(FOX) The winner of a deadlocked Idaho race for precinct committeeman came down to heads vs. tails on Wednesday.
Last month, Republican contenders Carol R. Davey and Brock Frazier each received 36 votes for the position in Ada County’s Precinct 1915. The results were officially counted on June 2.
Idaho law has stipulated that tied votes in either primary or general county elections will be decided before the county clerk by “a toss of a coin.” The law dated back to 1970.
Davey called heads when given the option by Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, but the flip came up tails, indicating a Frazier victory.
A Susan B. Anthony dollar was used for the event to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the passage of the 19th amendment.
The public was permitted to observe the coin toss, which also was posted to the county’s elections Facebook page.
A precinct committee chair is tasked with encouraging people to vote, typically providing a line of contact between voters and the political party in a local election.
Remarkably, it was not the first time an Ada County election has been determined by a coin toss.
Chelsea Carattini, a spokesperson for the Ada County elections office, told a local news outlet that races in 2012 and 2016 were also called this way. In fact, it was Frazier’s second coin toss election.
(FOX) The billboard with the picture of Uncle Sam has been up in Washington state for more than 50 years.
But now more than 75,000 online petitioners want the sign taken down, claiming many of the jokes posted on it are racist -- or otherwise insensitive to some community members.
One sample message: "No Mexican Olympic teams? All the runners and swimmers are here!"
It's not the first time the sign along Interstate 5 in Napavine, near Chehalis in Lewis County, has been targeted, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.
In 1971, someone used spray paint to cover the sign – and in 1979 a lawsuit against owner Alfred Hamilton, now deceased, went all the way to the state Supreme Court, the report said.
But some local residents say the sign is fine with them and the petitioners should leave it be.
"It's a matter of free speech," nearby resident Lou Desmond told the station. "People don't like it, get your own billboard."
"It's part of this community, it's been there forever," resident John Moran said.
"If it's not that sign, somebody would put up another sign somewhere else," resident Don Theus told Q13 FOX. "As long as I can remember, that sign has been there. So, I don't pay no attention to it because I don't have to read it."
But Nicholas Baum of Centralia, who started the petition, claims lots of people find the sign offensive.
"Whether they're from Lewis County or they're just from Washington and they're driving through, they are made uncomfortable by this sign," Baum told The Daily Chronicle of Lewis County. "I just don't believe, in 2020, this is something we should be supporting."
These days Hamilton's survivors own the land and change the messages on the sign from time to time. They declined to talk to Q13 FOX.
Last Saturday, someone set fire to the grass below the sign in what appeared to be an attempt to burn it down. But the sign was only slightly damaged.
(Huffington Post) Out with Robert E. Lee and in with... Oderus Urungus?
A new petition is calling for a statue of the late GWAR frontman ― real name David Brockie ― to be erected in his adopted home state of Virginia. And it notes there's an opening in Richmond, where a statue of the Confederate general is scheduled for removal.
Although Brockie was born in Canada, his family moved to Virginia when he was a child. He was a cofounder of GWAR, a shock-rock band known for its wild costumes and a violent stage show where copious amounts of fake blood and other fluids would spew into an ecstatic audience.
Brockie died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2014.
"Robert E. Lee is a failed war general that supported a racist cause," the petition stated. "For too long, the city of Richmond has been displaying statues of him and other loser civil war veterans. We the scumdogs of the universe call on the city of Richmond to erect a statue of great local leader Oderus Urungus in its place."
At the time of this writing, more than 15,000 have signed the petition.
June 11 (UPI) -- A Florida family captured video of an alligator trespassing on their property and taking a dip in their backyard swimming pool.
Carlos Rivera said he had to convince his family he wasn't pranking them when he alerted them to the gator swimming in the pool behind their Hillsborough County home.
"I noticed there was a gator in there. I told everybody, but everybody thought I was just joking," Rivera told WFTS-TV.
Rivera and his daughter, Veronica, called for backup from Veronica's boyfriend and decided to handle the trespasser without calling wildlife authorities for help.
"We saw him walking around for a while and we were wondering who we should call like my dad said and then we decided it's probably best because it was a baby alligator so we thought we could handle it," Veronica Rivera said.
The group scooped the gator up in a garbage bin and released it in a nearby pond where alligators are known to reside.
"My boyfriend is from Missouri so he doesn't get much of this, he has like bears and stuff. He always thought the Florida stuff was a joke, but now he knows it's for real," Veronica Rivera said.
June 11 (UPI) -- The San Diego County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about 4 a.m. Wednesday reporting two cars driving recklessly in Lemon Grove.
