been significant solar flare activity, and so — is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon's orbit, or the Earth's orbit around the sun?" Gohmert inquired. "Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate."
It's true that the moon is currently drifting away from Earth at rate of roughly 3.8 centimeters per year, a speed that has fluctuated for the last, oh, 4.5 billion years or so. And, though Gohmert didn't say it outright, it's also true that the speed of "lunar retreat," as scientists call the phenomenon, has at times coincided with major changes to the Earth's climate, like the melting of the glaciers. But it's changes to the Earth's climate that cause fluctuations in the rate of lunar retreat, rather than lunar retreat causing fluctuations in the Earth's climate. Which is another way of saying: If the Forest Service's efforts at combating climate change were so wildly successful that they managed to stop the melting of Earth's glaciers in its tracks, those efforts could, theoretically, have an impact on the moon's orbit, per Gohmert's request.
But it was unclear what Gohmert hoped the Forest Service might be able to do, at this juncture, about the complicated gravitational dance the moon and Earth have been locked in for several million millennia. Still, Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief for the National Forest System, did her best to humor Gohmert's inquiry, very nearly keeping a straight face as she answered. "I would have to follow-up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert," Eberlien said.
Eberlien had been invited to testify before the House National Resources Committee about the Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act (SOAR Act) and the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act (the SHRED Act), and to generally voice the agency's "strong support" of the committee's efforts to encourage the recreational use of federal lands, so one can understand why she might have been unprepared to field Gohmert's query about the moon.
The Texas Republican, for what it's worth, seemed open to waiting for an answer. "Yeah, well, if you figure out a way that you, in the Forest Service, can make that change, I'd like to know," Gohmert said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WSB) MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was not going to stand by idly while a teen stole his Lamborghini SUV on Tuesday night. He hopped on a scooter and gave chase.
Chris Sander of Miami Beach said the Lamborghini Urus, worth more than $200,000, was taken from his home.
"It's just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere," Sander told WSVN. "I'm in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy."
Sander said he believed the teen accessed his garage to grab the car keys, the television station reported.
The stolen car was spotted on a surveillance camera surrounded by police officers several moments after the teen abandoned the car, the television station reported. The teen was caught by police after he parked the vehicle and tried to sprint away.
Andre Kalinine said he was sitting on his porch in Miami Beach when the teen ran to him and admitted stealing the vehicle.
"He said, 'I stole a Lamborghini just now,'" Kalinine told WSVN. "'I don't have a license. I can't drive.' I didn't know if he had a weapon. I wasn't sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down. He asked me for advice. He's like, 'I'm 14. I don't know what to do.' '(I said) you're better off turning yourself in. They're going to go much, much easier on you.'"
Moments after Kalinine spoke to the teenager, police officers arrived to take him into custody.
"An officer on the other side of the fence had a gun pointing at both of us," Kalinine told the television station.
Sander eventually drove his Lamborghini home.
"Honestly, I can't believe it happened, but thank God for the police," Sander told WSVN. "That's all I've got to say."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Businesses have been facing difficulties filling positions in the hospitality industry since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, and strip clubs are no exception.
At least one gentleman's club in New Orleans is offering signing bonuses to new and returning entertainers to combat what they call a "national exotic dancer shortage."
"We look forward to reverting back to a seven-day per week operation, just as we were prior to COVID," said Ann Kesler, General Manager of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New Orleans. "In order to do so, we need to ensure that we have an ample number of entertainers to sustain our guests, which is why we are implementing a signing incentive to both local and out of state entertainers."
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Bourbon Street is offering $1,000 incentives to any new or returning entertainer.
"Believe it or not, New Orleans has everything besides exotic dancers at this time," Kesler adds. "I urge entertainers to contact me for their signing bonus as the city quickly gears towards full capacity."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An arrest was made Monday in Pasadena after a 90-minute high-speed motorcycle chase wound along streets and freeways and included a pit stop at a gas station for fuel when the rider yanked the pump handle from another customer's car at a 76 station.
The chase began about 11:10 a.m., when deputies from the sheriff's Norwalk Station tried to stop the motorcyclist for traffic violations, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The biker kept going, and authorities pursued him, but then transitioned to monitoring his progress by helicopter. At times, the motorcycle was going more than 100 mph, according to broadcast reports.
About noon, the suspect pulled into a gas station in Baldwin Park, where a motorist was putting gas into a vehicle. The motorcyclist pulled up to the motorist and used that person's gas nozzle to pump some gas into the motorcycle's tank, then sped off.
The motorcycle went onto the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway, onto the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and onto the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway.
About 12:30 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway and drove into a multi-story parking garage in Pasadena at Green Street and Los Robles Avenue.
The man hid in the garage before being found and arrested, said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.
After the man was taken into custody, authorities summoned a bomb squad to the scene to make sure the parking garage was safe due to a concerning note that the motorcyclist left on the bike, Derderian said.
The immediate area around the parking garage was under evacuation orders, and it was unclear when evacuations might be lifted.
Details of the note left on the bike were not disclosed.