The deputies attempted to stop the vehicles, but both sped off from the scene, the department said.
Deputies called off the chase out of safety concerns before one of the vehicles crashed into the back yard of a home, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle ended up submerged in the home's swimming pool, but the driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.
No injuries were reported.
June 11 (UPI) -- A distillery in Australia said a recall successfully recovered all gin bottles that were mistakenly sold as liquor when they were actually filled with hand sanitizer.
The Apollo Bay Distillery in Victoria said nine bottles labeled SS Casino Gin were sold during the weekend at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse in Apollo Bay.
The distillery said the bottles were mistakenly put up for sale as gin, but were actually filled with hand sanitizer containing glycerol and hydrogen peroxide.
A spokesman said the bottles were identifiable by a lack of a seal or shrink wrapping.
"Consumption of the product may have side effects including nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst and diarrhea," the distillery said in issuing the recall.
The recall was issued Monday and the distillery said Wednesday that all nine bottles had been recovered.
"We are very sorry this occurred. Rest assured we will be following up our procedures to ensure this does not occur again," the distillery said. "We'd like to thank those who were affected for being so understanding. We are in the process of fully refunding and providing a replacement product to those impacted."
Police in Richland County, South Carolina, are asking for the public's help Wednesday to identify a man and a woman who were caught on video stealing a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi from a local Pizza Hut at gunpoint.
The alleged robbery unfolded May 29 at a Pizza Hut in Columbia, WIS News 10 reported.
The restaurant manager said the unidentified man and woman confronted him and claimed their delivery person did not include a bottle of soda with their pizza order.
The man was accused of pulling a gun on the manager while the woman stole the 2-liter bottle from behind the counter, investigators said. The pair then took the soda and left.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department posted stills of the two suspects taken from surveillance footage on its Twitter account.
Police asked the public to call their local crime stoppers hotline with any information on their identities.
June 11 (UPI) -- A "horizontal skyscraper" in China opened up its first attraction to the public: a glass-bottom observation deck 820 feet over the ground.
The Crystal, a "horizontal skyscraper" that stretches across the tops of four of the eight skyscrapers that make up the Raffles City Chongqing complex, opened The Exploration Deck to the public this week as COVID-19 lockdown regulations were loosened.
The Crystal, which features aerial walkways connecting it to two other buildings in Raffles City, was designed by Moshe Safdie for the CapitaLand Group real estate organization.
The Exploration Deck, created in partnership with National Geographic, features exhibits based around space travel.
"The exhibition brings to life space exploration through five multi-dimensional exhibition zones at the Exploration Deck on Level 47, and showcases how mankind is making life possible on Mars," a representative for The Crystal told CNN.
The tour ends at an indoor park featuring a glass-bottom observation deck.
The Crystal is planned to eventually also include a members-only private club and a restaurant with a bar.
(BBC) A naked man who was sunbathing near a railway line was mistaken for a dead body by police.
Concerned rail workers spotted a pair of feet but "no signs of life" on the grounds of Chafford Hundred railway station, British Transport Police said.
In a tweet, BTP said: "Rushing to the scene, officers found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing."
It happened as temperatures reached 25C (77F) on Monday. BTP added: "Please don't sunbathe nude on the railway."
Chafford Hundred station sits on a single-line railway between London and Southend.
The man was spotted by track workers from Network Rail, who called police.
A spokeswoman for Network Rail said: "Let me lay it bare, the railway is not a place to sunbathe. Please keep away from the tracks."
A spokeswoman for rail operator C2C, which runs a number of services in Essex, declined to comment but said there had been similar episodes of nude sunbathers in the past.
"It is not as uncommon as you might think," she said.
A BTP spokesman said the report was made at about 13:00 BST on Monday in the London Road of West Thurrock and "words of advice were given about the dangers of the railway".
(Shepherd Express) Alex Masmej of Paris, France, is a 23-year-old with a strong sense of self-worth. So strong, in fact, that he sold shares of himself via an initial coin offering, or ICO, in April.
Masmej sold tokens, called $ALEX, to 30 investors, raising more than $20,000, which he plans to use to move to San Francisco.
Investors in $ALEX reportedly receive a share of any money he makes over the next three years, up to $100,000; a vote on some of his life decisions; and promotion from Masmej on his social media channels, Decrypt reported. (He has a whopping 3,200 followers on Twitter and 517 on Instagram.)
"Since there are no legal contracts," Masmej said, "I can technically run away with the money." But he won't because "it will hurt my reputation amongst those very people I need help from. It's more likely that I just don't make money and pay back very little." Mmm hmmm.
